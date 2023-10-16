- Home
Uccello's Ristorante- Standale Standale
4787 Lake Michigan Dr NW
Walker, MI 49534
Take Out Menu
STARTERS*
Boneless Wings*
House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. . Add Fries for $0.99
Bruschetta Crostini*
Housemade roma tomato bruschetta piled on grilled Italian bread with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic reduction
Calamari*
Fresh Calamari rings, Sicilian olives, banana peppers and roasted tomatoes fried to perfection. Served with housemade tomato sauce and fresh lemon.
Cheesy "U" Sticks*
Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99
Chicken Tenders*
Deep-fried until golden brown. Tossed in sauce of your choice $0.59 extra. Add fries for $0.99
Chips and Cheese*
Chips and Salsa*
Deluxe Nachos*
Housemade tortilla chips topped with Colby cheese, fire braised chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole and chipotle sour cream. Served with housemade salsa. Add jalapenos for $0.59. Chips & Cheese 8.99
Hot Wings*
House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $0.99
Margherita Dip*
Signature Tomato sauce blend topped with creamy boursin cheese, baked and finished with housemade basil pesto, served with grilled Romano flatbread.
Meatball Alforno
Four Meatballs with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Grilled Bread.
Mozzarella Sticks*
Served with our famous pizza sauce for dipping.
Pizza Puffs*
Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip*
Artichoke hearts, spinach and four cheeses, served with grilled flatbread and crispy tortilla chips.
Uccello's Breadsticks*
Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.