Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne

DUMPLINGS AND BUNS

PRAWN & CHIVE DUMPLINGS

$15.00Out of stock

CHICKEN & SHITTAKE DUMPLINGS

$15.00

VEGGIE DUMPLINGS

$15.00

Squash dumplings with 5 spice, ginger, garlic, chives topped with a dark soy vinegar glaze

PORK & TOBIKO DUMPLINGS

$15.00

BELLY BUNS

$10.00

HONEY WALNUT BUNS

$10.00

NOODLES & RICE

DAN DAN MIAN

$16.00

wheat noodle with hot numbing sauce, toped with pork. Vegan option made with "Beyond Meat" substitute and a mushroom stock sauce base.

VEGAN DAN DAN

$16.00

RICE

$3.00

blend of sprouted brown rice and white rice

CRAB FRIED RICE

$24.00

soft-shell crab, summer corn, lotus root, mushroom, green onions

GARLIC FRIED RICE

$16.00

chicken, garlic oil, fried garlic, garlic chili confit, green onion, egg

POULTRY MEAT & FISH

RIBS, BABY BACK

$24.00

braised pork spare ribs in a sweet and spicy sauce with pickled fresno's served on a bed of choy sum

BEEF, YUNNAN

$25.00

thin slice beef, mint, water chestnut, lotus root, choy sum, chili peppercorn

ROCKFISH WITH SOUR MUSTARD GREENS

$21.00

alaskan rockfish, pickled mustard greens, and cabbage in sichaun chili oil

PORK, TWICE COOKED

$19.00

thin-sliced pork belly, leek, celery, red pepper, black bean and douban jiang

CHICKEN, MALA

$18.00

boneless chicken, red sichuan peppercorn, chili, garlic, green onions

GUNG BAO

$26.00

sichuan peppercorn, chili, peanuts, scallion

WINGS

$16.00

VEGETABLES & TOFU

GREENS

$13.00

seasonal

SALT & SICHUAN PEPPER TOFU

$18.00

fried tofu with chilies, ginger, garlic, scallion, and chili-oil black vinegar dip

CAULIFLOWER DRY POT

$17.00

potato, choy sum, celery, leek, fennel, cumin

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$16.00

brussel sprouts, chinese sausage, wok seared with ginger, garlic, sichuan peppercorn

SILKEN TOFU

$18.00

locally pulled tofu with a garlic and mushroom glaze topped with peanuts and scallion

GREEN BEANS

$15.00

fried green beans in a sweet and spicy black vinegar sauce

SPECIALS

Halibut Collar

$23.00

BEER

SEAPINE PILSNER

$7.00

SEAPINE MOSAIC PALE ALE

$7.00

SEAPINE CITRA IPA

$7.00

SEAPINE FRESH HOP IPA

$9.00

WINE

Sass 2018

$17.00+

Benziger 2019

$15.00+

Carpe Diem 2018

$16.00+

Le Petit Salvard 2021

$14.00+

Chaval Bobal

$14.00+

Clos des Lumieres

$13.00+

JOA PATO "QUAAAQ QUAAAQ"

$17.00+

COCKTAILS

Tyger Old Fashioned

$15.00

bourbon, aged baijiu, maple syrup, scrappy aromatic bitters

Chinese American

$13.00

Souther Rim

$16.00

Mexican Expat

$15.00

The Big Dirty

$16.00

If I Had to Choose

$13.00

Low Hanging Fruit

$14.00

Lazy Sun Bather

$15.00

Yellow Negroni

$15.00

Gilded Splinter

$13.00

Kraken Gong Show

$13.00

Stirred Not Shaken

$13.00

Island Warfare

$13.00

I Love Lucy

$14.00

Vaxxed and Relaxed

$14.00

Tyger Espresso Martini

$14.00

$8 Cocktail

$8.00

$9 Cocktail

$9.00

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

$11 Cocktail

$11.00

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

$13 Cocktail

$13.00

$14 Cocktail

$14.00

$15 Cocktail

$15.00

$16 Cocktail

$16.00

N/A DRINKS

Coca Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

TEA

$6.00

Lemonaid

$5.00

WHISKEY

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Well Rye

$8.00

Angels Envy Rye

$21.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$14.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Henry McKenna 10yr

$12.00

High West American Prarie Bourbon

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$28.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Noble Oak

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$42.00

Port Charlotte 10yr

$24.00

AGAVE

Well Tequila

$8.00

Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$21.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$10.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$53.00

GIN

Well Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Botanist

$12.00

Big Gin

$10.00

Big Gin Peated

$11.00

Copperworks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

RUM

Well Rum

$8.00

Pussers Rum

$9.00

Plantation Stiggins Rum

$10.00

AMARO

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Montenegro Amaro

$8.00

Nonino Amaro

$10.00

Cynar

$8.00

LIQUOR

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$13.00

Campari

$10.00

Giffard

$8.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Linie Aquavit

$11.00

SideTrack

$10.00

DUMPLINGS AND BUNS

PORK & CHIVE DUMPLINGS

$15.00

10 hand-rolled pork dumplings in an aromatic black vinegar chili oil

CHICKEN & SHIITAKE

$15.00

shrimp, scallops, black garlic topped with aromatic chili oil

WOOD EAR AND CARROTT DUMPLINGS

$15.00

Squash dumplings with 5 spice, ginger, garlic, chives topped with a dark soy vinegar glaze

BOAR AND FENNEL DUMPLINGS

$15.00

SEAFOOD DUMPLINGS

$15.00

RED BRAISED BUNS

$9.00

PRAWN BUNS

$10.00

DUCK BUNS

$9.00

NOODLES & RICE

DAN DAN MIAN

$15.00

wheat noodle with hot numbing sauce, toped with pork. Vegan option made with "Beyond Meat" substitute and a mushroom stock sauce base.

VEGAN DAN DAN

$15.00

RICE CAKE AND CHINESE BACON

$15.00

rice cakes, house-made chinese bacon

RICE

$3.00

blend of sprouted brown rice and white rice

SOFT SHELL CRAB FRIED RICE

$22.00

soft-shell crab, summer corn, lotus root, mushroom, green onions

GARLIC THREE WAY FRIED RICE

$16.00

chicken, garlic oil, fried garlic, garlic chili confit, green onion, egg

TYGER TYGER FRIED RICE

$16.00

maitake mushroom, lotus root, egg, house-made chinese bacon

POULTRY MEAT & FISH

SICHUAN RIBS

$17.00

braised pork spare ribs in a sweet and spicy sauce with pickled fresno's served on a bed of choy sum

YUNNAN CHILI BEEF

$22.00

thin slice beef, mint, water chestnut, lotus root, choy sum, chili peppercorn

SWEET & SPICY BRAISED DUCK

$29.00

1/2 a duck deboned with maitake mushroom and yuchoy topped with a sweet and. spicy mother duck sauce. with 6 steamed buns

ROCKFISH WITH SOUR MUSTARD GREENS

$19.00

alaskan rockfish, pickled mustard greens, and cabbage in sichaun chili oil

TWICE COOKED PORK

$18.00

thin-sliced pork belly, leek, celery, red pepper, black bean and douban jiang

CHONGQING MALA CHICKEN

$17.00

boneless chicken, red sichuan peppercorn, chili, garlic, green onions

GUNG BAO CHICKEN

$17.00

sichuan peppercorn, chili, peanuts, scallion

XO BEEF

$22.00

VEGETABLES & TOFU

TODAYS GREENS (CHILI & GARLIC)

$13.00

seasonal

TODAYS GREENS (WALNUT & BACON)

$14.00

seasonal with house-made chinese bacon & walnuts

SALT AND SICHUAN PEPPER TOFU

$17.00

fried tofu with chilies, ginger, garlic, scallion, and chili-oil black vinegar dip

CAULIFLOWER DRY POT

$17.00

potato, choy sum, celery, leek, fennel, cumin

CRUNCHY EGGPLANT SALAD

$13.00

blanched green bean, thai eggplant, chrysanthemum greens, sichuan peppercorn, vinaigrette

BRUSSEL SPROUTS WITH CHINESE SAUSAGE

$14.00

brussel sprouts, chinese sausage, wok seared with ginger, garlic, sichuan peppercorn

SILKEN TOFU WITH MUSHROOM GARLIC

$17.00

locally pulled tofu with a garlic and mushroom glaze topped with peanuts and scallion

YX GREEN BEANS

$14.00

fried green beans in a sweet and spicy black vinegar sauce

SNAP PEAS

$16.00

DESSERT

ICE CREAM TRIO

$13.00

DRINKS

Coca Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Tonic Water

$4.00
