  • U: Dessert Story - Berkeley - 1849 Shattuck Ave.
U: Dessert Story - Berkeley 1849 Shattuck Ave.

No reviews yet

1849 Shattuck Ave.

Berkeley, CA 94709

THAI TEA CREPE CAKE (Slice)
Mango Sticky Rice Bingsu
YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN CREPE CAKE (Slice)

CAKE

UNICORN CAKE (Limited)

$14.50Out of stock

Yogurt cheese moose with Salted caramel Lava. Please make sure to ask customer to cut in the piece like Lava cake to get a picture shot of Lava oozing.

DOUBLE FROMAGE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE (Slice)

$13.50

Japanese Cheesecake serves with Lychee Ice Cream, Homemade Foam Cheese, Fresh Lychee, and Crispy Strawberry.

DOUBLE FROMAGE HONEY YUZE CHEESECAKE (Slice)

$13.50

Japanese Cheesecake serves with Homemade Yuzu Sauce, Homemade Foam Cheese, and Crispy Strawberry

THAI TEA CREPE CAKE (Slice)

$14.50

18 Layers of Thai Tea Flavor Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Thai Tea Sauce.

YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN CREPE CAKE (Slice)

$14.50

18 Layers of Organic Coconut Pandan Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Young Coconut Sauce.

MATCHA CREPE CAKE (Slice)

$14.50

18 Layers of Organic Matcha Crepe Cake serves with Homemade Matcha Sauce and Red Bean Paste.

CAKE SAMPLER (Slice)

$39.00

3 Flavors of regular slice cake: Young Coconut Pandan Crepe Cake, Matcha Crepe Cake, and Thai Tea Crepe Cake (Value $43.50)

HOJICHA BANOFFEE (Slice)

$14.00

Hojicha Cream Pie, Almond, Caramel, Buttery Oreo Crusted, Banana, Fresh Whipcream. (Contains Eggs)

ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MATCHA LAVA CAKE

$14.50

Homemade Warm Chocolate Molten Cake with Organic Matcha Lava serves with Matcha Ice Cream and Chocolate Crumble and Fresh Strawberry.

CHOCO BANANA CREPE ROLL (Slice)

$14.50

A Chocolate Crepe Roll is filled with a rich Chocolate filling and stuffed with a Banana. Drizzle our delicious Homemade Banana Cream on top for the perfect. comes with a scoop of tasty Chocolate Ice Cream.

WHOLE CAKE

Whole Crepe cake- Young Coconut Pandan

$115.00

!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers of young coconut cream between pandan crepe (9 inches) with home-made organic young coconut sauce

Whole Crepe Cake- Thai Tea

$115.00

!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers of organic Thai tea crepe (9 inches) which comes with home-made Thai tea sauce (Signature)

Whole Crepe Cake - Matcha

$115.00Out of stock

!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers of organic Matcha from Japanese Uji Farm cream & crepe (9 inches) which comes with home-made organic Matcha sauce and home-made red bean paste

Whole Pie- Hojicha Banoffee

$85.00Out of stock

!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!!

Whole Chocolate Banana Crepe Roll

$75.00

!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! A Chocolate crepe Roll (7 inches) is filled with a rich chocolate filling and stuffed with a banana. Drizzle our delicious house made banana cream on top for the perfect.

Whole Lychee Cheesecake

$75.00

!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! This Lychee Cheesecake (6 inches) was a huge hit! Enjoy this lovely dessert!

Whole Honey Yuzu Cheesecake

$75.00Out of stock

This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake (6 inches) was really flavorful! serves with homemade yuzu sauce, foam cheese, and crispy strawberry.

UTENSILS

Fork, Spoon, Napkin

Special

A PRESENT SET (Value $67.25 Save 12%)

$60.00

Come with Mango Sticky Rice Bingsoo, Honey Brick Toast and Thai Tea Crepe Cake and Mango Tango. (Value $67.25 Save 12%)

Spicy Thai Ramyeon

$25.00

Secret popular street food in Thailand Delicious! Assortment of seafood, Thai herbs, Egg Yolk, Spicy Herbs soup, instant noodle

Croffle

$8.00

Choose one flavor of Our Croffles. Our Croffle are the most aesthetic desserts you'll have yet.

Croflle Party

$20.00

Have a 'Croffle Party' with us at U: Dessert Story! Featuring 3 tasty flavors of our housemade croffles

Millionaire's Candy® Bingsu (Recommended)

$19.50

Introducing our UNIQUE & CREATIVE Bingsoo in the bay area. "Millionaire's candy Bingsoo" A test of combination of Sweet and Savory that has perfect match with a hint of Japanese and Korean Style. Every bite will surprise you in each layer. Millionaire's Candy® Bacon, Spicy Honey, Yuzu Puree, homemade Italian cream foam, Kinnako, Almond serves with Homemade cheese foam. Something you never try in your life. Try!!!!!

Millionaire's Candy® Bacon (New)

$12.00

Our candied bacon, cooked well done, perfect thickness.... easy to enjoy. Four delectable slices in a cup." From our beloved Millionaire's bacon family

Monster Toast

$18.50

Buttery Toast, Chocolate Ice Cream, Ferrero, Hershey, Snickers, Oreo.

MATCHA MOCHI WAFFLE

$19.00

Uji Matcha from Japan, U Mochi Waffle, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Homemade Red Bean Paste serves with Homemade Matcha Sauce **recommended to add Matcha Ice cream +$3

Bacon Overloaded Set (Bingsoo+Bacon cup)

$30.00

Millionaire's Candy bacon cup from Our beloved Millionaire's bacon Family + Millionaire's Candy Bingsoo: Introducing our UNIQUE & CREATIVE Bingsoo in the bay area. "Millionaire's candy Bingsoo" A test of combination of Sweet and Savory that has perfect match with a hint of Japanese and Korean Style. Every bite will surprise you in each layer. Something you never try in your life. Try!!!!!

Appetizer Platter

$37.00

Great Value assortment appetizers set (Crispy Wedges Fries, Shrimp Tempura, Crispy Calamari, and Spicy Fried Chicken) serves with our Special Sauces

Salted Egg Yolk Toast

$19.50

Homemade Salted Egg Yolk Custard Sauce with Buttery Toast, Salted Egg Yolk, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, and Almond serves with Mixed Berries on the side.

Snow Ice

Organic Matcha Bingsu

$19.00

Korean snow ice with cornflakes, redbean, dango, almonds, and condensed milk

Spicy Out Summer Bingsu

$18.00

Refreshing light yogurt snow ice, fresh lychee, spicy honey, crispy strawberry, lychee puree, spicy umami.

Mango Sticky Rice Bingsu

$19.00

Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree & Condense Milk.

Volcano Bingsu

$19.00

Korean snow ice with Brownie, Crispy Chocolate Rice, Banana, Cornflake, Oreo and almond

Strawberry Cheesecake Greek Yogurt Bingsu

$18.00

Korean snow ice with strawberry, home made strawberry puree and almond

Boba Thai Tea Bingsu

$18.00

Korean snow ice with Grass Jelly, Boba, Condense Milk, Crispy Toast and almond

Choco Pistachios Bingsu

$19.00

Korean snow ice with brownie, home-made cheese and pistachio

Organic Hojicha Bingsu

$18.00

Korean snow ice with brownies bites, crispy chocolate rice, dark syrup and boba

Vegan Mango Sticky Rice Bingsu

$20.00

Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree

Vegan Strawberry Bingsu

$19.00

Korean snow ice with Strawberry Puree, Almond and Fresh Strawberry

Vegan Hojicha Bingsu

$19.00

Korean snow ice with glass jelly and crispy chocolate rice

Vegan Choco Pistachios Bingsu

$20.00

Korean snow ice with crispy chocolate rice, cornflake and pistachio

Beer Bingsu

$12.00
Millionaire's Candy® Bingsu (Recommended)

$19.50

Introducing our UNIQUE & CREATIVE Bingsoo in the bay area. "Millionaire's candy Bingsoo" A test of combination of Sweet and Savory that has perfect match with a hint of Japanese and Korean Style. Every bite will surprise you in each layer. Millionaire's Candy® Bacon, Spicy Honey, Yuzu Puree, homemade Italian cream foam, Kinnako, Almond serves with Homemade cheese foam. Something you never try in your life. Try!!!!!

Savory and Snack

Crispy Wedges with blended Cheese and Nacho, topped with our Millionaire's Candy and Nori, and spicy sauces
Appetizer Platter

$37.00

Great Value assortment appetizers set (Crispy Wedges Fries, Shrimp Tempura, Crispy Calamari, and Spicy Fried Chicken) serves with our Special Sauces

Spicy Thai Ramyeon

$25.00

Secret popular street food in Thailand Delicious! Assortment of seafood, Thai herbs, Egg Yolk, Spicy Herbs soup, instant noodle

Millionaire's Candy® Bacon (New)

$12.00

Our candied bacon, cooked well done, perfect thickness.... easy to enjoy. Four delectable slices in a cup." From our beloved Millionaire's bacon family

Millionaire's Cheese Fries (New)

$15.00

Cheesy Wedges Potatoes with Our Famous Millionaire's Candy (Becon)

Mochi Saffle Grilled Cheese

$16.50

Hot Mochi Waffle Sandwich with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese serves with Sriracha Mayonnaise and Cranberry Mustard

Cheese Corn Dog

$5.00

Super Mozzarella Cheese & Fish Sausage in Crispy Rice Coated Dough

Takoyaki

$9.50
Fried Chicken w/ homemade Sweet Glazed

$13.00

Fried Chicken Wings with Homemade Sweet Glazed

Fried Calamari

$13.00
Matcha Mochi Waffle Fried Chicken

$18.00

Matcha Mochi Waffle, Fried breaded Chicken, Mixed Berry, Spicy Yuzu Sauces, Egg Sunny Side Up

Tempura Shrimp

$12.50
Chicken & Fries

$16.00

Wedges Potato Fries with Seasoning Chicken Wings

Crispy Wedges Potato

$9.00

Fries Wedges Potatoes

Japanese Lover

WARABI MOCHI (LIMITED)

$11.50

It is a jelly-like confection made from bracken starch and covered kinako served with Kuromitsu Sauce.

MATCHA WARABI MOCHI (LIMITED)

$12.50

It is a jelly-like confection made from bracken starch and covered Organic Uji Matcha and kinako served with Kuromitsu Syrup.

MITARACHI DANGHO

$11.50

Mitarashi Dangho is a traditional Japanese Dessert. It's Mochi ball in skewer servers with Glassy Glaze coated Sweet Soy Sauce and Burnt Fragrance on top with Bonito Flakes

ANKO DANGHO (VEGAN)

$11.50

Toasted Mochi Ball with Homemade Red Bean Paste and Fresh Strawberry, White Sesame.

GOMA DANGHO

$11.50

Organic Cane Sugar, Roasted Black Sesame on Japanese Mochi Ball

DANGHO COMBINATION

$12.50

Mitarashi Dangho, Anko Dangho and Goma Dangho

CHOCOLATE MOCHI WAFFLE

$18.50

Chocolate Mochi Waffle with Chocolate Chip, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Oreo Crumble, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce.

WARM YOUNG COCONUT MOCHI WAFFLE

$18.50

Japanese Mochi Waffle serves with Homemade Young Coconut Sauces and toasted with Coconut Flakes

MATCHA MOCHI WAFFLE

$19.00

Uji Matcha from Japan, U Mochi Waffle, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Homemade Red Bean Paste serves with Homemade Matcha Sauce **recommended to add Matcha Ice cream +$3

SO MATCHA PARFAIT

$12.50

Matcha Ice-cream, oreo crumbs, cornflake, homemade cheese foam, almond, red bean paste, serves with a shot of matcha

SIGNATURE UBE MOCHI WAFFLE

$19.00

Mashed Purple YAM, U Mochi Waffle, Mixed Berry, Caramelized Banana, Brownsugar Boba, Oreo, GOLD 24K. **Recommended to add Vanila Bean Ice cream +$3

Toast

Cheese Lava Toast

$20.00Out of stock

Must Try!! Our New Savory-Dessert Item is here. Blended cheddar, Jack, and monterrey cheese, ham, garlic seasoning with buttery toast serves with spicy raspberry jam and berries

Mango Sticky Rice Toast

$19.00

Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango puree, Almond condense milk & mango ice cream.

Thai Tea Lava Toast

$19.00

Thai Tea Sauce, Thai Tea Ice cream, Almond, Mixed Berries & Banana.

Honey Brick Toast

$18.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Almond, Mixed berries & Banana.

Soft Bread w/ Pandan Fondue

$17.00
Uji Matcha Lava Toast

$19.00

Buttery Brick Toast serves with Homemade Red Bean Paste, Toasted Almond, Matcha Ice Cream, Boba and Homemade Uji Matcha Lava Sauce

Matcha Lover

Matcha Latte

$7.50

Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan

Dirty Matcha

$8.00

Organic Matcha Latte with Eepresso

Matcha Float

$8.50

Organic Matcha Latte with Matcha Ice Cream

Yuzu Matcha Spritzer

$8.00

Matcha yuzu lemonade with a hint of flowers and bloody orange (Non-diary)

Hojicha Latte

$7.50

Organic Hojicha from Uji farm, Japan

Lychee Matcha Fauxito

$8.00

Refreshing matcha drink with lychee flavor with fresh lychee and lychee juice. (Non-diary)

Unsweeten Ice Matcha

$6.50

Ice organic matcha (Non-diary)

Strawberry Matcha Fizz

$7.50

Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with homemade strawberry puree and fresh strawberries

Mango Matcha Fizz

$7.50

Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with homemade mango puree and fresh mangoe

Matcha Lavender

$7.75

Organic Matcha from Uji farm, Japan with a hint of lavender

Matcha Affogato

Matcha Affogato

$9.00

Uji Matcha silky shot from Japan serves with Matcha Ice cream

Speciality Drink

Mango Tango Spritzer

$7.50
Blue Lychee

$7.50
FLORAL BLOSSOM (Spring Limited)

$6.50

A refreshing sparkling Floral pink drink with Rose, Elderflower, and flower fragrance from natural.

Thai Tea Float

$7.50

Jasmine Rose Soy Latte

$6.50

Yuzu Orange Spritzer

$7.50

Japanese yuzu with orange, sparkling water, lemon

Warm Golden Honey Jujube

$5.50

Korean Jujube tea, honey, golden caramel boba

Thai Tea Drink

$6.50

UBE LATTE

$7.00

Organic Cheese Tea

Choco Cheese

$7.50
Earl Gray Crumble Cheese Tea

$6.50
Classic Oolong Cheese Tea

$7.50

Matcha Latte Cheese tea

$8.00

Hojicha Cheese Tea

$8.00
Old School Milo Cheese (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED)

$8.00

* Highly recommended. An old school milo drink with condensed milk topped with milo powder and oreo crumbs and cheese foam.

Toasted Coconut Cheese Tea

$7.50

Aromatic Coconut Milk Tea top with cheese and toasted coconut flake.

Caramel Latte Cheese

$8.00

CARAMEL Latte, Equator Espresso, Coated with Dulce De Leche and Topped with Homemade Cheese Cream.

Salted Egg Yolk Milk Tea

$8.00

EQUATOR Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.50

Latte

$5.50

Capuccino

$5.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Chai Latter

$6.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.50

Orange Yuzu Coffee Spritz

$6.50

Super refreshing fancy yuzu orange americano, sparking water *No Hot Option

Phuket Coffee

$6.50

Thai Young Coconut Syrup, Espresso, Milk.

Mojito Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Equator Coffee, Fresh Mint, Mint syrup, Milk

Mocha

$6.50

Virgin Crunchy Irish Coffee

$8.00
Equator Affogato

$9.00

Equator Tiger Espresso Shot with Vanilla Bean Ice-cream.

SALTED EGG YOLK LATTE

$8.00Out of stock

Milk Tea Selections

Mango Matcha Fresca

$7.50
Strawberry Matcha Fresca

$7.50
Mango Milk Tea

$7.00
Chocco Matcha Milk Tea

$8.00
Strawberry Milk Tea

$7.00

Tiger Earl Gray Milk Tea

$6.50

Tiger Oolong Milk Tea

$7.00

Classic Milk Tea

$9.00

*Highly Recommend*

Fired Boba Brown Sugar

$7.50

Brown Sugar, milk, Boba on top with homemade cheese foam

Jasmine Rose Milk Tea

$6.50

Yuzu Jasmine Milk Tea

$7.50

Banana Milk Tea

$6.50

Dark Choco Milk

$7.00

Choco Mint

$7.50

Dark Choco Float

$8.00
Salted Egg Yolk Milk Tea

$8.00

Ube Milk Tea

$7.00

*Recommend ; Purple Yam mix with milk

Honey Yuzu Genmaicha Tea

$7.50

Organic Tea

Earl Grey Tea (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

Golden Oolong Tea (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

Genmaicha Tea (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

Peach Apricot Tea (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

Jasmine Rose Tea (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

Chai Tea (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

Organic Caffeine Free Tea

Tumeric Spice Tea (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

HERBAL CHAMOMILE ICE TEA

$7.00

Sweeten Organic CHAMOMILE tea

Chocolate Indulgence Tea (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

Ginger Lemon Fusion Tea (Organic Loose Leaf Tea)

$8.00

Smoothie

Choco Strawberry

$8.00

Korean Smoothie, Cacao, homemade Strawberry puree, Dark Choco Ice-cream, oatmilk, foam cheese, almond

Cherry Blossom

$8.00

Korean Smoothie, Homemade Strawberry puree, lychee ice cream, fresh lychee, rose, foam cheese

Coco Mango

$8.00

Korean smoothie, Homemade mango puree, fresh mango, mango ice cream, Thai young coconut syrup, foam cheese, coconut flake

Beer and Boozy

Asahi Super Dry "Draft Beer" ,Japan

$8.00Out of stock

Japanese Rice Lager. A classic Japanese beer that’s great with a wide range of food. Asahi Super Dry is a light, brisk, and firm beer. Its drinkability rating is high. Great with our Fried Chicken!

Sapporo Premium "Draft Beer", Japan

$8.00Out of stock

Sapporo Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion.

Koshihikari Echigo Beer, Japan

$9.50Out of stock

A Rice Lager style beer that uses super premium, short grain rice called KOSHIHIKARI. The BEST Quality rice in Japan.

Komatsu Inu Yuzu White Ale Beer, Japan

$9.50Out of stock

SLIGHTLY SWEET BASE WITH THE AROMA OF CORIANDER AND CRISP, CITRUS FINISH OF ORANGE PEEL COMBINED WITH THE DELICIOUS TASTE OF YUZU THROUGHOUT. A LIGHT BODY COMBINED WITH THE SMOOTH PALATE CREATES A COMPLEX AND DELICATE BEER WITH THAT REFRESHING YUZU FLAVOR. 16 oz.

Bekeneko PEACH Pale Ale Beer, Japan

$9.50

A DELICIOUS PALE ALE THAT IS PEACH FORWARD BEER WITH A JUICY AND SLIGHTLY HOPPY FINISH. REFRESHING AND FRUITY, THE STRONG PEACH FLAVOR BALANCED BY A SMALL BIT OF HOPPINESS, GIVING IT A NICE COMPLEXITY. 16 oz.

Echico Stout Premium Beer, Japan Award!

$10.00

This Beer us brew twice as long than other Beer, using 100% malt giving it a mellow, rounded flavor and creamy head. This Beer received "2000 Minde Selection Gold Award in Belgium as the 2000 World Beer Cup Bronze Award in the US"

Echigo Frying IPA Beer , Japan

$7.00

The Produt of Japan. The Frying IPA uses hops that are more than the ones used in thecither products. This American Style IPA has a prominent bitterness and citrus aroma that is highly addicting.

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Sake Rum, Fresh Strawberry, Mint, Strawberry Puree, Lychee Popping Boba

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Equator Espresso shots, Korean Soju, Vanilla Syrup, Cardamom

Young Coconut Martini

$11.00Out of stock

Young Coconut juice, dry Vermouth, Korean Soju, Malibu, lemon juice, coated caramel and coconut flake

Caramel Hazel Forest

$12.00Out of stock

Caramel Sauce, Sake Rum, Organic Earl gray Tea, Steamed Oat milk, Cadamom, Hojicha Powder

Sake Jelly Shot

$6.00

A Sake-based Sparkling Jelly Drink Unlike Other Beverages. Each flavor has its own unique deliciousness along with supplements good for your skin.

Korean Flavored Soju Bottle

$14.50

Korean flavored Soju Bottle , 375 ml. Amazing flavors with all snacks and desserts.

Korean Soju Yogurt Cocktail caraff

$15.00Out of stock

Junmai Yuzu Shu Aladdin sake Bottle

$27.00Out of stock

Japanese refined Sake Rice Wine with a touch of Japanese Yuzu Juice

Nikko Oni sake Bottle

$22.00Out of stock

Imported premium Japanese Sake, Naturally beautiful prefecture of touching, refreshing dry

Hana Kizakura Junmai Ginjo sparkling sake Bottle

$21.00Out of stock

Japanese sparkling flower Sake, Sweet and Fruity Aroma. Refreshing and unique sake.

Watermelon Soju Bomb

$25.00Out of stock

Half big fresh watermelon soked Soju Party !!!

Bottomless Popsicle Giwi Mimosa

$22.00Out of stock

Amazing Experience Popsicle Mimosa unlimited for 1 hour. Have Fun!!! We serve bottomless $22 per person "Unsharable"

American dream Cocktail

$12.00Out of stock
American dream Mocktail

$12.00Out of stock

Fruit Tea : Tea

Honey Yuzu Genmaicha Tea (non-dairy)

$7.50

Genmaicha tea, Honey Yuzu and Crystal Boba

JASMINE PARADISE

$7.00Out of stock

Organic Jasmine Rose Green Tea, Homemade mango puree

VANILLA COCO SPLASH (Seasonal)

$7.00Out of stock

Organic Coconut Tea, vanilla

TURMERIC SPICE ICE TEA

$7.00

Sweeten Organic Turmaric spice Tea

HERBAL CHAMOMILE ICE TEA

$7.00

Sweeten Organic Chamomile tea

U's Goodie

Active Going's Classic Milk Tea

$9.00

Active Going's Matcha Oat Milk

$7.00

Active Going's Hojicha Oat Milk

$7.00

Active Party's Classic Milk Tea

$25.00Out of stock

Active Party's Matcha Oat Milk

$25.00Out of stock

Active Party's Hojicha Oat Milk

$25.00Out of stock

Mochi Waffle Mix- Matcha

$17.00

Mochi Waffle Mix- Chocolate

$17.00

Mochi Waffle Mix- Ube

$17.00

"Bye Gym, Hello Bingsu" Hat

$29.00Out of stock

Premium Shopping Bag

$15.00

U'S T-SHIRT EMPLOYEES

$18.50Out of stock

U'S HOODIE EMPLOYEES

$25.00Out of stock

U'S T-SHIRT

$24.00

U'S HOODIE