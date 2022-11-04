U: Dessert Story - Berkeley 1849 Shattuck Ave.
1849 Shattuck Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94709
Order Again
CAKE
UNICORN CAKE (Limited)
Yogurt cheese moose with Salted caramel Lava. Please make sure to ask customer to cut in the piece like Lava cake to get a picture shot of Lava oozing.
DOUBLE FROMAGE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE (Slice)
Japanese Cheesecake serves with Lychee Ice Cream, Homemade Foam Cheese, Fresh Lychee, and Crispy Strawberry.
DOUBLE FROMAGE HONEY YUZE CHEESECAKE (Slice)
Japanese Cheesecake serves with Homemade Yuzu Sauce, Homemade Foam Cheese, and Crispy Strawberry
THAI TEA CREPE CAKE (Slice)
18 Layers of Thai Tea Flavor Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Thai Tea Sauce.
YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN CREPE CAKE (Slice)
18 Layers of Organic Coconut Pandan Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Young Coconut Sauce.
MATCHA CREPE CAKE (Slice)
18 Layers of Organic Matcha Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Matcha Sauce and Red Bean Paste.
CAKE SAMPLER (Slice)
3 Flavors of regular slice cake: Young Coconut Pandan Crepe Cake, Matcha Crepe Cake, and Thai Tea Crepe Cake (Value $43.50)
HOJICHA BANOFFEE (Slice)
Hojicha Cream Pie, Almond, Caramel, Buttery Oreo Crusted, Banana, Fresh Whipcream. (Contains Eggs)
ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MATCHA LAVA CAKE
Homemade Warm Chocolate Molten Cake with Organic Matcha Lava serves with Matcha Ice Cream and Chocolate Crumble and Fresh Strawberry.
CHOCO BANANA CREPE ROLL (Slice)
A Chocolate Crepe Roll is filled with a rich Chocolate filling and stuffed with a Banana. Drizzle our delicious Homemade Banana Cream on top for the perfect. comes with a scoop of tasty Chocolate Ice Cream.
WHOLE CAKE
Whole Crepe cake- Young Coconut Pandan
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers of young coconut cream between pandan crepe (9 inches) with home-made organic young coconut sauce
Whole Crepe Cake- Thai Tea
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers of organic Thai tea crepe (9 inches) which comes with home-made Thai tea sauce (Signature)
Whole Crepe Cake - Matcha
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers of organic Matcha from Japanese Uji Farm cream & crepe (9 inches) which comes with home-made organic Matcha sauce and home-made red bean paste
Whole Pie- Hojicha Banoffee
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!!
Whole Chocolate Banana Crepe Roll
!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! A Chocolate crepe Roll (7 inches) is filled with a rich chocolate filling and stuffed with a banana. Drizzle our delicious house made banana cream on top for the perfect.
Whole Lychee Cheesecake
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! This Lychee Cheesecake (6 inches) was a huge hit! Enjoy this lovely dessert!
Whole Honey Yuzu Cheesecake
This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake (6 inches) was really flavorful! serves with homemade yuzu sauce, foam cheese, and crispy strawberry.
UTENSILS
Special
A PRESENT SET (Value $67.25 Save 12%)
Come with Mango Sticky Rice Bingsoo, Honey Brick Toast and Thai Tea Crepe Cake and Mango Tango. (Value $67.25 Save 12%)
Spicy Thai Ramyeon
Secret popular street food in Thailand Delicious! Assortment of seafood, Thai herbs, Egg Yolk, Spicy Herbs soup, instant noodle
Croffle
Choose one flavor of Our Croffles. Our Croffle are the most aesthetic desserts you'll have yet.
Croflle Party
Have a 'Croffle Party' with us at U: Dessert Story! Featuring 3 tasty flavors of our housemade croffles
Millionaire's Candy® Bacon (New)
Our candied bacon, cooked well done, perfect thickness.... easy to enjoy. Four delectable slices in a cup." From our beloved Millionaire's bacon family
Monster Toast
Buttery Toast, Chocolate Ice Cream, Ferrero, Hershey, Snickers, Oreo.
MATCHA MOCHI WAFFLE
Uji Matcha from Japan, U Mochi Waffle, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Homemade Red Bean Paste serves with Homemade Matcha Sauce **recommended to add Matcha Ice cream +$3
Bacon Overloaded Set (Bingsoo+Bacon cup)
Millionaire's Candy bacon cup from Our beloved Millionaire's bacon Family + Millionaire's Candy Bingsoo: Introducing our UNIQUE & CREATIVE Bingsoo in the bay area. "Millionaire's candy Bingsoo" A test of combination of Sweet and Savory that has perfect match with a hint of Japanese and Korean Style. Every bite will surprise you in each layer. Something you never try in your life. Try!!!!!
Salted Egg Yolk Toast
Homemade Salted Egg Yolk Custard Sauce with Buttery Toast, Salted Egg Yolk, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, and Almond serves with Mixed Berries on the side.
Snow Ice
Organic Matcha Bingsu
Korean snow ice with cornflakes, redbean, dango, almonds, and condensed milk
Spicy Out Summer Bingsu
Refreshing light yogurt snow ice, fresh lychee, spicy honey, crispy strawberry, lychee puree, spicy umami.
Mango Sticky Rice Bingsu
Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree & Condense Milk.
Volcano Bingsu
Korean snow ice with Brownie, Crispy Chocolate Rice, Banana, Cornflake, Oreo and almond
Strawberry Cheesecake Greek Yogurt Bingsu
Korean snow ice with strawberry, home made strawberry puree and almond
Boba Thai Tea Bingsu
Korean snow ice with Grass Jelly, Boba, Condense Milk, Crispy Toast and almond
Choco Pistachios Bingsu
Korean snow ice with brownie, home-made cheese and pistachio
Organic Hojicha Bingsu
Korean snow ice with brownies bites, crispy chocolate rice, dark syrup and boba
Vegan Mango Sticky Rice Bingsu
Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree
Vegan Strawberry Bingsu
Korean snow ice with Strawberry Puree, Almond and Fresh Strawberry
Vegan Hojicha Bingsu
Korean snow ice with glass jelly and crispy chocolate rice
Vegan Choco Pistachios Bingsu
Korean snow ice with crispy chocolate rice, cornflake and pistachio
Beer Bingsu
Savory and Snack
Millionaire's Cheese Fries (New)
Cheesy Wedges Potatoes with Our Famous Millionaire's Candy (Becon)
Mochi Saffle Grilled Cheese
Hot Mochi Waffle Sandwich with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese serves with Sriracha Mayonnaise and Cranberry Mustard
Cheese Corn Dog
Super Mozzarella Cheese & Fish Sausage in Crispy Rice Coated Dough
Takoyaki
Fried Chicken w/ homemade Sweet Glazed
Fried Chicken Wings with Homemade Sweet Glazed
Fried Calamari
Matcha Mochi Waffle Fried Chicken
Matcha Mochi Waffle, Fried breaded Chicken, Mixed Berry, Spicy Yuzu Sauces, Egg Sunny Side Up
Tempura Shrimp
Chicken & Fries
Wedges Potato Fries with Seasoning Chicken Wings
Crispy Wedges Potato
Fries Wedges Potatoes
Japanese Lover
WARABI MOCHI (LIMITED)
It is a jelly-like confection made from bracken starch and covered kinako served with Kuromitsu Sauce.
MATCHA WARABI MOCHI (LIMITED)
It is a jelly-like confection made from bracken starch and covered Organic Uji Matcha and kinako served with Kuromitsu Syrup.
MITARACHI DANGHO
Mitarashi Dangho is a traditional Japanese Dessert. It's Mochi ball in skewer servers with Glassy Glaze coated Sweet Soy Sauce and Burnt Fragrance on top with Bonito Flakes
ANKO DANGHO (VEGAN)
Toasted Mochi Ball with Homemade Red Bean Paste and Fresh Strawberry, White Sesame.
GOMA DANGHO
Organic Cane Sugar, Roasted Black Sesame on Japanese Mochi Ball
DANGHO COMBINATION
Mitarashi Dangho, Anko Dangho and Goma Dangho
CHOCOLATE MOCHI WAFFLE
Chocolate Mochi Waffle with Chocolate Chip, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Oreo Crumble, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce.
WARM YOUNG COCONUT MOCHI WAFFLE
Japanese Mochi Waffle serves with Homemade Young Coconut Sauces and toasted with Coconut Flakes
MATCHA MOCHI WAFFLE
Uji Matcha from Japan, U Mochi Waffle, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Homemade Red Bean Paste serves with Homemade Matcha Sauce **recommended to add Matcha Ice cream +$3
SO MATCHA PARFAIT
Matcha Ice-cream, oreo crumbs, cornflake, homemade cheese foam, almond, red bean paste, serves with a shot of matcha
SIGNATURE UBE MOCHI WAFFLE
Mashed Purple YAM, U Mochi Waffle, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Brownsugar Boba, Oreo, GOLD 24K. **Recommended to add Vanila Bean Ice cream +$3
Toast
Cheese Lava Toast
Must Try!! Our New Savory-Dessert Item is here. Blended cheddar, Jack, and monterrey cheese, ham, garlic seasoning with buttery toast serves with spicy raspberry jam and berries
Mango Sticky Rice Toast
Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango puree, Almond condense milk & mango ice cream.
Thai Tea Lava Toast
Thai Tea Sauce, Thai Tea Ice cream, Almond, Mixed Berries & Banana.
Honey Brick Toast
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Almond, Mixed berries & Banana.
Soft Bread w/ Pandan Fondue
Uji Matcha Lava Toast
Buttery Brick Toast serves with Homemade Red Bean Paste, Toasted Almond, Matcha Ice Cream, Boba and Homemade Uji Matcha Lava Sauce
Matcha Lover
Matcha Latte
Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan
Dirty Matcha
Organic Matcha Latte with Eepresso
Matcha Float
Organic Matcha Latte with Matcha Ice Cream
Yuzu Matcha Spritzer
Matcha yuzu lemonade with a hint of flowers and bloody orange (Non-diary)
Hojicha Latte
Organic Hojicha from Uji farm, Japan
Lychee Matcha Fauxito
Refreshing matcha drink with lychee flavor with fresh lychee and lychee juice. (Non-diary)
Unsweeten Ice Matcha
Ice organic matcha (Non-diary)
Strawberry Matcha Fizz
Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with homemade strawberry puree and fresh strawberries
Mango Matcha Fizz
Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with homemade mango puree and fresh mangoe
Matcha Lavender
Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with a hint of lavender
Matcha Affogato
Uji Matcha silky shot from Japan serves with Matcha Ice cream
Speciality Drink
Mango Tango Spritzer
Blue Lychee
FLORAL BLOSSOM (Spring Limited)
A refreshing sparkling Floral pink drink with Rose, Elderflower, and flower fragrance from natural.
Thai Tea Float
Jasmine Rose Soy Latte
Yuzu Orange Spritzer
Japanese yuzu with orange, sparkling water, lemon
Warm Golden Honey Jujube
Korean Jujube tea, honey, golden caramel boba
Thai Tea Drink
UBE LATTE
Organic Cheese Tea
Choco Cheese
Earl Gray Crumble Cheese Tea
Classic Oolong Cheese Tea
Matcha Latte Cheese tea
Hojicha Cheese Tea
Old School Milo Cheese (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED)
* Highly recommended. An old school milo drink with condensed milk topped with milo powder and oreo crumbs and cheese foam.
Toasted Coconut Cheese Tea
Aromatic Coconut Milk Tea top with cheese and toasted coconut flake.
Caramel Latte Cheese
CARAMEL Latte, Equator Espresso, Coated with Dulce De Leche and Topped with Homemade Cheese Cream.
Salted Egg Yolk Milk Tea
EQUATOR Coffee
Espresso
Americano
Latte
Capuccino
Macchiato
Chai Latter
Dirty Chai Latte
Orange Yuzu Coffee Spritz
Super refreshing fancy yuzu orange americano, sparking water *No Hot Option
Phuket Coffee
Thai Young Coconut Syrup, Espresso, Milk.
Mojito Latte
Equator Coffee, Fresh Mint, Mint syrup, Milk
Mocha
Virgin Crunchy Irish Coffee
Equator Affogato
Equator Tiger Espresso Shot with Vanilla Bean Ice-cream.
SALTED EGG YOLK LATTE
Milk Tea Selections
Mango Matcha Fresca
Strawberry Matcha Fresca
Mango Milk Tea
Chocco Matcha Milk Tea
Strawberry Milk Tea
Tiger Earl Gray Milk Tea
Tiger Oolong Milk Tea
Classic Milk Tea
*Highly Recommend*
Fired Boba Brown Sugar
Brown Sugar, milk, Boba on top with homemade cheese foam
Jasmine Rose Milk Tea
Yuzu Jasmine Milk Tea
Banana Milk Tea
Dark Choco Milk
Choco Mint
Dark Choco Float
Salted Egg Yolk Milk Tea
Ube Milk Tea
*Recommend ; Purple Yam mix with milk
Honey Yuzu Genmaicha Tea
Organic Tea
Organic Caffeine Free Tea
Smoothie
Choco Strawberry
Korean Smoothie, Cacao, homemade Strawberry puree, Dark Choco Ice-cream, oatmilk, foam cheese, almond
Cherry Blossom
Korean Smoothie, Homemade Strawberry puree, lychee ice cream, fresh lychee, rose, foam cheese
Coco Mango
Korean smoothie, Homemade mango puree, fresh mango, mango ice cream, Thai young coconut syrup, foam cheese, coconut flake
Beer and Boozy
Asahi Super Dry "Draft Beer" ,Japan
Japanese Rice Lager. A classic Japanese beer that’s great with a wide range of food. Asahi Super Dry is a light, brisk, and firm beer. Its drinkability rating is high. Great with our Fried Chicken!
Sapporo Premium "Draft Beer", Japan
Sapporo Beer
Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion.
Koshihikari Echigo Beer, Japan
A Rice Lager style beer that uses super premium, short grain rice called KOSHIHIKARI. The BEST Quality rice in Japan.
Komatsu Inu Yuzu White Ale Beer, Japan
SLIGHTLY SWEET BASE WITH THE AROMA OF CORIANDER AND CRISP, CITRUS FINISH OF ORANGE PEEL COMBINED WITH THE DELICIOUS TASTE OF YUZU THROUGHOUT. A LIGHT BODY COMBINED WITH THE SMOOTH PALATE CREATES A COMPLEX AND DELICATE BEER WITH THAT REFRESHING YUZU FLAVOR. 16 oz.
Bekeneko PEACH Pale Ale Beer, Japan
A DELICIOUS PALE ALE THAT IS PEACH FORWARD BEER WITH A JUICY AND SLIGHTLY HOPPY FINISH. REFRESHING AND FRUITY, THE STRONG PEACH FLAVOR BALANCED BY A SMALL BIT OF HOPPINESS, GIVING IT A NICE COMPLEXITY. 16 oz.
Echico Stout Premium Beer, Japan Award!
This Beer us brew twice as long than other Beer, using 100% malt giving it a mellow, rounded flavor and creamy head. This Beer received "2000 Minde Selection Gold Award in Belgium as the 2000 World Beer Cup Bronze Award in the US"
Echigo Frying IPA Beer , Japan
The Produt of Japan. The Frying IPA uses hops that are more than the ones used in thecither products. This American Style IPA has a prominent bitterness and citrus aroma that is highly addicting.
Strawberry Mojito
Sake Rum, Fresh Strawberry, Mint, Strawberry Puree, Lychee Popping Boba
Espresso Martini
Equator Espresso shots, Korean Soju, Vanilla Syrup, Cardamom
Young Coconut Martini
Young Coconut juice, dry Vermouth, Korean Soju, Malibu, lemon juice, coated caramel and coconut flake
Caramel Hazel Forest
Caramel Sauce, Sake Rum, Organic Earl gray Tea, Steamed Oat milk, Cadamom, Hojicha Powder
Sake Jelly Shot
A Sake-based Sparkling Jelly Drink Unlike Other Beverages. Each flavor has its own unique deliciousness along with supplements good for your skin.
Korean Flavored Soju Bottle
Korean flavored Soju Bottle , 375 ml. Amazing flavors with all snacks and desserts.
Korean Soju Yogurt Cocktail caraff
Junmai Yuzu Shu Aladdin sake Bottle
Japanese refined Sake Rice Wine with a touch of Japanese Yuzu Juice
Nikko Oni sake Bottle
Imported premium Japanese Sake, Naturally beautiful prefecture of touching, refreshing dry
Hana Kizakura Junmai Ginjo sparkling sake Bottle
Japanese sparkling flower Sake, Sweet and Fruity Aroma. Refreshing and unique sake.
Watermelon Soju Bomb
Half big fresh watermelon soked Soju Party !!!
Bottomless Popsicle Giwi Mimosa
Amazing Experience Popsicle Mimosa unlimited for 1 hour. Have Fun!!! We serve bottomless $22 per person "Unsharable"
American dream Cocktail
American dream Mocktail
Fruit Tea : Tea
Honey Yuzu Genmaicha Tea (non-dairy)
Genmaicha tea, Honey Yuzu and Crystal Boba
JASMINE PARADISE
Organic Jasmine Rose Green Tea, Homemade mango puree
VANILLA COCO SPLASH (Seasonal)
Organic Coconut Tea, vanilla
TURMERIC SPICE ICE TEA
Sweeten Organic Turmaric spice Tea
HERBAL CHAMOMILE ICE TEA
Sweeten Organic Chamomile tea