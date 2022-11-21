twoflower imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

twoflower

review star

No reviews yet

34 Railroad Street

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Croissant
Chocolate Croissants

Pastries

Muffin

$4.00

Croissants

$3.25

Chocolate Croissants

$3.25

Scones

$3.50

Fluff Cake

$5.00

Blueberry Fluff

$5.00

Biscotti

$2.75

Chocolate Dipped Anise Almond

Crushed Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Two Cherry White Choc Cookies

$1.00

Cupcake

$3.00

Plates

Dill Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Avocado and Tomato Toast

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

The Southwestern Cheddar Avocado Bacon Grilled Cheese

$16.00

The Rugrat White Bread Cheddar

$10.00

California BLT Avocado, Cilantro Aioli Multigrain

$16.00

Chicken Chipotle Flatbread

$18.00

Breakfast

Parfait

$9.00

Coconut Almond Crunch Granola, Ronnybrook Yogurt, Fruit

Breakfast Croissant

$12.00

Skillet Eggs And Potato Hash And Toast

$14.00

Bagel w/ butter and Jam

$5.00

The Eggel

$12.00

Bacon egg Cheese onion jam

Fruit Cup

$7.00

Salad

Cobb Salad Egg Bacon Tom Avo

$18.00

Bacon Blue Cheese

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Tuna Chickpea salad

$18.00

Sides

Toast

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Banana

$1.50

Kids Menu

Not PB&J

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheesy Flatbread

$12.00

Bagel w/ butter

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Banana

$1.50

Appetizers

Meatballs

$6.00

Spanakopita

$6.00

Mac and cheese bites

$6.00

Spring rolls

$6.00

Coffee

Brew Coffee

$3.75+

Extra Shot

$1.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Espresso Drinks

Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$3.00
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.50

Americano

$3.75+

Flat white

$4.50

Maple Cream Cortado

$5.00Out of stock

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.50+

London Fog

$4.50

Hot Brew Tea

$3.25

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.00+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Lemonade Spritzer

$4.00+

Cafe Tonic. Double Espresso, Tonic Water, Orange

$5.00

Espresso Shakerado. Espresso Simple Syrup and Ice. Shaken not stirred

$4.00Out of stock

Lavender Iced Matcha

$6.50+

White Chocolate Dripocino

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry White Orchard Iced Tea

$5.00

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Bottle Drinks

Sparkling Water

$9.00+

Box Water

$2.00+

Natalies Organic Orange Juice

$4.00

Culture Pop Soda

$3.50

Maine Root

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Hot Chocolates

Hot Chocolate 16 ounce

$4.50

Kids Temp Hot Chocolate 8 ounce

$3.50

Kids Steamer 8 ounce

$3.50

Beans

Irving Farm Gotham 12 ounce

$15.00

Irving Farm 71 House 12 ounce

$15.00

Irving Farm Hudson 12 ounce

$15.00

Six Depot Notes From The Underground 12 oz

$15.00

Six Depot Decaffeinated 12 oz

$15.00

Irving Farms Five Pounder

$90.00

Six Depot Five Pounder Notes From The Underground

$75.00Out of stock

Six Depot Five Pounder

$75.00

Specials

Hot Maple Cider

$6.00+

spike it

$6.00

Smoothies

Berry Blast

$9.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas Vanilla Yoghurt Almond Milk

Green Dream

$9.00

Power Greens, Green Apple, Ginger, Honey, Yoghurt and Almond milk

Mango-Orange Creamsicle

$9.00

Mango, OJ, Banana,Vanilla Yoghurt and Almond Milk

Strawberry

$9.00

Mango

$9.00

Strawberry Mango

$9.00

White Chocolate Espresso

$9.00

The Bear

$9.00

Chocolate, banana, vanilla yoghurt and almond milk

Watermelon Mint

$9.00

Cups

Espresso Cup and Saucer. White

$5.00

Cappuccino Cup and Saucer Red

$6.00Out of stock

Latte Cup and Saucer Red

$6.00

Reusable Straw (Stainless Steel)

$3.00

Unfltr

Reusable Coffee filter

$12.00

Coin Pouches

Coin Pouch

$10.00

Hand knit coin purse. Proceeds donated to charity

Alternative Milks

Pacific Almond Milk Barista Series (32OZ)

$6.00Out of stock

Chai

Third Street Ginger Chai (32OZ)

$12.00Out of stock

Kates Real Food Bars

Mango Coconut

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Cherry Almond

$4.00

Lemon Coconut Ginger

$4.00

Affogato

Affogatto

$10.00

Fluff Cake With Summer Fruit Compote

Cake

$12.00

Trio of Bar snacks

Trio of bar snacks

$12.00

Warm Pita with Crudite

Warm Pita Hummus Crudite

$12.00Out of stock

California chicken Flatbread

Cali Chicken Flat bread

$20.00

Pork Meatballs

Pork Meatballs

$20.00

Avocado Toast

Avo Toast

$15.00

Dessert

Apple pie ala mode

$10.00

Pound cake with Fruit Compote

$10.00

JP Brun Chardonnay

Glass J P Brun

$11.00

Bottle J P Brun

$45.00

Fontsainte Rose

Rose Glass

$11.00

Rose Bottle

$40.00

Rodney Strong Cabernet

Rodney Strong Cab Glass

$11.00

Rodney Strong Cab Bottle

$40.00

Baga Espumante

Espumante Glass

$13.00

Espumante Bottle

$40.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

Oyster Bay Glass

$9.00

Oyster Bay Bottle

$35.00

Canella Prosecco

Picolo

$9.00

Bottle LamarcA Prosecco

$36.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$12.00

Dante Pinot Noir

Glass Pinot Noir

$11.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$40.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

Kendall Jackson Glass

$9.00

Kendall Jackson Bottle

$40.00

CK Mondavi Pinot Grigio

Glass Pinot

$8.00

Bottle Pinot

$30.00

Big Elm

413 Farmhouse Ale

$8.00

Lions Ale

$8.00

Gerry Dog Stout

$8.00

IPA

$8.00

Berkshire Brewing

Dandy Lion Haze IPA

$9.00

Easy like IPA

$9.00

Czech Style Pilsner

$7.00

Hoosac Tunnel Amber Ale

$7.00

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Rye Manhattan

Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Gangstertini

Gangstertini

$10.00

Blackberry Moscow Mule

Blackberry Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Lavender French 75

Lavender French 75

$16.00

G and T

G and T

$11.00

Goddess Tonic

Goddess Tonic

$6.00

Martini

Vodka Martini

$11.00

Gin Martini

$11.00

Saturday Night Specials

Spiced Honey Rum lemonade

$14.00

Dark and Stormy Fizz

$14.00

Spiked Rum Chai

$11.00

Light and Peaceful

$10.00

South County Mojito

$14.00

St Pauli Girl NA

$7.00

Shakerado

$7.00

Cucumber Mojito

Cucumber Mojito

$14.00

Shot

Shot

$6.00

Double

$12.00

Grapefruit Margarita

Grapefruit Margarita

$16.00

Pink Grapefruit Paloma

Paloma

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Nine Pin NY Cider

Nine Pin

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Coffee Bar and Bistro serving exceptional Coffee and locally sourced small plate cuisine

Website

Location

34 Railroad Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230

Directions

Gallery
twoflower image

