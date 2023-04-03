A map showing the location of Udder Love - Main St Social 1651 Loop 332View gallery

Udder Love - Main St Social 1651 Loop 332

review star

1651 Loop 332

Suite 108

Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Food

Scoops

Mini Scoop

$3.99

Double Up

$5.99

Triple Dip

$7.99

Group Special

$3.50

3 singles for $9 Special

$9.00

Toppings

Chocolate Sprinkles

$0.75

Rainbow Sprinkles

$0.75

Oreo Pieces

$0.75

Heath

$0.75

Hot Fudge

$0.75

Ice Cream To Go

Pint - Hand Packed

$8.00

Quart - Hand Packed

$14.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.25

Float

$7.00

Milkshake

$8.50

Malt

$8.50

Smoothie

$6.00

Coffee

Jan. 2022 Menu

Americano

$2.50+

Affogato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha Latte

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$3.25+

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Kids Steamer

$2.00

Hot Cider

$3.25+

Frappe

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1651 Loop 332, Suite 108, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Directions

Gallery

