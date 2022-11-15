Restaurant header imageView gallery

TX Burger Centerville

921 West Saint Mary's Street

Centerville, TX 75833

Popular Items

#1 TX Burger Combo
#2 Double TX Burger Combo
Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Combos

#1 TX Burger Combo

$4.61

#2 Double TX Burger Combo

$6.91

#3 Mav Burger Combo

$3.61

#4 Double Mav Burger Combo

$5.71

#5 Bacon Mav Burger Combo

$5.51

#6 Bacon TX Burger Combo

$6.51

#7 Swiss Mushroom Burger Combo

$5.41

#8 Patty Melt Combo

$5.51

#9 Chicken Tenders

$5.31

#10 Steak Fingers

$4.41

Entrees

Chicken Tender Basket

$5.80

Steak Finger Basket

$4.80
Maverick Burger

Maverick Burger

$2.40

Maverick Burger includes a ¼lb Nolan Ryan Angus Beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions & your choice of sauce on a toasted bun.

TX Burger

TX Burger

$5.79

TX Burger includes a ⅓lb Nolan Ryan Angus Beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions & your choice of sauce on a toasted bun.

Patty Melt Mav

$6.69

Patty Melt TX

$7.59

Swiss Mushroom Mav Burger

$6.59

Swiss Mushroom TX Burger

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.79

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$5.79

Fried Steak Sandwich

$4.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$5.29

BLT

$3.49

Garden Burger

$5.79

Custom

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Avocado Spicy Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$1.99

Little TX Burger

$2.39

Corn Dog

$2.49

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$1.19

Shake

$4.19

Shake (Lrg)

$6.39

Kids Packs

Little TX Pack

$1.11

Grilled Cheese Pack

$0.11

Chicken Tenders Pack

$1.21

Steak Fingers Pack

$0.91

Corn Dog Pack

$0.91

Sides

Seasoned Fries (Med)

$2.39

Seasoned Fries (Lrg)

$3.59

Plain Fries (Med)

$2.39

Plain Fries (Lrg)

$3.59

Tator Tots (Med)

$2.39

Tator Tots (Lrg)

$3.59

Onion Rings (Med)

$3.29

Onion Rings (Lrg)

$4.49

Sweet Potato Fries (Med)

$2.79

Sweet Potato Fries (Lrg)

$3.89

Cheese Sticks

$5.39

Drinks

Fountain Drink (Med)

$2.29

Fountain Drink (Lrg)

$2.59

Fountain Drink (Sml)

$1.99

Shake

$4.19

Coffee (Med)

$1.29

Coffee (Lrg)

$1.69

Coffee (Senior)

$0.19

Orange Juice

$2.79

Milk (Sml)

$2.79

Water Bottle

$2.29

Limited Time Offers

Bacontastic Mav Burger

$5.39

Bacontastic TX Burger

$6.09

Spicy Hot Mav Burger

$5.39

Spicy Hot TX Burger

$6.09

Ranch Mav Burger

$5.39

Ranch TX Burger

$6.09

Western Mav Burger

$5.39

Western TX Burger

$6.09

Avocado Swiss Mav Burger

$5.39

Avocado Swiss TX Burger

$6.09
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

921 West Saint Mary's Street, Centerville, TX 75833

Directions

