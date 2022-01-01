Restaurant header imageView gallery

Underbelly - North Park

1,584 Reviews

$$

3000 Upas St.

Suite 104

San Diego, CA 92104

Popular Items

Belly Of The Beast
Underbelly
Tonkotsu

Ramen

Underbelly

Underbelly

$14.00

Chashu Pork Belly, Adobo Pulled Pork, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Soft Boiled Egg, Tonkotsu Broth

Farmer's Market
$13.00

Farmer's Market

$13.00

Miso Broccoli, Blackened Cauliflower, Roasted Carrots, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Porcini Mushroom Broth

Thai Curry

Thai Curry

$15.00

Tiger Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Snap Peas, Bok Choy, Cilantro, Thai Basil, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Oil, Soft Boiled Eggs, Lobster Red Curry Broth

Belly Of The Beast
$15.00

Belly Of The Beast

$15.00

Hoison Glazed Short rib, Oxtail Dumplings, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Soft Boiled Egg, Tonkotsu Broth

Chicken Confit
$14.00

Chicken Confit

$14.00

Chicken Confit, Corn, Bamboo Shoots, Pickled Ginger, Spicy Miso, Garlic Miso Butter, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Tonkotsu Broth

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$12.00

Chashu Pork Belly, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Soft Boiled Eggs, Tonkotsu Broth

Broth & Noodles
$8.00

Broth & Noodles

$8.00

Broth, Noodles, Love.

Small Plates

Japanese Fried Chicken
$9.00

Japanese Fried Chicken

$9.00

Japanese Fried Chicken served with kewpie mayo, chives, and a slice lemon.

Beef Gyoza

Beef Gyoza

$7.00

Beef Gyoza made with beef, cabbage, carrots, and served alongside with ponzu and hot mustard.

Boiled Edamame
$4.00

Boiled Edamame

$4.00

Boiled Edamame tossed in your choice of Sea Salt, Spice Garlic, or Plain.

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.00

House kimchi with scallions and daikon.

SeaWeed Salad
$4.00

SeaWeed Salad

$4.00

Refreshing Seaweed, garnished with cucumber and sesame seeds

Crispy Chicken Wings
$10.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Sweet & Spicy or Teriyaki

Baos

Pork Belly Bao
$8.00

Pork Belly Bao

$8.00

Chashu Pork Belly, cucumbers, hoisin, pickled mustard seeds, scallions, and cilantro served on steamed buns.

Fried Chicken Baos
$8.00

Fried Chicken Baos

$8.00

Japanese Fried Chicken, Pickles, Daikon Sprouts, Charred Onion Aioli on a Steam Bun

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Baos
$8.00

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Baos

$8.00

Japanese Fried Chicken seasoned with a Nashville Hot Seasoning, pickles, cabbage slaw, and Kewpie Mayo served on a steam buns.

Tempura Eggplant Baos
$8.00

Tempura Eggplant Baos

$8.00

Tempura Eggplant, Pickled Green Papaya, Kewpie Mayo, Cilantro on a Steam Bun

Rice Bowls

Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$13.00

Thinly Sliced Ribeye, Onions, Soy Dashi Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Scallions, Sesame Seeds

Stir Fry Veggie Bowl
$12.00

Stir Fry Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Snap Peas, Cauliflower, Shiitake Mushrooms, Broccoli, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds

Chicken Karaage Bowl
$13.00

Chicken Karaage Bowl

$13.00

Japanese Fried Chicken, Cabbage, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce, Kewpie Mayo

Sides & Add Ons

Fire Bomb

Fire Bomb

$1.00

IYKYK.

Side Of Broth
$4.00

Side Of Broth

$4.00

We didnt know you liked to get wet?

Side Of Noodles
$4.00

Side Of Noodles

$4.00

Up the noods.

Side Of Rice
$3.00

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Go ahead, toss it in that ramen.

Side Of Garlic Chips
$1.50

Side Of Garlic Chips

$1.50

Crispy vampire protection.

Side Of Oxtail Dumplings
$5.00

Side Of Oxtail Dumplings

$5.00

Because the standard amount just wont do.

Side Of Short Rib
$5.00

Side Of Short Rib

$5.00

Make it meatier.

Side Of Pulled Pork
$5.00

Side Of Pulled Pork

$5.00

Still... make it meaty.

Side Of Chashu Pork Belly
$5.00

Side Of Chashu Pork Belly

$5.00

Namesake 4 lyf.

Side Of Mushrooms
$2.00

Side Of Mushrooms

$2.00

Sometimes you feel like a shroom.

Side Of Miso Broccoli
$2.00

Side Of Miso Broccoli

$2.00

Get your cruciferous on.

Side Of Brussels Sprouts
$2.00

Side Of Brussels Sprouts

$2.00

Not the ones your mom tried to feed you.

Side Of Cauliflower

Side Of Cauliflower

$2.00Out of stock

Like broccoli but.. not.

Side Of Eggplant Wrapped Tofu
$4.00

Side Of Eggplant Wrapped Tofu

$4.00

Vegetarian cuddle fest.

Side Of Chicken Confit
$4.00

Side Of Chicken Confit

$4.00

Shredded and delightful, just like you.

Side Of Bacon-Wrapped Mushrooms
$4.00

Side Of Bacon-Wrapped Mushrooms

$4.00

Like a carnivore hugging a vegan.

Side Of Veggies
$4.00

Side Of Veggies

$4.00

A dash of this and a splash of that.

Side Of Soft Boiled Egg
$2.00

Side Of Soft Boiled Egg

$2.00

Huevos softcheros.

Side Of Corn
$1.00

Side Of Corn

$1.00

Insert corny description here.

Side Of Shrimp
$5.00

Side Of Shrimp

$5.00

Bubba would be proud.

Side Of Teriyaki Chicken
$4.00

Side Of Teriyaki Chicken

$4.00

Up the chickens.

Side Of Carrots
$2.00

Side Of Carrots

$2.00

Lil crunch for your face hole.

Side Of Ginger
$1.00

Side Of Ginger

$1.00

Pretend your ramen is sushi.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

UnderBelly is our interpretation of a Japanese ramen-ya. Rooted in our local culture, which is reflected in the beer program, it ultimately serves as a tribute to a culture and food for which we have a deep appreciation and respect. This is a tribute to traditional Japanese ramen houses, specifically paying homage to the ramen gods of Tokyo.

Website

Location

3000 Upas St., Suite 104, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

