Asian Fusion
Breakfast & Brunch

Uahi Island Grill

1,053 Reviews

$$

33 Aulike St

Kailua, HI 96734

Popular Items

Red Curry Fish
Garlic Chicken
Kalua Pork w/Kale

Appetizers

French Fry Basket

$5.50

Golden crispy french fries served with ketchup and housemade chili aioli

Furikake Calamari

$15.00

Crispy panko fried calamari with Japanese seaweed flakes and a sweet-spicy sriracha sauce

Garlic Chicken

$9.00

Fried boneless thighs with a garlic teriyaki drizzle

Kalua Pork Fries

$12.00

French fries, local style slow-roasted pork, shredded cheese, gravy, tomato, red, and green onions

Poke Trio

$20.00

Sashimi grade Ahi served raw three ways. Ask your server about today's preparations

Sautéed Mushrooms

$10.00

Button mushrooms sautéed in butter, garlic, and bacon. Topped with parmesan cheese

Toasted Baguette with Butter

$2.50

6" lightly toasted baguette served with side of butter

Salads

Furikake Tofu Salad

$12.00

Grilled tofu glazed with garlic teriyaki and Japanese seaweed flakes served over our Waipoli garden salad with miso balsamic dressing

Garden Salad

$8.50

Waipoli lettuce medley, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, arare and choice of housemade dressing (miso balsamic, ponzu, sweet kimchi, or Jamaican jerk)

Irie Chicken Salad

$13.00

Jamaican spiced grilled chicken thigh served over our Waipoli garden salad with Jamaican jerk dressing

Korean Steak Salad

$15.00

Big Island grass-fed sirloin served over Waipoli garden salad with sweet kimchi dressing

Seared Ahi Salad

$18.00

Sashimi grade Ahi seared rare served over our Waipoli garden salad with ponzu dressing

Garlic Chicken Salad

$13.00

Garlic teriyaki fried chicken thigh served over our Waipoli garden salad with miso balsamic dressing

Sandwiches

Served with housemade chili aioli and ketcup

Furikake Tofu Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled tofu glazed with garlic teriyaki and Japanese seaweed flakes, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Waipoli lettuce, and carrots

Garlic Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried boneless chicken thigh with a garlic teriyaki drizzle, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Waipoli lettuce, and carrots

Irie Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Jamaican spiced grilled chicken thigh, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Waipoli lettuce and carrots

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Local style slow-roasted pork, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Waipoli lettuce, and carrots

Korean Sirloin Sandwich

$14.00

Big Island grass-fed sirloin sautéed in a sweet, savory Korean chili-soy sauce, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Waipoli lettuce, and carrots

Sriracha Duck Sandwich

$15.00

Slow poached shredded duck leg with sweet-spicy sriracha sauce, cilantro, cucumber, and green papaya salad

Tamarind Burger

$13.00

Big Island grass-fed beef patty with our sweet, tangy tamarind sauce, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Waipoli lettuce, and carrots

Entrees

Ahi Cake Katsu

$21.00

Panko crusted ahi patties topped with chili aioli, katsu sauce, furikake, green onion, and pickled red ginger. Includes choice of rice and side.

Furikake Tofu

$13.00

Grilled tofu glazed with garlic teriyaki and Japanese seaweed flakes. Includes choice of rice and side

Garlic Ahi

$21.00

Fried Ahi belly glazed with garlic teriyaki butter. Includes choice of rice and side

Garlic Chicken

$14.00

Fried boneless thighs with a garlic teriyaki drizzle. Includes choice of rice and side

Garlic Shrimp

$21.00

Jumbo fried shrimp sautéed in garlic butter. Includes choice of rice and side

Irie Chicken

$14.00

Jamaican spiced grilled boneless thighs. Includes choice of rice and side

Kalua Pork w/Kale

$14.00

Local style slow-roasted pork sautéed with kale. Includes choice of rice and side

Korean Steak

$19.00

Sweet and savory Korean bbq style 8 oz strip steak. Includes choice of rice and side.

Orange Duck Confit

$23.00

Slow poached duck legs topped with orange-anise glaze. Served with your choice of rice and side. This dish was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives

Pesto Fish

$23.00

Grilled fish of the day topped with macadamia nut pesto and sautéed vegetables. Served over linguine alfredo

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Sashimi grade Ahi served raw over furikake rice. Includes choice of side

Pork & Poke

$21.00

Local style slow-roasted pork sautéed with kale and raw sashimi grade Ahi poke. Includes your choice of rice and side

Red Curry Fish

$24.00

Grilled fish topped with Thai red coconut curry. Served with rice and green papaya salad. This dish was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives

Keiki Menu

Keiki Cheeseburger

$10.25

Grass fed beef patty on a toasted baguette with cheddar cheese. Includes chips or a side salad

Keiki Garlic Chicken

$8.00

Fried boneless thigh with a garlic teriyaki drizzle. Includes choice of white or brown rice

Keiki Kalua Pork w/ Kale

$8.00

Local style slow-roasted pork sautéed with kale. Includes choice of white or brown rice

Desserts

Dark Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate cake with a chocolate cream cheese filling and Waialua Estate dark chocolate ganache

Lilikoi Cheesecake

$8.00

A light no-bake cheesecake topped with a passion fruit glaze on a walnut shortbread crust

Sweet Potato Haupia Pie

$8.00

Okinawa sweet potato pie topped with coconut milk pudding on a gluten free macadamia shortbread crust

Beverages

Soda

$3.25

16 oz cup-- Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fruit Punch, Dr Pepper, or Root Beer

Beverages from Bar

Gingerbeer-- flavored

$3.75

16 oz cup-- blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, or watermelon

Iced Tea- Flavored

$3.50

16 oz cup-- blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, watermelon, lilikoi, hibiscus, or plantation

Lemonade-- flavored

$3.75

16 oz cup-- blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, or watermelon

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
When we opened Uahi Island Grill in September of 2007 our mission statement was simple: strive to serve delicious, fresh island flavors using wholesome, housemade products, local produce whenever possible, and take-out containers and utensils made from biocompostable plant fibers. We hope to see you soon. Mahalo!

