Uchu Sushi 3940 N Mississippi Ave
No reviews yet
3940 N Mississippi Ave
Porltand, OR 97227
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
HOT PLATES
Agedashi Tofu
Crispy fried tofu with green onion & tempura sauce
Baked Mussels
Baked in a spicy mayo sauce with green onions
Chicken Karaage
Boneless chicken pieces marinated in saké, soy sauce, ginger and shallot; breaded and fried
Chicken Teriyaki Hot Plate
Grilled chicken prepared with teriyaki sauce, with Rice and 2 gyoza
Edamame
Steamed, lightly salted soy beans. VG, GF
Gyoza
Japanese style fried potstickers filled with chicken, pork & vegetables
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar, served with ponzu sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Fried jalapeños filled with spicy tuna, spicy salmon & cream cheese (Sub vegan cream cheese for $1) VG
Miso Soup
With tofu, seaweed & green onions
Rice
Steamed white rice with sesame seeds. VG
Salmon Kama
Grilled salmon collar, served with ponzu sauce
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings w/shrimp, tofu & onion
Spicy Calamari
Corn starch battered and fried and served with a spicy dipping sauce
Sushi Rice
Tempura Plate
Assorted vegetables dipped in our ultra-light batter & lightly fried Add 3 prawns for $6
Tempura Prawns (5 )
(5 piece fried prawns)
Vegan Jalapeño Poppers
Fried jalapeños filled with vegan cream cheese
Veggie Gyoza
Japanese style fried potstickers filled with veggies. VG
Open Food
Take Out
COLD PLATES
Seaweed Salad
Shredded seaweed marinated in vinegar & sesame oil. VG
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber and sesame seeds with house dressing. VG, GF
House Salad
Lettuce and tomatoes with ginger dressing. VG, GF
Monkey Brain Salmon
Salmon in crab salad & avocado, topped with wasabi mayo & unagi sauce
Monkey Brain Shrimp
Tempura Shrimp in crab salad & avocado, topped with wasabi mayo & unagi sauce
Monkey Brain Tuna
Tuna in crab salad & avocado, topped with wasabi mayo & unagi sauce
Poke Salad Salmon
Spicy seaweed salad with shredded cucumber with diced salmon sashimi
Poke Salad Tuna
Spicy seaweed salad with shredded cucumber and diced tuna sashimi
Peppered Seared Tuna
Slices of maguro tuna coated with fresh cracked pepper and lightly seared
Ahi Tower
Ahi tuna, crab salad, avocado, rice. Topped with tobiko, wasabi mayo & unagi sauce
NOODLES
Veggie Yakisoba
Fried noodles with cabbage, carrot, broccoli & onion. VG
Beef Yakisoba
Fried noodles with cabbage, carrot, broccoli & onion w/ beef.
Chicken Yakisoba
Fried noodles with cabbage, carrot, broccoli & onion w/ chicken.
Tofu Yakisoba
Fried noodles with cabbage, carrot, broccoli & onion w/ tofu. VG
Ramen
Pork broth, roasted pork shoulder, onions, bamboo shoots, and medium-boiled egg
Veg Udon
Fish-based broth with mushroom, seaweed, broccoli, green onion, & fish cake. Add prawns for $4
ENTREES
Beef Teriyaki Entree
Rib eye steak prepared with teriyaki sauce, w/3 gyoza. Comes with miso soup, rice and house salad.
Chicken Katsu Entree
Japanese style deep-fried chicken breast, w/3 gyoza. Comes with miso soup, rice and house salad.
Chicken Teriyaki Entree
Grilled chicken prepared with teriyaki sauce, w/3 gyoza. Comes with miso soup, rice and house salad.
Salmon Teriyaki Entree
Grilled salmon prepared in teriyaki sauce, w/3 gyoza. Comes with miso soup, rice and house salad.
Sashimi Dinner
15pcs, chef's choice. Comes with miso soup, rice and house salad.
Sushi Dinner Entree
One tuna roll and 8 pcs assorted nigiri, chef's choice. (side of rice not included)
CLASSIC ROLLS
Alaskan Roll
Crab salad, salmon, avocado
B.C. Salmon Roll
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, and kaiware. GF
California Roll
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds. GF
Dynamite Roll
Salmon and tuna, fried in tempura batter with tempura flake, topped with unagi sauce & spicy mayo
Hawaiian Roll
Tuna, salmon, mango, avocado. GF
Negihama Roll
Yellowtail, green onion. GF
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seeds. GF
Portland Roll
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber. GF
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted fish (chef's choice)
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin, avocado, kaiware, sesame seeds, yamagobo, unagi sauce. GF
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, sesame seeds. GF
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds. GF
Spider Roll
Deep-fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado, crab salad, kaiware, masago
Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame
Tuna Roll
Unagi Roll
Eel, avocado, sesame seeds, unagi sauce
Vegas Roll
Salmon, cream cheese fried in tempura batter, topped with unagi sauce
Caterpillar Roll
VEGAN | VEGETARIAN ROLLS
Asparagus Roll
Tempura fried asparagus, cream cheese, sesame seeds. VG
Avocado Roll
Avocado, sesame seeds. VG, GF
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber, sesame seeds. VG, GF
Enoki Roll
Enoki mushroom, inari, yamagobo, cucumber, topped with unagi sauce. VG
Garden Spider Roll
Grilled asparagus, avocado, yamagobo, kaiware. VG
Green Dragon Roll
Tempura fried asparagus, topped with avocado and unagi sauce. VG
Iggy Popper Roll
Tempura fried jalapeno, cream cheese, avocado, topped with sesame seeds and spicy sauce Top with spicy tuna* for $5. VG
Jungle Roll
Mango, avocado & yamagobo topped with tomato. VG
Monkey Roll
Tempura fried asparagus, mango, fried tofu. VG
Nasayuki Roll
Tempura fried japanese eggplant, inari, yamagobo topped with vegan spicy mayo. VG
Okra Roll
Tempura fried okra, cream cheese, avocado, topped with sesame seeds and spicy sauce. VG
Reno Roll
Avocado, cream cheese fried in tempura batter, topped with unagi sauce. V
Tofu Maki Roll
Tempura fried tofu, yamagobo, cucumber. VG
Vegan Chiang Mai Roll
Our veggie tempura roll topped with avocado, mango, sesame seeds and a special house curry sauce. VG
Veggie Tempura Roll
Tempura fried sweet potato, carrot & cucumber, topped with tempura flakes. VG
Vegan Striking Willow
HOUSE ROLLS
B.L.A.T. Roll
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, topped with spicy mayo. GF
Chiang Mai Roll
Shrimp tempura, mango, avocado topped with salmon, sesame seeds and a special sauce (note: contains peanuts).
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, topped with eel, avocado & unagi sauce
Energy Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with eel, salmon & unagi sauce
Fried Chicken Roll
Tempura fried chicken, cream cheese & tomato, topped with avocado, unagi sauce, spicy mayo & sesame seeds Add bacon for $3
Geisha Roll
Mango, eel & spicy tuna, topped with salmon, tuna, hamachi & unagi sauce
Hama Lover Roll
Hamachi, avocado, cucumber, green onions, topped with hamachi, masago & wasabi mayo
Harvest Moon Roll
Fried soft-shell crab, avocado & cucumber, topped with baked spicy scallops, masago, spicy mayo & unagi sauce
Mississippi Roll
Tempura shrimp & crab salad topped with baked salmon, spicy mayo & unagi sauce
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab salad & avocado, topped with spicy tuna, unagi sauce & three different tobiko
Striking Willow
Sunshine Roll
Shrimp, crab salad & avocado, topped with mango, salmon & wasabi mayo
Symphony #9 Roll
Unagi & avocado, topped with seared salmon, green onions, unagi sauce & sriracha
Tropical Roll
Tuna, salmon, crab salad, mango & avocado, wrapped with cucumber, topped with spicy mayo & unagi sauce
Tuna Love Roll
Spicy tuna & cucumber, topped with tuna & albacore. GF
NIGIRI
Nigiri Flight
(3 piece your choice). Add Quail Egg $2.
Albacore Nigiri
(Albacore Tuna) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Amaebi Nigiri
(Sweet Shrimp) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Avocado Nigiri
GF VG. Add Quail Egg $2.
Bacon Nigiri
GF . Add Quail Egg $2.
Creamy Hotategai Nigiri
(Creamy Scallops) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Ebi Nigiri
(Shrimp) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Escolar Nigiri
Super White Tuna. Add Quail Egg $2.
Hamachi Nigiri
(Yellow Tail) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Ika Nigiri
(Squid) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Ikura Nigiri
(Salmon Roe) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Inari Nigiri
(Sweet Fried Tofu) VG. Add Quail Egg $2.
Maguro Nigiri
(Tuna) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Masago Nigiri
(Smelt Roe). Add Quail Egg $2.
Saba Nigiri
(Mackerel) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Saké Nigiri
(Salmon) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Seared sake Nigiri
Smoked Saké Nigiri
(Smoked Salmon) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Tako Nigiri
(Octopus) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Tamago Nigiri
(Sweet Egg) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Tobiko Nigiri
(Flying Fish Roe / Black, Green or Red). Add Quail Egg $2.
Unagi Nigiri
(Freshwater Eel). Add Quail Egg $2.
SASHIMI
Albacore Sashimi
(Albacore Tuna) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Escolar Sashimi
Super White Tuna. Add Quail Egg $2.
Hamachi Sashimi
(Yellow Tail) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Ika Sashimi
(Squid) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Maguro Sashimi
(Tuna) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Saba Sashimi
(Mackerel) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Saké Sashimi
(Salmon) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Sashimi Flight
(6 piece chef's choice). Add Quail Egg $2.
Smoked Saké Sashimi
(Smoked Salmon) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Tako Sashimi
(Octopus) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Unagi Sashimi
(Freshwater Eel). Add Quail Egg $2.
DESSERT
Green Tea Mochi
Japanese-style bonbons. (2 pcs) GF
Strawberry Mochi
Japanese-style bonbons. (2 pcs) GF
Mango Mochi
Japanese-style bonbons. (2 pcs) GF
Red Bean Mochi
Japanese-style bonbons. (2 pcs) GF
Tempura Ice Cream
Deep-fried vanilla ice cream
Sesame Balls (3 )
Lightly sweet with a red bean filling. VG, GF
Green/Strawberry
Green/Mango
Green/Redbean
Straw/Mango
Straw/Redbean
Mango/Redbean
Togo Sauces
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch
Shochu
Liqueurs
Draft/Can/Bottle
1/2 Draft
BY THE BOTTLE
BTL Fleur de Prairie Rose (France)
BTL Gruet Brut (New Mexico)
BTL Ichinokura Himezen Ume (Japan)
BTL House Red
BTL Joe Dobbs Pinot Noir (Oregon)
BTL Canoe Ridge Malbec (Washington)
BTL House White
BTL Noble Vines Sauvignon Blanc (CA)
BTL Erath Pinot Gris (OR)
PREMIUM SAKÉ
Mirror of Truth
Masumi Junmai Ginjo Nagano One of the central pillars of the Masumi brand. A light, fragrant Junmai Ginjo. Subtle astringency and a fragrance reminiscent of young Fuji apples. A superbly balanced dry saké.
Spring Deer
Harushika Junmai "Extra Dry" Nara Very dry saké with medium body. Refreshing earthy aroma with hint of flower, combined with crispy citrus fruits flavor and clean bitter finish.
Snow Shadow
Yukikage Tokubetsu Junmai Niigata Soft, relaxed, light, clean and easy to drink, with notes of green apple & apricot.
Classic Saké
Kirinzan Futsu-shu Niigata Dry, clean, light-bodied and well-refined. This is a representative of the Tanrei Karakuchi sake made in Niigata, the heartland of Japanese premium sake production.
White Deer
Hakushika Junmai Ginjo House Saké Hyogo Fresh & fruity ginjo flavor, slightly dry taste & full body.
Kimoto Dry
Dawasakura
BTL Mirror of Truth
Masumi Junmai Ginjo Nagano One of the central pillars of the Masumi brand. A light, fragrant Junmai Ginjo. Subtle astringency and a fragrance reminiscent of young Fuji apples. A superbly balanced dry saké.
BTL Spring Deer
Harushika Junmai "Extra Dry" Nara Very dry saké with medium body. Refreshing earthy aroma with hint of flower, combined with crispy citrus fruits flavor and clean bitter finish.
BTL Snow Shadow
Yukikage Tokubetsu Junmai Niigata Soft, relaxed, light, clean and easy to drink, with notes of green apple & apricot.
BTL Classic Saké
Kirinzan Futsu-shu Niigata Dry, clean, light-bodied and well-refined. This is a representative of the Tanrei Karakuchi sake made in Niigata, the heartland of Japanese premium sake production.
BTL White Deer
Hakushika Junmai Ginjo House Saké Hyogo Fresh & fruity ginjo flavor, slightly dry taste & full body.
BTL Kimoto Dry
OREGON SAKÉ
G Joy Junmai Ginjo Genshu
G Joy Junmai Ginjo Genshu Oregon A rich genshu style saké that is big and bold with fruit aromas supported on the palate with a velvety, dense body featuring melon, cherry and a pepper finish.
Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo
Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo Oregon Lush layers of bright, honeyed fruit flavors are suspended in a rich and buttery mouthfeel.
BTL G Joy Junmai Ginjo Genshu
BTL Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo
NIGORI SAKÉ
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
Nigori is an unfiltered saké, giving it cloudy appearance and creamy texture. t is generally the sweetest of all sakés.
BTL Momokawa Organic Nigori
Nigori is an unfiltered saké, giving it cloudy appearance and creamy texture. t is generally the sweetest of all sakés.
BTL Hakatsuru Sayuri Nigori
Nigori is an unfiltered saké, giving it cloudy appearance and creamy texture. t is generally the sweetest of all sakés.
WARM SAKÉ
ICE TEA
HOT TEA
LUNCH BENTO BOX
Chicken Bento Box
Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll
Salmon Bento Box
Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll
Beef Bento Box
Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll
Tonkatsu Bento Box
(breaded fried pork). Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll
Saba Shioyaki
Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll
Chicken Katsu Bento Box
Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll
Veggie Bento Box
Comes with house salad, rice & California Roll. (Agedashi Tofu, Rice, House Salad & Sweet Veggie Roll). VG
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3940 N Mississippi Ave, Porltand, OR 97227
Photos coming soon!