Underbelly - Little Italy
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
UnderBelly is our interpretation of a Japanese ramen-ya. Rooted in our local culture, which is reflected in the beer program, it ultimately serves as a tribute to a culture and food for which we have a deep appreciation and respect. This is a tribute to traditional Japanese ramen houses, specifically paying homage to the ramen gods of Tokyo.
Location
750 W Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101
