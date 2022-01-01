Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tyler Golf Club

420 County Road 7

Tyler, MN 56178

Order Again

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$11.95

Bone In Wings

$11.95

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.95

Pepperjack Cheese Curds

$9.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Jalepeno Poppers

$8.95

Fries

$5.95

Bar Basket

$14.95

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Baskets

Boneless Wing Basket

$13.95

Bone In Wing Basket

$13.95

Shrimp Basket

$11.95

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.95

Bar Basket

$14.95

Chislic Basket

$15.95

Sandwiches and Wraps

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Clubhouse Melt

$10.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.50

Cordon Bleu Wrap

$10.50

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.35

Steak Wrap

$13.95

Chicken Philly

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$12.95

Burgers

Classic Burger

$9.95

CheeseBurger

$10.95

Bacon CheeseBurger

$11.95

California Burger

$11.95

Bunker Burger

$13.95

CheeseCurd Bacon Burger

$13.95

Brat Burger

$10.95

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.95

One Topping Pizza

$11.99

All Meat Pizza

$17.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Garlic Pamesan Pizza

$15.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Hawaiian Volcano Pizza

$15.49

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

Flatbread Pizza

$10.95

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.95

Garden Salad

$8.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.95

Grill Chicken Salad

$11.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Enjoy a round of golf on our beautiful 18 hole golf course or enjoy a delicious meal from our full service kitchen

420 County Road 7, Tyler, MN 56178

Directions

