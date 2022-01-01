Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Uber Bagels & Deli - Timonium

59 Reviews

$

49 E Padonia Road

Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel w/ Spread
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Bagels & Spreads

Bagel In A Bag

Bagel In A Bag

BAGELS HERE GET YOUR BAGELS HERE !!!!!

Half Dozen

$7.99
Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$14.99

13 of the best bagels around :) don't forget your sides of cream cheese!!!

4oz Side Cream Cheese

$2.75

8oz Side Cream Cheese

$5.25

Breakfast Basics

Breakfast Combo

Breakfast Combo

$3.75Out of stock

Add this to your bagel sandwich order to receive a medium or large (+$0.25) and a side of our yummy breakfast potatoes!

Bagel w/ Spread

Bagel w/ Spread

$3.95
Bagel w/ Butter

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.80

Bagel w/ Lox & Cream Cheese

$9.65
Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly

Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly

$3.10
Bagel w/ Peanut Butter & Jelly

Bagel w/ Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.00
Bagel w/ Smoked Whitefish Salad

Bagel w/ Smoked Whitefish Salad

$8.75
Bagel w/ Egg

Bagel w/ Egg

$3.85

Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$4.45

Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, and your choice of cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$6.20

Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, and your choice of cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.20

Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Sausage, and your choice of cheese

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.20

Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Turkey Sausage, and your choice of cheese

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Your choice of bagel with scrambled, cage free eggs, Taylor Ham, and your choice of cheese

Deli Ham, Egg & Cheese

Deli Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Sausage & Cheese

$3.65

Egg & Sausage

$5.85

Bacon & Cheese

$3.65

Egg & Bacon

$5.85
CYO Breakfast Sandwich

CYO Breakfast Sandwich

$1.30

Breakfast Inspirations

Breakfast Combo

Breakfast Combo

$3.75Out of stock

Add this to your bagel sandwich order to receive a medium or large (+$0.25) and a side of our yummy breakfast potatoes!

Early Riser

Early Riser

$10.45

Egg whites, Ovengold turkey, sprouts, avocado, tomato & Muenster cheese

Go Bananas

Go Bananas

$5.35

Peanut Butter, Bananas, and Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup on a chocolate chip bagel

Harry's Crabby Patty

Harry's Crabby Patty

$10.25

Sausage, egg, American Cheese & crab spread on an Old Bay bagel

Late Riser

Late Riser

$10.45

Egg, Deluxe ham, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, green onion & Pepper Jack cheese

Lots of Lox

Lots of Lox

$10.45

Lox, Havarti Dill Cheese, Red Onions, Capers

Lox Traditional

Lox Traditional

$10.45

Lox, Cream cheese, Red Onion, Capers

Magic Mushroom Meltdown

Magic Mushroom Meltdown

$5.35

Portobello mushroom, egg, Cheddar & Provolone cheeses

Phoenix Riser

Phoenix Riser

$9.75

Egg, Buffalo chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, red onion & Pepper Jack cheese

Seaside Slam

Seaside Slam

$6.50

Sausage, egg, American cheese & maple syrup

Shore Crab

Shore Crab

$10.55

Egg, crab meat, tomato, Cheddar cheese & Old Bay

Slammin' Salmon

Slammin' Salmon

$10.45

Lox, Scallion cream cheese, cucumber, Tomato

Sun Kissed

Sun Kissed

$4.85

Cream cheese, Sun Dried Tomatoes, basil

Tea Time Sandwich

Tea Time Sandwich

$5.50

Scallion Cream cheese, butter, and cucumbers on an untoasted salt bagel

The Aloha

The Aloha

$6.60

Taylor Ham, cream cheese & fresh pineapple

The Greek

$6.25

Egg whites, feta, red onion, spinach & deli dressing

The Nova

The Nova

$10.95

Egg, Lox, Havarti Dill Cheese, Capers

The Remedy

The Remedy

$8.50

Applewood smoked bacon, Sausage, Egg, & American cheese

The Western

The Western

$5.35

Egg, green peppers, red onion, tomato & Cheddar cheese

West Coast Whitecap

West Coast Whitecap

$9.45

Egg whites, avocado & Applewood smoked bacon

Breakfast Bowls

Loaded Potato BOWL

Loaded Potato BOWL

$7.45Out of stock

Breakfast potatoes, topped with crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, scallions, and 2 fried eggs. Served with Sour Cream.

Harry's Crabby BOWL

$9.60Out of stock

Breakfast potatoes topped with diced Sausage, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, 2 fried eggs, and a side of Crab Spread, topped with Old Bay.

Magic Mushroom BOWL

$7.00Out of stock

Breakfast Potatoes topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and 2 fried eggs.

Greek Breakfast BOWL

Greek Breakfast BOWL

$9.00Out of stock

Breakfast Potatoes topped with Feta Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Avocado, 2 fried eggs, and Deli Dressing.

Lunch

CYO Deli Sandwich

CYO Deli Sandwich

$7.50

Create your own deli sandwich with your choice of deli meats, cheeses, and toppings

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo

$2.75

Add this combo to your bagel sandwich to receive a fountain soda and a side of your choice!

Apple Chicken

Apple Chicken

$8.95

EverRoast Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Apple Slices, Spicy Mustard

Beef & Blue

Beef & Blue

$8.75

Roast Beef, Mar Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Horseradish Sauce

Blackened Turkey Caesar

Blackened Turkey Caesar

$8.25

Blackened Turkey, Parmesan Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing

BLT

BLT

$7.25

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise

Blue Chick

Blue Chick

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken, MarBlue Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Brie Berry Ham

Brie Berry Ham

$8.25

Bourbon Ridge Ham, Warm Brie Cheese, Sliced Pear, Raspberry Jam

Chicken Pear

Chicken Pear

$8.75

EverRoast Chicken, Muenster Cheese, thinly sliced Pear, Cranberry Spread, spicy mustard

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Homemade, pure white meat Chicken salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Chipotle Maple

Chipotle Maple

$9.40

Honey Maple Turkey, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Gourmaise

Crab Melt

Crab Melt

$7.50

House made crab spread, melted Cheddar Cheese, Old Bay, served open face

Golden Classic

Golden Classic

$9.95

EverRoast Chicken, Cream Havarti Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayonnaise

Ham Jam

Ham Jam

$7.95

Bourbon Ridge Ham, Swiss Cheese, Raspberry Jam

Italian

Italian

$9.75

Prosciutto*, Genoa Salami, Pepper Ham, Sopressata, Provolone Cheese, Shaved Parmesan, Sweet Peppers, Hot Pepper Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Deli Dressing *Due to a supplier shortage this may be temporarily substituted with Capocollo in Severna Park and Timonium

Jameson

Jameson

$9.95

Ovengold Turkey, Deluxe Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise

Kelly's California Veggie

Kelly's California Veggie

$8.50

Hummus, Havarti Dill Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Sprouts, Tomato, Red Onion, Balsamic Dressing

Pizza Melt

Pizza Melt

$5.95

Pizza Sauce, Melted Italian Herb Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Seasoning, served open face

Powerhouse

Powerhouse

$7.95

Muenster Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Cucumber, Pepper Parmesan Dressing

Rachel

Rachel

$8.75

Ovengold Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing

Ragin' Cajun

Ragin' Cajun

$8.45

Cajun Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise

Reuben

Reuben

$8.75

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing

Roast Beef Classic

Roast Beef Classic

$8.95

Roast Beef, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Sauce

Summer Italian

Summer Italian

$8.75

Prosciutto*, Pepper Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Tomato, Balsamic Dressing *Due to a supplier shortage this may be temporarily substituted with Capocollo in Severna Park and Timonium

Sweet Slice Ham

Sweet Slice Ham

$8.75

Deluxe Ham, Scallion Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mustard

TBM

TBM

$6.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Dressing

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving

$8.25

Ovengold Turkey, Asiago Cheese, Cranberry Spread, Spinach, Honey Mustard

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$7.75

Solid White Albacore Tuna salad, Tomato, melted Cheddar Cheese, served open face

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey Jack

Turkey Jack

$9.95

Ovengold Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Honey Mustard

Whitefish Wave

Whitefish Wave

$8.90

Smoked Whitefish salad, Red Onion, Tomato

Jessy's Avocado Toast

$6.00

Jessy’s Avocado Toast: avocado, Italian dressing, salt, pepper and two fried eggs served open-face& topped with old bay

Coffee, Tea, & Soda

Coffee - Small

$1.65

Coffee - Medium

$1.90

Coffee - Large

$2.25

Cold Brew Iced Coffee - Small

$4.25

Cold Brew Iced Coffee - Large

$4.75

Iced Tea - Small

$2.45

Iced Tea - Large

$2.95

Fountain Soda - Small

$2.20

Fountain Soda - Large

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.35

Box of Coffee

$17.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.35

Bottles

Appalachian

$1.99

Root Beer and Birch Beer

Arizona

$0.99

BAI

$2.75

Body Armor

$2.35

Bottled Soda

$2.35

Chocolate Milk

$2.20

Coconut Water

$2.65

CORE water

$1.95

Dasani

$2.05

Gold Peak Tea

$2.10

Good 2 Grow juices

$3.00

Honest Tea

$2.45

Lemon Perfect

$1.99

Minute Maid drinks

$2.25

Monster

$2.95

Nantucket

$2.20

Nesquick

$2.50

Nixie

$1.50

Flavored Seltzers: Grapefruit Watermelon Mint Lime Ginger

Open Water

$1.99Out of stock

Still and Sparkling

Powerade 20oz

$2.10

Simply drinks

$2.35

Simply Juices

$2.35

Smart Water 20oz

$2.30

Smart Water 33oz

$2.50Out of stock

Snapple

$2.25

Sparkling ICE

$1.99

Strawberry Milk

$2.25Out of stock

Super Coffee

$3.15Out of stock

Tropicana 12oz

$2.35Out of stock

V8

$2.10

Vitamin Water

$2.25

White Milk

$2.25

Wild Kombucha

$4.20

Apple Spice Upbeet Ginger Grapefruit Peach Mango Ginger Agave Blueberry Yerbamate Tart Cherry Ginger

Chips

UTZ Chips

$0.99

2.75 oz UTZ

$2.40
Route 11 Chips

Route 11 Chips

$1.45

Kettle-cooked potato chips from Mount Jackson, Virginia

Large Rt 11 & Herr’s

$5.99

"Behind the counter"

Side Butter

$0.35

4oz Side Cream Cheese

$2.75

8oz Side Cream Cheese

$5.25

Side Vegan Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.99Out of stock

Side Vegan Butter 14oz

$6.99

2oz Side Lox

$5.60

Retail Lox pkg - 4oz

$9.20

Chicken Salad - 4oz

$3.75

Chicken Salad - 8oz

$7.50

Tuna Salad - 4oz

$3.50

Tuna Salad - 8oz

$7.00

Whitefish Salad - 4oz

$4.95

Whitefish Salad - 8oz

$9.90

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.75Out of stock

diced potatoes, seasoned with Paprika and Old Bay, cooked to perfection

Side Eggs

$2.80

Side Egg Whites

$3.30

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Sausage

$1.75

Side Turkey Sausage

$1.75

Side Jelly

$0.50

Side Peanut Butter

$0.75

Sweets

Biscoff Cookie

$0.25Out of stock

Biscotti

$0.85Out of stock

Carey’s Pretzels

$9.75Out of stock

Crumb Cake

$2.25

F&L Buttercake

$4.49

Key Lime White Chocolate Chip Cookied

$8.95Out of stock

Mouth Party Caramel - Bag

$9.00Out of stock

Mouth Party Caramel - Individual

$0.60Out of stock

Nicks Bar

$2.95

Oreos (6 pack)

$1.25Out of stock

Over Easy Bar

$2.95

Coffee/Tea

Coffee - retail bag

$12.75

Tea Tin - 20ct

$15.00

Tervis Travel Mug

$25.99

Meats & Cheeses by the Pound

Boar's Head Deluxe Ham

$5.20+

Boar's Head Pepper Ham

$5.39+

Boar's Head Bourbon Ridge Ham

$5.20+

Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey

$5.30+

Boar's Head Honey Maple Turkey

$5.28+

Boar's Head Blackened Turkey

$5.33+

Boar's Head Cajun Turkey

$5.75+

Boar's Head EverRoast Chicken

$5.00+

Boar's Head Blackened Chicken

$5.30+

Boar's Head Roast Beef

$7.00+

Boar's Head Corned Beef

$6.50+

Boar's Head Genoa Salami

$5.10+

Boar's Head Prosciutto

$6.50+

Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar Cheese

$4.00+

Boar's Head Pepper Jack Cheese

$3.95+

Boar's Head Provolone Cheese

$4.30+

Boar's Head Swiss Cheese

$4.30+

Boar's Head Muenster Cheese

$3.75+

Boar's Head Asiago Cheese

$4.20+

Cereal

Cereal Cup

$1.95Out of stock

Michele's Granola - Large

$9.25Out of stock

Oatmeal Cup

$1.95Out of stock

go-go squeeze

$0.99Out of stock

Other

go-go squeeze

$0.99Out of stock

Everything Bagel Seasoning

$2.00
Sidehill Jelly

Sidehill Jelly

$6.99

Banana

$0.95

Orange

$0.65Out of stock

Fruit cup

$4.50Out of stock
Boar's Head Chipotle Gourmaise

Boar's Head Chipotle Gourmaise

$4.99
Boar's Head Honey Mustard

Boar's Head Honey Mustard

$4.99
Boar's Head Horseradish Sauce

Boar's Head Horseradish Sauce

$4.99
Boar's Head Deli Dressing

Boar's Head Deli Dressing

$4.99

BUILT bar

$2.95Out of stock

Broho Sauce

$6.50

Apparel

Polo

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$26.95Out of stock

T-shirt

$15.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Über Bagels is a New York-style bagel shop and deli offering authentic bagels as well as hefty and creative bagel breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

Website

Location

49 E Padonia Road, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093

Directions

Gallery
Uber Bagels & Deli image
Uber Bagels & Deli image
Uber Bagels & Deli image
Uber Bagels & Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Palace - Cockeysville
orange star3.9 • 70
9801 York Road Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Nick's Grandstand Grill - Full Build
orange starNo Reviews
2200 York Rd Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
All About Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
10150 York Rd, Suite 202 Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
THB Bagelry & Deli - Timonium
orange starNo Reviews
1810 York Rd A/B Lutherville-Timonum, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station
orange star4.2 • 535
10751 Falls Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Atwater's Kenilworth
orange star4.2 • 530
798 Kenilworth Dr Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lutherville Timonium

Tark's Grill - Lutherville
orange star4.9 • 4,279
2360 W Joppa Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Mother's North Grille - 2450 Broad Ave
orange star4.1 • 1,673
2450 Broad Ave Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Ryleigh's Oyster
orange star4.2 • 1,010
22 W Padonia Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station
orange star4.2 • 535
10751 Falls Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Wits End Saloon
orange star4.7 • 249
9603 Deereco Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lutherville Timonium
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston