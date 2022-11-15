Uchu Sushi 3940 N Mississippi Ave

A map showing the location of Uchu Sushi 3940 N Mississippi AveView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Iggy Popper Roll
Veggie Tempura Roll
California Roll

HOT PLATES

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Crispy fried tofu with green onion & tempura sauce

Baked Mussels

$8.00

Baked in a spicy mayo sauce with green onions

Chicken Karaage

$8.00

Boneless chicken pieces marinated in saké, soy sauce, ginger and shallot; breaded and fried

Chicken Teriyaki Hot Plate

$9.00

Grilled chicken prepared with teriyaki sauce, with Rice and 2 gyoza

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed, lightly salted soy beans. VG, GF

Gyoza

$6.00

Japanese style fried potstickers filled with chicken, pork & vegetables

Hamachi Kama

$11.00

Grilled yellowtail collar, served with ponzu sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Fried jalapeños filled with spicy tuna, spicy salmon & cream cheese (Sub vegan cream cheese for $1) VG

Miso Soup

$3.00

With tofu, seaweed & green onions

Rice

$3.00

Steamed white rice with sesame seeds. VG

Salmon Kama

$8.00

Grilled salmon collar, served with ponzu sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$5.00

Steamed shrimp dumplings w/shrimp, tofu & onion

Spicy Calamari

$8.00

Corn starch battered and fried and served with a spicy dipping sauce

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Tempura Plate

$10.00

Assorted vegetables dipped in our ultra-light batter & lightly fried Add 3 prawns for $6

Tempura Prawns (5 )

$10.00

(5 piece fried prawns)

Vegan Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Fried jalapeños filled with vegan cream cheese

Veggie Gyoza

$6.00

Japanese style fried potstickers filled with veggies. VG

Open Food

Take Out

$1.00

COLD PLATES

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Shredded seaweed marinated in vinegar & sesame oil. VG

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Cucumber and sesame seeds with house dressing. VG, GF

House Salad

$4.00

Lettuce and tomatoes with ginger dressing. VG, GF

Monkey Brain Salmon

$14.00

Salmon in crab salad & avocado, topped with wasabi mayo & unagi sauce

Monkey Brain Shrimp

$14.00

Tempura Shrimp in crab salad & avocado, topped with wasabi mayo & unagi sauce

Monkey Brain Tuna

$14.00

Tuna in crab salad & avocado, topped with wasabi mayo & unagi sauce

Poke Salad Salmon

$8.00

Spicy seaweed salad with shredded cucumber with diced salmon sashimi

Poke Salad Tuna

$10.00

Spicy seaweed salad with shredded cucumber and diced tuna sashimi

Peppered Seared Tuna

$17.00

Slices of maguro tuna coated with fresh cracked pepper and lightly seared

Ahi Tower

$14.00

Ahi tuna, crab salad, avocado, rice. Topped with tobiko, wasabi mayo & unagi sauce

NOODLES

Veggie Yakisoba

$11.00

Fried noodles with cabbage, carrot, broccoli & onion. VG

Beef Yakisoba

$16.00

Fried noodles with cabbage, carrot, broccoli & onion w/ beef.

Chicken Yakisoba

$14.00

Fried noodles with cabbage, carrot, broccoli & onion w/ chicken.

Tofu Yakisoba

$13.00

Fried noodles with cabbage, carrot, broccoli & onion w/ tofu. VG

Ramen

$12.00

Pork broth, roasted pork shoulder, onions, bamboo shoots, and medium-boiled egg

Veg Udon

$10.00

Fish-based broth with mushroom, seaweed, broccoli, green onion, & fish cake. Add prawns for $4

ENTREES

Beef Teriyaki Entree

$17.00

Rib eye steak prepared with teriyaki sauce, w/3 gyoza. Comes with miso soup, rice and house salad.

Chicken Katsu Entree

$16.00

Japanese style deep-fried chicken breast, w/3 gyoza. Comes with miso soup, rice and house salad.

Chicken Teriyaki Entree

$15.00

Grilled chicken prepared with teriyaki sauce, w/3 gyoza. Comes with miso soup, rice and house salad.

Salmon Teriyaki Entree

$17.00

Grilled salmon prepared in teriyaki sauce, w/3 gyoza. Comes with miso soup, rice and house salad.

Sashimi Dinner

$34.00

15pcs, chef's choice. Comes with miso soup, rice and house salad.

Sushi Dinner Entree

$25.00

One tuna roll and 8 pcs assorted nigiri, chef's choice. (side of rice not included)

CLASSIC ROLLS

Alaskan Roll

$10.00

Crab salad, salmon, avocado

B.C. Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, and kaiware. GF

California Roll

$7.00

Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds. GF

Dynamite Roll

$10.00

Salmon and tuna, fried in tempura batter with tempura flake, topped with unagi sauce & spicy mayo

Hawaiian Roll

$11.00

Tuna, salmon, mango, avocado. GF

Negihama Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail, green onion. GF

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seeds. GF

Portland Roll

$7.00

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber. GF

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with assorted fish (chef's choice)

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Salmon skin, avocado, kaiware, sesame seeds, yamagobo, unagi sauce. GF

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, sesame seeds. GF

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds. GF

Spider Roll

$12.00

Deep-fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado, crab salad, kaiware, masago

Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Unagi Roll

$9.00

Eel, avocado, sesame seeds, unagi sauce

Vegas Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese fried in tempura batter, topped with unagi sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$17.00

VEGAN | VEGETARIAN ROLLS

Asparagus Roll

$9.00

Tempura fried asparagus, cream cheese, sesame seeds. VG

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado, sesame seeds. VG, GF

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Cucumber, sesame seeds. VG, GF

Enoki Roll

$8.00

Enoki mushroom, inari, yamagobo, cucumber, topped with unagi sauce. VG

Garden Spider Roll

$9.00

Grilled asparagus, avocado, yamagobo, kaiware. VG

Green Dragon Roll

$12.00

Tempura fried asparagus, topped with avocado and unagi sauce. VG

Iggy Popper Roll

$8.00

Tempura fried jalapeno, cream cheese, avocado, topped with sesame seeds and spicy sauce Top with spicy tuna* for $5. VG

Jungle Roll

$8.00

Mango, avocado & yamagobo topped with tomato. VG

Monkey Roll

$9.00

Tempura fried asparagus, mango, fried tofu. VG

Nasayuki Roll

$8.00

Tempura fried japanese eggplant, inari, yamagobo topped with vegan spicy mayo. VG

Okra Roll

$8.00

Tempura fried okra, cream cheese, avocado, topped with sesame seeds and spicy sauce. VG

Reno Roll

$9.00

Avocado, cream cheese fried in tempura batter, topped with unagi sauce. V

Tofu Maki Roll

$8.00

Tempura fried tofu, yamagobo, cucumber. VG

Vegan Chiang Mai Roll

$10.00

Our veggie tempura roll topped with avocado, mango, sesame seeds and a special house curry sauce. VG

Veggie Tempura Roll

$8.00

Tempura fried sweet potato, carrot & cucumber, topped with tempura flakes. VG

Vegan Striking Willow

$11.00

HOUSE ROLLS

B.L.A.T. Roll

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, topped with spicy mayo. GF

Chiang Mai Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, mango, avocado topped with salmon, sesame seeds and a special sauce (note: contains peanuts).

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, topped with eel, avocado & unagi sauce

Energy Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with eel, salmon & unagi sauce

Fried Chicken Roll

$15.00

Tempura fried chicken, cream cheese & tomato, topped with avocado, unagi sauce, spicy mayo & sesame seeds Add bacon for $3

Geisha Roll

$16.00

Mango, eel & spicy tuna, topped with salmon, tuna, hamachi & unagi sauce

Hama Lover Roll

$16.00

Hamachi, avocado, cucumber, green onions, topped with hamachi, masago & wasabi mayo

Harvest Moon Roll

$16.00

Fried soft-shell crab, avocado & cucumber, topped with baked spicy scallops, masago, spicy mayo & unagi sauce

Mississippi Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp & crab salad topped with baked salmon, spicy mayo & unagi sauce

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad & avocado, topped with spicy tuna, unagi sauce & three different tobiko

Striking Willow

$13.00

Sunshine Roll

$15.00

Shrimp, crab salad & avocado, topped with mango, salmon & wasabi mayo

Symphony #9 Roll

$16.00

Unagi & avocado, topped with seared salmon, green onions, unagi sauce & sriracha

Tropical Roll

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, crab salad, mango & avocado, wrapped with cucumber, topped with spicy mayo & unagi sauce

Tuna Love Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna & cucumber, topped with tuna & albacore. GF

NIGIRI

Nigiri Flight

$10.00

(3 piece your choice). Add Quail Egg $2.

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

(Albacore Tuna) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Amaebi Nigiri

$7.00

(Sweet Shrimp) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Avocado Nigiri

$5.00

GF VG. Add Quail Egg $2.

Bacon Nigiri

$5.00

GF . Add Quail Egg $2.

Creamy Hotategai Nigiri

$7.00

(Creamy Scallops) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Ebi Nigiri

$5.00

(Shrimp) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Escolar Nigiri

$6.00

Super White Tuna. Add Quail Egg $2.

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00

(Yellow Tail) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Ika Nigiri

$5.00

(Squid) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Ikura Nigiri

$7.00

(Salmon Roe) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Inari Nigiri

$4.00

(Sweet Fried Tofu) VG. Add Quail Egg $2.

Maguro Nigiri

$8.00

(Tuna) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Masago Nigiri

$5.00

(Smelt Roe). Add Quail Egg $2.

Saba Nigiri

$6.00

(Mackerel) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Saké Nigiri

$6.00

(Salmon) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Seared sake Nigiri

$6.00

Smoked Saké Nigiri

$6.00

(Smoked Salmon) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Tako Nigiri

$6.00

(Octopus) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

(Sweet Egg) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Tobiko Nigiri

$6.00

(Flying Fish Roe / Black, Green or Red). Add Quail Egg $2.

Unagi Nigiri

$7.00

(Freshwater Eel). Add Quail Egg $2.

SASHIMI

Albacore Sashimi

$15.00

(Albacore Tuna) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Escolar Sashimi

$15.00

Super White Tuna. Add Quail Egg $2.

Hamachi Sashimi

$15.00

(Yellow Tail) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Ika Sashimi

$11.00

(Squid) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Maguro Sashimi

$18.00

(Tuna) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Saba Sashimi

$13.00

(Mackerel) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Saké Sashimi

$15.00

(Salmon) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Sashimi Flight

$16.00

(6 piece chef's choice). Add Quail Egg $2.

Smoked Saké Sashimi

$15.00

(Smoked Salmon) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Tako Sashimi

$13.00

(Octopus) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.

Unagi Sashimi

$15.00

(Freshwater Eel). Add Quail Egg $2.

DESSERT

Green Tea Mochi

$5.00

Japanese-style bonbons. (2 pcs) GF

Strawberry Mochi

$5.00

Japanese-style bonbons. (2 pcs) GF

Mango Mochi

$5.00

Japanese-style bonbons. (2 pcs) GF

Red Bean Mochi

$5.00

Japanese-style bonbons. (2 pcs) GF

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.00

Deep-fried vanilla ice cream

Sesame Balls (3 )

$4.00

Lightly sweet with a red bean filling. VG, GF

Green/Strawberry

$5.00

Green/Mango

$5.00

Green/Redbean

$5.00

Straw/Mango

$5.00

Straw/Redbean

$5.00

Mango/Redbean

$5.00

Togo Sauces

siracha

$0.50

spicy mayo

$0.50

tamari

teriyaki sauce

$0.50

unagi sauce

$0.50

vegan spicy mayo

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

Vodka

Monopolowa

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Ketel

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Gin

Aria

$8.00

Aviation

$9.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$8.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Malfy Pink Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Rum

Flor de Cana

$7.00

Goslings

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Tequila

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

El Jimador Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson Irish

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Maker's

$9.00

Nikky Coffy

$18.00

Old Overholt Rye

$7.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Shinobu Blended Malt

$18.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Yamazaki 12

$30.00

Cognac

Courvoisier VS

$10.00

Courvoisier XO

$48.00

Hennesey VS

$12.00

Remy XO

$52.00

Scotch

Dewars

$6.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW Blue

$50.00

JW Red

$8.00

Lagavulin 8

$19.00

Laphroig 10

$18.00

Yamazaki 12

$30.00

Shochu

Iichiko

$9.00

Liqueurs

Absinthe

$9.00

Amaro

$11.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Creme de Violette

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Fernet

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Ouzo

$7.00

Pernod

$10.00

Pimm's

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

Draft/Can/Bottle

Asahi 22 oz Bottle (Japan)

$8.00

Gigantic Red

$7.00

Breakside IPA (Portland, OR)

$6.00

IPA 5 (GF)

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban (Japan)

$6.00

Level Sweep the Leg

$4.00

Olallie (GF)

$6.00

Pelican Pilsner (Cannon Beach, OR)

$6.00

Pumpkin Cider

$8.00

Sapporo (Japan)

$6.00

Zoighuas Yuzu Weiss

$7.00

Vicious Mosquito

$7.00

Sake Bomb

$6.00

1/2 Draft

1/2 Kirin

$3.00

1/2 Sapporo

$3.00

1/2 Pelican Pilsner

$3.50

1/2 Breakside

$3.00

1/2 Blonde

$3.50

1/2 Sweep the Leg

$2.00

1/2 Cider

$4.00

1/2 seasonal IPA

$3.50

1/2 Red

$3.50

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Fleur de Prairie Rose (France)

$36.00

BTL Gruet Brut (New Mexico)

$33.00

BTL Ichinokura Himezen Ume (Japan)

$50.00

BTL House Red

$21.00

BTL Joe Dobbs Pinot Noir (Oregon)

$30.00

BTL Canoe Ridge Malbec (Washington)

$27.00

BTL House White

$21.00

BTL Noble Vines Sauvignon Blanc (CA)

$24.00

BTL Erath Pinot Gris (OR)

$27.00Out of stock

PREMIUM SAKÉ

Mirror of Truth

$10.00

Masumi Junmai Ginjo Nagano One of the central pillars of the Masumi brand. A light, fragrant Junmai Ginjo. Subtle astringency and a fragrance reminiscent of young Fuji apples. A superbly balanced dry saké.

Spring Deer

$10.00

Harushika Junmai "Extra Dry" Nara Very dry saké with medium body. Refreshing earthy aroma with hint of flower, combined with crispy citrus fruits flavor and clean bitter finish.

Snow Shadow

$9.00

Yukikage Tokubetsu Junmai Niigata Soft, relaxed, light, clean and easy to drink, with notes of green apple & apricot.

Classic Saké

$8.00

Kirinzan Futsu-shu Niigata Dry, clean, light-bodied and well-refined. This is a representative of the Tanrei Karakuchi sake made in Niigata, the heartland of Japanese premium sake production.

White Deer

$8.00

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo House Saké Hyogo Fresh & fruity ginjo flavor, slightly dry taste & full body.

Kimoto Dry

$9.00

Dawasakura

$8.00

BTL Mirror of Truth

$45.00

Masumi Junmai Ginjo Nagano One of the central pillars of the Masumi brand. A light, fragrant Junmai Ginjo. Subtle astringency and a fragrance reminiscent of young Fuji apples. A superbly balanced dry saké.

BTL Spring Deer

$45.00

Harushika Junmai "Extra Dry" Nara Very dry saké with medium body. Refreshing earthy aroma with hint of flower, combined with crispy citrus fruits flavor and clean bitter finish.

BTL Snow Shadow

$40.00

Yukikage Tokubetsu Junmai Niigata Soft, relaxed, light, clean and easy to drink, with notes of green apple & apricot.

BTL Classic Saké

$35.00

Kirinzan Futsu-shu Niigata Dry, clean, light-bodied and well-refined. This is a representative of the Tanrei Karakuchi sake made in Niigata, the heartland of Japanese premium sake production.

BTL White Deer

$35.00

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo House Saké Hyogo Fresh & fruity ginjo flavor, slightly dry taste & full body.

BTL Kimoto Dry

$40.00

OREGON SAKÉ

G Joy Junmai Ginjo Genshu

$8.00

G Joy Junmai Ginjo Genshu Oregon A rich genshu style saké that is big and bold with fruit aromas supported on the palate with a velvety, dense body featuring melon, cherry and a pepper finish.

Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo

$8.00

Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo Oregon Lush layers of bright, honeyed fruit flavors are suspended in a rich and buttery mouthfeel.

BTL G Joy Junmai Ginjo Genshu

$35.00

BTL Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo

$35.00

NIGORI SAKÉ

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$8.00

Nigori is an unfiltered saké, giving it cloudy appearance and creamy texture. t is generally the sweetest of all sakés.

BTL Momokawa Organic Nigori

$16.00

Nigori is an unfiltered saké, giving it cloudy appearance and creamy texture. t is generally the sweetest of all sakés.

BTL Hakatsuru Sayuri Nigori

$16.00

Nigori is an unfiltered saké, giving it cloudy appearance and creamy texture. t is generally the sweetest of all sakés.

WARM SAKÉ

SM Hot Sake

$7.00

LG Hot Sake

$14.00

SHOCHU

Takara

$9.00

Satsuma Shiranami

$12.00

SODA

Coke

$3.00

Coke Diet

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

ICE TEA

Lychee Black Tea

$4.00

HOT TEA

Jasmine Green Tea (Hot)

$4.00+

Genmaicha Green Tea (Hot)

$4.00+

Lychee Black Tea (Hot)

$4.00+

Tulsi Herbal Tea (Hot)

$4.00+

JUICE

OJ

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Limeade

$5.00

LUNCH BENTO BOX

Chicken Bento Box

$12.00

Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll

Salmon Bento Box

$12.00

Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll

Beef Bento Box

$12.00

Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll

Tonkatsu Bento Box

$12.00

(breaded fried pork). Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll

Saba Shioyaki

$12.00

Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll

Chicken Katsu Bento Box

$12.00

Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll

Veggie Bento Box

$12.00

Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll. (Agedashi Tofu, Rice, House Salad & Sweet Veggie Roll). VG

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3940 N Mississippi Ave, Porltand, OR 97227

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

