Burgers

UBEE'S MEMPHIS Highland Strip Memphis, TN

530 Reviews

$

521 S Highland St

Memphis, TN 38111

Popular Items

Two Timer
Real Hand Cut Fries
Fried Right Chicken Tenders

Starters

Sausage And Cheese Plate

$11.00

Smoked sausage, pepper-jack cheese beans and Wickles pickles. Served with a side of honey mustard

Ub Fried Cheese Beans

$11.00

Breaded and deep fried cubes of pepper-jack, cheddar cheese or combination of both. Served with your choice of ranch or honey mustard.

Fried Right Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Deep fried chicken goodness

Wings

$12.00

Heatin' things up (hot) or ease into it (mild)

Hip Dip

$8.00

Super good spinach dip

Chili Cheese Nacho

$9.00

Chili-cheesified tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos and sour cream on the side

Ub-Que Nacho

$11.00

Introducing Ubee's version of BBQ nachos! Tortilla chips, topped with a pile of pulled pork, UB-que sauce, cheese and jalapenos

Tiger Balls

$12.00

Chicken breast stuffed with melted Jack cheese and jalapenos, wrapped in bacon and deep-fried. Served with Ubee's special sauce.

Kendalls Home Made Fried Pickels

$10.00

Deep-fried sweet, spicy and dillified

MENTHOL CIGARETTES

$9.00

MARLBORO LIGHTS

$9.00

Sides/Drinks

Real Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Bowl Of Famouse Homemade Chili

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Root Beer

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ubee's Burgers

U Burger

$5.50

Classic single

UB Cheesy

$6.00

Classic single with cheese

Double U

$6.50

Double the meat

Two Timer

$7.00

Two meat n' two cheese

Triple Threat

$7.50

Triple the meat

TNT

$8.50

Three meat n' three cheese

Sammies And Slammies

French 101

$11.00

Chicken, feta, roasted tomato, bacon, spinach, basil aioli on a croissant

Cheese Monster

$8.00

Ooey gooey melted cheddar on wheat

Dirty Hippie

$9.00

Garlic roasted portabella, red bell pepper, feta, artichoke on ciabatta

U La La

$12.00

Shrimp, spinach, roasted tomato, pepper-jack, basil aioli on a croissant

U Blt

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli on wheat

Quesadilla

$8.00

Mid-Term Meltdown

$9.00

Two meat n' two cheese patty melt on wheat

Ubee Dog

$7.00

Dipped in homemade batter and fries to perfection

Its All U

Its All You

$12.00

Salads

Ub-Que Salad

$10.00

Garden mix, pulled pork, corn, cheddar, onion, tortilla strips and sprinkled with UB-Que seasoning. Served with UB-Que ranch dressing.

UB Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce served with seasoned ciabatta croutons, jack cheese and our Ubee's homemade Caesar dressing

Spring Break

$9.00

Garden mix, grilled pepper/onion/mushrooms, cheddar, roasted corn & black beans with ranch dressing

Go Greek

$9.00

Spinach, artichoke, feta, tomato, onion, cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette

Go-Go Granny

$9.00

Garden mix, onion, cheddar cheese, Granny Smith apples, cranberries, walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette

Kicken Chicken Salad

$12.00

Garden mix, buffalo chicken tenders, bacon, carrots, celery, jack cheese with ranch dressing

Treats & Cookies

Ny Cheese Cake

$7.00

NY style cheesecake, topped with chocolate syrup

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

White Chocolate Cookie

$3.00

M&M Cookie

$3.00

Deep Fried Snickers

$6.00

Dipped in Ubee's funnel cake batter, topped with chocolate

Choctherapy

$6.00

Chocolate cobbler

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

RD

$1.00

Tiger Sauce

$1.00

Caeser

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Balsalmic

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Blu Cheese

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Basil Aeoli

$1.00

BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

521 S Highland St, Memphis, TN 38111

