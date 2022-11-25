Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ubon Thai 2 Go

review star

No reviews yet

679 Mast Road

Goffstown, NH 03102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Pad Thai
Chicken Drunken Noodles
Crab Rangoon

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.95

Steamed soybeans, lightly salted.

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$8.95

Shredded lettuce, carrot, basil, avocado, cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in soften rice paper served with side of peanut sauce.

Issan-Style Appetizer

Issan-Style Appetizer

$10.95Out of stock

Authentic Thai appetizer. Sticky rice and mix vegetable with Thai hot sauce.

Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie Spring Roll

$8.95

Carrots, cabbage, celery, taro and noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.95

Cream cheese, celery, crab and onions wrapped in wonton skin and served with sweet and sour sauce.

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$7.95

Rice pancake and scallions, served with ginger sauce.

Tofu Triangles

$9.95

Fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and ground peanut.

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$9.95

Marinated in Thai sauce and served on skewers with peanut and cucumber sauce.

Dumplings

Dumplings

$6.95
Shumai

Shumai

$6.95

Ground chicken, onion and carrot, wrapped in wonton skin. Steamed or fried.

Chicken Wings

$8.95
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.95
Coconut Chicken Tenders

Coconut Chicken Tenders

$10.95
Thai Hot Chicken Wings

Thai Hot Chicken Wings

$9.95

Thai hot chicken wings served with side of sauce

Soups

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Chicken & shrimp wonton wrap in clear broth.

Vegetable Rice Soup

Vegetable Rice Soup

$5.95

Shrimp Rice Soup

$7.95
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.95

Thai style chicken soup served with side of noodle & hot Thai sauce

Veggie Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)

$6.25

Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.

Chicken Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)

$6.95

Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.

Shrimp Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)

$8.95

Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.

Pork Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)

$6.95

Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.

Beef Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)

$7.95

Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.

Veggie Tom Yum Soup

$5.25

Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro and mushrooms.

Chicken Tom Yum Soup

$5.95

Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and chicken

Shrimp Tom Yum Soup

Shrimp Tom Yum Soup

$7.95

Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and shrimp.

Pork Tom Yum Soup

$5.95

Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and pork.

Beef Tom Yum Soup

$6.95

Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and beef.

Wonton Soup Large 32oz

$10.50

Chicken and shrimp wonton wrap in clear broth.

Vegetable Rice Soup Large 32oz

$8.95

Shrimp Rice Soup Large 32oz

$11.95

Chicken Noodle Soup Large 32oz

$12.95

Thai style chicken soup served with side of noodle & hot Thai sauce

Veggie Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) Large 32oz

$8.50

Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.

Chicken Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) Large 32oz

$9.95

Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.

Shrimp Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) Large 32oz

$12.95

Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and shrimp.

Pork Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) Large 32oz

$9.95

Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.

Beef Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) Large 32oz

$11.95

Coconut milk, galangal root, lime juice, onion, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion, mushrooms and kaffir leaves.

Veggie Tom Yum Soup Large 32oz

$8.50

Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro and mushrooms.

Chicken Tom Yum Soup Large 32oz

$9.95

Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and chicken.

Shrimp Tom Yum Soup Large 32oz

$12.95

Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and shrimp.

Pork Tom Yum Soup Large 32oz

$9.95

Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and pork.

Beef Tom Yum Soup Large 32oz

$11.95

Hot and spicy Thai soup with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, onion, tomato, scallion, cilantro, mushrooms and beef.

Salads

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Seaweed, fresh lemon and sesame seed.

Thai Garden Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions and raisins. Hot pepper & peanut sauce optional

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.95

Shredded raw papaya, carrot, tomato, garlic and roasted peanuts.

Larb

Larb

$14.95

Ground chicken, red onions, carrots, scallion, cilantro, mint, rice powder with spicy lime juice.

Yum

$14.95

Glass noodles with ground chicken, red onions, peanuts, cilantro, scallion and lime juice.

Fried Rice

Rice, fresh garlic, egg, carrots, tomatoes and onions.
Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95
Pork Fried Rice

Pork Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Beef Fried Rice

$12.95

Veggie Basil Fried Rice

$11.95
Chicken Basil Fried Rice

Chicken Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Pork Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Shrimp Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Beef Basil Fried Rice

$13.95
Veggie Pineapple Fried Rice

Veggie Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

Chicken Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

Pork Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Beef Pineapple Frie Rice

$14.95
Veggie Mango Fried Rice

Veggie Mango Fried Rice

$11.95

Chicken Mango Fried Rice

$12.95

Pork Mango Fried Rice

$12.95

Shrimp Mango Fried Rice

$14.95

Beef Mango Fried Rice

$14.95

Curry

Red Curry Veggie

$13.95
Red Curry Chicken

Red Curry Chicken

$14.95

Red Curry Pork

$14.95

Red Curry Shrimp

$15.95

Red Curry Beef

$15.95

Green Curry Veggie

$13.95
Green Curry Chicken

Green Curry Chicken

$14.95

Green Curry Pork

$14.95

Green Curry Shrimp

$15.95

Green Curry Beef

$15.95

Mango Curry Veggie

$13.95
Mango Curry Chicken

Mango Curry Chicken

$14.95

Mango Curry Pork

$14.95

Mango Curry Shrimp

$15.95
Mango Curry Beef

Mango Curry Beef

$15.95

Massaman Curry Veggie

$13.95

Massaman Curry Chicken

$14.95

Massaman Curry Pork

$14.95

Massaman Curry Shrimp

$15.95

Massaman Curry Beef

$15.95

Panang Curry Veggie

$13.95
Panang Curry Chicken

Panang Curry Chicken

$14.95

Panang Curry Pork

$14.95

Panang Curry Shrimp

$15.95

Panang Curry Beef

$15.95

Thai Style Omelet

Thai Style Omelet

$10.95

Egg, scallions, cilantro, onions and fresh garlic served with jasmine rice.

Pad Thai

Thin noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts.
Veggie Pad Thai

Veggie Pad Thai

$11.95
Vegan Pad Thai

Vegan Pad Thai

$11.95

Thin noodles, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts. NO fish or dairy.

Chicken Pad Thai

Chicken Pad Thai

$12.95

Pork Pad Thai

$12.95
Shrimp Pad Thai

Shrimp Pad Thai

$14.95
Beef Pad Thai

Beef Pad Thai

$14.95

Extra Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Extra Side Peanut Sauce Large

$2.00

Pad Se Ew

Wide noodles with egg, carrots, broccoli & baby corn.

Veggie Pad Se Ew

$11.95
Chicken Pad Se Ew

Chicken Pad Se Ew

$12.95

Pork Pad Se Ew

$12.95

Shrimp Pad Se Ew

$14.95

Beef Pad Se Ew

$14.95

Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)

Choice of wide noodles or lo mein noodles with egg, onions, carrot, red bell peppers, basil, chili and garlic.

Veggie Drunken Noodles

$11.95
Chicken Drunken Noodles

Chicken Drunken Noodles

$12.95

Pork Drunken Noodles

$12.95
Shrimp Drunken Noodles

Shrimp Drunken Noodles

$14.95

Beef Drunken Noodles

$14.95

Lo Mein

Lo mein noodles with egg, onions, carrots, snow peas and broccoli.
Veggie Lo Mein

Veggie Lo Mein

$11.95
Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$12.95

Pork Lo Mein

$12.95
Shrimp Lo Mein

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.95

Beef Lo Mein

$14.95

Garlic Stir Fry

Fried fresh garlic, snow peas, carrots and scallions served with jasmine rice.
Veggie Garlic Stir Fry

Veggie Garlic Stir Fry

$13.95
Chicken Garlic Stir Fry

Chicken Garlic Stir Fry

$14.95
Pork Garlic Stir Fry

Pork Garlic Stir Fry

$14.95

Shrimp Garlic Stir Fry

$15.95
Beef Garlic Stir Fry

Beef Garlic Stir Fry

$15.95

Ka Pow Stir Fry

Rice, red peppers, scallions, onions and basil served with jasmine rice.

Veggie Ka Pow Stir Fry

$13.95
Chicken Ka Pow Stir Fry

Chicken Ka Pow Stir Fry

$14.95
Crispy Chicken Ka Pow Stir Fry

Crispy Chicken Ka Pow Stir Fry

$16.95

Pork Ka Pow Stir Fry

$14.95

Shrimp Ka Pow Stir Fry

$16.95

Beef Ka Pow Stir Fry

$16.95

Fried Egg

$2.50

Side Omelet

$5.00

Ginger Stir Fry

Fresh ginger with brown sauce served with jasmine rice.

Veggie Ginger Stir Fry

$13.95

Chicken Ginger Stir Fry

$14.95

Pork Ginger Stir Fry

$14.95

Shrimp Ginger Stir Fry

$15.95

Beef Ginger Stir Fry

$15.95

Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

Onions, pineapple, red bell peppers, zucchini, squash and cilantro.

Veggie Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

$13.95
Chicken Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

Chicken Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

$14.95

Pork Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

$14.95

Shrimp Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

$15.95

Beef Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

$15.95

Chicken Cashew Nut

Chicken Cashew Nut

$16.95

Sides

Side Fried Egg

$2.50

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Jasmine Rice Large 32oz

$6.00

Side Sticky Rice

$3.50

Side Brown Rice

$3.50

Side Mixed Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Peanut Sauce Large

$2.00

Side Crushed Peanut

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Thai HOT Sauce

$1.00

Side Thai HOT Sauce Large

$2.00

Side Issan-Style Thai HOT Sauce

$2.25Out of stock

Side Tofu

$3.00

Side Glass Noodle

$4.00

Side Ginger sauce

$0.50

Side Sweet & Sour Large

$0.75

Side Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$4.95Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream breaded and deep fried until crispy. Topped with chocolate and whipped cream.

Fried Banana Rolls

Fried Banana Rolls

$7.95

Fried Banana rolls topped with sesame seeds and honey.

Mango & Sticky Rice

Mango & Sticky Rice

$9.95

Beverages

Water / Dasani

$2.00

Water / Smart

$2.40

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Thai Iced Tea unsweetened

$3.95

Coke

$2.20

Bottled Tea

$2.60

Powerade

$2.60

Monster Energy

$3.20

Monster Energy / Zero Ultra

$3.20

Energy Drink

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai food. Fast casual, take out / delivery. Easy online ordering. Or call 603-232-3447

Location

679 Mast Road, Goffstown, NH 03102

Directions

Gallery
Ubon Thai 2 Go image
Ubon Thai 2 Go image
Ubon Thai 2 Go image

