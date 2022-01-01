Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Fine Irishmen

18101 R Plaza

Omaha, NE 68135

PRIMERS

BASKET OF FRIES

$10.00

Basket of crinkle cut fries

BASKET OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$10.00

Basket of sweet potato fries

BASKET OF FRINGS

$10.00

Basket of frings

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$10.00

Basket of onion rings

BASKET OF TOTS

$10.00

Basket of tots

BASKET OF WAFFLE FRIES

$10.00

Basket of waffle fries

GARLIC PARMESAN CHIPS

$10.00

A basket full of freshly fried potato chips dusted with a garlic parmesan seasoning

CHEESY BREAD

$12.00

Delicious & buttery cheesy bread, served with marinara sauce for dipping

LOADED POTATO SKINS

$12.00

Crispy potato skins, loaded with cheese, bacon, sour cream & scallions

CHEESE CURDS

$13.00

Cheddar cheese nuggets, lightly breaded, fried 'til crispy. Served with homemade buttermilk ranch

PRETZEL BITES

$13.00

Fried to perfection & sprinkled with salt, served with a side of warm queso

SMOKED GOUDA MAC & CHEESE BITES

$13.00

Creamy smoked gouda & bacon mac cheese bites, served with homemade buttermilk ranch

GREENS

CHEF'S SALAD

$14.00

A bed of greens, topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, & croutons

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

A bed of romaine, shredded parmesan, & garlic croutons, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled or crispy chicken

CHOPHOUSE STEAK SALAD

$17.00

Delicious & juicy steak served on top of chopped greens with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, & croutons

COBB SALAD

$14.00

A bed of greens topped with bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken

TACO SALAD

$14.00

A bed of greens served in a crispy tortilla bowl, topped with seasoned ground beed, cheese, & pico. Served with sour cream & salsa Add Guacamole +$1

TFI CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

A bed of greens, topped with juicy grilled or crispy chicken, tomatoes, shredded cheese, & croutons Chicken: Buffalo Style +$1

CHIPS & DIPS

CHIPS & PICO

$11.00

Served with tortilla chips and pico del gallo

CHIPS & SALSA

$11.00

Served with tortilla chips and salsa

CHIPS & GUAC

$12.00

Served with tortilla chips and guacamole

CHIPS & QUESO

$12.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$13.00

Creamy, cheesy goodness, served with tortilla chips and toasted bread

CHOICE OF TWO CHIPS & DIPS

$14.00

Choice of two: Chips + Salsa, Pico, Queso, or Guacamole

CHOICE OF THREE CHIPS & DIPS

$16.00

Chips + Salsa, Pico, Queso, or Guacamole

BURGERS & BIRDS

BYO BURGER

$12.00

Kaiser bun, pickes, lettuce, onion, tomato Add a sauce: mayo, ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard

SUNRISE BURGER

$15.00

Topped with American cheese, a fried egg, & hickory smoked bacon

CALIFORNIA KING BURGER

$15.00

Pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo, & creamy guacamole

DOWN SOUTH BURGER

$15.00

Provoline cheese, bacon, smothered in BBQ sauce, & topped with a crispy onion ring

JALAPENO BIDNESS BURGER

$15.00

Topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, & our spicy Irish sauce

THE GOUDA MAC BURGER

$15.00

Topped with creamy gouda mac n' cheese bacon bites & melted parmesan cheese

10" CAULI CRUST PIZZAS

10" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$18.00

BBQ base, topped with grilled BBQ chicken, onion, & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1

10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$18.00

Juicy, grilled chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, & laid atop ranch flavored cream cheese, topped with onions & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1

10" BYO PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$14.00

1 Sauce Base & 1 Cheese Choice Included Additional Toppings +$1

10" CHICKEN & SPINACH PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$18.00

Spinach & artichoke dip topped with grilled chicken & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1

10" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$18.00

Ranch base topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1

10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$18.00

A classic marinara base, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, & Canadian bacon Additional Toppings +$1

10" JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$18.00

Cream cheese & ranch base, topped with bacon, jalapenos, & cheddar jack cheese Additional Toppings +$1

10" MARGHERITA PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$18.00

Marinara or olive oil base, topped with mozzarella, basil & tomato, and drizzled with balsamic Additional Toppings +$1

10" MEATZA PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$22.00

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1

10" REUBEN PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$20.00

Irish meets Italian! Our famous sandwhich served pizza style Additional Toppings +$1

10" TACO PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$20.00

Seasoned ground beef, salsa, crispy homemade tortilla chips, $ melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce & tomatoes Additional Toppings +$1

10" TFI COMBINATION PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$20.00

Marinara base with beef, sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1

12" PIZZAS

12" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.00

BBQ base, topped with grilled BBQ chicken, onion, & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.00

Juicy, grilled chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, & laid atop ranch flavored cream cheese, topped with onions & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1

12" BYO PIZZA

$14.00

1 Sauce Base & 1 Cheese Choice Included Additional Toppings +$1

12" CHICKEN & SPINACH PIZZA

$10.00

Spinach & artichoke dip topped with grilled chicken & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$20.00

Ranch base topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1

12" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$18.00

A classic marinara base, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, & Canadian bacon Additional Toppings +$1

12" JALAPENO PIZZA

$20.00

Cream cheese & ranch base, topped with bacon, jalapenos, & cheddar jack cheese Additional Toppings +$1

12" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$18.00

Marinara or olive oil base, topped with mozzarella, basil & tomato, and drizzled with balsamic Additional Toppings +$1

12" MEATZA PIZZA

$22.00

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1

12" REUBEN PIZZA

$22.00

Irish meets Italian! Our famous sandwhich served pizza style Additional Toppings +$1

12" TACO PIZZA

$20.00

Seasoned ground beef, salsa, crispy homemade tortilla chips, $ melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce & tomatoes Additional Toppings +$1

12" TFI COMBINATION PIZZA

$20.00

Marinara base with beef, sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1

16" PIZZAS

16" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.00

BBQ base, topped with grilled BBQ chicken, onion, & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$2

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$24.00

Juicy, grilled chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, & laid atop ranch flavored cream cheesem topped with onions & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$2

16" BYO PIZZA

$16.00

1 Sauce Base & 1 Cheese Choice Included Additional Toppings +$2

16" CHICKEN & SPINACH PIZZA

$24.00

Spinach & artichoke dip topped with grilled chicken & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$2

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$25.00

Ranch base topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$2

16" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$23.00

A classic marinara base, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, & Canadian bacon Additional Toppings +$2

16" JALAPENO PIZZA

$25.00

Cream cheese & ranch base, topped with bacon, jalapenos, & cheddar jack cheese Additional Toppings +$2

16" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$22.00

Marinara or olive oil base, topped with mozzarella, basil & tomato, and drizzled with balsamicAdditional Toppings +$2

16" MEATZA PIZZA

$26.00

Additional Toppings +$2

16" REUBEN PIZZA

$26.00

Irish meets Italian! Our famous sandwhich served pizza style Additional Toppings +$2

16" TACO PIZZA

$26.00

Seasoned ground beef, salsa, crispy homemade tortilla chips, $ melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce & tomatoes Additional Toppings +$2

16" TFI COMBINATION PIZZA

$26.00

Marinara base with beef, sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$2

FLATBREADS

BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$14.00

BBQ base, topped with grilled BBQ chicken, onion, & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$0.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$14.00

Juicy, grilled chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, & laid atop ranch flavored cream cheese, topped with onions & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$0.50

BYO FLATBREAD

$12.00

1 Sauce Base & 1 Cheese Choice Included Additional Toppings +$0.50

CHICKEN & SPINACH FLATBREAD

$14.00

Spinach & artichoke dip topped with grilled chicken & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$0.50

CHICKEN BACON RANCH FLATBREAD

$14.00

Ranch base topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$0.50

HAWAIIAN FLATBREAD

$14.00

A classic marinara base, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, & Canadian bacon Additional Toppings +$0.50

JALAPENO POPPER FLATBREAD

$15.00

Cream cheese & ranch base, topped with bacon, jalapenos, & cheddar jack cheese Additional Toppings +$0.50

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$14.00

Marinara or olive oil base, topped with mozzarella, basil & tomato, and drizzled with balsamic Additional Toppings +$0.50

MEATZA PIZZA FLATBREAD

$17.00

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$0.50

REUBEN FLATBREAD

$17.00

Irish meets Italian! Our famous sandwhich served pizza style Additional Toppings +$0.50

TACO FLATBREAD

$17.00

Seasoned ground beef, salsa, crispy homemade tortilla chips, $ melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce & tomatoes Additional Toppings +$0.50

TFI COMBINATION FLATBREAD

$17.00

Marinara base with beef, sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$0.50

PUB GRUB

BLT SANDWICH

$15.00

Crisp bacon, with lettuce, tomato & mayo served on toasted sourdough bread. Add Cheese +$0.50 Add Fried Egg +$1

BREADED PORK TENDERLOIN

$15.00

Breaded and fried golden brown. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo Add Cheese + $0.50

CLUB

$15.00

Smoked turkey, ham & hickory smoked bacon with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served on grilled sour dough Add Crispy or Grilled Chicken +$3

FRENCH DIP

$15.00

Sliced roast beef, served on a hoagie with a side of au jus. Make it an Irish Dip & substitute corned beef at no charge! Add Cheese + $0.50

PHILLY

$15.00

Your choice of steak or chicken, smothered in sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers & melted Swiss. Served on a toasted hoagie Add Jalapeños +$0.50 Add Bacon + $1

TFI STEAK SANDWICH

$17.00

Sliced steak, lettuce, onion, tomato & TFI Secret spicy sauce on a Hoagie

TFI CLASSICS

STEAK DINNER

$15.00

Juicy center cut top sirloin served with cooked Guinness braised corned a salad & a side of creamy mashed potatoes

CELTIC CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast, served with your choice of homemade buttermilk ranch, BBQ or our homemade spicy Irish dipping sauce

CHICKEN & VEGETABLES

$16.00

Two grilled chicken breasts served with steamed vegetables

POT O'GOLD MAC N' CHEESE

$14.00

When you get to the end of the rainbow, you will find this pot o'gold mac n' cheese, topped with bacon bits

REUBEN

$15.00

An Omaha original homemade slow cooked Guiness braised corned beef, with saurkraut, melted Swiss, & 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread

ST. PADDY MELT

$15.00

Charbroiled All Beef Patty, sautéed onions & Swiss cheese between rye bread

WINGS

6 WINGS

$12.00

Served with celery & your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or homemade irish dipping sauce

18 WINGS

$24.00

Served with celery & your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or homemade irish dipping sauce

12 WINGS

$18.00

Served with celery & your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or homemade irish dipping sauce

1 LB BONELESS WINGS

$18.00

Served with celery & your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or homemade irish dipping sauce

1/2 LB BONELESS WINGS

$12.00

Served with celery & your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or homemade irish dipping sauce

WRAPS

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, romaince, lettuce, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing

CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar, & homemade buttermilk ranch Chicken: Buffalo Style +$1

CLASSIC BLT WRAP

$14.00

Crisp, hickory smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato, & mayo

TURKEY BACON AVOCADO WRAP

$14.00

Creamy guacamole spread, topped with turkey, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, & ranch

STEAK WRAP

$16.00

Sliced, grilled center cut sirloin, fresh romaine, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, & drizzled with TFI secret spicy sauce

WEE FOLKS

KID'S BURGER

$10.00

KID'S CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.00

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KID'S MAC N' CHEESE

$9.00

SIDES

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

MAC N' CHEESE

$4.00

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$3.00

SIDE OF MARINARA

$3.00

SIDE OF QUESO

$4.00

COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.00

BEVERAGES

CHERRY COKE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MELLO YELLO

$3.00

PIBB

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SPRITE ZERO

$3.00

RED BULL

$4.00

RED BULL BLUEBERRY

$4.00

RED BULL COCONUT BERRY

$4.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$4.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$4.00

RED BULL TROPICAL

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Irish Sports Pub & Grill

18101 R Plaza, Omaha, NE 68135

