Thank You Come Again

review star

No reviews yet

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7

NYC, NY 10022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Curry
Pad Si Eew

Appetizers

Spring Roll (2 pcs)

$5.00
Fried Chive Cakes (8 pcs)

$10.00
Shrimp Rolls (2 pc)

$7.00

Juicy Dumplings (4 pc)

$8.00Out of stock
Fried Mini Dumplings (25 pc)

$10.00

Pan Fried Dumplings (6 pc)

$8.00

Entrees

Chicken Basil

$15.00

Pork Garlic

$15.00

Chicken Yellow Curry

$15.00

Pad Thai

$15.00

Fried Rice

$15.00

Tofu Basil

$15.00

Mixed Veggie Curry

$15.00

Appetizers

Fried Chive Cakes (8 pcs)

$10.00

Spring Rolls (2 pcs)

$5.00
Shrimp Rolls (2 pcs)

$7.00
Fried Mini Dumplings (25 pc)

$10.00

Pan Fried Dumplings (6 pc)

$8.00

Soups

Chicken Bone Broth w. Mini Dumplings

$13.00

pork or chicken dumplings, spinach, preserved veggies, scallions, & seaweed. Topped with egg.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$15.00

Tom Yum

$10.00

Lime leaves, lemongrass, red chili peppers, & mushrooms. Tang & spice!

Tom Kha

$10.00

coconut milk lime leaves, lemongrass, galangal, & mushrooms

Noodles

Pad Thai

$15.00

fresh rice stick noodles, egg, turnips, bean sprouts, & peanuts

Classic Country

$15.00
Spicy Hobo

$15.00

broad rice noodles, bell peppers, onions, string beans, & mushrooms

Pad Si Eew

$15.00

broad rice noodles, broccoli, & egg

Rice Entree

Basil

$15.00

choice of protein sautéed with onions, basil leaves, & bell peppers

Curry

$15.00

choice of coconut based curry + protein served with jasmine rice

Veggie Stir-fry

$16.00

Fried Rice

Classic Fried Rice

$15.00

sautéed with egg, onions, carrots, & peas

Pineapple

$20.00

sautéed with egg, onions, carrots, peas, cashews, & raisins

Iced Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Green Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Unsweetened Matcha

$5.00

Fresh Ginger Drink

$5.00

Organic coconut water

$5.00

Soda

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

S Pellegrino

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Water/Liqour

Water

$2.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Singha

$8.00

Sake

$16.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Protein

Chicken

$5.00

Pork

$5.00

Shrimp (4 pcs)

$8.00

Beef

$8.00

Veggie

Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Steamed Tofu

$5.00

Fried Tofu

$5.00

Raisin

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Rice

White Rice

$2.00

Egg

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Best & Fresh Thai Food

Location

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC, NY 10022

Directions

Thank You Come Again image
Thank You Come Again image

