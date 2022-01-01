Two Rivers Brewing imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Two Rivers Brewing Easton

1,100 Reviews

$$

542 Northampton St

Easton, PA 18042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crowler Getter's Island (Pale Ale)

On-Line To Go Beer

Beer prices include containers. If you bring your own container, we will discount the price.

Crowler Flight

Choose four of your favorite Two Rivers Brewing Crowlers (CANS) and receive a $2 per crowler discount.

Crowler Pine Street (Belgian Blonde)

$12.00

5.2% ABV A Belgian Wit lightly spiced with coriander and bitter orange peel.

Crowler Colonel Left Eye (IPA)

$13.00

6.8% ABV Our Flagship IPA. A perfect balance of gritty hops and sweet malt with citrusy, and somewhat floral background notes. Hopped with Mosaic, Chinook, Citra, & Cascade.

CAN Mt. Vernon (Lager)

$12.50

5.3% ABV A pre-prohibition style lager. All malt, very light hopping and super clean.

Crowler Banker's Brown (Ale)

$12.00

4.5% ABV Light chocolate, caramel, and coffee flavors

Crowler Man About Town (Kolsch)

$12.00

Crowler Mrs. Binney's (Saison)

$16.00

Crowler Lief (Belgian Ale)

$12.00

5% ABV- A session ale brewed with Belgian yeast, whirlpooled with ginger, lemongrass, chamomile, and Motueka hops. Notes of Lemon/Lime citrus back with an earthy herbal spice. Light, Refreshing and crushable. Lief means loved one or sweet in Flemish.

Crowler Muleskinner (IPA)

$15.75Out of stock

6.8%abv Our new rendition of the muleskinner series. An American IPA Whirlpooled and Dry hopped with Azacca and centennial. Fermented with special kveik yeast. On the nose lemon drop, Orange, Pineapple, and honeydew. Backed with a piney mild bitterness. Muleskinner IPA is named in honor of the hardworking muleskinners on the Lehigh and Delaware Canals who kept the mules, and commerce moving down the canals.

Crowler Seven Spirits (Pumpkin Ale)

$12.00

5.3% abv. Amber ale brewed with pumpkins and pumpkin pie spices. In Fall of 2013 and Fall of 2014 ghost hunters from Makoul Paranormal stayed in the brewery overnight and used their sophisticated recording equipment to identify seven spirits that live in the building.

Crowler Chief Nutimus (Honey Saison)

$16.00

Crowler Bully Wack (Sour Pale Ale)

$15.00

Named for the tavern that was a fashionable watering hole on the north side of Centre Square in downtown Easton, attracting an upscale clientele. Whirlpooled with Wai-iti and dry hopped with Azacca, Wai-iti, and centennial. Fermented with Sourvisiae. LOUD notes of LEMON SOUR CANDY with some hints of lemon/orange hop aroma, lemon iced tea mix, and a sweet tart finish. 

Crowler Sherman Street Black Currant (Seltzer)

$13.00

Crowler Getter's Island (Pale Ale)

$13.00

5.1% ABV – Easy drinking pale ale kettle and dry hopped exclusively with Nelson Sauvin. Named after the little island between Easton and Phillipsburg which is named after Charles Getter, convicted of murdering his wife in 1833. Getter was hanged on the island twice for his crime, the rope broke on the first try. We named the pale ale after Getter’s Island, because old Charlie must have been pretty bitter for the thirty minutes it took for them to get another rope.

Crowler Bedlam at the Bank (Dry Hopped Pilsner)

$12.00Out of stock

Growlette Pine Street (Belgian Blonde)

$15.50

5.2% ABV A Belgian Wit lightly spiced with coriander and bitter orange peel.

Growlette Colonel Left Eye (IPA)

$16.50

6.8% ABV Our Flagship IPA. A perfect balance of gritty hops and sweet malt with citrusy, and somewhat floral background notes. Hopped with Mosaic, Chinook, Citra, & Cascade.

Growlette Banker's Brown (Ale)

$15.50

4.5% ABV Light chocolate, caramel, and coffee flavors.

Growlette Mt.Vernon (Lager)

$15.50

5.3 % ABV. A Pre-prohibition style lager. All malt, very light hopping, and super clean.

Growlette Man About Town (Kolsch)

$15.00

Growlette Mrs. Binney's (Saison)

$19.00

Growlette Lief (Belgian Ale)

$15.00

5% ABV- A session ale brewed with Belgian yeast, whirlpooled with ginger, lemongrass, chamomile, and Motueka hops. Notes of Lemon/Lime citrus back with an earthy herbal spice. Light, Refreshing and crushable. Lief means loved one or sweet in Flemish.

Growlette Seven Spirits (Pumpkin Ale)

$15.00

Growlette Chief Nutimus (Honey Saison)

$19.00

Growlette Bully Wack (Sour Pale Ale)

$18.00

Named for the tavern that was a fashionable watering hole on the north side of Centre Square in downtown Easton, attracting an upscale clientele. Whirlpooled with Wai-iti and dry hopped with Azacca, Wai-iti, and centennial. Fermented with Sourvisiae. LOUD notes of LEMON SOUR CANDY with some hints of lemon/orange hop aroma, lemon iced tea mix, and a sweet tart finish. 

Growlette Sherman Street Black Currant (Seltzer)

$16.00

Growlette Getter's Island (Pale Ale)

$16.00

5.1% ABV – Easy drinking pale ale kettle and dry hopped exclusively with Nelson Sauvin. Named after the little island between Easton and Phillipsburg which is named after Charles Getter, convicted of murdering his wife in 1833. Getter was hanged on the island twice for his crime, the rope broke on the first try. We named the pale ale after Getter’s Island, because old Charlie must have been pretty bitter for the thirty minutes it took for them to get another rope.

Growlette Bedlam at the Bank (Dry Hopped Pilsner)

$15.00Out of stock

Growler Pine Street (Belgian Blonde)

$26.50

5.2% ABV A Belgian Wit lightly spiced with coriander and bitter orange peel.

Growler Mt. Vernon (Lager)

$26.50

5.3 % ABV. A Pre-prohibition style lager. All malt, very light hopping, and super clean.

Growler Colonel Left Eye (IPA)

$27.50

6.8% ABV Our Flagship IPA. A perfect balance of gritty hops and sweet malt with citrusy, and somewhat floral background notes. Hopped with Mosaic, Chinook, Citra, & Cascade.

Growler Banker's Brown (Ale)

$26.50

4.5% ABV Light chocolate, caramel, and coffee flavors

Growler Man About Town (Kolsch)

$27.00

Growler Mrs. Binney's (Saison)

$32.00

Growler Lief (Belgian Ale)

$27.00

5% ABV- A session ale brewed with Belgian yeast, whirlpooled with ginger, lemongrass, chamomile, and Motueka hops. Notes of Lemon/Lime citrus back with an earthy herbal spice. Light, Refreshing and crushable. Lief means loved one or sweet in Flemish.

Growler Seven Spirits (Pumpkin Ale)

$27.00

Growler Chief Nutimus (Honey Saison)

$32.00

Growler Bully Wack (Sour Pale Ale)

$33.00

Named for the tavern that was a fashionable watering hole on the north side of Centre Square in downtown Easton, attracting an upscale clientele. Whirlpooled with Wai-iti and dry hopped with Azacca, Wai-iti, and centennial. Fermented with Sourvisiae. LOUD notes of LEMON SOUR CANDY with some hints of lemon/orange hop aroma, lemon iced tea mix, and a sweet tart finish. 

Growler Sherman Street Black Currant (Seltzer)

$30.00

Growler Getter's Island (Pale Ale)

$29.00

5.1% ABV – Easy drinking pale ale kettle and dry hopped exclusively with Nelson Sauvin. Named after the little island between Easton and Phillipsburg which is named after Charles Getter, convicted of murdering his wife in 1833. Getter was hanged on the island twice for his crime, the rope broke on the first try. We named the pale ale after Getter’s Island, because old Charlie must have been pretty bitter for the thirty minutes it took for them to get another rope.

Growler Bedlam at the Bank (Dry Hopped Pilsner)

$27.00Out of stock

4 Pack Guildy Pleasure Cans

$18.00

6.5 % ABV This IPA was brewed was brewed in collaboration with the Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild to celebrate 10 of Lehigh Valley Beer Week. Expect that Northeast haze that we have all come to love in an IPA with a punch of sticky resiny pine from the Pacific Northwest hops.

Nat's Lite 4-Pack

$12.00

Merchandise

2 RB Sticker

$1.00

2 RB Pin

$1.00

2RB Pint Glass

$5.00

2RB Belgian Glass

$6.00

2RB Brewnniversary Glass

$9.00

2RB Coffee Mug

$5.00

7 oz

$3.00

Growler

$5.50

CAN

$1.00

Growler Keg Cap

$30.00

16 oz Drinktank

$23.00

Boot Glass

$13.00

64 oz Drinktank

$60.00

Growlette

$4.00

St Pat's Stout/Glass

Special

Speakeasy Membership

$170.00

Speakeasy Renewal

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Two Rivers Brewing Company was founded in 2011 by four long-time friends who always shared a passion for friends, community, and craft beer. We hope that your time spent here at Two Rivers Brewing is a reflection of our passion.  We have been long-time supporters of local businesses.  Thank you for supporting your local brewery, businesses and Two Rivers Brewing Company.

Website

Location

542 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042

Directions

Gallery
Two Rivers Brewing image
Two Rivers Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bayou - Easton
orange starNo Reviews
64 Centre Square Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
orange star4.0 • 1,035
11 Centre Sq Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pop's Kitchen and Taproom
orange star4.3 • 308
480 Industrial Dr Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Mueller's General Store & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 379
3205 S Delaware Dr Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Tatamy Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
70 S. 8th St. Tatamy, PA 18085
View restaurantnext
The GOAT Pub & Pie - 700 Main St
orange star4.8 • 156
700 Main St stockertown, PA 18083
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Easton

Sette Luna
orange star4.5 • 1,596
219 Ferry St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
orange star4.0 • 1,035
11 Centre Sq Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The State Cafe and Grill
orange star4.7 • 723
14-16 South 5th Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Quadrant Coffee House
orange star4.7 • 666
20 N 3rd St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.8 • 611
229 N 11th St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Mister Lee's Noodles
orange star4.5 • 536
325 Northampton Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Easton
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston