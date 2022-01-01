A map showing the location of Savoy Icehouse 4402 EmancipationView gallery

Savoy Icehouse 4402 Emancipation

4402 Emancipation

Houston, TX 77004

FOOD

Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$15.00

Naked Fried Wings, Tossed in your Choice of our 3 Home-Made Sauces. Served with Fries, Savoy Sauce and House Made Ranch Flavors: Buffalo, BBQ-Buffalo, Lemon Pepper.

Quesadillas

$9.00

Ooey, gooey goodness in a flour tortilla with cheese and filling of your choice cheese, spinach, beef fajita, fried or grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, and mushroom and veggie

Fresh Salad

$11.00

Fresh Organic Mixed Green and Fruit with home-made Cilantro Citrus Dressing served with Grilled Shrimp, Fajita Beef, or Grilled Chicken

Lamb Empanadas

$17.00

Three Delicious Empanadas Stuffed with Savoy Special Slow Cooked Lamb and Mixed Cheese. Fried to Golden Crispy Perfection. A Must Try!

Lamb Chops(4)

$36.00

4 Juicy Cajun-Greek Style Lamb Chops Grilled Over an Open Flame. Served with Fries and Asparagus. A Fusion Wonderland for your Tastebuds. Sauce Flavors: Buffalo BBQ, Chimichurri, or Mangeaux Tango.

Lamb Chops and Eggs

$22.00

Two Juicy Lamb Chops Perfectly Seasoned and Broiled on and Open Flame. Served with 2 Farm Fresh Eggs and The Best Dam Toast in Town.

Savoy Sliders

$18.00

Three Perfectly Seasoned Steak Burger Patties Topped with Smoked Brisket, Finished with Melted Cheese On Golden Butter Toasted Buns. Served with Fries and Savoy Sauce. A Mouth Watering House Favorite that Will Have You Coming Back for More!

Chicken Sliders

$17.00

Your Choice of Fried or Grilled All Natural, Hormone and Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast topped with Melted Cheese on a Golden-Brown, Buttered and Toasted Bun served with Fresh Seasoned Fries.

Lamb Sliders

$19.00

Our House Special Slow Cooked Lamb Grilled and Topped with Melted cheese and Fresh Chipotle Mayo. Finger Licking Goodness!

Legendary Savoy Burger

$17.00

A Texas Wagyu Pattie Seasoned to Heavenly Perfection Topped with All Natural Peppered Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese on a Freshly Baked Buttered and Toasted Bun. All The Way Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion and Savoy Sauce. Served with Our Seasoned Fires and a side of our House made Chipotle Mayo.

Shrimp Roll

$16.00Out of stock

You Won't Believe Your Tastebuds When You Bite Into This Mouth Watering Combo Of Wild Caught Jumbo Shrimp Marinated in Our House Lemon Garlic Butter and Grilled Over an Open Flame Loaded on Top of a Freshly Baked, Buttered and Toasted Split Roll and Topped with Our House Made Seafood Aioli. Served with our Seasoned Fries.

Tacos(3)

$10.00

Served with Queso Fresco and Chopped Cilantro. Sub Vegan Cheese +$2

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Savoy Fries topped with Queso And Fried or Grilled Chicken. Pulled Lamb, Beef Fajita, Shrimp and Vegan Cheese all Available Substitutions. Oooey Gooey Cheesy Goodness!

Savoy Platter

$226.00

This platter comes with: 12 savoy sliders 36 flavored wings with your choice of buffalo, bbq, or lemon pepper 12 stuffed lamb empanadas 12 Butterfly shrimp

Savoy Slider Platter

$60.00

Twelve Seasoned Steak Burger Patty topped with Smoked Brisket, finished with Melted Cheese. Served with Fries and Savoysauce.

Brunch Wings

$11.00

Street Riderz Wngs

$12.50

100 Wing Platter

$150.00

Fruit Platter

$100.00

Catfish

$12.00Out of stock

Seasoned and Fried to Crispy Perfection

Lobster Tail

$20.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00Out of stock

Legendary Single Savoy Burger

$14.75

A Texas Wagyu Pattie Seasoned to Heavenly Perfection Topped with All Natural Peppered Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese on a Freshly Baked Buttered and Toasted Bun. All The Way Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion and Savoy Sauce. Served with Our Seasoned Fires and a side of our House made Chipotle Mayo.

Surf N Turf

$22.00

SIDES

French Fries

$6.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Veggies

$8.00

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.00

A Mixture of Melon, Green Grapes, Mango and Fresh Berries. (Fruit may vary)

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

SAVOY SIGNATURE CRAFT COCKTAILS

Miss Shirley

$15.00

An enchanting blend of Yellow Rose whiskey and pineapple with notes of honey, elderflower, mango, and fresh lemon.

288 South

$15.00

Hennessy and Grand Mariner team up with our house-made white peach habanero lemonade in this irresistible hometown cocktail.

SAVOY SIGNATURE CRAFT COCKTAILS ON DRAFT

Sneaky Link RX

$9.00

An unforbidden link on the rocks. Blended with our irresistible house-made peach lemonade and topped with a Hennessy floater.

Moyo Melon

$9.00

Fresh, light, and enticing. Grey Goose essences watermelon and basil with a house-made limeade.

Savoy Punch

$11.00

Our signature blend of exotic fruits, herbs, and flower.

Savoy Punch Shot

$9.00

Our signature blend of exotic fruits, herbs, and flower.

SAVOY SIGNATURE FROZENS

Sneaky Link

$11.00

An unforbidden link that'll blow up your spot! Smooth and creamy.Blended with our irresistible house-made peach lemonade and topped with a Hennessy floater.

Sneaky Link BTL

$30.00

An unforbidden link that'll blow up your spot! Smooth and Creamy. Blended with our irresistible house-made peach lemonade and topped with a Hennessy floater.

Emancipation

$11.00

Top shelf tequila frozen on Emancipation....... oh my! Sweet and Tangy. Our house-made raw honey lemonade will have you coming back for more.

Emancipation BTL

$30.00

Top shelf tequila frozen on Emancipation... oh my! Sweet and Tangy. Our house-made raw honey lemonade will have you coming back for more.

SAVOY SIGNATURE TOWERS

Mimosa Tower 2BTLS

$50.00

Mimosa Tower 3BTLS

$70.00

Patron Tree Emancipation

$50.00

Patron Tree Sneaky Link

$50.00

Emancipation Tower

$65.00

Sneaky Link Carafe

$45.00

Emancipation Carafe

$45.00

Margarita Carafe

$30.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Appletini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blue Hawaiian

$11.00

Blue MF'ER

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

French 75

$13.00

French Connection

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$11.00

Margarita Carafe

$31.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$13.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Ranch Water

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Skittles

$15.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

BEER ON DRAFT

Hopston IPA DT

$7.00

Stella DT

$7.00Out of stock

Art Car DT

$7.00

Bold Rock Watermelon Cider DT

$7.00

Yuengling DT

$7.00

Blue Moon DT

$7.00

Karbach Hopadillo DT

$7.00

Angry Orchard DT

$7.00

Dos XX DT

$7.00

BEER BY THE BOTTLE

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Ultra BTL

$5.00

Dos XX BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$5.00

Modelo BTL

$5.00

RED BY THE GLASS

Inter Cabernet Glass

$10.00

Mauro Veglio Barolo Glass

$18.00

Vui Manent Cabernet Glass

$8.00

Artimino Governo Glass

$12.00

Black Stone Merlot Glass

$12.00

Bougetz Pinot Nior

$9.00

Governo Toscana

$9.00

RED BY THE BOTTLE

Inter Cabernet

$36.00

Mauro Veglio Barolo

$70.00

Vui Manent Cabernet

$30.00

Artimino Governo

$42.00

Black Stone Merlot

$25.00

Pinot Nior

$20.00

WHITE BY THE GLASS

Viu Manent Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Sonoma Cutter

$10.00

Grand Napa Chardonnay

$22.00

Montebello Moscato (Sweet)

$8.00

Ch Ste Michelle Reisling

$12.00

WHITE BY THE BOTTLE

Viu Manent Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Sonoma Cutter

$60.00

Grand Napa Chardonnay

$60.00

Ca Montebello Moscato

$30.00

CH Ste Michelle Reislin

$30.00

CHAMPAGNE

Ace of Spade BTL

$601.95

Bellaire BTL

$94.93

Chandon BTL

$194.93

Dom Perignon BTL

$679.73

Korbel Brut BTL

$38.98

Moet Brut BTL

$94.93

Moet BTL

$94.93

Moet Rose BTL

$133.92

Vueve Clicquot BTL

$94.93

Vueve Rose BTL

$133.92

Moet Nectar BTL

$133.92

Prosecco BTL

$50.00

Prosecco GLASS

$10.00

LIQUOR

Courvoisier

$10.00

D'usse

$14.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Louis Tres

$301.00

Martel

$14.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Remy 1738

$15.00

Remy XO

$51.00

Hennessy VSOP

$13.00Out of stock

DBL Courvoisier

$18.00

DBL D'usse

$24.00

DBL Hennessy

$22.00

DBL Louis Tres

$558.00

DBL Martel

$24.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$24.00

DBL Remy 1738

$26.00

DBL Remy XO

$98.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Boodles

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

McCormick

$7.00

Monkey 47

$19.00

New Amsterdam (well)

$8.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

DBL Beefeater

$20.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL Boodles

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$22.00

DBL New Amsterdam (Well)

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$22.00

DBL Monkey 47

$34.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Baileys

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Creme De Violette

$10.00

Dekuyper Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Dekuyper Apple Pucker

$9.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$9.00

Dekuyper Watermelon Pucker

$9.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Mathlide Framboise

$9.00

Midori Melon

$11.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Rumplemintz

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Angostura 7 yr

$12.00

Bacardi (well)

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Diplimatico

$13.00

Gosling

$12.00

Lemonhart 151

$12.00

Mlibu

$10.00

Meyers

$12.00

Ron Rio Silver

$9.00

DBL Angostura 7 yr

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Diplimatico

$20.00

DBL Goslings

$16.00

DBL Lemonhart 151

$18.00

DBL Meyers

$16.00

DBL Ron Rio Silver

$12.00

Buchanan

$13.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Dewars White

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$17.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$46.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$26.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

MacAllan 12

$19.00

DBL Buchanan

$20.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$20.00

DBL Dewars White

$18.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$24.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$88.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Gold

$34.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$18.00

DBL MacAllan 12

$28.00

1800 Repo

$10.00

Avion 44

$31.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00Out of stock

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$11.00

Cazadores Repo

$10.00

Clasa Azul Blanco

$31.00

Clasa Azul Gold

$46.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Primavera

$40.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Espolon Repo

$14.00

Espolon Silver

$9.00

Herradura

$11.00

Illegal Mezcal

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Juarez (well)

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$16.00

Patron Repo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Teremana

$11.00

DBL 1800 Rep

$16.00Out of stock

DBL Avion 44

$48.00

DBL Casamigos Silver

$19.00

DBL Casamigos Rep

$22.00

DBL Clasa Azul Gold

$78.00

DBL Clasa Azul Blanco

$58.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$58.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Primavera

$48.00

DBL Don Julio Rep

$22.00

DBL Espolon Rep

$18.00

DBL Espolon Silver

$16.00

DBL Herradura

$18.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$16.00

DBL Juarez (well)

$12.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Teremana

$16.00

Absolut

$11.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopi

$11.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Green Apple

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Peach

$13.00Out of stock

Grey Goose Strawberry

$13.00

Grey Goose Watermelon

$13.00

Highway

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Nue (well)

$8.00

Titos`

$10.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$14.00

DBL Belvedere

$16.00

DBL Chopin

$16.00

DBL Ciroc

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Green Apple

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Pineapple

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Red Berry

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$14.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$14.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose Peach

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose Strawberry

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose Watermelon

$16.00

DBL Highway

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Nue (well)

$12.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Angels Envy Rye

$25.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Benchmark

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Crown

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Black

$13.00

Crown Peach

$12.00

Four Roses (well)

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Jack Danies

$10.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

TX

$12.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

Uncle Nearest

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Yellow Rose Blended

$14.00

NITROGEN COLD BREW ON DRAFT

Cowboy Cold Brew

$5.00

Locally Brewed Cold Brew Coffee Served Black Straight Out The Taps

Savoy Signature Cold Brew

$11.00

Our Delicious Locally Roasted and Brewed Nitrogen Cold Brew Served Up Sweet and Creamy Topped with Whipped Cream. Ask for Our Vegan Options

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERGAES

Evian Small

$5.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Pellegrino (Sparkling Water)

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Savoy Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR DRINKS

Top Shelf Frozen

$7.00

Ask your server about today's happy hour selection.

Domestic Draft Beer

$3.00

Todays ice cold selection of draft beer includes: Hopadillo IPA Art Car IPA Stella Bold Rock Watermelon Hopston IPA Dos XX Angry Orchard Blue Moon

House Wine

$5.00

Ask your server about today's happy hour selection.

Well Liquor

$4.00

Ask your server for todays Savoy bartender specials!

Premium

$6.00

Yes... you saw that right! $6 premiums

Draft Cocktails

$7.00

Ask your server about today's happy hour selection.

HAPPY HOUR FOOD

HH Fries

$5.00

Golden Crispy Delicious-ness!!! Perfectly fried up and Sprinkled with our House Made Savoy Seasoning. Betcha Wont eat just One!

HH Chicken Slider

$4.00

1 chicken slider for your Happy Hour Mix and Match plate

HH Savoy Slider

$5.00

A single Slider For Your Happy Hour Mix and Match Plate

HH Quesadilla

$5.00

1/2 Portion of our Oooey Gooey Mouth Watering Quesadilla. Comes With Your Choice of Protein. Delicious Vegan Options Available.

HH Full Quesadilla & Wine

$22.00

Our Full Sized Very Shareable Quesadilla Paired with Your Choice of a Red or White Bottle of Wine. A Match Made in Heaven!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
4402 Emancipation, Houston, TX 77004

