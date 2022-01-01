Savoy Icehouse 4402 Emancipation
4402 Emancipation
Houston, TX 77004
FOOD
Fried Chicken Wings (6)
Naked Fried Wings, Tossed in your Choice of our 3 Home-Made Sauces. Served with Fries, Savoy Sauce and House Made Ranch Flavors: Buffalo, BBQ-Buffalo, Lemon Pepper.
Quesadillas
Ooey, gooey goodness in a flour tortilla with cheese and filling of your choice cheese, spinach, beef fajita, fried or grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, and mushroom and veggie
Fresh Salad
Fresh Organic Mixed Green and Fruit with home-made Cilantro Citrus Dressing served with Grilled Shrimp, Fajita Beef, or Grilled Chicken
Lamb Empanadas
Three Delicious Empanadas Stuffed with Savoy Special Slow Cooked Lamb and Mixed Cheese. Fried to Golden Crispy Perfection. A Must Try!
Lamb Chops(4)
4 Juicy Cajun-Greek Style Lamb Chops Grilled Over an Open Flame. Served with Fries and Asparagus. A Fusion Wonderland for your Tastebuds. Sauce Flavors: Buffalo BBQ, Chimichurri, or Mangeaux Tango.
Lamb Chops and Eggs
Two Juicy Lamb Chops Perfectly Seasoned and Broiled on and Open Flame. Served with 2 Farm Fresh Eggs and The Best Dam Toast in Town.
Savoy Sliders
Three Perfectly Seasoned Steak Burger Patties Topped with Smoked Brisket, Finished with Melted Cheese On Golden Butter Toasted Buns. Served with Fries and Savoy Sauce. A Mouth Watering House Favorite that Will Have You Coming Back for More!
Chicken Sliders
Your Choice of Fried or Grilled All Natural, Hormone and Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast topped with Melted Cheese on a Golden-Brown, Buttered and Toasted Bun served with Fresh Seasoned Fries.
Lamb Sliders
Our House Special Slow Cooked Lamb Grilled and Topped with Melted cheese and Fresh Chipotle Mayo. Finger Licking Goodness!
Legendary Savoy Burger
A Texas Wagyu Pattie Seasoned to Heavenly Perfection Topped with All Natural Peppered Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese on a Freshly Baked Buttered and Toasted Bun. All The Way Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion and Savoy Sauce. Served with Our Seasoned Fires and a side of our House made Chipotle Mayo.
Shrimp Roll
You Won't Believe Your Tastebuds When You Bite Into This Mouth Watering Combo Of Wild Caught Jumbo Shrimp Marinated in Our House Lemon Garlic Butter and Grilled Over an Open Flame Loaded on Top of a Freshly Baked, Buttered and Toasted Split Roll and Topped with Our House Made Seafood Aioli. Served with our Seasoned Fries.
Tacos(3)
Served with Queso Fresco and Chopped Cilantro. Sub Vegan Cheese +$2
Loaded Fries
Savoy Fries topped with Queso And Fried or Grilled Chicken. Pulled Lamb, Beef Fajita, Shrimp and Vegan Cheese all Available Substitutions. Oooey Gooey Cheesy Goodness!
Savoy Platter
This platter comes with: 12 savoy sliders 36 flavored wings with your choice of buffalo, bbq, or lemon pepper 12 stuffed lamb empanadas 12 Butterfly shrimp
Savoy Slider Platter
Twelve Seasoned Steak Burger Patty topped with Smoked Brisket, finished with Melted Cheese. Served with Fries and Savoysauce.
Brunch Wings
Street Riderz Wngs
100 Wing Platter
Fruit Platter
Catfish
Seasoned and Fried to Crispy Perfection
Lobster Tail
Brunch Wings
Fried Shrimp Basket
Legendary Single Savoy Burger
A Texas Wagyu Pattie Seasoned to Heavenly Perfection Topped with All Natural Peppered Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese on a Freshly Baked Buttered and Toasted Bun. All The Way Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion and Savoy Sauce. Served with Our Seasoned Fires and a side of our House made Chipotle Mayo.
Surf N Turf
SIDES
SAVOY SIGNATURE CRAFT COCKTAILS
SAVOY SIGNATURE CRAFT COCKTAILS ON DRAFT
Sneaky Link RX
An unforbidden link on the rocks. Blended with our irresistible house-made peach lemonade and topped with a Hennessy floater.
Moyo Melon
Fresh, light, and enticing. Grey Goose essences watermelon and basil with a house-made limeade.
Savoy Punch
Our signature blend of exotic fruits, herbs, and flower.
Savoy Punch Shot
Our signature blend of exotic fruits, herbs, and flower.
SAVOY SIGNATURE FROZENS
Sneaky Link
An unforbidden link that'll blow up your spot! Smooth and creamy.Blended with our irresistible house-made peach lemonade and topped with a Hennessy floater.
Sneaky Link BTL
An unforbidden link that'll blow up your spot! Smooth and Creamy. Blended with our irresistible house-made peach lemonade and topped with a Hennessy floater.
Emancipation
Top shelf tequila frozen on Emancipation....... oh my! Sweet and Tangy. Our house-made raw honey lemonade will have you coming back for more.
Emancipation BTL
Top shelf tequila frozen on Emancipation... oh my! Sweet and Tangy. Our house-made raw honey lemonade will have you coming back for more.
SAVOY SIGNATURE TOWERS
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blue MF'ER
Cosmopolitan
French 75
French Connection
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Margarita Carafe
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Old Fashion
Ranch Water
Sex On The Beach
Sidecar
Skittles
Strawberry Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
White Russian
BEER ON DRAFT
BEER BY THE BOTTLE
RED BY THE GLASS
RED BY THE BOTTLE
WHITE BY THE GLASS
WHITE BY THE BOTTLE
CHAMPAGNE
LIQUOR
Courvoisier
D'usse
Hennessy
Louis Tres
Martel
Remy VSOP
Remy 1738
Remy XO
Hennessy VSOP
DBL Courvoisier
DBL D'usse
DBL Hennessy
DBL Louis Tres
DBL Martel
DBL Remy VSOP
DBL Remy 1738
DBL Remy XO
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Boodles
Hendricks
McCormick
Monkey 47
New Amsterdam (well)
Tanqueray
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Boodles
DBL Hendricks
DBL New Amsterdam (Well)
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Monkey 47
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Chambord
Cointreau
Creme De Violette
Dekuyper Peach Schnapps
Dekuyper Apple Pucker
Dekuyper Triple Sec
Dekuyper Watermelon Pucker
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Luxardo Maraschino
Mathlide Framboise
Midori Melon
St. Germain
Rumplemintz
Fireball
Angostura 7 yr
Bacardi (well)
Captain Morgan
Diplimatico
Gosling
Lemonhart 151
Mlibu
Meyers
Ron Rio Silver
DBL Angostura 7 yr
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Diplimatico
DBL Goslings
DBL Lemonhart 151
DBL Meyers
DBL Ron Rio Silver
Buchanan
Chivas Regal
Dewars White
Glenfiddich 12
Glenlivet 12
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Gold
Johnnie Walker Red
MacAllan 12
DBL Buchanan
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Dewars White
DBL Glenfiddich 12
DBL Glenlivet 12
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Blue
DBL Johnnie Walker Gold
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL MacAllan 12
1800 Repo
Avion 44
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Repo
Casamigos Silver
Cazadores Repo
Clasa Azul Blanco
Clasa Azul Gold
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Primavera
Don Julio Repo
Espolon Repo
Espolon Silver
Herradura
Illegal Mezcal
Jose Cuervo Gold
Juarez (well)
Patron Anejo
Patron Extra Anejo
Patron Repo
Patron Silver
Teremana
DBL 1800 Rep
DBL Avion 44
DBL Casamigos Silver
DBL Casamigos Rep
DBL Clasa Azul Gold
DBL Clasa Azul Blanco
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Don Julio Primavera
DBL Don Julio Rep
DBL Espolon Rep
DBL Espolon Silver
DBL Herradura
DBL Jose Cuervo
DBL Juarez (well)
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Teremana
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopi
Ciroc
Ciroc Green Apple
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc Red Berry
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Peach
Grey Goose Strawberry
Grey Goose Watermelon
Highway
Ketel One
Nue (well)
Titos`
Ciroc Watermelon
DBL Absolut
DBL Belvedere
DBL Chopin
DBL Ciroc
DBL Ciroc Green Apple
DBL Ciroc Peach
DBL Ciroc Pineapple
DBL Ciroc Red Berry
DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Lime
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Grey Goose Peach
DBL Grey Goose Strawberry
DBL Grey Goose Watermelon
DBL Highway
DBL Ketel One
DBL Nue (well)
DBL Titos
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Basil Hayden
Benchmark
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Crown Peach
Four Roses (well)
Gentleman Jack
Jack Danies
Jack Honey
Jameson
Knob Creek
TX
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Uncle Nearest
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Yellow Rose Blended
NITROGEN COLD BREW ON DRAFT
HAPPY HOUR DRINKS
Top Shelf Frozen
Ask your server about today's happy hour selection.
Domestic Draft Beer
Todays ice cold selection of draft beer includes: Hopadillo IPA Art Car IPA Stella Bold Rock Watermelon Hopston IPA Dos XX Angry Orchard Blue Moon
House Wine
Ask your server about today's happy hour selection.
Well Liquor
Ask your server for todays Savoy bartender specials!
Premium
Yes... you saw that right! $6 premiums
Draft Cocktails
Ask your server about today's happy hour selection.
HAPPY HOUR FOOD
HH Fries
Golden Crispy Delicious-ness!!! Perfectly fried up and Sprinkled with our House Made Savoy Seasoning. Betcha Wont eat just One!
HH Chicken Slider
1 chicken slider for your Happy Hour Mix and Match plate
HH Savoy Slider
A single Slider For Your Happy Hour Mix and Match Plate
HH Quesadilla
1/2 Portion of our Oooey Gooey Mouth Watering Quesadilla. Comes With Your Choice of Protein. Delicious Vegan Options Available.
HH Full Quesadilla & Wine
Our Full Sized Very Shareable Quesadilla Paired with Your Choice of a Red or White Bottle of Wine. A Match Made in Heaven!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4402 Emancipation, Houston, TX 77004
