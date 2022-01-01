Restaurant header imageView gallery

Underbelly - Little Italy

review star

No reviews yet

750 W Fir St

San Diego, CA 92101

Belly of the Beast Ramen
Underbelly Ramen
Chicken Confit Ramen

RAMEN

Belly of the Beast Ramen

$15.00

Tonkotsu Broth, Soft Boiled Egg, Oxtail Dumplings, Hoison Glazed Short Rib

Chicken Confit Ramen

$14.00

Tonkotsu Broth. Soft boiled egg, Chicken Confit, Corn, Bamboo Shoots, Pickled Ginger, Spicy Miso Garlic Butter, Scallions

Farmers Market

$13.00

Veggie Broth, seasonal vegetables (feel free to add an egg or other toppings)

Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.00

Tonkotsu Broth, Soft Boiled Egg, Chashu Pork

Underbelly Ramen

$14.00

Tonkotsu Broth. Soft boiled egg, chashu belly, adobo pulled pork

Broth & Noodles

$8.00

Tonkotsu Broth. Noodles.

Side Broth

$4.00

Tonkotsu Broth.

Side Noodles

$4.00

Yup, just noodles.

Side of Rice

$3.00

APPETIZERS

Beef Gyoza

$7.00

5 Pieces, Beef, Cabbage, Carrot, Ponzu Sauce

Boiled Edamame

$5.00

Sea Salt Edamame

Crispy Chicken Wings

$10.00

Choose from Sweet and Spicy or Teriyaki

Cucumber Sunomono Salad

$5.00

Pickled Cucumber in a sweet rice vinegar, onions, shredded carrot and sesame seed

Japanese Fried Chicken

$9.00

Mayo, Chives, Lemon

Kimchi

$4.00

House Kimchi with Scallions and Daikon

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Cucumbers, Rice Vinegar, Seaweed Salad

BAOS

Eggplant Bao

$8.00

Pickled Green Papaya, Mayo, Cilantro

Fried Chicken Bao

$8.00

Pickles, Daikon, Charred Onion Aioli

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Bao

$8.00

Pickles, Slaw, Mayo

Pork Belly Bao

$8.00

Cucumber, Hoison, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Scallion Oil, Cilantro

Short Rib Bao

$8.00

Spicy Mustard, Slaw, Crispy Onions

BENTO

Meat Eaters Bento Box

$14.00

Crispy Chashu Pork Belly over White Rice with Japanese Sweet Soy Sauce. 3 Beef Gyoza over Cabbage with Ponzu. Kimchi. Cucumber Sunomono Salad with White Onions and Carrots.

Veggie Eaters Bento Box

$14.00

Fried Tofu over White Rice with Japanese Sweet Soy Sauce, Eggplant Tempura over Cabbage with Ponzu Sauce, Kimchi, Sunomono Cucumber Salad with White Onions and Carrots

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
UnderBelly is our interpretation of a Japanese ramen-ya. Rooted in our local culture, which is reflected in the beer program, it ultimately serves as a tribute to a culture and food for which we have a deep appreciation and respect. This is a tribute to traditional Japanese ramen houses, specifically paying homage to the ramen gods of Tokyo.

750 W Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101

Underbelly Little Italy image
Underbelly Little Italy image
Underbelly Little Italy image
Underbelly Little Italy image

