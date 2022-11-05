Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

UBUNTU Restaurant

288 Reviews

$

335 Nieto Ave

Long Beach, CA 90814

Popular Items

BRAZILIAN CHEESE BREAD
LATTE (LG)
FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

PASTRIES

VG MORNING GLORY MUFFIN

VG MORNING GLORY MUFFIN

$5.85Out of stock

vegan - buckwheat flour, brown sugar, carrot, coconut, walnut, raisin, dates, chia seeds, wheat, sunflower seeds

FINANCIER

$6.50
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$5.25Out of stock
BUTTER CROISSANT

BUTTER CROISSANT

$5.50

Our Croissant takes 3 days to make, the butter comes from France. We are trying to replicate the French Croissant and we like to think we are very close to it, very buttery and flaky.

CHOC CHIP COOKIE

CHOC CHIP COOKIE

$5.25Out of stock

chocolate chips, flour, sea salt, walnuts (G + D)

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$6.25Out of stock

COFFEE CAKE

$5.00
CRANBERRY ORANGE SCONE

CRANBERRY ORANGE SCONE

$5.85Out of stock

flour, butter sugar, eggs, orange peel, cranberries

DBL CHOCOLATE FUDGE

$5.85
FRENCH BAGUETTE

FRENCH BAGUETTE

$9.00
HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$6.95

pecan wood smoked ham shoulder and sharp cheddar cheese fill this flaky croissant

KOUIGN AMANN

KOUIGN AMANN

$6.00

Sticky bun with layers of caramelized sugar and butter on croissant pastry dough. Dangerously good

NUTELLA CROISSANT

NUTELLA CROISSANT

$6.85

Bi-Color (chocolate) croissant. Once baked It is filled with Nutella. We finish with a brushing of first pressed hazelnut oil and sprinkle of maldon salt

ALMOND CROISSANT

ALMOND CROISSANT

$6.85

croissant filled with sprouted almond cream and roasted almonds pieces

CITRUS OLIVE OIL CAKE

$5.85

BANANA NUT CAKE

$5.50Out of stock

APPLE DANISH

$6.25

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DANISH

$6.25Out of stock

CANNELÉS

$4.55
PLAIN BAGEL

PLAIN BAGEL

$5.25

Our bagel is the fluffiest bagel you ever going to eat, not dense or doughy, quiet the opposite, it’s soft and fluffy.

COFFEE

REG COFFEE (SML)

$4.00

REG COFFEE (LG)

$4.50

ESPRESSO

$3.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.50

LATTE (SML)

$4.50

LATTE (LG)

$5.50

CAPPUCCINO (SML)

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO (LG)

$5.00

MACCHIATO

$3.50

AMERICANO (SML)

$4.00

AMERICANO (LG)

$5.00

RED EYE

$3.85

CORTADO

$4.00

GIBRALTAR

$4.50

FLAT WHITE (SML)

$4.50

FLAT WHITE (LRG)

$5.50

DIRTY CHAI (SML)

$5.00

DIRTY CHAI (LRG)

$6.00

MOCHA (SML)

$4.50

MOCHA (LG)

$5.50

CHAI (SML)

$4.00

CHAI (LRG)

$4.50

MATCHA LATTE (SML)

$5.00

MATCHA LATTE (LG)

$5.50

HARNEY & SONS TEA

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

NITRO COLD BREW

$5.00

CAFE AU LAIT (SML)

$4.00

CAFE AU LAIT (LRG)

$4.50

FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

FRESH SQUEEZED GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.50

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$4.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.25

ICED TEA

$4.00

FRENCH TOAST LATTE (SML)

$5.50

FRENCH TOAST LATTE (LG)

$5.85

LAVENDER LATTE (SML)

$5.50

LAVENDER LATTE (LG)

$5.85

SPANISH LATTE (SML)

$5.50

SPANISH LATTE (LG)

$5.85

PUMPKIN LATTE (SML)

$5.50

PUMPKIN LATTE (LG)

$5.85

FRENCH PRESS FOR 1

$4.50

FRENCH PRESS FOR 2

$5.50

GLASS OF MILK

$4.00

HOT WATER & LEMON

$1.50

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$4.00

SIDES

SIDE OF BACON

$4.50
FEELING LIKE A MILLIONAIRE TODAY

FEELING LIKE A MILLIONAIRE TODAY

$10.50

niman ranch thick cut bacon

SIDE AVOCADO

$4.50

SIDE OF FINGERLING POTATOES

$5.50

PORTUGUESE SAUSAGE

$6.50

SIDE VEGAN OMELET

$11.00

SIDE OF MIXED BERRIES

$5.50

SIDE OF TOAST

$4.50

country sourdough hosemade jam & butter

SIDE OF PARMESAN FRIES

$6.00

ADD 1 EGG

$3.50

SIDE CREAM CHEESE

$2.50
BRAZILIAN CHEESE BREAD

BRAZILIAN CHEESE BREAD

$12.00

gluten free cheesy popovers - allow 14 minutes

SIDE OF 2 ORGANIC EGGS

$6.00

SIDE OF VEGAN EGGS SCRAMBLED

$9.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.50

CUP OF SOUP

$5.00

SIDE PEANUT BUTTER

$1.50

SIDE SHORT-RIBS

$7.50

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.50

FIRST COURSE

AVOCADO HUMMUS

$14.00

BACON & DATES

$14.00

medjool dates - goat cheese toasted almonds & spicy maple glaze

FARMERS SALAD

$16.00

organic green lettuce - heirloom cherry tomatoes - haricot vert - red onions - dried cranberries - glazed nuts - goat cheese - champagne vinaigrette

BEETS SALAD

$14.00

citrus roasted beets - strawberries arugula - whipped goat cheese balsamic glaze

LOBSTER BISQUE

$15.00+

roasted tomatoes soup base & cream

STICKY RIBS

$16.00

asian rubbed st.louis pork ribs house made sweet n spicy sauce fresnos chilis & green onions

PORTUGUESE SARDINES

$15.00

spiced sardines in olive oil arugula - heirloom tomato - house condiments & toasted bread

BRAZILIAN CHEESE BREAD

BRAZILIAN CHEESE BREAD

$12.00

gluten free cheesy popovers - allow 14 minutes

COD CROQUETTES

$14.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$22.00

OYSTERS

MARINATED OLIVES

$10.00

POTSTICKERS

$10.00

PARKER ROLL

$13.00Out of stock

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$10.00+

ASPARAGUS APPETIZER SPECIAL

$16.00

DESSERT

PASSION FRUIT MOUSSE

PASSION FRUIT MOUSSE

$9.00

tangy & gently sweet

CHOCOLATE POT DE CREME

CHOCOLATE POT DE CREME

$9.00

decadent dark chocolate mousse

FUDGE BROWNIE

$9.00

CARAMEL FLAN

$9.00

HOUSE MADE ICE CREAM

$7.00

McCONNELLS ICE CREAM

$9.00

DINNER SIDES

SIDE PARM FRIES

$10.00

house made garlic aioli & ketchup

SIDE ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

SIDE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$9.00

roasted brussels sprouts balsamic glaze bacon lardons & parmesan cheese

SIDE TRI COLOLOR QUINOA

$8.00

SIDE CANDIED HEIRLOOM CARROTS

$13.00

SEASONAL TAKEOUT

House made hearty bolognese sauce - basil - Garlic bread & tender greens salad
HALLOWEEN COOKIES - SINGLE

HALLOWEEN COOKIES - SINGLE

$0.06
HALLOWEEN COOKIES - 3 PACK

HALLOWEEN COOKIES - 3 PACK

$18.00

HALLOWEEN BAT

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814

Directions

