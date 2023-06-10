- Home
Twohey's Restaurant
424 Fair Oaks Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Breakfast
Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast
Short Old Fashioned
Full Old Fashioned
Short Buttermilk
Full Buttermilk
Short S'mores
Full S'mores
Short Pecan Pancakes
Full Pecan Pancakes
Dutch Apple
Apples, caramelized pecans, caramel, fresh whipped cream
French Toast
Brioche toast, powdered sugar
Tanya's French Toast
Brioche toast, powdered sugar, orange zest
Waffle
Breakfast Classics
Biscuits and Gravy
Two eggs, two strips of applewood smoked bacon or two link sausages, bacon-sausage gravy, hash browns
Steak & Eggs
Two eggs, hash browns
Ham Steak & Eggs
Grilled center cut ham, two eggs, hash browns
Turkey Patty & Eggs
Two eggs, hash browns
Pork Chop & Eggs
Two eggs, hash browns
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Two eggs, hash browns
Omelets
South Pasadena Omelet
Sausage, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, tomato, havarti cheese
Denver Omelet
Diced ham, green peppers, onions
California Omelet
Smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese
Napa Omelet
Avocado, spinach, wild mushrooms, swiss cheese, sour cream
Greek Omelet
Spinach, tomatoes, basil, red onions, feta cheese
Cheese Omelet Plus
Breakfast Favorites
Craftsman
Two eggs, two strips of applewood smoked bacon or two link sausages, hash browns, sourdough
Lumberjack
Three eggs, two pancakes, two strips of applewood smoked bacon, two sausage links, hash browns, sourdough
Alhambra
Two eggs, two strips of applewood smoked bacon or two link sausages, two pancakes or French toast
Chicken & Waffle
Buttermilk-battered chicken breast, waffle, country gravy, organic honey, powdered sugar
Chorizo & Eggs
Three scrambled eggs, savory chorizo sausage, rice, beans, corn tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs, ranchero sauce, rice, beans, pepper jack, corn tortillas
Chilaquiles
Sirloin carne asada, fried tortilla chips, black beans, guajillo chile sauce, fried eggs, queso fresco, micro cilantro
Burrito
Pork chorizo, eggs, tater tots, grilled onions, jalapeño, guajillo chile sauce, crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, micro cilantro
Vegan Burrito
Plant based seasoned chorizo, black bean jalapeño hummus, grains and legume, homestyle potatoes, pico de gallo, guajillo chile salsa, micro cilantro
Short Rib Hash
Two eggs any style, braised short ribs, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, homestyle potatoes, sourdough
Veggie Hash
Roasted root vegetables, tomato, homestyle potatoes, feta cheese, lemon-infused extra virgin olive oil
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, grilled English muffin, hash browns
Irish Benedict
Corned beef hash, swiss cheese, two sunny side up eggs, hollandaise sauce, grilled marbled rye, tater tots
Sunrise Burger
Half pound angus beef-bacon patty, Tillamook cheddar, bacon, fried egg, bacon jam, sriracha aioli, brioche bun, tater tots
Breakfast BELT
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, bacon jam, Cajun aioli, grilled sourdough, tater tots
Lox Platter
Smoked salmon, arugula, sliced red onions, tomato, cream cheese, capers, plain bagel
On the Lighter Side
Healthy Breakfast
Scrambled egg whites, grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, avocado, tomato, fresh fruit, mixed baby greens, lemon vinaigrette, multi-grain toast
Avocado Toast
Seasoned avocado, pickled red onions and cucumbers, tomato confit, queso fresco, micro herbs, edible flowers, sourdough toast
Vegan Avocado Toast
Black bean jalapeño hummus, avocado, tabbouleh, tomato confit, pickled red onions and cucumbers, micro herbs, edible flowers, 7-sprouted grain toast
Salmon Avocado Toast
Smoked salmon, avocado, goat cheese, pickled red onions, capers, micro herbs, sourdough toast
Fitness Bowl
Grilled chicken, power greens, tomato confit, wild mushrooms, quinoa, feta cheese, egg whites, lemon-infused extra virgin olive oil
Breakfast Bowl
Power greens, grains and legume, sunny side-up egg, fingerling potatoes, avocado, tomato confit, tabbouleh, lemon vinaigrette
Yogurt, Granola & Berries
Greek yogurt, granola, berries, organic honey
Breakfast Spirits
Mimosa
Champagne, choice of peach or fresh orange juice
Mimosa Carafe
Bellini
Champagne, choice of peach or fresh orange juice
Bellini Carafe
Bloody Mary
Vodka, house blend mix, accompaniments
Loaded Mary
Vodka, house blend mix, accompaniments
Rose Spritzer
Champagne, lillet rose, soda water
The Library Tree
Espresso coffee, licor 43, órgeat, toasted marshmallows
The Celebration
Crown royal apple whiskey, ginger, lemon, ginger beer
Lunch/Dinner
Starters
Onion Rings
Old fashioned buttermilk battered
French Fries
Sweet Fries
Potato Chips
Chicken Wings
Celery, carrots and bleu cheese dressing. Choice of: buffalo hot sauce, house BBQ or dry rub seasoning
Deviled Eggs
Deviled yolk, bacon bits, mustard, bleu cheese
Hummus
Chef's crudités, tabbouleh, feta cheese, lemon infused extra virgin olive oil, grilled sourdough
Poutine
French fries, Wisconsin white cheddar curds, wild mushroom-beef gravy, fresh chives
Short Rib Sliders
Caramelized onions, horseradish jack, roasted garlic aioli, petite bun
Short Rib Tacos
Caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, corn tortillas
Fish Tacos
Lightly fried Icelandic cod, slaw, micro cilantro, jalapeño sauce, smoked lemon-onion dip, corn tortillas
Calamari
Golden fried, sriracha tartar, smoked lemon-onion dip
Garlic Fries
Soups & Salads
Cup Soup
Housemade soup prepared fresh daily
Bowl Soup
Housemade soup prepared fresh daily
Angus Beef Chili
Slow simmered angus beef chili, black beans, Tillamook cheddar, chopped onions, brioche toast
Steak Arugula Salad
Charbroiled angus sirloin, arugula, shaved parmesan cheese, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice
BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled BBQ chicken breast, romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled corn, black beans, tomato, sweet red onions, roasted red pepper sauce, onion rings
Greek Salad
Romaine hearts, tomato, bell peppers, mint, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese crumbles, vinaigrette
Lindsey Salad
Grilled chicken breast, mixed baby greens, scallions, wonton strips, sesame seeds, toasted almonds, mandarin orange supremes, Lindsey dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
House roasted turkey breast, romaine lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese dressing
House Chop Salad
Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, wild arugula, tomato, mushrooms, kalamata olives, provolone cheese, basil vinaigrette
Grains & Greens
Baby spinach, wild arugula, grains and legumes, tabbouleh, tomato confit, feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette
House Salad
Entree Salad
Salmon Salad
Sandwiches, Clubs & Melts
Prime Rib Dip
House roasted angus prime rib, horseradish jack cheese, caramelized onions, au jus, horseradish-herb aioli, French roll
Texas Pulled Pork
Slow smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw, brioche bun
Roasted Veggie
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onions, arugula, tomato, wild mushrooms, sundried tomato jam, sourdough
California Club
House roasted turkey breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, aioli, sourdough
Patty Melt
1/2 lb angus beef patty, Tillamook cheddar, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, 1001 island dressing, marbled rye bread
Short Rib Melt
Slow-braised beef short rib, horseradish jack cheese, Tillamook cheddar, bacon jam, horseradish-herb aioli, sourdough
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna salad, Tillamook cheddar, sourdough
Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1001 dressing, marbled rye bread
2ee's Grilled Cheese
Monte Christos
Huntington
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Cal BLT
Traditional Favorites
Meat Loaf
Original housemade meatloaf, wild mushroom-beef gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach
Turkey Dinner
House roasted turkey breast, fresh sage stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day
Fried Chicken
Crispy and juicy fried half chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day
Specialties
Lemon Chicken
Marinated half chicken, lemon-garlic sauce, roasted marble potatoes, vegetable of the day
Baby Back Ribs
Slowly roasted tender baby back ribs, our special BBQ sauce, French fries, cole slaw
Sirloin Steak Dinner
Grilled, roasted marble potatoes, vegetable of the day, buttermilk onion rings
Steak Frites
Hand cut angus rib eye, French fries, roasted garlic-herb compound butter
Bone-in Pork Chop
Grilled, bourbon honey glaze, bacon, onions, granny smith apples, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day
Beef Short Ribs
Slow-braised, garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach
Salmon Dinner
Pan-seared, lemon-garlic sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach
Fish & Chips
Panko-crusted Icelandic cod, French fries, cole slaw, tarter sauce, malt vinegar
Sand Dabs
Sautéed, white wine, capers, lemon juice, garlic butter, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day
Root Vegetables
Roasted root vegetables, grains and legumes, garlic mashed potatoes
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast, white wine, capers, lemon juice, garlic butter, linguine, garlic bread
Spaghetti
Beef and Italian sausage sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread
New Orleans Pasta
Blackened shrimp, andouille sausage, tomatoes, grilled corn, black beans, scallions, light spicy cream sauce, penne pasta, garlic bread
Shrimp Pesto
Blackened shrimp, garlic butter, tomato confit, pesto sauce, linguine, garlic bread
Classic & Handcrafted Burgers
Stinko
1/3 lb angus beef patty, pickles, onions, old fashioned bun
Everything
1/3 lb angus beef patty, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, our original 1001 island dressing, old fashioned bun
DBA
1/2 lb angus beef-bacon patty, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, tomato, sriracha aioli, brioche bun
Californian Burger
1/2 lb angus beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, chipotle aioli, brioche bun
Beyond Burger
Beyond meat patty, avocado, arugula, tomato, pickled red onions & cucumbers, roasted red pepper aioli, wheat bun
Turkey Burger
Handcrafted turkey patty, havarti cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, tomato, roasted red pepper aioli, wheat bun
All-American
1/2 lb angus beef patty, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Bacon & Bleu
1/2 lb angus beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, brioche bun
Breakfast for Dinner
Waffle
French Toast
Brioche toast, powdered sugar
South Pasadena Omelet
Sausage, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, tomato, havarti cheese
Denver Omelet
Diced ham, green peppers, onions
California Omelet
Smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese
The Triple Play
Three eggs, three strips of applewood smoked bacon, three link sausages, hash browns, sourdough
Kid's
Kids Breakfast
Kid's Pigs in a Blanket
Two pancakes, two sausage links, butter, syrup, powdered sugar
Kid's One Egg
Choice of slice of bacon or sausage link, hash browns, sourdough toast
Kid's French Toast
Brioche toast, butter, syrup, choice of slice of bacon or sausage link
Kid's Short Stack
Two old fashioned pancakes, butter, slice of bacon or sausage link
Kid's Waffle
Waffle, butter, slice of bacon or sausage link
Kids Favorites
Kids Drinks
Kids Fountain Treats
Kid's Float
Root beer, coke, cherry coke
Kid's Malt
Kid's Shake
Kid's The Spotted Dog
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge, chocolate chips, whipped cream
Kid's Frosted Ice Cream Drink
Vanilla ice cream, choice of: orange, lemon, lime or root beer
Kid's Ice Cream
Vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, mint chip, cookie dough
Kid's Bucket of Mud
Chocolate ice cream, crushed Oreos, fudge, gummy worms, whipped cream
Kids Sundaes
Sides
Side (5) Shrimp
Side Mashed Potato
Side (4) Pickles
Side Potato Salad
Side Rice
Side Sour Cream
Side Veg Du Jour
Side Garlic Bread
One Egg
Side (1) Jalapeno
Side (2) Jalapeno
Side (1) Banana Bread
Side (1) Zuccini Bread
Side (1) Dinner Roll
Side Avacado
Side Cole Slaw
Side Gravy
Pint Gravy
Pint Mashed Potato
Pint Rice
Pint Cole Slaw
Pint Potato Salad
Side LG Patty
Side SM Patty
Side CHX Breast
Side Salmon
Side NY Steak
Side Corn Bread
Side Pico
Side Turkey Patty
Fruit Cup
Bacon (3)
Sausage (4)
Cinnamon Roll
Soda Fountain & Dessert
Hand-Dipped Specialties
Small Twohey's Signature Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, roasted almonds, cherry. Choice of: bittersweet, milk chocolate, or caramel
Large Twohey's Signature Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, roasted almonds, cherry. Choice of: bittersweet, milk chocolate, or caramel
Small Delux Sundaes
Choice of any ice cream flavor, fresh whipped cream, roasted almonds, cherry. Choice of raspberry, blueberry, strawberry or pineapple
Large Delux Sundaes
Choice of any ice cream flavor, fresh whipped cream, roasted almonds, cherry. Choice of raspberry, blueberry, strawberry or pineapple
Frosted Ice Cream Drink
Vanilla ice cream. Choice of: orange, lemon, lime or root beer
Ice Cream Soda
Choice of any ice cream, choice of: coke, root beer or Dr. Pepper
Ice Cream Float
Choice of any ice cream, choice of: coke, root beer or Dr. Pepper
Double Thick Milkshake
Served from a shake can! Choice of ice cream, fresh whipped cream, cherry
Double Thick Malt
Served from a shake can! Choice of ice cream, fresh whipped cream, cherry
Banana Split
Vanilla, chocolate & strawberry ice cream, pineapple, chocolate & strawberry sauces, sliced bananas, fresh whipped cream, roasted almonds, cherry
Lemonade
Strawberry or cherry
Limeade
Strawberry or cherry
SM Ice Cream
LG Ice Cream
Housemade Specialties
Rice Pudding
Tapioca Pudding
Grapenut Custard
Brownie Bites
Brownies, vanilla ice cream, bittersweet fudge, fresh whipped cream
Cookie Craze
Crushed Oreo cookies, 3 scoops vanilla ice cream, bittersweet fudge, fresh whipped cream
Waffle Works
Belgium waffle, 3 scoops vanilla ice cream, baked apples, hot caramel, fresh whipped cream
The Classics
N/A Beverages
Coffee, Teas & Refreshments
Regular Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Cold Brew
Caffe Latte
Mocha
Cappuccino
Affogato
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
Single Espresso Macchiato
Double Espresso Macchiato
Fresh Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Arnold Palmer
Hot Tea
English breakfast, earl grey, mint, jasmine, crimson berry herbal
Lemonade
Strawberry or cherry
Limeade
Strawberry or cherry
Iced Tea
Black or green tropical
Soda
Coke, diet coke, sprite, Dr. Pepper, root beer
Milk
Flavored Soda
Apple Juice
San Pellegrino
Retail Sales
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family-owned restaurant serving nostalgic American fare since 1943. Visit us and stop by our authentic soda fountain featuring our signature Bittersweet Sundae or take a seat at our full bar serving hand-crafted cocktails, local beers and fine wines. Indoor, outdoor patio and private dining available.
424 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030