U: Dessert Story - Berkeley 1849 Shattuck Ave.

Bacon Overloaded Set (Bingsoo+Bacon cup)

$30.00

Millionaire's Candy bacon cup from Our beloved Millionaire's bacon Family + Millionaire's Candy Bingsoo: Introducing our UNIQUE & CREATIVE Bingsoo in the bay area. "Millionaire's candy Bingsoo" A test of combination of Sweet and Savory that has perfect match with a hint of Japanese and Korean Style. Every bite will surprise you in each layer. Something you never try in your life. Try!!!!!