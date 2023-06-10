Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twohey's Restaurant

424 Fair Oaks Avenue

South Pasadena, CA 91030

Breakfast

Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast

Short Old Fashioned

$7.95

Full Old Fashioned

$8.95

Short Buttermilk

$7.95

Full Buttermilk

$8.95
Short S'mores

Short S'mores

$9.95

Full S'mores

$10.95

Short Pecan Pancakes

$9.95

Full Pecan Pancakes

$10.95

Dutch Apple

$12.95

Apples, caramelized pecans, caramel, fresh whipped cream

French Toast

$10.95

Brioche toast, powdered sugar

Tanya's French Toast

$11.95

Brioche toast, powdered sugar, orange zest

Waffle

$9.95

Breakfast Classics

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$14.95

Two eggs, two strips of applewood smoked bacon or two link sausages, bacon-sausage gravy, hash browns

Steak & Eggs

$19.95

Two eggs, hash browns

Ham Steak & Eggs

Ham Steak & Eggs

$19.95

Grilled center cut ham, two eggs, hash browns

Turkey Patty & Eggs

$16.95

Two eggs, hash browns

Pork Chop & Eggs

$19.95

Two eggs, hash browns

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$16.95

Two eggs, hash browns

Omelets

South Pasadena Omelet

South Pasadena Omelet

$16.95

Sausage, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, tomato, havarti cheese

Denver Omelet

Denver Omelet

$15.95

Diced ham, green peppers, onions

California Omelet

California Omelet

$17.95

Smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese

Napa Omelet

$15.95

Avocado, spinach, wild mushrooms, swiss cheese, sour cream

Greek Omelet

$14.95

Spinach, tomatoes, basil, red onions, feta cheese

Cheese Omelet Plus

$12.95

Breakfast Favorites

Craftsman

$15.95

Two eggs, two strips of applewood smoked bacon or two link sausages, hash browns, sourdough

Lumberjack

$19.95

Three eggs, two pancakes, two strips of applewood smoked bacon, two sausage links, hash browns, sourdough

Alhambra

$16.95

Two eggs, two strips of applewood smoked bacon or two link sausages, two pancakes or French toast

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$18.95

Buttermilk-battered chicken breast, waffle, country gravy, organic honey, powdered sugar

Chorizo & Eggs

$15.95

Three scrambled eggs, savory chorizo sausage, rice, beans, corn tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$15.95

Two eggs, ranchero sauce, rice, beans, pepper jack, corn tortillas

Chilaquiles

$16.95

Sirloin carne asada, fried tortilla chips, black beans, guajillo chile sauce, fried eggs, queso fresco, micro cilantro

Burrito

$15.95

Pork chorizo, eggs, tater tots, grilled onions, jalapeño, guajillo chile sauce, crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, micro cilantro

Vegan Burrito

$14.95

Plant based seasoned chorizo, black bean jalapeño hummus, grains and legume, homestyle potatoes, pico de gallo, guajillo chile salsa, micro cilantro

Short Rib Hash

$17.95

Two eggs any style, braised short ribs, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, homestyle potatoes, sourdough

Veggie Hash

$13.95

Roasted root vegetables, tomato, homestyle potatoes, feta cheese, lemon-infused extra virgin olive oil

Eggs Benedict

$15.95

Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, grilled English muffin, hash browns

Irish Benedict

Irish Benedict

$16.95

Corned beef hash, swiss cheese, two sunny side up eggs, hollandaise sauce, grilled marbled rye, tater tots

Sunrise Burger

$15.95

Half pound angus beef-bacon patty, Tillamook cheddar, bacon, fried egg, bacon jam, sriracha aioli, brioche bun, tater tots

Breakfast BELT

$14.95

Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, bacon jam, Cajun aioli, grilled sourdough, tater tots

Lox Platter

$16.95

Smoked salmon, arugula, sliced red onions, tomato, cream cheese, capers, plain bagel

On the Lighter Side

Healthy Breakfast

Healthy Breakfast

$17.95

Scrambled egg whites, grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, avocado, tomato, fresh fruit, mixed baby greens, lemon vinaigrette, multi-grain toast

Avocado Toast

$13.95

Seasoned avocado, pickled red onions and cucumbers, tomato confit, queso fresco, micro herbs, edible flowers, sourdough toast

Vegan Avocado Toast

$14.95

Black bean jalapeño hummus, avocado, tabbouleh, tomato confit, pickled red onions and cucumbers, micro herbs, edible flowers, 7-sprouted grain toast

Salmon Avocado Toast

Salmon Avocado Toast

$17.95

Smoked salmon, avocado, goat cheese, pickled red onions, capers, micro herbs, sourdough toast

Fitness Bowl

$16.95

Grilled chicken, power greens, tomato confit, wild mushrooms, quinoa, feta cheese, egg whites, lemon-infused extra virgin olive oil

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$14.95

Power greens, grains and legume, sunny side-up egg, fingerling potatoes, avocado, tomato confit, tabbouleh, lemon vinaigrette

Yogurt, Granola & Berries

Yogurt, Granola & Berries

$13.95

Greek yogurt, granola, berries, organic honey

Breakfast Spirits

Mimosa

$12.00

Champagne, choice of peach or fresh orange juice

Mimosa Carafe

$25.00

Bellini

$12.00

Champagne, choice of peach or fresh orange juice

Bellini Carafe

$25.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Vodka, house blend mix, accompaniments

Loaded Mary

$17.00

Vodka, house blend mix, accompaniments

Rose Spritzer

$12.00

Champagne, lillet rose, soda water

The Library Tree

$14.00

Espresso coffee, licor 43, órgeat, toasted marshmallows

The Celebration

$14.00

Crown royal apple whiskey, ginger, lemon, ginger beer

Lunch/Dinner

Starters

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.95

Old fashioned buttermilk battered

French Fries

$6.95
Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$6.95
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$6.95
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.95

Celery, carrots and bleu cheese dressing. Choice of: buffalo hot sauce, house BBQ or dry rub seasoning

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$10.95

Deviled yolk, bacon bits, mustard, bleu cheese

Hummus

Hummus

$8.95

Chef's crudités, tabbouleh, feta cheese, lemon infused extra virgin olive oil, grilled sourdough

Poutine

Poutine

$9.95

French fries, Wisconsin white cheddar curds, wild mushroom-beef gravy, fresh chives

Short Rib Sliders

Short Rib Sliders

$15.95

Caramelized onions, horseradish jack, roasted garlic aioli, petite bun

Short Rib Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

$14.95

Caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, corn tortillas

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.95

Lightly fried Icelandic cod, slaw, micro cilantro, jalapeño sauce, smoked lemon-onion dip, corn tortillas

Calamari

Calamari

$15.95

Golden fried, sriracha tartar, smoked lemon-onion dip

Garlic Fries

$6.95

Soups & Salads

Cup Soup

$5.95

Housemade soup prepared fresh daily

Bowl Soup

$8.95

Housemade soup prepared fresh daily

Angus Beef Chili

$10.95

Slow simmered angus beef chili, black beans, Tillamook cheddar, chopped onions, brioche toast

Steak Arugula Salad

Steak Arugula Salad

$19.95

Charbroiled angus sirloin, arugula, shaved parmesan cheese, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$18.95

Grilled BBQ chicken breast, romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled corn, black beans, tomato, sweet red onions, roasted red pepper sauce, onion rings

Greek Salad

$15.95

Romaine hearts, tomato, bell peppers, mint, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese crumbles, vinaigrette

Lindsey Salad

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast, mixed baby greens, scallions, wonton strips, sesame seeds, toasted almonds, mandarin orange supremes, Lindsey dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$19.95

House roasted turkey breast, romaine lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese dressing

House Chop Salad

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, wild arugula, tomato, mushrooms, kalamata olives, provolone cheese, basil vinaigrette

Grains & Greens

$14.95

Baby spinach, wild arugula, grains and legumes, tabbouleh, tomato confit, feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette

House Salad

$9.95

Entree Salad

$1.95

Salmon Salad

$19.95

Sandwiches, Clubs & Melts

Prime Rib Dip

$19.95

House roasted angus prime rib, horseradish jack cheese, caramelized onions, au jus, horseradish-herb aioli, French roll

Texas Pulled Pork

$18.95

Slow smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw, brioche bun

Roasted Veggie

$14.95

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onions, arugula, tomato, wild mushrooms, sundried tomato jam, sourdough

California Club

$17.95

House roasted turkey breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, aioli, sourdough

Patty Melt

$17.95

1/2 lb angus beef patty, Tillamook cheddar, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, 1001 island dressing, marbled rye bread

Short Rib Melt

$19.95

Slow-braised beef short rib, horseradish jack cheese, Tillamook cheddar, bacon jam, horseradish-herb aioli, sourdough

Tuna Melt

$15.95

Albacore tuna salad, Tillamook cheddar, sourdough

Reuben

$17.95

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1001 dressing, marbled rye bread

2ee's Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Monte Christos

$15.95

Huntington

$15.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Cal BLT

$14.95

Traditional Favorites

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf

$21.95

Original housemade meatloaf, wild mushroom-beef gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach

Turkey Dinner

$21.95

House roasted turkey breast, fresh sage stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$22.95

Crispy and juicy fried half chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day

Specialties

Lemon Chicken

$22.95

Marinated half chicken, lemon-garlic sauce, roasted marble potatoes, vegetable of the day

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$24.95

Slowly roasted tender baby back ribs, our special BBQ sauce, French fries, cole slaw

Sirloin Steak Dinner

$24.95

Grilled, roasted marble potatoes, vegetable of the day, buttermilk onion rings

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$25.95

Hand cut angus rib eye, French fries, roasted garlic-herb compound butter

Bone-in Pork Chop

Bone-in Pork Chop

$24.95

Grilled, bourbon honey glaze, bacon, onions, granny smith apples, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day

Beef Short Ribs

$21.95

Slow-braised, garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach

Salmon Dinner

$23.95

Pan-seared, lemon-garlic sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach

Fish & Chips

$22.95

Panko-crusted Icelandic cod, French fries, cole slaw, tarter sauce, malt vinegar

Sand Dabs

Sand Dabs

$21.95

Sautéed, white wine, capers, lemon juice, garlic butter, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day

Root Vegetables

$18.95

Roasted root vegetables, grains and legumes, garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$20.95

Chicken breast, white wine, capers, lemon juice, garlic butter, linguine, garlic bread

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$18.95

Beef and Italian sausage sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread

New Orleans Pasta

New Orleans Pasta

$21.95

Blackened shrimp, andouille sausage, tomatoes, grilled corn, black beans, scallions, light spicy cream sauce, penne pasta, garlic bread

Shrimp Pesto

$21.95

Blackened shrimp, garlic butter, tomato confit, pesto sauce, linguine, garlic bread

Classic & Handcrafted Burgers

Stinko

$10.95

1/3 lb angus beef patty, pickles, onions, old fashioned bun

Everything

$15.95

1/3 lb angus beef patty, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, our original 1001 island dressing, old fashioned bun

DBA

$19.95

1/2 lb angus beef-bacon patty, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, tomato, sriracha aioli, brioche bun

Californian Burger

$19.95

1/2 lb angus beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, chipotle aioli, brioche bun

Beyond Burger

$15.95

Beyond meat patty, avocado, arugula, tomato, pickled red onions & cucumbers, roasted red pepper aioli, wheat bun

Turkey Burger

$17.95

Handcrafted turkey patty, havarti cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, tomato, roasted red pepper aioli, wheat bun

All-American

$17.95

1/2 lb angus beef patty, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Bacon & Bleu

$19.95

1/2 lb angus beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, brioche bun

Breakfast for Dinner

Waffle

$9.95

French Toast

$10.95

Brioche toast, powdered sugar

South Pasadena Omelet

South Pasadena Omelet

$16.95

Sausage, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, tomato, havarti cheese

Denver Omelet

Denver Omelet

$15.95

Diced ham, green peppers, onions

California Omelet

California Omelet

$17.95

Smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese

The Triple Play

$20.95

Three eggs, three strips of applewood smoked bacon, three link sausages, hash browns, sourdough

Kid's

Kids Breakfast

Kid's Pigs in a Blanket

$8.95

Two pancakes, two sausage links, butter, syrup, powdered sugar

Kid's One Egg

$6.95

Choice of slice of bacon or sausage link, hash browns, sourdough toast

Kid's French Toast

$7.95

Brioche toast, butter, syrup, choice of slice of bacon or sausage link

Kid's Short Stack

$8.95

Two old fashioned pancakes, butter, slice of bacon or sausage link

Kid's Waffle

$8.95

Waffle, butter, slice of bacon or sausage link

Kids Favorites

Kid's Tenders

$6.95
Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid's Corn Dawgs

$6.95

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.95

Flour or corn tortilla

Kid's Jr. Burger

$7.95

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.95

Kid's Fish & Chips

$7.95

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.95

Kid's Fish Tacos

$6.95

Slaw, lemon-onion dip, corn tortillas

Kid's Baby Back Ribs

$9.95

Kids Drinks

Kid's Soda

$2.95

Coke, sprite, diet coke, root beer, Dr. Pepper

Kids Milk

$1.95

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Kids Strawberry Milk

$1.95

Kids Orange Juice

$2.95

Kids Apple Juice

$2.95

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Kids Lemonade

$4.95

Kids Limeade

$4.95

Kids Fountain Treats

Kid's Float

$4.95

Root beer, coke, cherry coke

Kid's Malt

$5.95

Kid's Shake

$5.95

Kid's The Spotted Dog

$5.95

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge, chocolate chips, whipped cream

Kid's Frosted Ice Cream Drink

$4.95

Vanilla ice cream, choice of: orange, lemon, lime or root beer

Kid's Ice Cream

$4.95

Vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, mint chip, cookie dough

Kid's Bucket of Mud

$5.95

Chocolate ice cream, crushed Oreos, fudge, gummy worms, whipped cream

Kids Sundaes

Kid's Sundae

$4.95

calamari

Sides

Side (5) Shrimp

$16.95

Side Mashed Potato

$4.95

Side (4) Pickles

$2.95

Side Potato Salad

$4.95

Side Rice

$4.95

Side Sour Cream

$1.95

Side Veg Du Jour

$6.95

Side Garlic Bread

$4.95

One Egg

$1.95

Side (1) Jalapeno

$1.95

Side (2) Jalapeno

$2.95

Side (1) Banana Bread

$3.95

Side (1) Zuccini Bread

$3.95

Side (1) Dinner Roll

$3.95

Side Avacado

$5.95

Side Cole Slaw

$4.95

Side Gravy

$4.95

Pint Gravy

$6.95

Pint Mashed Potato

$6.95

Pint Rice

$6.95

Pint Cole Slaw

$6.95

Pint Potato Salad

$6.95

Side LG Patty

$9.95

Side SM Patty

$7.95

Side CHX Breast

$9.95

Side Salmon

$12.95

Side NY Steak

$12.95

Side Corn Bread

$3.95

Side Pico

$2.95

Side Turkey Patty

$9.95

Fruit Cup

$5.95

Bacon (3)

$6.95

Sausage (4)

$6.95

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Soda Fountain & Dessert

Hand-Dipped Specialties

Small Twohey's Signature Sundae

$7.95

Vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, roasted almonds, cherry. Choice of: bittersweet, milk chocolate, or caramel

Large Twohey's Signature Sundae

$9.95

Vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, roasted almonds, cherry. Choice of: bittersweet, milk chocolate, or caramel

Small Delux Sundaes

$7.95

Choice of any ice cream flavor, fresh whipped cream, roasted almonds, cherry. Choice of raspberry, blueberry, strawberry or pineapple

Large Delux Sundaes

$9.95

Choice of any ice cream flavor, fresh whipped cream, roasted almonds, cherry. Choice of raspberry, blueberry, strawberry or pineapple

Frosted Ice Cream Drink

$7.95

Vanilla ice cream. Choice of: orange, lemon, lime or root beer

Ice Cream Soda

$7.95

Choice of any ice cream, choice of: coke, root beer or Dr. Pepper

Ice Cream Float

$7.95

Choice of any ice cream, choice of: coke, root beer or Dr. Pepper

Double Thick Milkshake

$8.95

Served from a shake can! Choice of ice cream, fresh whipped cream, cherry

Double Thick Malt

$8.95

Served from a shake can! Choice of ice cream, fresh whipped cream, cherry

Banana Split

$15.95

Vanilla, chocolate & strawberry ice cream, pineapple, chocolate & strawberry sauces, sliced bananas, fresh whipped cream, roasted almonds, cherry

Lemonade

$6.95

Strawberry or cherry

Limeade

$6.95

Strawberry or cherry

SM Ice Cream

$4.95

LG Ice Cream

$6.95

Housemade Specialties

Rice Pudding

$5.95

Tapioca Pudding

$5.95

Grapenut Custard

$5.95

Brownie Bites

$9.95

Brownies, vanilla ice cream, bittersweet fudge, fresh whipped cream

Cookie Craze

$13.95

Crushed Oreo cookies, 3 scoops vanilla ice cream, bittersweet fudge, fresh whipped cream

Waffle Works

$16.95

Belgium waffle, 3 scoops vanilla ice cream, baked apples, hot caramel, fresh whipped cream

The Classics

Apple Pie

$7.95

Pecan Pie

$7.95

Seasonal Pie

$7.95

Blackout Cake

$7.95

Boston Cream Pie

$7.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

New York Cheesecake

$7.95

Lemon Bundt Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

N/A Beverages

Coffee, Teas & Refreshments

Regular Coffee

$3.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.95

Cold Brew

$5.00

Caffe Latte

$5.95

Mocha

$5.95

Cappuccino

$5.95

Affogato

$7.95

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Single Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Double Espresso Macchiato

$4.50

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$5.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

English breakfast, earl grey, mint, jasmine, crimson berry herbal

Lemonade

$6.95

Strawberry or cherry

Limeade

$6.95

Strawberry or cherry

Iced Tea

$3.95

Black or green tropical

Soda

$3.95

Coke, diet coke, sprite, Dr. Pepper, root beer

Milk

$5.95

Flavored Soda

$4.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

San Pellegrino

$7.95

Retail Sales

Retail Items

Bitter Jar

$12.00

Milk Choc Jar

$12.00

Carmel Jar

$12.00

2Pack Jars

$22.00

3Pack Jars

$30.00

Stainless Therm

$30.00

Base Ball Cap

$20.00

Short Tee

$18.00

Long Tee

$28.00

Hoodie

$38.00

White Therm

$24.00

XMas Basket

$75.00

Candy LG

$2.00

Candy SM

$1.00

Beer Mug

$16.00

Coasters

$9.00

Magnets

$1.00

Lg Sundae Glass

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned restaurant serving nostalgic American fare since 1943. Visit us and stop by our authentic soda fountain featuring our signature Bittersweet Sundae or take a seat at our full bar serving hand-crafted cocktails, local beers and fine wines. Indoor, outdoor patio and private dining available.

Website

Location

424 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

