Two Mixed Up

520 North 4th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Popular Items

Cheesecake

Burgers & Beef

All burgers and sandwiches served with chips. Side upgrades available.
Just a Burger

$15.00

Double smash burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, and TMU house sauce.

Texas Hoedown Burger

$17.00

Double smash burger topped with american cheese, TMU house sauce, bbq sauce, and an onion ring.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Double smash burger topped with mushroom, onion, swiss cheese, and TMU house sauce.

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Honey drizzled chicken tenders served choice of dipping sauce: ranch, buffalo, bbq, spicy ketchup, house sauce, or honey mustard.

Chicken Mac

$16.00

Chicken Mac & Cheese drizzled with honey and buffalo sauce

Shareables & Sides

Cheese Curds

$14.00

Honey drizzled cheese curds topped with bacon. Served with spicy ketchup

Onion Rings

$9.00
Mac & Cheese

$8.00
Hummus & Pita

$13.00

Traditional hummus topped with olive oil. Served with carrots, cucumbers, and pita chips

Basket of Fries

$10.00

Desserts

$7.50

TMU signature cheesecake. Toppings available: mixed berry 2, caramel 1.5, chocolate 1

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

TMU signature classic chocolate chip cookie

Holiday Sugar Cookie Kit

$15.00

3 sugar cookies, 3 Christmas color frostings, and sprinkles.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Ej and Sophie are Mix'n it up while two families cook and bake. You will find Emilio and Katelyn offsite spreading the love and passion for baking and cooking.

520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

