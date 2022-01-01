Restaurant header imageView gallery

U-SA Thai Restaurant

1,903 Reviews

$$

11270 James Swart Cir

Fairfax, VA 22030

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodles
Pad See Ew

Appetizers

Some ingredients cannot be removed.
Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.95

(4) Marinated in coconut milk, grilled on bamboo skewers, and served with cucumbers in vinaigrette and Thai peanut sauce

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$6.95

(3) Homemade crispy rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and cellophane noodles served with sweet chili sauce. (Vegan)

Thai Dumpling

Thai Dumpling

$8.95Out of stock

(5) A mix of ground shrimp, chicken, and pork, wrapped in wonton skin then steamed. Served with sweet soy sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Deep-fried battered calamari rings served with sweet chili sauce

Thai Chicken Wing

Thai Chicken Wing

$10.95

Marinated and deep-fried, served with spicy sweet chili sauce. (prep time 15 mins)

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$7.95

Crispy fried tofu served with crushed peanuts on a sweet chili sauce. (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Fried Chive Cakes

Fried Chive Cakes

$6.95

The traditional fried Thai chive served with sweet soy sauce. (Vegan)

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$6.95

Deep-fried pastry filled with curry powder, potatoes, onions, peas, and carrots. Served with cucumbers in vinaigrette. Choice of Chicken or Vegetable

Shrimp Cakes

Shrimp Cakes

$9.95Out of stock

Homemade patties of minced shrimp served with sweet plum sauce

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

$8.95

(5) Marinated shrimp wrapped in crispy rice paper. Served with sweet chili sauce

Crab Delight

Crab Delight

$7.95

(5) Fried wonton skin filled with cream cheese, imitation crab meat and scallions, served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Wonton

Fried Wonton

$8.95

Deep-fried wonton wrappers stuffed with a thin layer of seasoning ground chicken, served with sweet chili sauce.

Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$10.95

Grilled marinated sliced pork skewers, served with sticky rice and dry chili dipping sauce. (Spicy 1)

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$10.95

Thai-style grilled steak served with dry chili dipping sauce. (Spicy 1)

Soups & Salads

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.95

Thai-style hot and sour soup with lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaves, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and galanga. (Spicy 1, Gluten-Free)

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$6.95

Thai-style hot and sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaves, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and galanga. (Spicy 1, Gluten-Free)

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Fresh wontons stuffed with ground shrimp and chicken in hot broth, topped with scallions and black pepper

Tofu Soup

Tofu Soup

$6.95

Thai style clear broth with soft tofu, napa cabbage, mushrooms, topped with scallions, crispy garlic, and black pepper (Vegan)

Potak

Potak

$9.95

Seafood combination of shrimp, squid, scallops, and mussels, in a Thai style hot and sour soup with lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaves, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, galanga, and Thai basil. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free)

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$10.95

Shredded green papaya and carrots mixed with green beans, garlic, chili, tomatoes, peanuts, and shrimp in spicy lime juice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free) Please note: Fish sauce cannot be removed

Num Tok (Beef Salad)

Num Tok (Beef Salad)

$10.95

Grilled sliced beef tossed with roasted chili peppers, red onions, scallions, cilantro, and rice powder in spicy lime juice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free) Please note: Fish sauce cannot be removed

Larb Gai (Chicken Salad)

Larb Gai (Chicken Salad)

$10.95

Ground chicken breast tossed with roasted chili peppers, red onions, scallions, cilantro, and rice powder in spicy lime juice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free) Please note: Fish sauce cannot be removed

Yum Woon Sen

Yum Woon Sen

$11.95

Shrimp and ground chicken tossed with roasted chili peppers, red onions, scallions, tomatoes, cilantro, and cellophane noodles in spicy lime juice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free) Please note: Fish sauce cannot be removed

Curries

All curries are medium spicy (Spicy 2)
Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.95

Fresh green chili curry paste and coconut milk with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.95

Fresh red chili curry paste and coconut milk with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$13.95

Panang curry paste and coconut milk with lime leaves, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$13.95

Massaman curry paste and coconut milk with potatoes and onions. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)

Jungle Curry

Jungle Curry

$13.95

Red curry paste with eggplants, bamboo shoots, green beans, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, young peppercorns, finger roots, and Thai basil. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free) *Cannot be made non-spicy*

Roasted Duck Curry

Roasted Duck Curry

$16.95Out of stock

Sliced roasted duck, pineapples, tomatoes, bell pepper and Thai basil in red curry. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)

Shrimp in Pineapple Curry

Shrimp in Pineapple Curry

$15.95

Shrimp, pineapples, bell peppers, and tomatoes in red curry. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried

Ka Prow

Ka Prow

$13.95

Sautéed meat with basil, garlic, green beans, and bell peppers. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$13.95

Sautéed meat with eggplants, basil, bell peppers, and onions in chili light bean sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)

Pad Broccoli

Pad Broccoli

$13.95

Sautéed meat with broccoli and carrots in oyster sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut

Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut

$14.95

Sautéed crispy chicken with roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions, scallions, and carrots in spicy brown sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 1)

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$13.95

Sautéed meat with roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions, scallions, and carrots in spicy brown sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 1)

Ginger Garden

Ginger Garden

$13.95

Sautéed meat with fresh ginger, shiitake mushrooms, onions, and scallions in light bean sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Pad Priew Wan

Pad Priew Wan

$13.95

Sautéed meat with tomatoes, cucumbers, pineapples, onions, bell peppers, and carrots in sweet and sour sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Pad Pak

Pad Pak

$13.95

Sautéed meat with mixed vegetables (broccoli, cabbage, green beans, zucchini, carrots, celery, bell peppers, and onions) in light brown sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$13.95

Sautéed meat with cellophane noodles, eggs, onions, scallions, carrots, and tomatoes in the house special sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Pad Prik Khing

Pad Prik Khing

$13.95

Sautéed meat with green beans, bell peppers, lime leaves in spicy chili paste. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 1)

Garlic Delight

Garlic Delight

$13.95

Sautéed meat with fresh garlic in oyster sauce on a bed of broccoli and carrots, sprinkled with golden fried garlic. Served with jasmine rice.

Kid's Menu

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$8.95

Fried chicken breast served with French fries and ketchup

Kid's Fried Rice

Kid's Fried Rice

$7.95

Stir-fried jasmine rice with eggs, broccoli, and carrots

Noodles & Fried Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, red onions, scallions, diced tofu, and eggs, stir-fried in Pad Thai sauce and sprinkled with ground peanuts. (Gluten Free)

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, and eggs, stir-fried in sweet soy sauce

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$13.95

Flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and Thai basil, stir-fried in spicy chili garlic sauce. (Spicy 2)

Lad Na

Lad Na

$13.95

Pan-fried flat rice noodles, topped with stir-fried Chinese broccoli in black bean gravy sauce and sprinkled with black pepper

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$15.95

Stir-fried Lo Mein noodles with cabbage, broccoli, carrots, celery, scallions, onions, and bean sprouts in a sesame special sauce

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried jasmine rice with tomatoes, onions, scallions, and eggs

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried jasmine rice with onions, bell peppers, and Thai basil in spicy chili garlic sauce. (Spicy 2)

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried jasmine rice with cashew nuts, raisins, pineapples, eggs, scallions, and curry powder

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$17.95

Stir-fried jasmine rice with crab flavored seafood, eggs, and scallions

Chef's Specials

Ground Chicken Ka Prow

Ground Chicken Ka Prow

$14.95

Thai-style sautéed ground chicken breast with Thai basil, garlic, green beans, and bell peppers. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)

Pad Cha Seafood

Pad Cha Seafood

$18.95

Sautéed shrimp, squid, scallops, and mussels with bell peppers, young peppercorns, finger roots, Thai basil, and lime leaves. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)

Crispy Duck Basil

Crispy Duck Basil

$17.95Out of stock

Deep-fried roasted duck topped with spicy basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)

Salmon Panang

Salmon Panang

$17.95

Grilled fresh salmon, topped with Panang curry sauce, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)

Ka-Na Crispy Pork Belly

Ka-Na Crispy Pork Belly

$16.95Out of stock

Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli and chili garlic sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 1)

Ka Prow Crispy Pork Belly

Ka Prow Crispy Pork Belly

$16.95Out of stock

Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Thai basil, garlic, and bell peppers. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

$16.95Out of stock

Thin rice noodle in aromatic five-spice broth served with slices of roasted boneless duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, celery, scallions, cilantro, and white pepper.

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$15.95

Authentic Thai beef stew noodle soup with thin rice noodles, Chinese broccoli and sprinkled with celery, scallions, cilantro, crispy garlic, and black pepper.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$15.95

A classic Thai spicy and sour noodle soup with thin rice noodles, shrimp, ground chicken, fish balls, fried wonton and sprinkled with peanuts, scallions, cilantro, crispy garlic, and black pepper. (Spicy 1)

Paradise Chicken

Paradise Chicken

$15.95

Deep-fried chicken, stir-fried with oranges, onions, carrots, and peas in homemade orange sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Rainbow Tilapia

Rainbow Tilapia

$16.95

Deep-fried fish, topped with homemade Thai spicy basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)

Duck & Shrimp Tamarind

Duck & Shrimp Tamarind

$18.95

Crispy roasted duck and shrimp, topped with Thai special tamarind sauce, served with steamed mixed vegetables and jasmine rice.

Seafood Curry

Seafood Curry

$18.95

Shrimp, squid, scallops, and mussels stir-fried with onions, scallions, celery, and eggs in homemade curry sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Sizzling In Hot Plate

$17.95Out of stock

Beef marinated in our own recipe sesame sauce, sautéed with cabbage, onions, served on a sizzling hot plate. Served with jasmine rice.

Sukiyaki

Sukiyaki

$13.95

Cellophane noodles stir-fried with napa cabbage, mushrooms, celery, scallions, eggs in bean paste and sesame sauce.

*NEW* Soft Shell Crab

*NEW* Soft Shell Crab

$23.95

Deep-fried soft shell crab topped with choice of sauce, served with jasmine rice. - Ka Prow Sauce (Spicy 2, Hot) - Garlic Sauce - Panang Curry Sauce (Spicy 2, Hot)

Crispy Chicken Basil

Crispy Chicken Basil

$15.95

Deep-fried chicken breast topped with spicy basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Hot)

Thai Omelette Over Rice

$10.95

Desserts

Peach with homemade glutinous rice topped with coconut milk and fried mung beans.
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95Out of stock

A warm crunchy shell with vanilla ice cream inside served with berry sauce, whipped cream, and cherry.

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$7.95

Bananas rolled in spring roll pastry and deep fried served with ice cream and topped with a honey drizzle

Fried Bananas (3)

$7.95

Bananas rolled in spring roll pastry and deep fried topped with a honey drizzle

*NEW* Peach with Sticky Rice

*NEW* Peach with Sticky Rice

$9.95

Sliced peaches with homemade glutinous rice topped with coconut milk and fried mung beans. *Fall Dessert-Only at U-SA Thai*

Sweet Sticky Rice (Plain)

Sweet Sticky Rice (Plain)

$7.95Out of stock

Homemade glutinous rice topped with coconut milk and fried mung beans.

Mango with Sticky Rice

Mango with Sticky Rice

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh mango with homemade glutinous rice topped with coconut milk and fried mung beans.

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.95
Taro Bua Loy

Taro Bua Loy

$7.95Out of stock

Thai sticky rice dumplings in sweet creamy coconut soup. *Contains taro, rice flour, coconut milk, sugar, and salt.

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Sweet Thai iced tea topped with half and half. Please note: Get 2/3 of a cup if asking for no ice

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95

Sweet Thai iced coffee topped with half and half. Please note: Get 2/3 of a cup if asking for no ice

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Perrier Sparkling Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Diet Coke can

Diet Coke can

$2.50
Coke can

Coke can

$2.50
Sprite can

Sprite can

$2.50
Coke Zero can

Coke Zero can

$2.50

Hard Seltzers & Beers

**Please present a valid government ID when picking up the order **
High Noon Sun Sips

High Noon Sun Sips

$6.95

Real juice and natural flavors blended with vodka and sparkling water. 12oz, 4.5% ABV **Please present a valid government ID when picking up the order **

Singha

Singha

$6.95Out of stock

Thailand-Lager-5.0% ABV, 12oz **Please present a valid government ID when picking up the order **

Chang

Chang

$6.95Out of stock

Thailand-Lager-5.0% ABV, 12oz **Please present a valid government ID when picking up the order **

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family restaurant providing home-style food. We cook our food from scratch and use fresh ingredients. If you are looking for authentic home-cooked food, don’t look further.

Website

Location

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax, VA 22030

Directions

