Asian Fusion
Breakfast & Brunch
Uahi Island Grill
1,053 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
When we opened Uahi Island Grill in September of 2007 our mission statement was simple: strive to serve delicious, fresh island flavors using wholesome, housemade products, local produce whenever possible, and take-out containers and utensils made from biocompostable plant fibers. We hope to see you soon. Mahalo!
Location
33 Aulike St, Kailua, HI 96734
