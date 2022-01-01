Two Rivers Brewing Easton

Crowler Getter's Island (Pale Ale)

$13.00

5.1% ABV – Easy drinking pale ale kettle and dry hopped exclusively with Nelson Sauvin. Named after the little island between Easton and Phillipsburg which is named after Charles Getter, convicted of murdering his wife in 1833. Getter was hanged on the island twice for his crime, the rope broke on the first try. We named the pale ale after Getter’s Island, because old Charlie must have been pretty bitter for the thirty minutes it took for them to get another rope.