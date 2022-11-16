Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ty's ROADSIDE

review star

No reviews yet

713 Coleman Blvd

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Order Again

Popular Items

OG Pepperoni
Ty's Chopped
Wood-Grilled Silver Bowl Wings

START

Pimento Cheese Hush Puppies

$10.00

pimento cheese, honey butter

Waffle-Cut Potato Chips

$7.00

cotija cheese, caramelized onion dip

Wood-Grilled Silver Bowl Wings

$15.00

roadside hot sauce

Fire-Roasted Whole Cauliflower

$16.00

country captain tomato sauce, curry butter, spiced nuts, greek yogurt

Burrata

$15.00

arugula salad, aged balsamic, rustic bread

Tarvin Shrimp Toast

$18.00

chili-lime butter, white wine, garlic, rustic bread

Fire-Roasted Meatballs

$16.00

tomato sauce, ricotta, basil, rustic bread

PEI Mussels

$18.00

pancetta, garlic, thyme, creamy white wine lemon sauce, rustic bread

The Nod - Southern Trio

$15.00

collard greens, edisto succotash, parmesan grits

Chef Jon's Tomato Soup

$6.00

BOARDS

Backyard Smash Burger

$17.00

two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce... cheddar, brioche, tomato, onion, pickle, fries

Shrimp & Chorizo Burger

$19.00

brioche, avocado, smoked gouda, arugula, harissa aioli, fries

Fried Chicken Sammy

$15.00

brioche, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sunday sauce, fries

PLATES

Fire-Roasted Veggie Bowl

$16.00

seasonal veg, roasted yukon gold, garlicky chickpea puree

Seafood Fettuccine

$22.00

pei mussels, tarvin shrimp, chili flakes, parmesan, lemon butter, rustic bread

Fish-O-Day Halibut

$35.00

orzo, edisto succotash, roasted fennel-tomato jam

Wood-Grilled Half Chicken

$24.00

parmesan grits, collard greens

Braised Short Rib

$28.00

Yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots, crispy shallots

Flat Iron Steak Special

$32.00

seasonal veg, roasted yukon gold, caramelized onions, aged balsamic

GrillWorks Ribeye USDA Prime

$48.00

yukon gold mashed, grilled street corn

Ribeye Sliders

$13.00Out of stock

NY Strip Special

$45.00Out of stock

smashed potatoes, garlicky spinach, blue cheese compound butter

GREENS

"Pocket" Side

$8.00

kale, chickpea, lemon dressing, parmesan

The Caesar

$14.00

parmesan two ways, toasted bread crumbs

Ty's Chopped

$16.00

romaine, radicchio, salami, aged provolone, chickpeas, blistered tomato, dijon oregano dressing

Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

PIZZA

OG Pepperoni

$17.00

tomato sauce, lotsa pepperoni, mozz

The Pig & The Bee

$18.00

og pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey, basil

Roasted Mushroom White

$17.00

wild mushroom, roasted garlic, ricotta, fontina, herbs

Shrimp & Pancetta Pizza

$19.00

white pizza: roasted garlic, ricotta, fontina, arugula, chili flakes, parm

Spicy Soppressata Pizza

$17.00

zesty tomato sauce, mozz, crucolo cheese, roasted tomato

Prosciutto Margherita

$17.00

prosciutto, zesty tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Ty's Modified Pepperoni #2

$17.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, pickled peppers

Four Cheese White Pizza

$14.00

SIDES

Add Bread

$2.00

Chicken Side

$6.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Edisto Succotash

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Grilled Street Corn

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

Parmesan Grits

$7.00

Roasted Carrots

$6.00

Shrimp Side

$8.00

Triple Mac

$9.00

Orzo

$5.00

The Nod - Southern Trio

$15.00

collard greens, edisto succotash, parmesan grits

Chef Jon's Tomato Soup

$6.00

KID MENU

Kid Burger

$9.00

Chicken Tender

$9.00

Kid Pasta Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kid Mac N Chz

$7.00

SWEET ENDING

Ted's Cinnamon & Sugar Churros

$9.00

warm caramel, milk chocolate sauce

Ice Cream

$6.00

MERCH

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Cord Hat

$30.00

Long Sleeve Tee

$30.00

Ringer Tee

$25.00

Crew Tee

$25.00

RTIC Thermal Mug

$30.00

Drink Koozie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

