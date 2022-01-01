Two Fine Irishmen
18101 R Plaza
Omaha, NE 68135
PRIMERS
BASKET OF FRIES
Basket of crinkle cut fries
BASKET OF SWEET POTATO FRIES
Basket of sweet potato fries
BASKET OF FRINGS
Basket of frings
BASKET OF ONION RINGS
Basket of onion rings
BASKET OF TOTS
Basket of tots
BASKET OF WAFFLE FRIES
Basket of waffle fries
GARLIC PARMESAN CHIPS
A basket full of freshly fried potato chips dusted with a garlic parmesan seasoning
CHEESY BREAD
Delicious & buttery cheesy bread, served with marinara sauce for dipping
LOADED POTATO SKINS
Crispy potato skins, loaded with cheese, bacon, sour cream & scallions
CHEESE CURDS
Cheddar cheese nuggets, lightly breaded, fried 'til crispy. Served with homemade buttermilk ranch
PRETZEL BITES
Fried to perfection & sprinkled with salt, served with a side of warm queso
SMOKED GOUDA MAC & CHEESE BITES
Creamy smoked gouda & bacon mac cheese bites, served with homemade buttermilk ranch
GREENS
CHEF'S SALAD
A bed of greens, topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, & croutons
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
A bed of romaine, shredded parmesan, & garlic croutons, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled or crispy chicken
CHOPHOUSE STEAK SALAD
Delicious & juicy steak served on top of chopped greens with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, & croutons
COBB SALAD
A bed of greens topped with bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken
TACO SALAD
A bed of greens served in a crispy tortilla bowl, topped with seasoned ground beed, cheese, & pico. Served with sour cream & salsa Add Guacamole +$1
TFI CHICKEN SALAD
A bed of greens, topped with juicy grilled or crispy chicken, tomatoes, shredded cheese, & croutons Chicken: Buffalo Style +$1
CHIPS & DIPS
CHIPS & PICO
Served with tortilla chips and pico del gallo
CHIPS & SALSA
Served with tortilla chips and salsa
CHIPS & GUAC
Served with tortilla chips and guacamole
CHIPS & QUESO
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Creamy, cheesy goodness, served with tortilla chips and toasted bread
CHOICE OF TWO CHIPS & DIPS
Choice of two: Chips + Salsa, Pico, Queso, or Guacamole
CHOICE OF THREE CHIPS & DIPS
Chips + Salsa, Pico, Queso, or Guacamole
BURGERS & BIRDS
BYO BURGER
Kaiser bun, pickes, lettuce, onion, tomato Add a sauce: mayo, ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard
SUNRISE BURGER
Topped with American cheese, a fried egg, & hickory smoked bacon
CALIFORNIA KING BURGER
Pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo, & creamy guacamole
DOWN SOUTH BURGER
Provoline cheese, bacon, smothered in BBQ sauce, & topped with a crispy onion ring
JALAPENO BIDNESS BURGER
Topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, & our spicy Irish sauce
THE GOUDA MAC BURGER
Topped with creamy gouda mac n' cheese bacon bites & melted parmesan cheese
10" CAULI CRUST PIZZAS
10" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
BBQ base, topped with grilled BBQ chicken, onion, & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1
10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Juicy, grilled chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, & laid atop ranch flavored cream cheese, topped with onions & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1
10" BYO PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
1 Sauce Base & 1 Cheese Choice Included Additional Toppings +$1
10" CHICKEN & SPINACH PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Spinach & artichoke dip topped with grilled chicken & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1
10" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Ranch base topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1
10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
A classic marinara base, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, & Canadian bacon Additional Toppings +$1
10" JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Cream cheese & ranch base, topped with bacon, jalapenos, & cheddar jack cheese Additional Toppings +$1
10" MARGHERITA PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Marinara or olive oil base, topped with mozzarella, basil & tomato, and drizzled with balsamic Additional Toppings +$1
10" MEATZA PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1
10" REUBEN PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Irish meets Italian! Our famous sandwhich served pizza style Additional Toppings +$1
10" TACO PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Seasoned ground beef, salsa, crispy homemade tortilla chips, $ melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce & tomatoes Additional Toppings +$1
10" TFI COMBINATION PIZZA - CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Marinara base with beef, sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1
12" PIZZAS
12" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ base, topped with grilled BBQ chicken, onion, & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1
12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Juicy, grilled chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, & laid atop ranch flavored cream cheese, topped with onions & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1
12" BYO PIZZA
1 Sauce Base & 1 Cheese Choice Included Additional Toppings +$1
12" CHICKEN & SPINACH PIZZA
Spinach & artichoke dip topped with grilled chicken & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1
12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Ranch base topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1
12" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
A classic marinara base, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, & Canadian bacon Additional Toppings +$1
12" JALAPENO PIZZA
Cream cheese & ranch base, topped with bacon, jalapenos, & cheddar jack cheese Additional Toppings +$1
12" MARGHERITA PIZZA
Marinara or olive oil base, topped with mozzarella, basil & tomato, and drizzled with balsamic Additional Toppings +$1
12" MEATZA PIZZA
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1
12" REUBEN PIZZA
Irish meets Italian! Our famous sandwhich served pizza style Additional Toppings +$1
12" TACO PIZZA
Seasoned ground beef, salsa, crispy homemade tortilla chips, $ melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce & tomatoes Additional Toppings +$1
12" TFI COMBINATION PIZZA
Marinara base with beef, sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$1
16" PIZZAS
16" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ base, topped with grilled BBQ chicken, onion, & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$2
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Juicy, grilled chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, & laid atop ranch flavored cream cheesem topped with onions & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$2
16" BYO PIZZA
1 Sauce Base & 1 Cheese Choice Included Additional Toppings +$2
16" CHICKEN & SPINACH PIZZA
Spinach & artichoke dip topped with grilled chicken & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$2
16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Ranch base topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$2
16" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
A classic marinara base, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, & Canadian bacon Additional Toppings +$2
16" JALAPENO PIZZA
Cream cheese & ranch base, topped with bacon, jalapenos, & cheddar jack cheese Additional Toppings +$2
16" MARGHERITA PIZZA
Marinara or olive oil base, topped with mozzarella, basil & tomato, and drizzled with balsamicAdditional Toppings +$2
16" MEATZA PIZZA
Additional Toppings +$2
16" REUBEN PIZZA
Irish meets Italian! Our famous sandwhich served pizza style Additional Toppings +$2
16" TACO PIZZA
Seasoned ground beef, salsa, crispy homemade tortilla chips, $ melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce & tomatoes Additional Toppings +$2
16" TFI COMBINATION PIZZA
Marinara base with beef, sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$2
FLATBREADS
BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD
BBQ base, topped with grilled BBQ chicken, onion, & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$0.50
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Juicy, grilled chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, & laid atop ranch flavored cream cheese, topped with onions & melted mozzarella Additional Toppings +$0.50
BYO FLATBREAD
1 Sauce Base & 1 Cheese Choice Included Additional Toppings +$0.50
CHICKEN & SPINACH FLATBREAD
Spinach & artichoke dip topped with grilled chicken & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$0.50
CHICKEN BACON RANCH FLATBREAD
Ranch base topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$0.50
HAWAIIAN FLATBREAD
A classic marinara base, topped with mozzarella, pineapple, & Canadian bacon Additional Toppings +$0.50
JALAPENO POPPER FLATBREAD
Cream cheese & ranch base, topped with bacon, jalapenos, & cheddar jack cheese Additional Toppings +$0.50
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
Marinara or olive oil base, topped with mozzarella, basil & tomato, and drizzled with balsamic Additional Toppings +$0.50
MEATZA PIZZA FLATBREAD
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$0.50
REUBEN FLATBREAD
Irish meets Italian! Our famous sandwhich served pizza style Additional Toppings +$0.50
TACO FLATBREAD
Seasoned ground beef, salsa, crispy homemade tortilla chips, $ melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce & tomatoes Additional Toppings +$0.50
TFI COMBINATION FLATBREAD
Marinara base with beef, sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & mozzarella Additional Toppings +$0.50
PUB GRUB
BLT SANDWICH
Crisp bacon, with lettuce, tomato & mayo served on toasted sourdough bread. Add Cheese +$0.50 Add Fried Egg +$1
BREADED PORK TENDERLOIN
Breaded and fried golden brown. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo Add Cheese + $0.50
CLUB
Smoked turkey, ham & hickory smoked bacon with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo. Served on grilled sour dough Add Crispy or Grilled Chicken +$3
FRENCH DIP
Sliced roast beef, served on a hoagie with a side of au jus. Make it an Irish Dip & substitute corned beef at no charge! Add Cheese + $0.50
PHILLY
Your choice of steak or chicken, smothered in sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers & melted Swiss. Served on a toasted hoagie Add Jalapeños +$0.50 Add Bacon + $1
TFI STEAK SANDWICH
Sliced steak, lettuce, onion, tomato & TFI Secret spicy sauce on a Hoagie
TFI CLASSICS
STEAK DINNER
Juicy center cut top sirloin served with cooked Guinness braised corned a salad & a side of creamy mashed potatoes
CELTIC CHICKEN TENDERS
Crispy breaded chicken breast, served with your choice of homemade buttermilk ranch, BBQ or our homemade spicy Irish dipping sauce
CHICKEN & VEGETABLES
Two grilled chicken breasts served with steamed vegetables
POT O'GOLD MAC N' CHEESE
When you get to the end of the rainbow, you will find this pot o'gold mac n' cheese, topped with bacon bits
REUBEN
An Omaha original homemade slow cooked Guiness braised corned beef, with saurkraut, melted Swiss, & 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread
ST. PADDY MELT
Charbroiled All Beef Patty, sautéed onions & Swiss cheese between rye bread
WINGS
6 WINGS
Served with celery & your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or homemade irish dipping sauce
18 WINGS
Served with celery & your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or homemade irish dipping sauce
12 WINGS
Served with celery & your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or homemade irish dipping sauce
1 LB BONELESS WINGS
Served with celery & your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or homemade irish dipping sauce
1/2 LB BONELESS WINGS
Served with celery & your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, or homemade irish dipping sauce
WRAPS
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Grilled or crispy chicken, romaince, lettuce, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing
CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar, & homemade buttermilk ranch Chicken: Buffalo Style +$1
CLASSIC BLT WRAP
Crisp, hickory smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
TURKEY BACON AVOCADO WRAP
Creamy guacamole spread, topped with turkey, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, & ranch
STEAK WRAP
Sliced, grilled center cut sirloin, fresh romaine, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, & drizzled with TFI secret spicy sauce
WEE FOLKS
SIDES
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Irish Sports Pub & Grill
18101 R Plaza, Omaha, NE 68135