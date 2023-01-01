Two Roads Brewing Campus

Main picView gallery

1700 Stratford Avenue

Stratford, CT 06615

INDUSTRY

Entree

Plate

$13.95

Pick a Schnitzel or Sausage with German Potato Salad and Lil' Heaven IPA Pickled Veg Slaw

Salad

$12.95

Pick a Schnitzel or Sausage with Butter Lettuce, Spinach, Radish, Seasonal Veggies, and House-Made Dill Dressing

Sandwich

$10.95

Pick a Schnitzel or Sausage on a Brioche Rolle with German Potato Salad and Grain Mustard

Kid's Dog

$7.95

Classic Split Hot Dog on a Soft Bun Served Plain with a Small Bag of Chips

Industry Share Pack

$54.95

Pork & Portobello Schnitzels, Bratwurst, and Frankfurter + Lil' Heaven Pickled Veg Slaw, German Potato Salad, Petite Green Salad, Kraut, and Mustard + Caraway-Salted Pretzel Braid w. Road 2 Ruin Beer Cheese

Add Ons

Caraway-Salted Pretzel Braid with Road 2 Ruin Beer Cheese

$9.95

IPA Braised Pickled Veg Slaw Small

$2.75

IPA Braised Pickled Veg Slaw Large

$5.25

German Potato Salad Small

$2.75

German Potato Salad Large

$5.25

Just a Side Salad

$5.95

Hot Pepper Relish

$1.95

Bronx Sauerkraut

$1.95

Hungarian Smoked Bacon

$1.95

SKULL CITY

Entrees

3 Taquitos

$9.95

3 Taquitos with Shredded Lettuce, Crema Fresca, and Shredded Cheese

5 Taquitos

$14.75

5 Taquitos with Shredded Lettuce, Crema Fresca, and Shredded Cheese

Zuma Bowl

$11.95

Romaine, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, Cilantro, Corn, Onion, Radish, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro-Lime Chica Surfista Dressing on the Side

Shaka Chopped Salad

$10.95

Lettuces, Shredded Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Cactus, Jicama, Smoky Sunset Ranch Dressing on the Side

Skull Surf Pack

$49.95

3 of Each Taquito (12 Total) + Rice, Beans, Queso, Guacamole, Salsa, and Devil Dust + Shaka Chopped Salad

Add Ons

Skull City Guacamole 4 oz

$3.75

Skull City Guacamole 8 oz

$7.25

Beans 4 oz

$2.50

Beans 8 oz

$5.00

Rice 4 oz

$2.50

Rice 8 oz

$5.00

Queso 4 oz

$3.95

Queso 8 oz

$7.75

Salsa

Evil Queso 4 oz

$4.25

Evil Queso 8 oz

$8.25

Sour Cream

$1.50

Spicy Sour Cream

$1.95

Devil Dust

$1.95

Chips & Queso

$7.75

Desserts

Mexican Ice Cream Cup

$5.25Out of stock

Churros (2)

$5.25

ROOST HOUSE

Sandwiches

Classic Chicken

$10.99

Crispy Chicken, Crinkle-Cut Pickles, and Duke's Mayo on Potato Bun with a Side of Macaroni Salad or Tangy Slaw

Classic 4-Pack

$36.99

Hot House

$11.99

Crispy Chicken, Crinkle-Cut Pickles, Hot Pepper Dust and Yogurt Ranch Dressing on Potato Bun with a Side of Macaroni Salad or Tangy Slaw

Hot House 4-Pack

$39.99

Fried Chicken Parm

$12.99

Crispy Chicken, Provolone, and House-Made Marinara on Potato Bun with a Side of Macaroni Salad or Tangy Slaw

Let's Shroom

$11.99

Cremini Mushroom 'Sloppy Joe' and Garlic Aioli on Potato Bun with a Side of Macaroni Salad or Tangy Slaw

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Cold Turmeric Pulled Chicken Salad with Golden Raisins on Potato Bun with a Side of Macaroni Salad or Tangy Slaw

Big Roost Pack

$54.95

2 Classic Chicken, 1 Chicken Parm, and 1 Chicken Salad Sandwiches + Kale Caesar, Extra Mac Salad, Tangy Slaw, and Pickled Veggies + 2 Bags of BBQ Chips

Crispy Chicken Only

$6.00

Salads & Extras

Kale Caesar

$11.99

Softened Kale, House-Made Lemon Caesar Dressing, Parmesan and Toasted Breadcrumb

Macaroni Salad Small

$3.99

Macaroni Salad Large

$6.99

Tangy Slaw Small

$3.99

Tangy Slaw Large

$6.99

Seasonal Pickled Vegetables Small

$3.99

Seasonal Pickled Vegetables Large

$6.99

Dessert

Seasonal Ice Cream

$6.99Out of stock

FOOD HALL BEVERAGES

DRAUGHT BEER

Skull City Lager

$7.00

No Limits

$7.00

Cruise Control

$7.00

Lushee Passionfruit

$8.00

Honeyspot Road IPA

$7.00

Road 2 Ruin DIPA

$8.00

Two Juicy

$8.00

Summer Heaven

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Select a Spirit of Choice Followed by a Mixer!

Build Your Own Cocktails

$10.00

Pick a Base Spirit of Two Roads Vodka, Two Roads Gin, or Fairfield's Rum and Add Either Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mandarin, Lemonade, or Peach!

G & T

$9.00

Two Roads Distilling Gin, Fever Tree Tonic, Lime, Rosemary

Vodka Soda

$9.00

Two Roads Distilling Vodka, Soda Water, Grapefruit Wheel

Fairfield Beach

$9.00

Fairfield's Rum, Mango Coconut Water, Lime Juice, Soda

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Fairfield's Rum, Mexican Coke, Lime

SLUSHIES

Frozen Daiquiri

Fairfield's White Rum, Lime, Organic Cane Sugar - Available in Classic, Strawberry, or Mango

It Takes Two 2 Mango

Two Roads Vodka, Fresh Mango Puree, Apricot, Citrus, Organic Cane Sugar, Lushee Passionfruit Tart Ale

REFRESHERS

Tractor Organic Non-GMO Refreshers Made With Real, Wholesome Ingredients.

Strawberry Dragonfruit

$3.95

Mandarin Cardamom

$3.95

Classic Lemonade

$3.95

Just Peachy

$3.95

CANNED DRINKS

Two Roads Non-Alc Juicy IPA

$7.00

Nightshaker Espresso Martini

$10.00

H2Roads Raspberry

$7.00

H2Roads Lemon Lime

$7.00

H2Roads Passionfruit

$7.00

H2Roads Grapefruit

$7.00

Daybreaker Tropical Punch

$8.00

Daybreaker Pineapple Mule

$8.00

Daybreaker Lemonade

$8.00

Daybreaker Blood Orange

$8.00

OTHER DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Foxen Park Orange Soda

$3.00Out of stock

CT Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$5.00

Still Water

$4.00

Mango-Coconut Water

$5.00

Plain Coconut Water

$5.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Ginger Ale Can

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Main pic

