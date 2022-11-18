- Home
Uccello's Restaurant - Grandville
No reviews yet
3940 Rivertown Pkwy SW
Grandville, MI 49418
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
UTENSILS*
TAKE OUT SPECIALS*
DRINKS*
STARTERS*
Pizza Puffs*
Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.
Uccello's Breadsticks*
Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.
Margherita Dip*
Signature Tomato sauce blend topped with creamy boursin cheese, baked and finished with housemade basil pesto, served with grilled Romano flatbread.
Hot Wings*
House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $0.99
Boneless Wings*
House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. . Add Fries for $0.99
Bruschetta Crostini*
Housemade roma tomato bruschetta piled on grilled Italian bread with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic reduction
Calamari*
Fresh Calamari rings, Sicilian olives, banana peppers and roasted tomatoes fried to perfection. Served with housemade tomato sauce and fresh lemon.
Cheesy "U" Sticks*
Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99
Chicken Tenders*
Deep-fried until golden brown. Tossed in sauce of your choice $0.59 extra. Add fries for $0.99
Chips and Cheese*
Deluxe Nachos*
Housemade tortilla chips topped with Colby cheese, fire braised chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole and chipotle sour cream. Served with housemade salsa. Add jalapenos for $0.59. Chips & Cheese 8.99
Mozzarella Sticks*
Served with our famous pizza sauce for dipping.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip*
Artichoke hearts, spinach and four cheeses, served with grilled flatbread and crispy tortilla chips.
Chips and Salsa*
Meatball Alforno
Four Meatballs with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Grilled Bread.
Pepperoni Rolls
SOUPS AND SALADS*
Black & Bleu Salmon Salad*
Fresh Baby Spinach, Bleu Cheese crumbles, Dried Cranberries, Gigandes Beans & Blackened Fresh Atlanctic Salmon tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad*
Fried or Grilled Chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fried Tortilla Strips & Colby Cheese. We recommend our Fiesta Ranch Dressing.
Caesar Salad*
Crisp Hearts of Romain Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing, Croutons & Shaved Romano Cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad*
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.
Italian Cobb Salad*
Fresh Garden Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Sicilian Olives, Gorgonola & Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Large House Salad*
Fresh Garden Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Croutons.
Riviera Salad*
Fresh Garden Greens, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Cashews, Tomatoes & Swiss Cheese. We recommend our Poppyseed Dressing.
Chili*
Housemade thick & meaty, loaded with ground beef, beans & onions.
Minestrone
Housemade from a treasured Uccello family recipe. Brimming with fresh vegetables, kidney and garbanzo beans, simmered for hours in a light herb tomato sauce.
Side House Salad*
Fresh Garden Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Croutons.
Side Caesar Salad*
Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and shaved Romano cheese.
SANDWICHES
Bacon Cheese Burger*
Topped with crispy bacon and American cheese.
Belt Buster*
Cheddar cheese stuffed burger topped with crispy bacon, more cheddar cheese, and a fried egg.
Cheeseburger*
Topped with American Cheese
Chicken Club
Grilled marinated chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.
Chicken Gouda Flatbread*
Fire Braised Chicken, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Finished with Spicy Giardiniera and Baby Spinach on our Grilled Italian Flatbread.
Club Flatbread*
Smoked turkey, ham, crispy bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on our grilled Italian flatbread.
Fiesta Chicken Wrap*
Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Grilled Marinated strips of Chicken Breast, Colby Cheese, Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce and our Fiesta Ranch.
Ham & Cheese*
Thinly sliced Ham smothered with Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce and Salad Dressing. Add Pepperoni for $0.99
Hamburger*
Our half-pound, thick, juicy burgers are served on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our housemade potato chips.
Italian Flatbread*
Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, Ham, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella, Green and Banana Peppers, Onions and Italian Dressing on our Grilled Italian Flatbread.
Meatball Parmigiana*
Our Housemade Meatballs smothered in Meat Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Olive Burger*
Half-pound juicy burger served on a Grilled Brioche Bun, Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Chunky Sicilian Olive Sauce. Substitute Gluten Free Bun for $0.99
Pizza Crazy*
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and housemade pizza sauce.
Sausage Parmigiana*
A large patty of our housemade Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese and housemade meat sauce.
Sicilian Chicken Wrap*
Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Sicilian Chicken Breast, Tomato Bruschetta mix, Pesto Mayo, Romaine Lettuce and Asiago Cheese.
Spice of Italy*
Pepperoni, Ham, Spicy Capicola, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Salad Dressing.
Turkey Bacon Swiss*
Thinly sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, avocado, Lettuce and Salad Dressing.
PASTA AND RISOTTO*
CYO Pasta HALF*
CYO Pasta WHOLE*
Mushroom and Chicken Risotto*
Wild mushroom & Fire Braised Chicken with seasoned Romano & Boursin Cheese. Finished with Fresh Basil.
Quattro Formaggi Ravioli*
Hand made Ravioli filled with Romano, Asiago, Parmesan, Ricotta, tossed in a House Tomato Sauce & Fresh Basil.
Rigatoni Al Forno*
Rigatoni pasta tossed with our thick housemade meat sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
Seafood Risotto*
Scallops, Shrimp, Crab, Asparagus, Garlic, Onions, Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese, Topped with Seasoned Grilled Shrimp.
Shrimp Diavolo*
Sautéed Shrimp cooked in a spicy Pomodoro Sauce over Fettuccine.
Traditional Lasagna*
Layers of Lasagna noodles, Melted Cheese and our Zesty Housemade Meat Sauce, baked until bubbling.
6 Cheese Lasagna*
A tasty blend of mozzarella, Colby, ricotta, pecorino Romano, Swiss and Asiago cheeses in layer upon layer of pasta and sweet tomato sauce.
ENTREES*
Bruschetta Grilled Chicken*
Marinated Herb Grilled Chicken topped with Bruschetta Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction. Served with a side of Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Asparagus.
Chicken Marsala*
Two Chicken Breasts dusted in flour and sauteed to golden brown in Olive Oil, Garlic, Mushrooms and a Marsala Pan Sauce. Choice of one side.
Chicken Parmigiana*
Lightly Breaded Chicken made with our Zesty Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Spaghetti.
Grilled Salmon & Artichoke Compote*
Grilled Fresh Norwegian Salmon Filet served over a light mix of Kalamata Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Asparagus and Artichoke Hearts.
Hanger Steak*
Grilled, Served with Romano Garlic Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Rosemary Potatoes & a Side of Steak Sauce.
Italian Sausage & Peppers*
Housemade Italian Sausage links prepared according to a treasured Family Recipe. Grilled and smothered in Peppers, Onions and Housemade Tomato Sauce. Choice of one side.
Ribeye*
USDA Choice Black Angus 14 oz. Hand Cut Ribeye. Served with a side of choice. Order it Sicilian style $1.00.
Sicilian Chicken*
Two Chicken Breasts marinated in Olive Oil aand Lemon Juice, Breaded and Grilled over an open flame. Choice of one side.
Stuffed Chicken Scallopine*
Chicken cutlets stuffed with a special blend of Cheeses and Spicy Capicola Ham, breaded and then baked. Served with a side of Spaghetti in our Tomato Cream Sauce.
Wet Burrito*
Burrito sauce, Colby Cheese, Fresh Lettuce & Tomato, served with Chips & Housemade Salsa.
Taste of Italy
Enjoy a feast of flavors with three Italian classics on one platter: meat lasagna, fettuccine alfredo and breaded Sicilian chicken breast
PIZZA*
Grilled CYO Pizza
Grilled Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and oregano baked on our award-winning garlic grilled crust.
Grilled Seafood Pizza
Succulent shrimp, crab and scallops. Served with your choice of pesto, garlic butter or alfredo sauce.
Grilled Fire Braised Chicken Pizza
Fire braised chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and herbs. Finished with Romano cheese and your choice of pesto or alfredo sauce.
9 in Create Your Own Pizza
9 in. Deluxe Pizza*
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
9 in. Margherita Pizza*
House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil on a Traditional Crust.
9 in. Signature Pizza*
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
9in BBQ Pizza*
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
9in Sicilian Pizza*
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
9in Pickle Pizza*
Zesty Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon, Chopped Pickles, finished with a Romano Ranch Crust
12" Create Your Own Pizza*
12in BBQ Pizza*
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
12in Deluxe Pizza*
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
12in Margherita Pizza*
House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil
12in Sicilian Pizza*
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
12in Signature Pizza*
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
12in Pickle Pizza*
Zesty Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon, Chopped Pickles, finished with a Romano Ranch Crust
14" Create Your Own Pizza*
14in BBQ Pizza*
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
14in Deluxe Pizza*
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
14in Margherita Pizza*
House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil
14in Sicilian Pizza*
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
14in Signature Pizza*
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
14in Pickle Pizza*
Zesty Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon, Chopped Pickles, finished with a Romano Ranch Crust
16in Signature Pizza*
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
16in Deluxe Pizza*
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
16in BBQ Pizza*
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
16in Sicilian Pizza*
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
16" Create Your Own Pizza*
STUFFED PIZZA*
Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Pizza*
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Basil & four Cheeses.
The Faro Stuffed Pizza*
Ham, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms & House Blend Mozzarella.
Create Your Own Stuffed Pizza*
Choose any four Pizza Toppings. Each additional topping $1.79
STROMBOLI*
DESSERT*
Uccello's Famous Grand Strawberry Shortcake*
Four scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream atop Buttermilk Biscuits, buried under Fresh Strawberries in a Sweet Sauce. Topped with Whipped Cream.
Tiramisu*
Housemade Italian Specialty with Mascarpone Cheese and delicate Ladyfingers laced with Rum and Espresso. Garnished with Caramel and Chocolate Sauces. Finished with a Cocoa Powder dusting.
New York Style Cheesecake*
Direct from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Served with Strawberry Sauce.
Chocolate Cake*
Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Caramel.
Dessert Puffs*
Deep fried, bite-sized puffs of our housemade pizza dough tossed with butter, cinnamon & sugar. Served with chocolate & strawberry sauces.
SIDES- TAKE OUT*
Alfredo Sauce Side*
Asparagus*
Broccoli*
Cheese Sauce 4oz*
City Fries*
Fiesta Ranch 4oz
Guacamole 2oz*
Guacamole 4oz *
Meatball (1)*
Pizza Sauce 4oz*
Roasted Rosemary Potatoes*
Brussell Sprouts*
Seasonal Vegetable Medley*
Side Colby*
Sour Cream 2oz *
U-Fries*
Waffle Fries*
White Onion 2oz*
Ranch
4 oz Ranch
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
With six locations in the greater West Michigan area, Uccello's Ristorante Pizzeria & Sports Lounge has something for everyone. Uccello's offers a mouth watering combination for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and late night hunger. Each location features multiple big-screen HDTV's located throughout each restaurant. Guests will have a great view of the games from anywhere. Each sports lounge also features HD flat screen tv's at every angle, a jukebox, Keno, Pull Tabs & Free WIFI. Experience for yourself why Uccello's is West Michigan's favorite sports lounge!
3940 Rivertown Pkwy SW, Grandville, MI 49418