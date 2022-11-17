Bars & Lounges
Tyber Creek Pub
865 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1933 SOUTH BLVD, CHARLOTTE, NC 28203
Gallery
