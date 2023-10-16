Take Out Menu

STARTERS*

Boneless Wings*

$13.99

House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. . Add Fries for $0.99

Bruschetta Crostini*

$9.99

Housemade roma tomato bruschetta piled on grilled Italian bread with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic reduction

Calamari*

$12.99

Fresh Calamari rings, Sicilian olives, banana peppers and roasted tomatoes fried to perfection. Served with housemade tomato sauce and fresh lemon.

Cheesy "U" Sticks*

$9.99

Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99

Chicken Tenders*

$11.99

Deep-fried until golden brown. Tossed in sauce of your choice $0.59 extra. Add fries for $0.99

Chips and Cheese*

$8.99
Chips and Salsa*

$5.99
Deluxe Nachos*

$12.99

Housemade tortilla chips topped with Colby cheese, fire braised chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole and chipotle sour cream. Served with housemade salsa. Add jalapenos for $0.59. Chips & Cheese 8.99

Hot Wings*

$13.99Out of stock

House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $0.99

Margherita Dip*

$11.99

Signature Tomato sauce blend topped with creamy boursin cheese, baked and finished with housemade basil pesto, served with grilled Romano flatbread.

Meatball Alforno

$9.99

Four Meatballs with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Grilled Bread.

Mozzarella Sticks*

$9.99

Served with our famous pizza sauce for dipping.

Pizza Puffs*

$8.99

Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip*

$11.99

Artichoke hearts, spinach and four cheeses, served with grilled flatbread and crispy tortilla chips.

Uccello's Breadsticks*

$8.99

Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

ENTREES*