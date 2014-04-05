Tyde Tate Kitchen - South Downtown
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
If you're looking for great food and exceptional service, look no further. TydeTate Kitchen is a family-owned and operated restaurant located in South Downtown, offering a home-style Comfort Thai menu with weekly specials. Through creative display, passion for food, and phenomenal service, our team strives to provide a memorable experience. We look forward to creating a lasting relationship with each and every one of our guest.
229 Mitchell st, atlanta, GA 30303
