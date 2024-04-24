- Home
Nakato Wisteria
10177 N Kings Hwy H06
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
FOOD
Appetizers
- Veggie Spring Roll (2 Pcs)$4.00
2 rolls of fried spring rolls. Contains pork and mixed veggies.
- Deep Fried Gyoza$4.00
- Bang Shrimp$9.00
8 pieces of fried shrimp tossed in spicy mayo.
- Takoyaki (8 Pieces)$7.00
- Veggie Korroke (3 Pieces)$7.00
Mashed potato cakes with veggies battered in panko crumbs and deep fried. Drizzled with Tonkatsu sauce on top.
- Curry Korroke (3 Pieces)$7.00
- Edamame$4.00
Steamed soy beans slightly topped with sea salt.
- Seaweed Salad$5.50
seaweed topped with sesame oil dressing.
Bowls
- Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$10.50
Teriyaki or Hibachi Chicken over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
- Hibachi Chicken Bowl$10.50
Cooked in garlic butter and soysauce.
- Veggie Bowl$9.00
Sautéed zucchini, broccoli, and onions served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
- Steak Bowl*$16.75
Sirloin served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Teriyaki Steak$17.25
- Filet Mignon Bowl*$22.50
Filet Mignon served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Yakiniku Bowl**$17.75
**Contains Peanuts Spicy marinated beef served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Shrimp Bowl$13.50
8 pieces of shrimp served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
- Scallop Bowl$13.50
5 pieces of Scallop served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
- Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$14.50
Salmon Teriyaki served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
- Hibachi Salmon Bowl$14.50
- Lobster Bowl$22.50
Lobster served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
- Calamari Bowl$13.50
Calamari served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
- Salmon Poke Bowl*$16.00
poke bowl with slices of raw salmon and avocado * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tuna Poke Bowl*$17.00
Raw slices of Tuna and Avocado *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Soups/Salads
Entrees
- Shrimp Dinner$19.50
8 pieces of Shrimp served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
- Salmon Teriyaki Dinner$20.50
- Hibachi Salmon Dinner$20.50
Salmon cooked with garlic butter, pepper, salt and soy sauce. Comes with fried rice, noodles, veggies, and 2 dipping sauces.
- Calamari Dinner$19.50
Calamari served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
- Lobster Dinner$30.00
Lobster served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
- Scallop Dinner$21.00
5 Scallops served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
- Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$16.50
Teriyaki or Hibachi Chicken served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
- Hibachi Chicken Dinner$16.50
Hibachi chicken is seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with fried rice, garlic noodles, and veggies. Choice of 2 dipping sauces.
- Steak Dinner*$22.75
Sirloin served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Teriyaki Steak Dinner*$22.75
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Filet Mignon Dinner*$28.50
Filet Mignon served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Teriyaki Filet Mignon Dinner*$28.50
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Yakiniku Dinner**$23.75
Spicy Sirloin **Contains Peanuts *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Veggie Dinner$13.00
Sautéed mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, zucchini, and onions served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
- Chicken and Shrimp$25.50
Shrimp and Chicken served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
- Chicken and Steak Combo*$28.75
Chicken and Steak served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Chicken and Filet Combo*$34.50
Chicken and Filet served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Steak and Shrimp Combo*$30.75
Steak and Shrimp served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Shrimp and Teriyaki Steak$30.75
- Shrimp and Scallops$29.00
Shrimp and Scallop served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
- Filet and Shrimp Combo*$36.50
Filet and Shrimp served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Filet and Scallops*$38.00
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Chicken, Shrimp, and Steak Combo*$36.75
Chicken, Shrimp, and Steak served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Chicken, Shrimp, and Filet Combo*$42.50
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Sides
- Side Fried Rice$5.00
- Side Steamed Rice$3.50
- Side Noodles$5.00
- Side Vegetables$5.00
- Side Mushrooms$6.00
- Side Onions$5.00
- Side Broccoli$5.00
- Side Zucchini$5.00
- Side Steak*$10.00
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Side Filet Mignon*$15.00
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Side Yakiniku**$11.00
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions **CONTAINS PEANUTS
- Side Shrimp$8.00
- Side Salmon Teriyaki$9.00
- Side Hibachi Salmon$9.00
- Side Calamari$8.00
- Side Lobster$16.50
- Side Scallops$9.50
- Side Hibachi Chicken$6.00
Cooked with garlic butter and soysauce
- Side Teriyaki Chicken$6.00
Extra Sauces/Condiments
Kids
- Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$6.50
Kid's portion of chicken served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
- Kid's Steak Bowl$9.00
Kid's portion of steak served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
- Kid's Shrimp Bowl$7.00
Kid's portion of shrimp served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
- Kid’s Hibachi Chicken Bowl$6.50
Candy and Ice Cream
DRINKS
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
SUSHI
- Avocado Roll$5.00
Avocado and topped with sesame seeds.
- California Roll$7.00
Crab meat, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice.
- Crab Roll$6.00
Crab Stick, cucumber, topped with sesame seeds.
- Crunch Roll$10.00
Deep fried spicy tuna and crab stick topped with spicy aioli
- Crunchy California Roll$8.00
California Roll deep fried in tempura batter.
- Cucumber Dew Roll*$11.00
Tuna, shrimp, and crab meat wrapped in cucumber. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Cucumber Roll$4.50
Slices of cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice.
- Everyone Loves Salmon Roll*$11.00
Avocado, crab, cream cheese, cucumber, and salmon topped with spicy aioli *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Kickin’ Chicken$9.00
Tempura chicken topped with spicy aioli
- King Kong*$12.50
Crab, cream cheese, cucumber, shrimp tempura topped with avocado and spicy tuna *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Myrtle Beach Roll$11.00
Crab stick and salmon deep fried with nori and masago
- Rainbow Roll*$12.50
Avocado, crab, cucumber topped with salmon, shrimp, and tuna *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Salmon Avocado Roll*$7.50
Avocado and salmon *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Crab Roll$7.00
Spicy Kani Kama (crab stick) and cucumber. Topped with sesame seeds.
- Spicy Salmon Roll*$7.50
Salmon with spicy aioli *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Tuna Roll*$8.50
Tuna with spicy aioli *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Teddy Roll$12.50
Avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, shrimp, tempura topped with crab stick, eel sauce, and spicy aioli
- Tempura Roll$10.00
Crab stick, cream cheese, cucumber and shrimp tempura topped with masago
- Tuna Avocado Roll*$8.50
Avocado and tuna * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Tuna Roll*$7.50
Tuna topped with sesame seeds
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We have opened a temporary location at the Myrtle Beach Mall! Please come enjoy our food TO-GO or at the food court
10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572