U-SA Thai Restaurant
1,903 Reviews
$$
11270 James Swart Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Satay
(4) Marinated in coconut milk, grilled on bamboo skewers, and served with cucumbers in vinaigrette and Thai peanut sauce
Spring Rolls
(3) Homemade crispy rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and cellophane noodles served with sweet chili sauce. (Vegan)
Thai Dumpling
(5) A mix of ground shrimp, chicken, and pork, wrapped in wonton skin then steamed. Served with sweet soy sauce
Fried Calamari
Deep-fried battered calamari rings served with sweet chili sauce
Thai Chicken Wing
Marinated and deep-fried, served with spicy sweet chili sauce. (prep time 15 mins)
Fried Tofu
Crispy fried tofu served with crushed peanuts on a sweet chili sauce. (Vegan, Gluten Free)
Fried Chive Cakes
The traditional fried Thai chive served with sweet soy sauce. (Vegan)
Curry Puff
Deep-fried pastry filled with curry powder, potatoes, onions, peas, and carrots. Served with cucumbers in vinaigrette. Choice of Chicken or Vegetable
Shrimp Cakes
Homemade patties of minced shrimp served with sweet plum sauce
Shrimp Rolls
(5) Marinated shrimp wrapped in crispy rice paper. Served with sweet chili sauce
Crab Delight
(5) Fried wonton skin filled with cream cheese, imitation crab meat and scallions, served with sweet chili sauce
Fried Wonton
Deep-fried wonton wrappers stuffed with a thin layer of seasoning ground chicken, served with sweet chili sauce.
Moo Ping
Grilled marinated sliced pork skewers, served with sticky rice and dry chili dipping sauce. (Spicy 1)
Crying Tiger
Thai-style grilled steak served with dry chili dipping sauce. (Spicy 1)
Soups & Salads
Tom Yum
Thai-style hot and sour soup with lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaves, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and galanga. (Spicy 1, Gluten-Free)
Tom Kha
Thai-style hot and sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaves, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and galanga. (Spicy 1, Gluten-Free)
Wonton Soup
Fresh wontons stuffed with ground shrimp and chicken in hot broth, topped with scallions and black pepper
Tofu Soup
Thai style clear broth with soft tofu, napa cabbage, mushrooms, topped with scallions, crispy garlic, and black pepper (Vegan)
Potak
Seafood combination of shrimp, squid, scallops, and mussels, in a Thai style hot and sour soup with lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaves, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, galanga, and Thai basil. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free)
Som Tum (Papaya Salad)
Shredded green papaya and carrots mixed with green beans, garlic, chili, tomatoes, peanuts, and shrimp in spicy lime juice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free) Please note: Fish sauce cannot be removed
Num Tok (Beef Salad)
Grilled sliced beef tossed with roasted chili peppers, red onions, scallions, cilantro, and rice powder in spicy lime juice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free) Please note: Fish sauce cannot be removed
Larb Gai (Chicken Salad)
Ground chicken breast tossed with roasted chili peppers, red onions, scallions, cilantro, and rice powder in spicy lime juice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free) Please note: Fish sauce cannot be removed
Yum Woon Sen
Shrimp and ground chicken tossed with roasted chili peppers, red onions, scallions, tomatoes, cilantro, and cellophane noodles in spicy lime juice. (Spicy 1, Gluten Free) Please note: Fish sauce cannot be removed
Curries
Green Curry
Fresh green chili curry paste and coconut milk with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Red Curry
Fresh red chili curry paste and coconut milk with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Panang Curry
Panang curry paste and coconut milk with lime leaves, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste and coconut milk with potatoes and onions. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Jungle Curry
Red curry paste with eggplants, bamboo shoots, green beans, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, young peppercorns, finger roots, and Thai basil. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free) *Cannot be made non-spicy*
Roasted Duck Curry
Sliced roasted duck, pineapples, tomatoes, bell pepper and Thai basil in red curry. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Shrimp in Pineapple Curry
Shrimp, pineapples, bell peppers, and tomatoes in red curry. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Stir-Fried
Ka Prow
Sautéed meat with basil, garlic, green beans, and bell peppers. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)
Spicy Eggplant
Sautéed meat with eggplants, basil, bell peppers, and onions in chili light bean sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)
Pad Broccoli
Sautéed meat with broccoli and carrots in oyster sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut
Sautéed crispy chicken with roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions, scallions, and carrots in spicy brown sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 1)
Cashew Nut
Sautéed meat with roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions, scallions, and carrots in spicy brown sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 1)
Ginger Garden
Sautéed meat with fresh ginger, shiitake mushrooms, onions, and scallions in light bean sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Pad Priew Wan
Sautéed meat with tomatoes, cucumbers, pineapples, onions, bell peppers, and carrots in sweet and sour sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Pad Pak
Sautéed meat with mixed vegetables (broccoli, cabbage, green beans, zucchini, carrots, celery, bell peppers, and onions) in light brown sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Pad Woon Sen
Sautéed meat with cellophane noodles, eggs, onions, scallions, carrots, and tomatoes in the house special sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Pad Prik Khing
Sautéed meat with green beans, bell peppers, lime leaves in spicy chili paste. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 1)
Garlic Delight
Sautéed meat with fresh garlic in oyster sauce on a bed of broccoli and carrots, sprinkled with golden fried garlic. Served with jasmine rice.
Kid's Menu
Noodles & Fried Rice
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, red onions, scallions, diced tofu, and eggs, stir-fried in Pad Thai sauce and sprinkled with ground peanuts. (Gluten Free)
Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, and eggs, stir-fried in sweet soy sauce
Drunken Noodles
Flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and Thai basil, stir-fried in spicy chili garlic sauce. (Spicy 2)
Lad Na
Pan-fried flat rice noodles, topped with stir-fried Chinese broccoli in black bean gravy sauce and sprinkled with black pepper
Lo Mein
Stir-fried Lo Mein noodles with cabbage, broccoli, carrots, celery, scallions, onions, and bean sprouts in a sesame special sauce
Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with tomatoes, onions, scallions, and eggs
Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with onions, bell peppers, and Thai basil in spicy chili garlic sauce. (Spicy 2)
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with cashew nuts, raisins, pineapples, eggs, scallions, and curry powder
Crab Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with crab flavored seafood, eggs, and scallions
Chef's Specials
Ground Chicken Ka Prow
Thai-style sautéed ground chicken breast with Thai basil, garlic, green beans, and bell peppers. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)
Pad Cha Seafood
Sautéed shrimp, squid, scallops, and mussels with bell peppers, young peppercorns, finger roots, Thai basil, and lime leaves. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)
Crispy Duck Basil
Deep-fried roasted duck topped with spicy basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)
Salmon Panang
Grilled fresh salmon, topped with Panang curry sauce, bell peppers, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Ka-Na Crispy Pork Belly
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli and chili garlic sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 1)
Ka Prow Crispy Pork Belly
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Thai basil, garlic, and bell peppers. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)
Roasted Duck Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodle in aromatic five-spice broth served with slices of roasted boneless duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, celery, scallions, cilantro, and white pepper.
Beef Noodle Soup
Authentic Thai beef stew noodle soup with thin rice noodles, Chinese broccoli and sprinkled with celery, scallions, cilantro, crispy garlic, and black pepper.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
A classic Thai spicy and sour noodle soup with thin rice noodles, shrimp, ground chicken, fish balls, fried wonton and sprinkled with peanuts, scallions, cilantro, crispy garlic, and black pepper. (Spicy 1)
Paradise Chicken
Deep-fried chicken, stir-fried with oranges, onions, carrots, and peas in homemade orange sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Rainbow Tilapia
Deep-fried fish, topped with homemade Thai spicy basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2)
Duck & Shrimp Tamarind
Crispy roasted duck and shrimp, topped with Thai special tamarind sauce, served with steamed mixed vegetables and jasmine rice.
Seafood Curry
Shrimp, squid, scallops, and mussels stir-fried with onions, scallions, celery, and eggs in homemade curry sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Sizzling In Hot Plate
Beef marinated in our own recipe sesame sauce, sautéed with cabbage, onions, served on a sizzling hot plate. Served with jasmine rice.
Sukiyaki
Cellophane noodles stir-fried with napa cabbage, mushrooms, celery, scallions, eggs in bean paste and sesame sauce.
*NEW* Soft Shell Crab
Deep-fried soft shell crab topped with choice of sauce, served with jasmine rice. - Ka Prow Sauce (Spicy 2, Hot) - Garlic Sauce - Panang Curry Sauce (Spicy 2, Hot)
Crispy Chicken Basil
Deep-fried chicken breast topped with spicy basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. (Spicy 2, Hot)
Thai Omelette Over Rice
Desserts
Fried Ice Cream
A warm crunchy shell with vanilla ice cream inside served with berry sauce, whipped cream, and cherry.
Fried Banana with Ice Cream
Bananas rolled in spring roll pastry and deep fried served with ice cream and topped with a honey drizzle
Fried Bananas (3)
Bananas rolled in spring roll pastry and deep fried topped with a honey drizzle
*NEW* Peach with Sticky Rice
Sliced peaches with homemade glutinous rice topped with coconut milk and fried mung beans. *Fall Dessert-Only at U-SA Thai*
Sweet Sticky Rice (Plain)
Homemade glutinous rice topped with coconut milk and fried mung beans.
Mango with Sticky Rice
Fresh mango with homemade glutinous rice topped with coconut milk and fried mung beans.
Coconut Ice Cream
Taro Bua Loy
Thai sticky rice dumplings in sweet creamy coconut soup. *Contains taro, rice flour, coconut milk, sugar, and salt.
Beverages
Thai Iced Tea
Sweet Thai iced tea topped with half and half. Please note: Get 2/3 of a cup if asking for no ice
Thai Iced Coffee
Sweet Thai iced coffee topped with half and half. Please note: Get 2/3 of a cup if asking for no ice
Sparkling Water
Perrier Sparkling Bottled Water
Bottled Water
Diet Coke can
Coke can
Sprite can
Coke Zero can
Hard Seltzers & Beers
High Noon Sun Sips
Real juice and natural flavors blended with vodka and sparkling water. 12oz, 4.5% ABV **Please present a valid government ID when picking up the order **
Singha
Thailand-Lager-5.0% ABV, 12oz **Please present a valid government ID when picking up the order **
Chang
Thailand-Lager-5.0% ABV, 12oz **Please present a valid government ID when picking up the order **
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
We are a family restaurant providing home-style food. We cook our food from scratch and use fresh ingredients. If you are looking for authentic home-cooked food, don’t look further.
