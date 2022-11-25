Udon Mugizo - San Francisco - 1581 Webster St #217

Restaurant info

UDON MUGIZO OFFERS A WIDE VARIETY OF HOT OR COLD THICK-CUT HOMEMADE UDON NOODLES. TRY OUR TRADITIONAL BOWLS WITH CLEAN FLAVORFUL SOUP MADE OF FINEST KOMBU KELP STOCK ALONG WITH 4 DIFFERENT KINDS OF PREMIUM FISH FLAKES, THE MUGIZO SIGNATURE RICH-FLAVORED CREAM SAUCE UDONS, AND TONKOTSU BROTH UDON WITH DELUXE TOPPINGS!