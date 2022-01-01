Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

TydeTate Kitchen

18 Reviews

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130

Atlanta, GA 30318

QUICK BITES

SPRING ROLLS

SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

Mixed veggies & glass noodles wrapped in crispy rice paper served with sweet chili sauce (4)

SHRIMP ROLLS

SHRIMP ROLLS

$9.00

Marinated shrimp wrapped in crispy rice paper served with sweet plum sauce (5)

CRISPY TOFU

CRISPY TOFU

$8.00

Crispy cubed tofu served with sweet chili sauce, crushed peanuts, and cilantro (18-20)

CURRY PUFF CHICKEN

CURRY PUFF CHICKEN

$9.00Out of stock

Puff pastries filled with minced chicken, sweet potatoes, and onion tossed in curry powder served with cucumber salad (4)

JEEB

JEEB

$8.00

Steamed pork dumplings topped with crispy garlic, cilantro and sweet soy (5)

CHEESE ROLL

$8.00

Crispy rice paper wrap filled with cream cheese, scallions, carrots, and imitation crab.

SALADS

BEEF SALAD

BEEF SALAD

$13.00

Grilled beef on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, cucumbers, and red onion. Tossed in a medium spicy chili lime sauce

MAIN

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$14.00

Rice noodle stir-fried in sweet and savory tamarind sauce with beansprouts, chives, and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts. (choice of protein) *contains peanuts and shellfish*

BASIL

BASIL

$15.00

Stir-fried green beans, sweet bell peppers, and garlic in a spicy basil sauce with Thai style fried egg. (choice of protein) *contains shellfish*

FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$14.00

Thai style fried rice with tomatoes, white onion, scallion, and eggs. (choice of protein) *contains shellfish*

PANANG CURRY BEEF

PANANG CURRY BEEF

$14.00

Medium spicy curry with stewed beef, sweet bell peppers, and basil

TTK KEE MAO

TTK KEE MAO

$14.00

Stirred-fried wide rice noodle with white onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce. (choice of protein) *contains shellfish*

SEE EW

SEE EW

$14.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, eggs, and choice of protein in brown sauce. (Contains Shellfish)

SIDES

WHITE RICE

$3.00

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.00

Carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower

SWEET CHILI

$0.25

SOY SAUCE

$0.25

SAMBAL

$0.25

BEVERAGE

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

THAI TEA

$5.00

COCONUT WATER

$5.00Out of stock

LA CROIX

$3.00

IZZE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Comfort Thai

