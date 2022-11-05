Restaurant header imageView gallery

U :Dessert Story 3489 16th. St.

review star

No reviews yet

3489 16th. St.

San Francisco, CA 94114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN CREPE CAKE (Slice)
MATCHA CREPE CAKE (Slice)
MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSU

CAKE

UNICORN CAKE (Limited)

UNICORN CAKE (Limited)

$14.50

Yogurt cheese moose with Salted caramel Lava. Please make sure to ask customer to cut in the piece like Lava cake to get a picture shot of Lava oozing.

DOUBLE FROMAGE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE (Slice)

DOUBLE FROMAGE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE (Slice)

$13.50

Japanese Cheesecake serves with Lychee Ice Cream, Homemade Foam Cheese, Fresh Lychee, and Crispy Strawberry.

DOUBLE FROMAGE HONEY YUZE CHEESECAKE (Slice)

DOUBLE FROMAGE HONEY YUZE CHEESECAKE (Slice)

$13.50

Japanese Cheesecake serves with Homemade Yuzu Sauce, Homemade Foam Cheese, and Crispy Strawberry

THAI TEA CREPE CAKE (Slice)

THAI TEA CREPE CAKE (Slice)

$14.50

18 Layers of Thai Tea Flavor Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Thai Tea Sauce.

YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN CREPE CAKE (Slice)

YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN CREPE CAKE (Slice)

$14.50

18 Layers of Organic Coconut Pandan Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Young Coconut Sauce.

MATCHA CREPE CAKE (Slice)

MATCHA CREPE CAKE (Slice)

$14.50

18 Layers of Organic Matcha Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Matcha Sauce and Red Bean Paste.

CAKE SAMPLER (Slice)

CAKE SAMPLER (Slice)

$39.00

3 Flavors of regular slice cake : Young Coconut Pandan Crepe Cake, Matcha Crepe Cake and Thai Tea Crepe Cake (Value $43.50)

HOJICHA BANOFFEE (Slice)

HOJICHA BANOFFEE (Slice)

$14.00

Hojicha Cream Pie, Almond, Caramel, Buttery Oreo Crusted, Banana, Fresh Whipcream. (Contains Eggs)

ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MATCHA LAVA CAKE

ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MATCHA LAVA CAKE

$14.50

Homemade Warm Chocolate Molten Cake with Organic Matcha Lava serves with Matcha Ice Cream and Chocolate Crumble and Fresh Strawberry.

CHOCO BANANA CREPE ROLL (Slice)

CHOCO BANANA CREPE ROLL (Slice)

$14.50

A Chocolate Crepe Roll is filled with a rich Chocolate filling and stuffed with a Banana. Drizzle our delicious Homemade Banana Cream on top for the perfect. comes with a scoop of tasty Chocolate Ice Cream.

WHOLE CAKE

WHOLE CREPE CAKE - YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN

WHOLE CREPE CAKE - YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN

$115.00

!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers (9 inches) of young coconut cream and pandan crepe with home-made organic young coconut sauce

WHOLE CREPE CAKE - MATCHA

WHOLE CREPE CAKE - MATCHA

$115.00

!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers (9 inches) of organic Match from Japanese Uji Farm cream & crepe which comes with home-made organic Matcha sauce and home-made red bean paste

WHOLE CREPE CAKE - THAI TEA

WHOLE CREPE CAKE - THAI TEA

$115.00

!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers (9 inches) of organic Thai tea crepe which comes with home-made Thai tea sauce (Signature)

WHOLE PIE - HOJICHA BANOFFEE

WHOLE PIE - HOJICHA BANOFFEE

$85.00

!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!!

WHOLE CHOCOLATE BANANA CREPE ROLL

WHOLE CHOCOLATE BANANA CREPE ROLL

$75.00

!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! A Chocolate crepe Roll (7 inches) is filled with a rich chocolate filling and stuffed with a banana. Drizzle our delicious house made banana cream on top for the perfect.

WHOLE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE

WHOLE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE

$75.00

!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! This Lychee Cheesecake (6 inches) was a huge hit! Enjoy this lovely dessert!

WHOLE HONEY YUZU CHEESECAKE

WHOLE HONEY YUZU CHEESECAKE

$75.00

This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake (6 inches) was really flavorful! serves with homemade yuzu sauce, foam cheese, and crispy strawberry.

SIDES

DESSERTS TOPPING

UTENSILS

UTENSILS

SPECIAL

A PRESENT SET (Value $67.25 Saved 12%)

A PRESENT SET (Value $67.25 Saved 12%)

$60.00

Come with Mango Sticky Rice Bingsoo, Honey Brick Toast, Thai Tea Crepe Cake, and A big Carafe of Mango Tango (Value $67.25 Saved 12%)

Croffle

Croffle

$8.00

Choose one flavor of Our Croffles. Our Croffle are the most aesthetic desserts you'll have yet.

Croffle Party

Croffle Party

$20.00

Have a 'Croffle Party' with us at U: Dessert Story! Featuring 3 tasty flavors of our housemade croffles

MONSTER TOAST

MONSTER TOAST

$18.50

Buttery Toast, Chocolate Ice Cream, Ferrero, Hershey, Snickers, Oreo.

Salted Egg Yolk Toast

Salted Egg Yolk Toast

$19.50Out of stock

Homemade Salted Egg Yolk Custard Sauce with Buttery Toast, Salted Egg Yolk, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Almond serves with Mixed Berries on the side.

VANILLA SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM

VANILLA SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM

$8.00Out of stock
ORGANIC MATCHA SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM

ORGANIC MATCHA SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM

$13.00Out of stock
SIGNATURE UBE MOCHI WAFFLE

SIGNATURE UBE MOCHI WAFFLE

$19.00

Mashed Purple YAM, U Mochi Waffle, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Brownsugar Boba, Oreo, GOLD 24K. **Recommended to add Vanila Bean Ice cream +$3

Millionaire's Candy® Bacon

Millionaire's Candy® Bacon

$12.00

Introducing candied bacon, cooked well done, perfect thickness.... easy to enjoy. Four delectable slices in a cup. From Our beloved Millionaire's Bacon family.

Bacon Overloaded Set

$30.00

Millionaire's Candy bacon cup from Our beloved Millionaire's bacon Family + Millionaire's Candy Bingsoo: Introducing our UNIQUE & CREATIVE Bingsoo in the bay area. "Millionaire's candy Bingsoo" A test of combination of Sweet and Savory that has perfect match with a hint of Japanese and Korean Style. Every bite will surprise you in each layer. Something you never try in your life. Try!!!!!

KOREAN CORN CHEESE

$12.00Out of stock

Open item

SNOW ICE

ORGANIC MATCHA BINGSU

ORGANIC MATCHA BINGSU

$19.00

Korean snow ice with cornflakes, redbean, dango, almond, and condensed milk

SPICY OUT SUMMER BINGSU

SPICY OUT SUMMER BINGSU

$18.00

Refreshing light yogurt snow ice, fresh lychee, spicy honey, crispy strawberry, lychee puree, spicy umami.

MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSU

MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSU

$19.00

Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree & Condensed Milk.

VOLCANO BINGSU

VOLCANO BINGSU

$19.00

Korean snow ice with Brownie, Crispy Chocolate Rice, Banana, Cornflake, Oreo, Almond and Condensed Milk

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE GREEK YOGURT BINGSU

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE GREEK YOGURT BINGSU

$18.00

Korean snow ice with strawberry, home made strawberry puree and almond

BOBA THAI TEA BINGSU

BOBA THAI TEA BINGSU

$18.00

Korean snow ice with Grass Jelly, Boba, Condense Milk, Crispy Toast and almond

CHOCCO PISTACHIOS BINGSU

CHOCCO PISTACHIOS BINGSU

$19.00

Korean snow ice with brownie, home-made cheese and pistachio

ORGANIC HOJICHA BINGSU

ORGANIC HOJICHA BINGSU

$18.00

Uji Hojicha Milk tea snow ice, Brownie, Boba, Crispy Chocolate Rice, and Dark Syrup, topped Homemade Cheese Foam

VEGAN MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSU

VEGAN MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSU

$20.00

Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree

VEGAN STRAWBERRY BINGSU

VEGAN STRAWBERRY BINGSU

$19.00

Korean snow ice with Strawberry Puree, Almond and Fresh Strawberry

VEGAN HOJICHA BINGSU

$19.00

Korean snow ice with glass jelly and crispy chocolate rice

VEGAN CHOCO PISTACHIOS BINGSU

VEGAN CHOCO PISTACHIOS BINGSU

$20.00

Korean snow ice with crispy chocolate rice, cornflake and pistachio

SAVORY AND SNACK

MOCHI SAFFLE GRILLED CHEESE

MOCHI SAFFLE GRILLED CHEESE

$16.50

Hot Mochi Waffle Sandwich with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese serves with Sriracha Mayonnaise and Cranberry Mustard

SPICY THAI RAMYEON

SPICY THAI RAMYEON

$25.00

Secret popular street food in Thailand Delicious! Assortment of seafood, Thai herbs, Egg Yolk, Spicy Herbs soup, instant noodle

CHEESE CORN DOG

CHEESE CORN DOG

$5.00

Super Mozzarella Cheese & Fish Sausage in Crispy Rice Coated Dough

TAKOYAKI

TAKOYAKI

$9.50
FRIED CHICKEN WITH HOMEMADE SWEET GLAZED

FRIED CHICKEN WITH HOMEMADE SWEET GLAZED

$13.00

Fried Chicken Wings with Homemade Sweet Glazed

Millionaire's Candy® Bacon

Millionaire's Candy® Bacon

$12.00

Introducing candied bacon, cooked well done, perfect thickness.... easy to enjoy. Four delectable slices in a cup. From Our beloved Millionaire's Bacon family.

CHEESE LAVA TOAST

CHEESE LAVA TOAST

$18.00Out of stock

JAPANESE LOVER

WARABI MOCHI (LIMITED)

WARABI MOCHI (LIMITED)

$11.50

It is a jelly-like confection made from bracken starch and covered kinako serves with Kuromitsu Syrup.

MATCHA WARABI MOCHI (LIMITED)

MATCHA WARABI MOCHI (LIMITED)

$12.50

It is a jelly-like confection made from bracken starch and covered Organic Uji Matcha and kinako serves with Kuromitsu Syrup.

MITARASHI DANGHO

MITARASHI DANGHO

$11.50

Mitarashi Dangho is a traditional Japanese Dessert. It's Mochi ball in skewer servers with Glassy Glaze coated Sweet Soy Sauce and Burnt Fragrance on top with Bonito Flakes

ANKO DANGHO (VEGAN)

ANKO DANGHO (VEGAN)

$11.50

Toasted Mochi Ball with Homemade Red Bean Paste and Fresh Strawberry, White Sesame.

GOMA DANGHO

GOMA DANGHO

$11.50

Organic Cane Sugar, Roasted Black Sesame on Japanese Mochi Ball

DANGHO COMBINATION

$12.50

Mitarashi Dangho, Anko Dangho and Goma Dangho

CHOCOLATE MOCHI WAFFLE

CHOCOLATE MOCHI WAFFLE

$18.50

Chocolate Mochi Waffle with Chocolate Chip, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Oreo Crumble, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce.

WARM YOUNG COCONUT MOCHI WAFFLE

WARM YOUNG COCONUT MOCHI WAFFLE

$18.50

Japanese Mochi Waffle serves with Homemade Young Coconut Sauces and toasted with Coconut Flakes

SIGNATURE UBE MOCHI WAFFLE

SIGNATURE UBE MOCHI WAFFLE

$19.00

Mashed Purple YAM, U Mochi Waffle, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Brownsugar Boba, Oreo, GOLD 24K. **Recommended to add Vanila Bean Ice cream +$3

SO MATCHA PARFAIT

SO MATCHA PARFAIT

$12.00

Matcha Ice-cream, oreo crumbs, cornflake, homemade cheese foam, almond, red bean paste, serves with a shot of matcha

TOAST

MANGO STICKY RICE TOAST

MANGO STICKY RICE TOAST

$19.00

Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango puree, Almond condense milk & mango ice cream.

THAI TEA LAVA TOAST

THAI TEA LAVA TOAST

$19.00

Thai Tea Sauce, Thai Tea Ice cream, Almond, Mixed Berries & Banana.

HONEY BRICK TOAST

HONEY BRICK TOAST

$18.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Almond, Mixed berries & Banana.

SOFT BREAD WITH PANDAN FONDUE

SOFT BREAD WITH PANDAN FONDUE

$17.00
UJI MATCHA LAVA TOAST

UJI MATCHA LAVA TOAST

$20.00

Buttery Brick Toast serves with Homemade Red Bean Paste, Toasted Almond, Matcha Ice Cream, Boba and Homemade Uji Matcha Lava Sauce

Salted Egg Yolk Toast

Salted Egg Yolk Toast

$19.50Out of stock

Homemade Salted Egg Yolk Custard Sauce with Buttery Toast, Salted Egg Yolk, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Almond serves with Mixed Berries on the side.

MATCHA LOVER

MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$7.50

Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan

DIRTY MATCHA

$8.00

Organic Matcha Latte with Eepresso

MATCHA FLOAT

MATCHA FLOAT

$8.50

Organic Matcha Latte with Matcha Ice Cream

YUZU MATCHA SPRITZER

YUZU MATCHA SPRITZER

$8.00

Matcha yuzu lemonade with a hint of flowers and bloody orange (Non-diary)

LYCHEE MATCHA FAUXITO

LYCHEE MATCHA FAUXITO

$8.00

Refreshing matcha drink with lychee flavor with fresh lychee and lychee juice. (Non-diary)

UNSWEETEN ICE MATCHA

$6.50

Ice organic matcha (Non-diary)

STRAWBERRY MATCHA FIZZ

$7.50

Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with homemade strawberry puree and fresh strawberries

MANGO MATCHA FIZZ

$7.50

Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with homemade mango puree and fresh mangoe

MATCHA LAVENDER

$7.75

Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with a hint of lavender

HOJICHA LATTE

$7.50

Organic Hojicha from Uji farm, Japan

MATCHA AFFOGATO

$9.00

MILK TEA SELECTIONS

MANGO MATCHA FRESCA

$7.50

STRAWBERRY MATCHA FRESCA

$7.50

CHOCCO MATCHA FRESCA

$7.50

MANGO MILK TEA

$7.00
STRAWBERRY MILK TEA

STRAWBERRY MILK TEA

$7.00

TIGER EARLGRAY MILK TEA

$6.50

TIGER OOLONG MILK TEA

$7.00

CLASSIC MILK TEA

$9.00

*Highly Recommend*

FIRED BOBA BROWN SUGAR

FIRED BOBA BROWN SUGAR

$7.50

Brown Sugar, milk, Boba on top with homemade cheese foam

JASMINE ROSE MILK TEA

$6.50

YUZU JASMINE MILK TEA

$7.50

BANANA MILK TEA

$6.50

DARK CHOCO MILK

$7.00

CHOCO MINT

$7.50

DARK CHOCO FLOAT

$8.00

SALTED EGG YOLK MILK TEA

$8.00

UBE MILK TEA

$7.00

*Recommend ; Purple Yam mix with milk

HONEY YUZU GENMAICHA TEA

$7.50

SPECIALITY DRINK

A refreshing sparkling Floral pink drink with Rose, Elderflower, and flower fragrance from natural.
MANGO TANGO SPRITZER

MANGO TANGO SPRITZER

$7.50
BLUE LYCHEE

BLUE LYCHEE

$7.50

FLORAL BLOSSOM (Spring Limited)

$6.50

A refreshing splarkling Floral pink drink with Rose, Elderflower, and flower fragrance from natural.

THAI TEA FLOAT

$8.00

JASMINE ROSE SOY LATTE

$6.50

YUZU ORANGE SPRITZER

$7.50

Japanese yuzu with orange, sparkling water, lemon

WARM GOLDEN HONEY JUJUBE

$5.50

Korean Jujube tea, honey, golden caramel boba

THAI TEA DRINK

$6.50

UBE LATTE

$7.00

Purple Yam with optional milk

VIOLET THAI TEA

VIOLET THAI TEA

$8.50Out of stock

EQUATOR COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.50

AMERICANO

$4.50
LATTE

LATTE

$5.50
CAPUCCINO

CAPUCCINO

$5.50
MOCHA

MOCHA

$6.50

MACCHIATO

$3.50

CHAI LATTE

$6.50

DIRTY CHAI LATTE

$7.50

ORANGE YUZU COFFEE SPRITZ

$6.50

Super refreshing fancy yuzu orange americano, sparking water *No Hot Option

PHUKET COFFEE

$6.50

Thai Young Coconut , Espresso, Milk, topped with roasted coconut flake and cadamom.

MOJITO LATTE

$6.50Out of stock

Equator Coffee, Fresh Mint, Mint syrup, Milk

VIRGIN CRUNCHY IRISH COFFEE (New)

VIRGIN CRUNCHY IRISH COFFEE (New)

$8.00

Equator Coffee, caramel syrup, old school whisky bitter, topped homemade foam cheese, Ferrero rocher chocolate and cadamom.

EQUATOR AFFOGATO

$9.00
SALTED EGG YOLK LATTE

SALTED EGG YOLK LATTE

$8.00

ORGANIC CHEESE TEA

CHOCO CHEESE

$7.50

EARL GRAY CRUMBLE CHEESE TEA

$6.50
CLASSIC OOLONG CHEESE TEA

CLASSIC OOLONG CHEESE TEA

$7.50

MATCHA LATTE CHEESE TEA

$8.00

HOJICHA CHEESE TEA

$8.00
OLD SCHOOL MILO CHEESE (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED)

OLD SCHOOL MILO CHEESE (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED)

$8.00

* Highly recommended. An old school milo drink with condensed milk topped with milo powder and oreo crumbs and cheese foam.

TOASTED COCONUT CHEESE TEA

TOASTED COCONUT CHEESE TEA

$7.50

Aromatic Coconut Milk Tea top with cheese and toasted coconut flake.

CARAMEL LATTE CHEESE

$8.00

CARAMEL Latte, Equator Espresso, Coated with Dulce De Leche and Topped with Homemade Cheese Cream.

SALTED EGG YOLK MILK TEA

$8.00

ORGANIC TEA

EARL GREY TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

GOLDEN OOLONG TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

GENMAICHA TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

PEACH APRICOT TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

JASMINE ROSE TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00Out of stock

CHAI TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

ORGANIC CAFFEINE FREE TEA

TURMERIC SPICE TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

HERBAL CHAMOMILE TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

CHOCOLATE INDULGENCE TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

GINGER LEMON FUSION TEA (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

SMOOTHIE

CHOCO STRAWBERRY

CHOCO STRAWBERRY

$8.00

Korean Smoothie, Cacao, homemade Strawberry puree, Dark Choco Ice-cream, oatmilk, foam cheese, almond

CHERRY BLOSSOM

CHERRY BLOSSOM

$8.00

Korean Smoothie, Homemade Strawberry puree, lychee ice cream, fresh lychee, rose, foam cheese

COCO MANGO

COCO MANGO

$8.00

Korean smoothie, Homemade mango puree, fresh mango, mango ice cream, Thai young coconut syrup, foam cheese, coconut flake

FRUIT TEA : TEA

HONEY YUZU GENMAICHA TEA (NON-DAIRY)

$7.50

Genmaicha tea, Honey Yuzu and Crystal Boba

JASMINE PARADISE

$7.00

Jasmine Rose Green Tea, Homemade Mango puree

VANILLA COCO SPLASH (Seasonal)

$7.00

Organic coconut black tea, vanilla

HERBAL CHAMOMILE ICE TEA

$7.00

Sweeten Organic Chamomile tea

TURMERIC SPICE ICE TEA

$7.00

Sweeten Turmeric Spice tea

U'S GOODIE

ACTIVE GOING'S CLASSIC MILK TEA

ACTIVE GOING'S CLASSIC MILK TEA

$9.00
ACTIVE GOING'S MATCHA OAT MILK

ACTIVE GOING'S MATCHA OAT MILK

$7.00
ACTIVE GOING'S HOJICHA OAT MILK

ACTIVE GOING'S HOJICHA OAT MILK

$7.00
ACTIVE PARTY'S CLASSIC MILK TEA

ACTIVE PARTY'S CLASSIC MILK TEA

$25.00
ACTIVE PARTY'S MATCHA OAT MILK

ACTIVE PARTY'S MATCHA OAT MILK

$25.00
ACTIVE PARTY'S HOJICHA OAT MILK

ACTIVE PARTY'S HOJICHA OAT MILK

$25.00
MOCHI WAFFLE MIX - MATCHA

MOCHI WAFFLE MIX - MATCHA

$17.00
MOCHI WAFFLE MIX - CHOCOLATE