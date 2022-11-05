Two River Theater imageView gallery

Two River Theater

review star

No reviews yet

21 Bridge Ave

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Candy

gum

gum

$2.00
Peanut M & M

Peanut M & M

$3.00

Specify which one you would like: Twix, Kit Kat, M & M's plain or Peanut, Reeses Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers

Mentos

Mentos

$2.00

Specify Mint or Fruit Flavour

Welches Gummies

Welches Gummies

$2.00

Kit Kat

$3.00

Plain M & M's

$3.00

Twix

$3.00

Reeses Peanut Butter Cups

$3.00

Skittles

$2.00

Granola Bars/Nuts/Cookies

Kind Bar

Kind Bar

$4.00
Hungry Buddha Keto Bar

Hungry Buddha Keto Bar

$4.00

Autumns Harvest

$4.00

Choc Chip Cookies

$3.00
Cashews

Cashews

$2.00

Specify Cashew or Almonds

Luna Lemon Bar

Luna Lemon Bar

$4.00

Almonds

$2.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Natures Bakery Strawberry

$2.00

Black and White Cookie

$6.00

Sugar Cookie

$5.00

Chips

Pop Corners

$2.00

Miss Vickies Potato Chips

$3.00

Pringles

$2.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Veggie Sticks

$2.00Out of stock

Lays

$2.00

Sun Chips

$2.00

Pretzel Chips

$3.00

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Purchase and then self serve

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$3.00

Purchase and Self serve. Green tea, herbal or Lipton black tea.

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Specify Orange or Cranberry

Pure Leaf Iced Tea (Unsweetened or Lemon

Pure Leaf Iced Tea (Unsweetened or Lemon

$4.00

Specify Lemon or Unsweetened

Saratoga Sparkling sm

Saratoga Sparkling sm

$4.00

Pure Leaf LEmon

$4.00

Snack Pack

Cheese Backet

$15.00

Beer

IPA

IPA

$6.00

rewed using a boatload of intense Northwest hops, we boil this continually hopped IPA for a full 60 minutes, adding more than 60 hop additions continuously to create a bold and timeless flavor. Continually hopped to deliver a pungently, citrusy, grassy hop flavor without being crushingly bitter, 60 Minute IPA is a surprisingly sessionable IPA for the craft enthusiast.

MILLER LITE

MILLER LITE

$4.00
PILSNER

PILSNER

$4.00

Pacifico is a pilsner-style lager with a crisp, refreshing flavor and a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist.

PALE ALE

PALE ALE

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is a delightful interpretation of a classic style. It has a deep amber color and an exceptionally full-bodied, complex character. Generous quantities of premium Cascade hops give the Pale Ale its fragrant bouquet and spicy flavor.

BLONDE ALE

BLONDE ALE

$7.00

Asbury Park Brewery. A light bodied, European style lager featuring Czech and German hops and the highest quality, imported malts. ABV 4.9% IBU 24

Marzen Octoberfest

$8.00

Peroni

$5.00

WINES

Cabernet gl

$8.00
Pinot Noir gl

Pinot Noir gl

$5.00

Julia James Pinot Noir is balanced, structured and elegant with deep hues of plum with bright ruby edges. Its bouquet offers aromas of raspberry, flora and warm spices with flavors of cherries and mocha.

Chianti

Chianti

$20.00

375 ml bottle perfect to share before the show. Ruby-red in color (advancing to garnet), this wine is bursting with notes of strawberry, red berries, sage, spice cake and subtle earth on the nose. It is vibrant and medium bodied, revealing lively cherry and exotic spice and leading to polished tannins and a delicate finish.

Sauvignon Blanc gl

Sauvignon Blanc gl

$7.00

Cas­toro Sauvi­gnon Blanc is SIP Cer­ti­fied and CCOF Cer­ti­fied Organ­ic. Made with grapes grown in our Estate Dos Viñas, Hog Heav­en and Stone’s Throw Vine­yards, it is high­ly aro­mat­ic and refresh­ing. This is a dry-yet-fruity wine with a bou­quet of mel­on, white peach­es and fresh­ly cut grass. The mouth is crisp with gua­va and kiwi fruit and a refresh­ing acidic finish.

Pinot grigio gl

Pinot grigio gl

$7.00

Straw yellow. Notes of meadow flowers, pears, and golden apple. The bouquet is fresh and complex, showing refined notes of sage and mint accompanied by an elegant minerality typical of Pinot Grigio. Medium bodied, lively, and elegant. A touch of minerality lingers in the finish, with notes of lemon peel.

Rose

Rose

$9.00

A light, brilliant rose petal color. The nose is floral, accented by aromas of fresh peaches and fennel. A soft and balanced mouthfeel, with fruit-driven persistence and a crisp citrus note on the finish. Blend: 67% Syrah, 33% Mourvèdre

Sparkling gl

Sparkling gl

$11.00

This wine offers the balance and elegance that has become Chandon's hallmark style. When you taste Brut Classic, look for nutty flavors with hints of brioche that build to a refreshingly dry finish. The wine delivers complex apple and pear characteristics accented by citrus spice over notes of almond and caramel in the bouquet.

Canned Cocktail

Two Chicks Vodka & Elderflower

Two Chicks Vodka & Elderflower

$9.00

Fragrant with flavors of lush juicy pear, this refreshing elegant cocktail is paired with a silky smooth vodka. The final hint of the velvety elderflower blossoms leaves an aromatic kiss on your palate. This cocktail defines relaxation.

Cantina Paloma

$8.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Tequila

Dogfish Crush

$9.00

Onda Tequila and Grapefruit

$7.00

Bacardi Mojito

$8.00

On the Rocks

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Old Fashioned strong and simple using a generous pour of Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey, bitters, cane sugar, orange, cherry, and lemon zest.

Cosmo

Cosmo

$8.00

A wildly popular cocktail, The Cosmopolitan is a simple cocktail with a big history. Often referred to as ‘the cosmo’ this cocktail blends vodka, flavors of cranberry, triple sec, lemon zest, and lime.

Margarita

Margarita

$8.00

One of the most recognizable and sought after cocktails in the world, The Margarita offers a perfect balance between tequila, tart lime flavors and triple sec. We set our margarita apart from the crowd with Hornitos® Plata Tequila.

Aviation

Aviation

$8.00

A throwback to the era when airplanes were brand new. This classic gin cocktail, The Aviation, is crafted with Larios London Dry Gin, and flavors of dry cherry, lemon, and violet.

Sip Cups

Sip Cups

$4.00

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00

Virgin Mary

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Bullet Old Fashioned

Bullet Old Fashioned

$8.00

Souvenir Cup

Souvenir Cup

Chardonnay

Sauv Blanc

Cabernet

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Noir

Pale Ale

Asbury Blonde

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Order ahead to save time! Two River Theater now has preordering for Concessions! Follow the QR code or link to view our menus. Come a little early to enjoy a drink or save time or avoid the line during intermission.

21 Bridge Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701

