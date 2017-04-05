Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Robbers Fishtown 1221 Frankford Avenue

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1221 Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$14.00

Portobello Juicy Lucy

$16.00

Share Plates

Grilled Avocados

$9.00

Eggplant Tonnato

$14.00

Stracciatella Tacos

$17.00

Scallop Crudo

$19.00

Poutine

$15.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Papadum

$3.00

Single Papadum

Apparel

Black Hoodie

$90.00

Green Hoodie

$90.00

Cement Hoodie

$90.00

Black Sweatpants

$75.00

Green Sweatpants

$75.00

Cement Sweatpants

$75.00

Space Robbers Shorts

$70.00

Comic Book #3 Long Sleeve

$50.00

Villains Long Sleeve Tee

$50.00

Staff Tee Black

$30.00

Staff Tee Green

$30.00

Staff Tee White

$30.00

Accessories

Taproom Trucker Hat Black

$35.00

Taproom Trucker Hat Green

$35.00

Taproom Trucker Hat Cream

$35.00

Corduroy Hat Black

$45.00

Corduroy Hat Blue

$45.00

Taproom Tote Bag Navy

$35.00

Taproom Mug

$15.00

Taproom Keychain

$4.00

Taproom Koozie Black

$5.00

Taproom Koozie Green

$5.00

Taproom Koozie Tan

$5.00

Two Robbers Zine

$40.00

Packaged Seltzer and Beer

Seltzer 6 Pack

$13.99

Seltzer 12 Pack

$22.99

Happy Coffee 4 Pack

$13.99

Pilsner 4 Pack

$14.99

IPA 4 Pack

$15.99
Location

