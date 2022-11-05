- Home
U :Dessert Story 3489 16th. St.
3489 16th. St.
San Francisco, CA 94114
CAKE
UNICORN CAKE (Limited)
Yogurt cheese moose with Salted caramel Lava. Please make sure to ask customer to cut in the piece like Lava cake to get a picture shot of Lava oozing.
DOUBLE FROMAGE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE (Slice)
Japanese Cheesecake serves with Lychee Ice Cream, Homemade Foam Cheese, Fresh Lychee, and Crispy Strawberry.
DOUBLE FROMAGE HONEY YUZE CHEESECAKE (Slice)
Japanese Cheesecake serves with Homemade Yuzu Sauce, Homemade Foam Cheese, and Crispy Strawberry
THAI TEA CREPE CAKE (Slice)
18 Layers of Thai Tea Flavor Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Thai Tea Sauce.
YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN CREPE CAKE (Slice)
18 Layers of Organic Coconut Pandan Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Young Coconut Sauce.
MATCHA CREPE CAKE (Slice)
18 Layers of Organic Matcha Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Matcha Sauce and Red Bean Paste.
CAKE SAMPLER (Slice)
3 Flavors of regular slice cake : Young Coconut Pandan Crepe Cake, Matcha Crepe Cake and Thai Tea Crepe Cake (Value $43.50)
HOJICHA BANOFFEE (Slice)
Hojicha Cream Pie, Almond, Caramel, Buttery Oreo Crusted, Banana, Fresh Whipcream. (Contains Eggs)
ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MATCHA LAVA CAKE
Homemade Warm Chocolate Molten Cake with Organic Matcha Lava serves with Matcha Ice Cream and Chocolate Crumble and Fresh Strawberry.
CHOCO BANANA CREPE ROLL (Slice)
A Chocolate Crepe Roll is filled with a rich Chocolate filling and stuffed with a Banana. Drizzle our delicious Homemade Banana Cream on top for the perfect. comes with a scoop of tasty Chocolate Ice Cream.
WHOLE CAKE
WHOLE CREPE CAKE - YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers (9 inches) of young coconut cream and pandan crepe with home-made organic young coconut sauce
WHOLE CREPE CAKE - MATCHA
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers (9 inches) of organic Match from Japanese Uji Farm cream & crepe which comes with home-made organic Matcha sauce and home-made red bean paste
WHOLE CREPE CAKE - THAI TEA
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers (9 inches) of organic Thai tea crepe which comes with home-made Thai tea sauce (Signature)
WHOLE PIE - HOJICHA BANOFFEE
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!!
WHOLE CHOCOLATE BANANA CREPE ROLL
!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! A Chocolate crepe Roll (7 inches) is filled with a rich chocolate filling and stuffed with a banana. Drizzle our delicious house made banana cream on top for the perfect.
WHOLE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! This Lychee Cheesecake (6 inches) was a huge hit! Enjoy this lovely dessert!
WHOLE HONEY YUZU CHEESECAKE
This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake (6 inches) was really flavorful! serves with homemade yuzu sauce, foam cheese, and crispy strawberry.
SIDES
SPECIAL
A PRESENT SET (Value $67.25 Saved 12%)
Come with Mango Sticky Rice Bingsoo, Honey Brick Toast, Thai Tea Crepe Cake, and A big Carafe of Mango Tango (Value $67.25 Saved 12%)
Croffle
Choose one flavor of Our Croffles. Our Croffle are the most aesthetic desserts you'll have yet.
Croffle Party
Have a 'Croffle Party' with us at U: Dessert Story! Featuring 3 tasty flavors of our housemade croffles
MONSTER TOAST
Buttery Toast, Chocolate Ice Cream, Ferrero, Hershey, Snickers, Oreo.
Salted Egg Yolk Toast
Homemade Salted Egg Yolk Custard Sauce with Buttery Toast, Salted Egg Yolk, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Almond serves with Mixed Berries on the side.
VANILLA SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM
ORGANIC MATCHA SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM
SIGNATURE UBE MOCHI WAFFLE
Mashed Purple YAM, U Mochi Waffle, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Brownsugar Boba, Oreo, GOLD 24K. **Recommended to add Vanila Bean Ice cream +$3
Millionaire's Candy® Bacon
Introducing candied bacon, cooked well done, perfect thickness.... easy to enjoy. Four delectable slices in a cup. From Our beloved Millionaire's Bacon family.
Bacon Overloaded Set
Millionaire's Candy bacon cup from Our beloved Millionaire's bacon Family + Millionaire's Candy Bingsoo: Introducing our UNIQUE & CREATIVE Bingsoo in the bay area. "Millionaire's candy Bingsoo" A test of combination of Sweet and Savory that has perfect match with a hint of Japanese and Korean Style. Every bite will surprise you in each layer. Something you never try in your life. Try!!!!!
KOREAN CORN CHEESE
SNOW ICE
ORGANIC MATCHA BINGSU
Korean snow ice with cornflakes, redbean, dango, almond, and condensed milk
SPICY OUT SUMMER BINGSU
Refreshing light yogurt snow ice, fresh lychee, spicy honey, crispy strawberry, lychee puree, spicy umami.
MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSU
Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree & Condensed Milk.
VOLCANO BINGSU
Korean snow ice with Brownie, Crispy Chocolate Rice, Banana, Cornflake, Oreo, Almond and Condensed Milk
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE GREEK YOGURT BINGSU
Korean snow ice with strawberry, home made strawberry puree and almond
BOBA THAI TEA BINGSU
Korean snow ice with Grass Jelly, Boba, Condense Milk, Crispy Toast and almond
CHOCCO PISTACHIOS BINGSU
Korean snow ice with brownie, home-made cheese and pistachio
ORGANIC HOJICHA BINGSU
Uji Hojicha Milk tea snow ice, Brownie, Boba, Crispy Chocolate Rice, and Dark Syrup, topped Homemade Cheese Foam
VEGAN MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSU
Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree
VEGAN STRAWBERRY BINGSU
Korean snow ice with Strawberry Puree, Almond and Fresh Strawberry
VEGAN HOJICHA BINGSU
Korean snow ice with glass jelly and crispy chocolate rice
VEGAN CHOCO PISTACHIOS BINGSU
Korean snow ice with crispy chocolate rice, cornflake and pistachio
SAVORY AND SNACK
MOCHI SAFFLE GRILLED CHEESE
Hot Mochi Waffle Sandwich with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese serves with Sriracha Mayonnaise and Cranberry Mustard
SPICY THAI RAMYEON
Secret popular street food in Thailand Delicious! Assortment of seafood, Thai herbs, Egg Yolk, Spicy Herbs soup, instant noodle
CHEESE CORN DOG
Super Mozzarella Cheese & Fish Sausage in Crispy Rice Coated Dough
TAKOYAKI
FRIED CHICKEN WITH HOMEMADE SWEET GLAZED
Fried Chicken Wings with Homemade Sweet Glazed
CHEESE LAVA TOAST
JAPANESE LOVER
WARABI MOCHI (LIMITED)
It is a jelly-like confection made from bracken starch and covered kinako serves with Kuromitsu Syrup.
MATCHA WARABI MOCHI (LIMITED)
It is a jelly-like confection made from bracken starch and covered Organic Uji Matcha and kinako serves with Kuromitsu Syrup.
MITARASHI DANGHO
Mitarashi Dangho is a traditional Japanese Dessert. It's Mochi ball in skewer servers with Glassy Glaze coated Sweet Soy Sauce and Burnt Fragrance on top with Bonito Flakes
ANKO DANGHO (VEGAN)
Toasted Mochi Ball with Homemade Red Bean Paste and Fresh Strawberry, White Sesame.
GOMA DANGHO
Organic Cane Sugar, Roasted Black Sesame on Japanese Mochi Ball
DANGHO COMBINATION
Mitarashi Dangho, Anko Dangho and Goma Dangho
CHOCOLATE MOCHI WAFFLE
Chocolate Mochi Waffle with Chocolate Chip, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Oreo Crumble, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce.
WARM YOUNG COCONUT MOCHI WAFFLE
Japanese Mochi Waffle serves with Homemade Young Coconut Sauces and toasted with Coconut Flakes
SO MATCHA PARFAIT
Matcha Ice-cream, oreo crumbs, cornflake, homemade cheese foam, almond, red bean paste, serves with a shot of matcha
TOAST
MANGO STICKY RICE TOAST
Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango puree, Almond condense milk & mango ice cream.
THAI TEA LAVA TOAST
Thai Tea Sauce, Thai Tea Ice cream, Almond, Mixed Berries & Banana.
HONEY BRICK TOAST
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Almond, Mixed berries & Banana.
SOFT BREAD WITH PANDAN FONDUE
UJI MATCHA LAVA TOAST
Buttery Brick Toast serves with Homemade Red Bean Paste, Toasted Almond, Matcha Ice Cream, Boba and Homemade Uji Matcha Lava Sauce
MATCHA LOVER
MATCHA LATTE
Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan
DIRTY MATCHA
Organic Matcha Latte with Eepresso
MATCHA FLOAT
Organic Matcha Latte with Matcha Ice Cream
YUZU MATCHA SPRITZER
Matcha yuzu lemonade with a hint of flowers and bloody orange (Non-diary)
LYCHEE MATCHA FAUXITO
Refreshing matcha drink with lychee flavor with fresh lychee and lychee juice. (Non-diary)
UNSWEETEN ICE MATCHA
Ice organic matcha (Non-diary)
STRAWBERRY MATCHA FIZZ
Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with homemade strawberry puree and fresh strawberries
MANGO MATCHA FIZZ
Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with homemade mango puree and fresh mangoe
MATCHA LAVENDER
Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with a hint of lavender
HOJICHA LATTE
Organic Hojicha from Uji farm, Japan
MATCHA AFFOGATO
MILK TEA SELECTIONS
MANGO MATCHA FRESCA
STRAWBERRY MATCHA FRESCA
CHOCCO MATCHA FRESCA
MANGO MILK TEA
STRAWBERRY MILK TEA
TIGER EARLGRAY MILK TEA
TIGER OOLONG MILK TEA
CLASSIC MILK TEA
*Highly Recommend*
FIRED BOBA BROWN SUGAR
Brown Sugar, milk, Boba on top with homemade cheese foam
JASMINE ROSE MILK TEA
YUZU JASMINE MILK TEA
BANANA MILK TEA
DARK CHOCO MILK
CHOCO MINT
DARK CHOCO FLOAT
UBE MILK TEA
*Recommend ; Purple Yam mix with milk
HONEY YUZU GENMAICHA TEA
SPECIALITY DRINK
MANGO TANGO SPRITZER
BLUE LYCHEE
FLORAL BLOSSOM (Spring Limited)
A refreshing splarkling Floral pink drink with Rose, Elderflower, and flower fragrance from natural.
THAI TEA FLOAT
JASMINE ROSE SOY LATTE
YUZU ORANGE SPRITZER
Japanese yuzu with orange, sparkling water, lemon
WARM GOLDEN HONEY JUJUBE
Korean Jujube tea, honey, golden caramel boba
THAI TEA DRINK
UBE LATTE
Purple Yam with optional milk
VIOLET THAI TEA
EQUATOR COFFEE
ESPRESSO
AMERICANO
LATTE
CAPUCCINO
MOCHA
MACCHIATO
CHAI LATTE
DIRTY CHAI LATTE
ORANGE YUZU COFFEE SPRITZ
Super refreshing fancy yuzu orange americano, sparking water *No Hot Option
PHUKET COFFEE
Thai Young Coconut , Espresso, Milk, topped with roasted coconut flake and cadamom.
MOJITO LATTE
Equator Coffee, Fresh Mint, Mint syrup, Milk
VIRGIN CRUNCHY IRISH COFFEE (New)
Equator Coffee, caramel syrup, old school whisky bitter, topped homemade foam cheese, Ferrero rocher chocolate and cadamom.
EQUATOR AFFOGATO
SALTED EGG YOLK LATTE
ORGANIC CHEESE TEA
CHOCO CHEESE
EARL GRAY CRUMBLE CHEESE TEA
CLASSIC OOLONG CHEESE TEA
MATCHA LATTE CHEESE TEA
HOJICHA CHEESE TEA
OLD SCHOOL MILO CHEESE (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED)
* Highly recommended. An old school milo drink with condensed milk topped with milo powder and oreo crumbs and cheese foam.
TOASTED COCONUT CHEESE TEA
Aromatic Coconut Milk Tea top with cheese and toasted coconut flake.
CARAMEL LATTE CHEESE
CARAMEL Latte, Equator Espresso, Coated with Dulce De Leche and Topped with Homemade Cheese Cream.
ORGANIC TEA
ORGANIC CAFFEINE FREE TEA
SMOOTHIE
CHOCO STRAWBERRY
Korean Smoothie, Cacao, homemade Strawberry puree, Dark Choco Ice-cream, oatmilk, foam cheese, almond
CHERRY BLOSSOM
Korean Smoothie, Homemade Strawberry puree, lychee ice cream, fresh lychee, rose, foam cheese
COCO MANGO
Korean smoothie, Homemade mango puree, fresh mango, mango ice cream, Thai young coconut syrup, foam cheese, coconut flake
FRUIT TEA : TEA
HONEY YUZU GENMAICHA TEA (NON-DAIRY)
Genmaicha tea, Honey Yuzu and Crystal Boba
JASMINE PARADISE
Jasmine Rose Green Tea, Homemade Mango puree
VANILLA COCO SPLASH (Seasonal)
Organic coconut black tea, vanilla
HERBAL CHAMOMILE ICE TEA
Sweeten Organic Chamomile tea
TURMERIC SPICE ICE TEA
Sweeten Turmeric Spice tea