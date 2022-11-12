Restaurant header imageView gallery

Upper Arlington Pizza Club

review star

No reviews yet

2102 Tremont Center

Columbus, OH 43221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upper Arlington Pizza Club brought to you by Old Bag of Nails Pub

Website

Location

2102 Tremont Center, Columbus, OH 43221

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Moretti's of Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
2124 Tremont Center Upper Arlington, OH 43221
View restaurantnext
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - UA
orange starNo Reviews
1725 W Lane Ave Upper Arlington, OH 43221
View restaurantnext
Barra Tacos - Upper Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
3051 Northwest Blvd Upper Arlington, OH 43221
View restaurantnext
Lupo
orange star4.8 • 80
2124 Arlington Ave Columbus, OH 43221
View restaurantnext
SOW Plated
orange star4.6 • 360
1625 W. Lane Ave Upper Arlington, OH 43221
View restaurantnext
The Daily Growler - Upper Arlington
orange star4.0 • 81
2812 Fishinger Rd Upper Arlington, OH 43221
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston