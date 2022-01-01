Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Udon Mugizo - Mountain View - 180 Castro St

552 Reviews

$$

180 Castro St

Mountain View, CA 94041

Popular Items

TONKOTSU UDON
TONKOTSU UDON DELUXE
MENTAI CREAM SAUCE UDON

TONKOTSU UDON

TONKOTSU UDON

TONKOTSU UDON

$18.00

PORK & FISH BROTH, 2pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, EGG, GARLIC, GREEN ONIONS, BOILED SPINACH, FISH POWDER, TEMPURA BITS

TONKOTSU UDON DELUXE

TONKOTSU UDON DELUXE

$20.50

PORK & FISH BROTH, KUROBUTA CHASHU, PORK KAKUNI, 1pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, EGG, GARLIC, GREEN ONIONS, BOILED SPINACH, FISH POWDER, TEMPURA BITS

CREAM UDON

MENTAI CREAM SAUCE UDON

MENTAI CREAM SAUCE UDON

$18.25

SEASONED COD ROE, PARMESAN CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

SALMON SPINACH CREAM SAUCE UDON

SALMON SPINACH CREAM SAUCE UDON

$19.75

SPINACH CREAM SAUCE, RAW SMOKED SALMON, PARMESAN CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

SEA URCHIN CREAM SAUCE UDON

SEA URCHIN CREAM SAUCE UDON

$26.00Out of stock

SEA URCHIN BASED CREAM SAUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

NABEYAKI UDON

NABEYAKI UDON

NABEYAKI UDON

$19.50

POACHED EGG, 2pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, CHICKEN, FISH CAKE, MAITAKE MUSHROOMS, GREEN ONIONS, AND TEMPURA BITS COOKED IN A CLAY POT

BEEF SUKIYAKI NABEYAKI UDON

BEEF SUKIYAKI NABEYAKI UDON

$20.25

SWEET AND TENDER BEEF SLICES, POACHED EGG, ENOKI MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

WARM UDON

KITSUNE UDON

KITSUNE UDON

$15.25

FRIED SWEET TOFU, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

TEMPURA UDON

TEMPURA UDON

$19.75

3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

NIKU UDON

NIKU UDON

$18.25

SWEET TENDER BEEF, FISH CAKE, POACHED EGG, ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

CURRY UDON

CURRY UDON

$18.25

BEEF GRISTLE CURRY, FISH CAKE, ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

KATSU CURRY UDON

KATSU CURRY UDON

$22.95

BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH BREADED PORK CUTLET

TEMPURA CURRY UDON

TEMPURA CURRY UDON

$21.25

BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH 3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA

COLD UDON

ZARU UDON

ZARU UDON

$15.00

COLD UDON SERVED OVER ICE, SESAME SEEDS GINGER, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

TEMPURA ZARU UDON

TEMPURA ZARU UDON

$19.75

ZARU UDON WITH 3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA, SESAME SEEDS, GINGER, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

NIKU BUKKAKE UDON

NIKU BUKKAKE UDON

$18.25

SWEET AND TENDER BEEF, POACHED EGG, ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

SPICY NIKU BUKKAKE UDON

SPICY NIKU BUKKAKE UDON

$19.25

NIKU BUKKAKE UDON WITH SPICY CHILI OIL (GARLIC, ONIONS)

Vegetable Udon

Vegetable Udon

$17.00

TOMATO & MISO BASED SOUP, RADISH SLICES, GREEN ONIONS, CILANTRO, VEGGIE MEAT

RICE BOWLS/ ONIGIRI

Mini Tempura Donburi

$8.00

3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, GREEN ONIONS

Mini Curry Donburi

$8.00

BEEF CURRY, ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS

Mini Beef Donburi

$9.50

SWEET & TENDER BEEF, ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS

Yaki Onigiri (2pc)

$9.00

1x SEASONED COD ROE, PARMESAN CHEESE, AONORI 1x RAW SMOKED SALMON, IKURA(SEASONED SALMON ROE)

KIDS MEAL (UNDER 6 YEARS OLD)

KIDS MINI UDON

KIDS MINI UDON

$9.00

MINI UDON WITH 1pc TEMPURA CORN, BROCCOLI TEMPURA, FISH CAKE, FRIED SWEET TOFU, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

FRESH NOODLES SET

FRESH UDON NOODLES SET

$15.00

FRESH UDON NOODLES SET with TEMPURA

$19.75

TOSHIKOSHI Fresh Udon Set

$40.00

TOSHIKOSHI Fresh Udon Set Add TEMPURA

$10.00

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.75
AGEDASHI TOFU

AGEDASHI TOFU

$8.75
TAKOYAKI (5pc)

TAKOYAKI (5pc)

$8.75
GYOZA TEMPURA (5pc)

GYOZA TEMPURA (5pc)

$8.50

DEEP-FRIED POTSTICKERS (PORK, GREEN ONION, CABBAGE)

CORN TEMPURA (4pc)

CORN TEMPURA (4pc)

$8.00
BUTA KAKUNI (2pc)

BUTA KAKUNI (2pc)

$10.00

TEMPURA A LA CARTE

ASSORTED TEMPURA

ASSORTED TEMPURA

$12.00

3pc SHRIMP, 1pc SQUID, SWEET POTATO, EGGPLANT, PUMPKIN, BROCCOLI

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$9.00

SWEET POTATO, EGGPLANT, PUMPKIN, CORN, MAITAKE MUSHROOM, BROCCOLI

SHRIMP TEMPURA (3pc)

SHRIMP TEMPURA (3pc)

$7.50
SQUID TEMPURA (2pc)

SQUID TEMPURA (2pc)

$7.50
SWEET POTATO TEMPURA (4pc)

SWEET POTATO TEMPURA (4pc)

$5.50
EGGPLANT TEMPURA (4pc)

EGGPLANT TEMPURA (4pc)

$5.50
PUMPKIN TEMPURA (4pc)

PUMPKIN TEMPURA (4pc)

$6.50
BROCCOLI TEMPURA (5pc)

BROCCOLI TEMPURA (5pc)

$5.50
MAITAKE MUSHROOM TEMPURA (4pc)

MAITAKE MUSHROOM TEMPURA (4pc)

$7.50

BEER

ASAHI BEER

ASAHI BEER

SAKE

SHOCHIKUBAI NIGORI

SHOCHIKUBAI NIGORI

$9.75

12.7oz Small Bottle

SHICHIDA

SHICHIDA

DASSAI

DASSAI

RYUJIN - DRAGON GOD

RYUJIN - DRAGON GOD

DENSHIN INE

DENSHIN INE

SEQUOIA NAMA

SEQUOIA NAMA

$30.00

12.7oz Small Bottle/ UNPASTEURIZED FRESH SAKE FROM SAN FRANCISCO. LIVELY, TANGY FLAVOR WITH A HINT OF FRESH FRUITS.

SOFT DRINKS

RAMUNE

$3.25

Bottle

CALPICO

CALPICO

$3.00

Can

SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.50

Can

COKE

COKE

$2.50

Can

DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.50

Can

PERRIER SPARKLING WATER

PERRIER SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

Bottle

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

Bottle

OI OCHA

OI OCHA

$3.00

Bottle/ UNSWEETENED GREEN TEA

OOLONG TEA

OOLONG TEA

$2.50

Can/ UNSWEETENED BLACK TEA

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Udon Mugizo - Mountain View image
Udon Mugizo - Mountain View image

