Two Fat Cats Bakery Lancaster Street
360 Reviews
$
195 Lancaster
Portland, ME 04101
Pies
7" Apple Pie
Made with fresh, local Cortland and McIntosh apples, this is the all-American autumn treat.
7" Black & Blue Pie
Blackberries and wild Maine blueberries combined with a hint of ginger and cinnamon.
7" Blueberry
The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.
7" Bumbleberry
Wild Maine blueberries, raspberries, apple & rhubarb come together in this delicious seasonal favorite.
7" Cherry Pie
Delicious sour cherries with a touch of almond, topped with a beautiful lattice pie crust.
7" Chicken Pie
Delicious and ready to eat - pulled light and dark meat chicken, peas, carrots, pearl onions, and thyme
7" Triple Berry Pie
A delicious combination of wild Maine blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. Each Triple Berry Pie contributes to our Baking That Matters Program!
7" Vegan Blueberry
Vegan version of our famous wild Maine blueberry pie.
7" Vegan Cherry
Vegan version with sour cherries, a touch of almond, topped with a beautiful lattice pie crust.
9" Apple Pie
Made with fresh, local Cortland and McIntosh apples, this is the all-American autumn treat.
9" Black & Blue Pie
Blackberries and wild Maine blueberries combined with a hint of ginger and cinnamon.
9" Blue Pie
The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.
9" Bumbleberry
Wild Maine blueberries, raspberries, apple & rhubarb come together in this delicious seasonal favorite.
9" Cherry Pie
Delicious sour cherries with a touch of almond, topped with a beautiful lattice pie crust.
9" Chicken Pie
Delicious and ready to eat - pulled light and dark meat chicken, peas, carrots, pearl onions, and thyme
9" Triple Berry Pie
A delicious combination of wild Maine blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. Each Triple Berry Pie contributes to our Baking That Matters Program!
9" Vegan Blueberry
Vegan version of our famous wild Maine blueberry pie.
9" Vegan Cherry
Vegan version with sour cherries, a touch of almond, topped with a beautiful lattice pie crust.