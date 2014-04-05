Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tyde Tate Kitchen - South Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

229 Mitchell st

atlanta, GA 30303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


QUICK BITES

SPRING ROLLS

SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

Mixed veggies & glass noodles wrapped in crispy rice paper served with sweet chili sauce (4)

SHRIMP ROLLS

SHRIMP ROLLS

$9.00

Marinated shrimp wrapped in crispy rice paper served with sweet plum sauce (5)

CRISPY TOFU

CRISPY TOFU

$8.00

Crispy cubed tofu served with sweet chili sauce, crushed peanuts, and cilantro (18-20)

CURRY PUFF CHICKEN

CURRY PUFF CHICKEN

$9.00

Puff pastries filled with minced chicken, sweet potatoes, and onion tossed in curry powder served with cucumber salad (4)

JEEB

JEEB

$8.00

Steamed pork dumplings topped with crispy garlic, cilantro and sweet soy (5)

CHEESE ROLL

$8.00

Crispy rice paper wrap filled with cream cheese, scallions, carrots, and imitation crab.

CHICKEN SATAY

$9.00

SALADS

BEEF SALAD

BEEF SALAD

$13.00

Grilled beef on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, cucumbers, and red onion. Tossed in a medium spicy chili lime sauce

PAPAYA SALAD

$10.00

MAIN

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$14.00

Rice noodle stir-fried in sweet and savory tamarind sauce with beansprouts, chives, and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts. (choice of protein) *contains peanuts and shellfish*

BASIL

BASIL

$15.00

Stir-fried green beans, sweet bell peppers, and garlic in a medium spicy basil sauce with Thai style fried egg. (choice of protein) *contains shellfish*

FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$14.00

Thai style fried rice with tomatoes, white onion, scallion, and eggs. (choice of protein) *contains shellfish*

PANANG CURRY BEEF

PANANG CURRY BEEF

$14.00

Medium spicy curry with stewed beef, sweet bell peppers, and basil

TTK KEE MAO

TTK KEE MAO

$14.00

Stirred-fried wide rice noodle with white onions, basil, and bell peppers in a medium spicy basil sauce. (choice of protein) *contains shellfish*

SEE EW

SEE EW

$14.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, eggs, and choice of protein in brown sauce. (Contains Shellfish)

SIDES

WHITE RICE

$3.00

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.00

Carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower

SWEET CHILI

$0.25

SOY SAUCE

$0.25

SAMBAL

$0.25

PEANUT SAUCE

$0.75

BEVERAGE

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

THAI TEA

$5.00

SANPELLEGRINO (JUICE)

$3.00

COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

If you're looking for great food and exceptional service, look no further. TydeTate Kitchen is a family-owned and operated restaurant located in South Downtown, offering a home-style Comfort Thai menu with weekly specials. Through creative display, passion for food, and phenomenal service, our team strives to provide a memorable experience. We look forward to creating a lasting relationship with each and every one of our guest.

Location

229 Mitchell st, atlanta, GA 30303

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

NegrilST - Mobile Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
125 Ted Turner Drive Southwest Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Wild Leap Atlanta -
orange starNo Reviews
125 Ted Turner Drive Southwest Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
BINKY'S
orange starNo Reviews
20 Broad St. Suite E Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
The Sober Social - 141 Mangum St Sw Ste 207
orange starNo Reviews
141 Mangum St Sw Ste 207 Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 14
30 Decatur Street Southeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Creole Cuisine - 131 Walker St SW
orange starNo Reviews
131 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston