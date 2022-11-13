Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Two Fat Cats Bakery Lancaster Street

360 Reviews

$

195 Lancaster

Portland, ME 04101

9" Apple Pie
Pumpkin & Maple Whoopie Pies
Blueberry Buckle

Misc.

Birthday Candles

$1.50

Pies

7" Apple Pie

$20.00

Made with fresh, local Cortland and McIntosh apples, this is the all-American autumn treat.

7" Black & Blue Pie

$20.00

Blackberries and wild Maine blueberries combined with a hint of ginger and cinnamon.

7" Blueberry

$22.50

The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.

7" Bumbleberry

$20.00

Wild Maine blueberries, raspberries, apple & rhubarb come together in this delicious seasonal favorite.

7" Cherry Pie

$22.50

Delicious sour cherries with a touch of almond, topped with a beautiful lattice pie crust.

7" Chicken Pie

$20.00

Delicious and ready to eat - pulled light and dark meat chicken, peas, carrots, pearl onions, and thyme

7" Triple Berry Pie

$22.50

A delicious combination of wild Maine blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. Each Triple Berry Pie contributes to our Baking That Matters Program!

7" Vegan Blueberry

$22.50

Vegan version of our famous wild Maine blueberry pie.

7" Vegan Cherry

$22.50

Vegan version with sour cherries, a touch of almond, topped with a beautiful lattice pie crust.

9" Apple Pie

$30.00

Made with fresh, local Cortland and McIntosh apples, this is the all-American autumn treat.

9" Black & Blue Pie

$30.00

Blackberries and wild Maine blueberries combined with a hint of ginger and cinnamon.

9" Blue Pie

$32.50

The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.

9" Bumbleberry

$30.00

Wild Maine blueberries, raspberries, apple & rhubarb come together in this delicious seasonal favorite.

9" Cherry Pie

$32.50

Delicious sour cherries with a touch of almond, topped with a beautiful lattice pie crust.

9" Chicken Pie

$30.00

Delicious and ready to eat - pulled light and dark meat chicken, peas, carrots, pearl onions, and thyme

9" Triple Berry Pie

$32.50

A delicious combination of wild Maine blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. Each Triple Berry Pie contributes to our Baking That Matters Program!

9" Vegan Blueberry

$32.50

Vegan version of our famous wild Maine blueberry pie.

9" Vegan Cherry

$32.50

Vegan version with sour cherries, a touch of almond, topped with a beautiful lattice pie crust.

Whoopies

Chocolate Whoopies

$3.75
Pumpkin & Maple Whoopie Pies

$3.99

Delicious pumpkin whoopie cakes with a creamy maple filling. Made with REAL Maine Maple Syrup!

Breakfast Goods

Blueberry Buckle

$4.25

A cake-like treat topped with wild Maine blueberries and a brown sugar oat streusel topping

4 pack cinnamon Bun

$17.00

4 pack fresh baked cinnamon buns