Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Sous Chef Meals

review star

No reviews yet

3801 Pickett Road

Fairfax, VA 22031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Family Meal

Family style meals each serving contains enough for 2 hearty or 3 healthy portions.
Flank Steak

Flank Steak

$29.99

Soy, ginger, and garlic marinated flank steak, cooked sous-vide to perfection. (serves 2 - 3) Recommended sides: garlic polenta, broccoli soup, asparagus.

Pork tenderloin

Pork tenderloin

$25.99

Succulent glazed pork tenderloin perfectly cooked - flavorful and juicy (serves 2 - 3). Recommended sides: sweet potato and carrot puree, caramelized brussels, and roasted potatoes.

Herb Chicken Breast

Herb Chicken Breast

$26.99

Juicy herb marinated chicken (serves 2 - 3) with fresh lemon herb sauce.. Recommended sides: glazed carrots, citrus quinoa salad, side salad.

Thai Coconut Curry (choose your protein)

Thai Coconut Curry (choose your protein)

$29.99Out of stock

Bright Thai Coconut Curry with eggplant, onion, and mushrooms. Choose your favorite protein. This delicious curry (2 - 3 servings per order). Recommended sides: coconut rice, glazed carrots, or side salad.

Chili

Chili

$25.99

A delicious beef or turkey chili with a little warmth of spice (NOT spicy) and our secret ingredient you can't put your finger on. Comes with cheese (serves 2 - 3). Recommended sides: roasted potatoes and a side salad.

Peruvian Chicken

Peruvian Chicken

$29.99

Succulent Peruvian marinated chicken. Recommended sides: tostones (fried green plantains) and chickpea & sweet potato salad.

Filet Mignon Steak & Cheese Subs

Filet Mignon Steak & Cheese Subs

$29.99

Sliced filet mignon with artisan bread, onions, peppers, cheese, herbed mayo, and your choice of sides.

Entree Salad (choose, steak, chicken, etc.)

Entree Salad (choose, steak, chicken, etc.)

$24.99

Hearty seasonal greens with choice of protein.

Taco Bar (for 4)

Taco Bar (for 4)

$36.99

Deliciously seasoned meat of your choice comes with the usual fix'ns plus slaw and beans & rice. Serves 4.

North Carolina BBQ Dinner

North Carolina BBQ Dinner

$29.99

Slow smoked NC BBQ style pork butt. Recommended sides: sweet cornbread, and coleslaw. Comes with BBQ sauce on the side (serves 2 - 3).

Home School Lunches (serves 2, kids portions)

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Delicious, perfectly seasoned, and healthy chicken tenders. The kids won't be able to get enough.

Chili

Chili

$15.99

Delicious chili to warm the soul. Comes with chips and cheese (serves 2)

Pork Loin Sandwich

Pork Loin Sandwich

$15.99

Succulent pork sandwich with your choice of pork and toppings.

Chicken sandwich

Chicken sandwich

$15.99

Juicy chicken sandwich with choice of toppings and a side.

Grilled Chicken Wings

Grilled Chicken Wings

$15.99Out of stock

Dry spice rubbed and perfectly grilled chicken wings.

Turkey Meatball Subs

Turkey Meatball Subs

$15.99

Turkey meatball subs that will have them coming back for more. Heat in container and place on sandwich. Serves 2.

Tacos

Tacos

$15.99

Build your own taco bar. Comes with tortilla cheese, salsa, and shredded lettuce.

Carving Board (a la carte)

Grilled, smoked, sous vide, and roasted proteins by the pound.
North Carolina Smoked Pulled Pork (while it lasts)

North Carolina Smoked Pulled Pork (while it lasts)

$18.99

Authentic NC smoked and pulled pork butt. (per lbs)

Soups & Salads

Grilled, smoked, sous vide, roasted, and simply raw vegetables.
Seasonal salad

Seasonal salad

$14.99

Chopped salad of arugula, mesclun, and spinach mixed with red onion, watermelon, and goat cheese (feeds 2 - 4)

Carrot and ginger sweet potato puree

Carrot and ginger sweet potato puree

$8.99

Silky carrot and ginger puree

Broccoli Soup

Broccoli Soup

$9.99

This stock based broccoli soup is both healthy and flavorful. Good as a light standalone meal or an accompanying your favorite sandwich or protein.

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$9.99

Delicious stock based (no cream) butternut squash soup made with fresh herbs and vegetables.

Date Night (for 2)

Leave the kids behind (or eat right next to them) with these more sophisticated dining options.
Chateaubriand

Chateaubriand

$79.95

A center cut filet is paired with w/ a bonus side, delicious sauce, and Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlee (serves 2). NOTE: Tenderloin roast comes cooked medium-rare, extend reheat time to cook further.

Feeding Others

Your donation of a meal will feed an economically vulnerable mother, add additional servings to feed the family. There is no profit in these orders. ALL monies are used to feed others. For more information on the non-profit we support to go: https://jb-lf.org/
Fund a meal for an economically vulnerable new mother. (non-profit / tax free)

Fund a meal for an economically vulnerable new mother. (non-profit / tax free)

$7.50

Your donation of a meal will feed an economically vulnerable mother, add additional servings to feed the family. There is no profit in these orders. ALL monies are used to feed others. For more information on the non-profit we support to go: https://jb-lf.org/

Fund a meal for an economically vulnerable family of four.

Fund a meal for an economically vulnerable family of four.

$32.00

Your donation of a meal will feed an economically vulnerable mother, add additional servings to feed the family. There is no profit in these orders. ALL monies are used to feed others. For more information on the non-profit we support to go: https://jb-lf.org/

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Feeding you so You can feed others. Restaurant quality meals that you effortlessly reheat at home. Your purchases fund meals for others in your community.

Website

Location

3801 Pickett Road, Fairfax, VA 22031

Directions

Gallery
Two Plates Meal Delivery image
Two Plates Meal Delivery image
Two Plates Meal Delivery image
Two Plates Meal Delivery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lost Dog Cafe Dunn Loring
orange starNo Reviews
2729 Merrilee Dr Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
8010 Towers Crescent Drive - Ste. 100 Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
10 PIZZA
orange star4.6 • 966
1051 W Broad St Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurantnext
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2001 International Drive #1856G Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster - (Tysons Corner)
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Cornerside Blvd Vienna, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.
orange star4.5 • 172
102 E. Fairfax St. Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fairfax

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,764
9401 Lee Hwy Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
U-SA Thai Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,903
11270 James Swart Cir Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
District Dumplings - Fairfax
orange star4.2 • 1,530
2985 District Ave,Ste 110 Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Alta Strada - Mosaic District
orange star4.3 • 1,416
2911 District Ave Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Blue Iguana - Neighborhood Favorite
orange star4.1 • 1,253
12727 Shoppes Lane Fairfax, VA 22033
View restaurantnext
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
orange star4.4 • 851
10824 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairfax
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston