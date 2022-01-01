Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City

1,550 Reviews

$

12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D

Ocean City, MD 21842

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Bagel w/ Spread
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

Bagels & Spreads

Bagel In A Bag

Bagel In A Bag

BAGELS HERE GET YOUR BAGELS HERE !!!!!

Half Dozen

$7.99
Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$14.99

13 of the best bagels around :) don't forget your sides of cream cheese!!!

4oz Side Cream Cheese

$2.75

8oz Side Cream Cheese

$5.25

Breakfast Basics

Bagel w/ Spread

Bagel w/ Spread

$4.25

Choose from our variety of homemade spreads and cream cheeses!

Bagel w/ Butter

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.95

Bagel w/ Lox & Cream Cheese

$9.95

Fresh Nova Lox and our homemade cream cheese...what could be better?!

Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly

Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly

$3.25

Choose one of our delicious jelly options from our favorite place, Sidehill Farms of Vermont!

Bagel w/ Peanut Butter & Jelly

Bagel w/ Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.15
Bagel w/ Smoked Whitefish Salad

Bagel w/ Smoked Whitefish Salad

$8.95
Bagel w/ Egg

Bagel w/ Egg

$4.10
Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$4.70
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$6.45
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$6.45
Turkey Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

Turkey Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$6.45

Taylor Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$6.75

Deli Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$6.75

Sausage & Cheese

$3.65

Egg & Sausage

$5.85

Bacon & Cheese

$3.65

Egg & Bacon

$5.85
CYO Breakfast Sandwich

CYO Breakfast Sandwich

$1.30

Breakfast Inspirations

Early Riser

Early Riser

$10.95

Egg Whites, Heated Ovengold Turkey, Sprouts, Tomato, Avocado, & Muenster Cheese

Go Bananas

Go Bananas

$5.95

Peanut Butter, Sliced Bananas, & Hershey's Chocolate Syrup (we recommend a chocolate chip bagel :))

Harry's Crabby Patty

Harry's Crabby Patty

$10.95

Scrambled Egg, Sausage, American Cheese, & Crab Spread (we suggest an old bay or asiago old bay bagel :))

Late Riser

Late Riser

$10.95

Scrambled Egg, Heated Deluxe Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Green Onion, & Pepper Jack Cheese

Lots of Lox

Lots of Lox

$10.45

Lox, Havarti Dill Cheese, Red Onions, Capers

Lox Traditional

Lox Traditional

$10.45

Lox, Cream cheese, Red Onion, Capers

Magic Mushroom Meltdown

Magic Mushroom Meltdown

$5.60

Scrambled Egg, Portobello Mushroom, Cheddar Cheese, & Provolone Cheese

Phoenix Riser

Phoenix Riser

$10.25

Scrambled Egg, Heated Buffalo chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, & Pepper Jack Cheese

Seaside Slam

Seaside Slam

$6.60

Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, American Cheese, & REAL Maple Syrup

Shore Crab

Shore Crab

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs, Fresh Crab Meat, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, & Old Bay

Slammin' Salmon

Slammin' Salmon

$10.45

Lox, Scallion cream cheese, cucumber, Tomato

Sun Kissed

Sun Kissed

$4.85

Cream cheese, Sun Dried Tomatoes, basil

Tea Time Sandwich

Tea Time Sandwich

$5.50

Scallion Cream cheese, butter, and cucumbers on an untoasted salt bagel

The Aloha

The Aloha

$6.60

Taylor Ham, cream cheese & fresh pineapple

The Greek

$6.25

Egg whites, feta, red onion, spinach & deli dressing

The Nova

The Nova

$10.95

Egg, Lox, Havarti Dill Cheese, Capers

The Remedy

The Remedy

$8.95

Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sausage, & American Cheese

The Western

The Western

$5.60

Scrambled Eggs, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Tomato, & Cheddar Cheese

West Coast Whitecap

West Coast Whitecap

$9.85

Egg Whites, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & Avocado

Lunch

CYO Deli Sandwich

CYO Deli Sandwich

$7.50

Create your own deli sandwich with your choice of deli meats, cheeses, and toppings

Apple Chicken

Apple Chicken

$9.20

Everroast Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Apple Slices, & Spicy Mustard

Beef & Blue

Beef & Blue

$8.95

Roast Beef, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, & Horseradish Sauce

Blackened Turkey Caesar

Blackened Turkey Caesar

$8.25Out of stock

Blackened Turkey, Parmesan Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing

BLT

BLT

$7.75

LOTSSSSA Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Blue Chick

Blue Chick

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken, MarBlue Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Brie Berry Ham

Brie Berry Ham

$8.25Out of stock

Bourbon Ridge Ham, Warm Brie Cheese, Sliced Pear, Raspberry Jam

Chicken Pear

Chicken Pear

$8.75Out of stock

EverRoast Chicken, Muenster Cheese, thinly sliced Pear, Cranberry Spread, spicy mustard

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, & Tomato

Chipotle Maple

Chipotle Maple

$9.95

Maple Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Chipotle Gourmaise

Golden Classic

Golden Classic

$9.95

EverRoast Chicken, Cream Havarti Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayonnaise

Ham Jam

Ham Jam

$7.95Out of stock

Bourbon Ridge Ham, Swiss Cheese, Raspberry Jam

Italian

Italian

$10.25

Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Pepper Ham, Sopressata, Provolone Cheese, Shaved Parmesan, Sweet Peppers, Hot Pepper Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Deli Dressing

Jameson

Jameson

$9.95

Ovengold Turkey, Deluxe Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise

Kelly's California Veggie

Kelly's California Veggie

$8.95

Hummus, Havarti Dill Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Sprouts, Tomato, Red Onion, & Balsamic Dressing

Powerhouse

Powerhouse

$7.95

Muenster Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Cucumber, Pepper Parmesan Dressing

Ragin' Cajun

Ragin' Cajun

$8.45

Cajun Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise

Roast Beef Classic

Roast Beef Classic

$9.25

Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Horseradish Sauce

Summer Italian

Summer Italian

$8.95

Prosciutto, Pepper Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Tomato, Balsamic Dressing

Sweet Slice Ham

Sweet Slice Ham

$8.75

Deluxe Ham, Scallion Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mustard

TBM

TBM

$6.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Dressing

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving

$8.95

Ovengold Turkey, Asiago Cheese, Spinach, Cranberry Spread, & Honey Mustard

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, & Tomato

Turkey Jack

Turkey Jack

$9.95

Ovengold Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Honey Mustard

Whitefish Wave

Whitefish Wave

$9.25

Smoked Whitefish Salad, Red Onion, & Tomato

Coffee, Tea, & Soda

Coffee - Small

$1.65

Coffee - Medium

$1.90

Coffee - Large

$2.25

Cold Brew Iced Coffee - Small

$4.25

Cold Brew Iced Coffee - Large

$4.75

Iced Tea - Small

$2.45

Iced Tea - Large

$2.95

Fountain Soda - Small

$2.20

Fountain Soda - Large

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.35

Box of Coffee

$17.50

Bottles

Arizona

$0.99Out of stock

BAI

$2.75

Body Armor

$2.35

Bottled Soda

$2.35

Chocolate Milk

$2.20

Coconut Water

$2.65Out of stock

CORE water

$1.95Out of stock

Dasani

$2.05

Gold Peak Tea

$2.10

Good 2 Grow juices

$3.00

Honest Tea

$2.45

Minute Maid drinks

$2.25

Monster

$2.95

Nantucket

$2.20

Nesquick

$2.50

Powerade 20oz

$2.10

Simply drinks

$2.35

Simply Juices

$2.35

Smart Water 20oz

$2.30Out of stock

Smart Water 33oz

$2.50Out of stock

Snapple

$2.25

Strawberry Milk

$2.25

Super Coffee

$3.15Out of stock

Tropicana 12oz

$2.35

V8

$2.10

Vitamin Water

$2.25

White Milk

$2.25

Wild Kombucha

$4.20Out of stock

Apple Spice Upbeet Ginger Grapefruit Peach Mango Ginger Agave Blueberry Yerbamate Tart Cherry Ginger

Chips

Herr's

$2.29

"Behind the counter"

Side Butter

$0.35

4oz Side Cream Cheese

$2.75

8oz Side Cream Cheese

$5.25

2oz Side Lox

$5.60

Retail Lox pkg - 4oz

$9.20

Chicken Salad - 4oz

$3.75Out of stock

Chicken Salad - 8oz

$7.50

Tuna Salad - 4oz

$3.50

Tuna Salad - 8oz

$7.00

Whitefish Salad - 4oz

$4.95

Whitefish Salad - 8oz

$9.90

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.75Out of stock

Side Eggs

$2.80

Side Egg Whites

$3.30

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Sausage

$1.75

Side Turkey Sausage

$1.75

Side Jelly

$0.50

Side Peanut Butter

$0.75

Sweets

Crumb Cake

$2.25Out of stock

Key Lime White Chocolate Chip Cookied

$8.95Out of stock

Mouth Party Caramel - Bag

$9.00Out of stock

Mouth Party Caramel - Individual

$0.60Out of stock

Coffee/Tea

Coffee - retail bag

$12.75

Tea Tin - 20ct

$15.00Out of stock

Tervis Travel Mug

$25.99

Cereal

Cereal Cup

$1.95

Michele's Granola - Large

$9.25

Oatmeal Cup

$1.95Out of stock

go-go squeeze

$0.99Out of stock

Other

go-go squeeze

$0.99Out of stock

Everything Bagel Seasoning

$2.00Out of stock
Sidehill Jelly

Sidehill Jelly

$6.99Out of stock

Banana

$0.95

Orange

$0.65Out of stock

Fruit cup

$4.50Out of stock

Apparel

Polo

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$26.95

T-shirt

$15.00
Restaurant info

Über Bagels is a New York-style bagel shop and deli offering authentic bagels as well as hefty and creative bagel breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

Location

12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D, Ocean City, MD 21842

