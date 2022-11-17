Restaurant header imageView gallery
Tyber Creek Pub

865 Reviews

$$

1933 SOUTH BLVD

CHARLOTTE, NC 28203

Popular Items

1 lb Wings
Flatbread - Old School
Fries

STARTERS

1 lb Wings

$12.00

Hot, Mild or Bbq served with Carrots and Celery Sticks Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

10 lbs Wings

$100.00

Hot, Mild or Bbq served with Carrots and Celery Sticks Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

2 lbs Wings

$22.00

Hot, Mild or Bbq served with Carrots and Celery Sticks Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Curry Fries

$8.00

Crispy Fries with McDonnell's Original Curry Sauce

Empenada - Curry

$8.00

Empenada - Shep Pie

$9.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

Sausage Rolls

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Mozzarella, Crostini

MAINS

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Crispy Beer Battered Cod accompanied by Fries and Homemade Tartar Sauce

Flatbread - BBQ Pork

$12.00

Flatbread - Caprese

$10.00

Flatbread - Cheese

$10.00

Flatbread - Old School

$12.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Ranch

Flatbread - Pepperoni

$10.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Reuben

$14.00

Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Rye Bread, Fries

Tremont Salad

$11.00

Tyber Creek Pub Burger

$16.00

House Ground Beef Burger that is cooked to order with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Served with Fries

SIDES

Fries

$5.00

Curry Sauce

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

DAILY FEATURES

grilled asparagus, parsnip puree

Chicken Curry

$14.00

Shepherds Pie

$16.00

Chili Tacos W/ Tots

$10.00

DESSERT

Brownie Sundae

$6.00Out of stock

Ice Cream, Chocolate, Caramel

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1933 SOUTH BLVD, CHARLOTTE, NC 28203

