Restaurant header imageView gallery

Udon Mugizo - San Francisco - 1581 Webster St #217

4,756 Reviews

$$

1581 Webster St #217

San Francisco, CA 94115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TEMPURA UDON
MENTAI CREAM SAUCE UDON
KITSUNE UDON

TONKOTSU UDON

TONKOTSU UDON

TONKOTSU UDON

$18.00
TONKOTSU CHASHU UDON

TONKOTSU CHASHU UDON

$19.50
TONKOTSU UDON DX

TONKOTSU UDON DX

$20.50

MUGIZO SIGNATURE UDON

MENTAI CREAM SAUCE UDON

MENTAI CREAM SAUCE UDON

$18.25

SEASONED COD ROE, PARMESAN CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

NABEYAKI UDON

NABEYAKI UDON

NABEYAKI UDON

$19.50

POACHED EGG, 2pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, CHICKEN, FISH CAKE, MAITAKE MUSHROOMS, GREEN ONIONS, AND TEMPURA BITS COOKED IN A CLAY POT

BEEF SUKIYAKI NABEYAKI UDON

BEEF SUKIYAKI NABEYAKI UDON

$20.25

SWEET AND TENDER BEEF SLICES, POACHED EGG, ENOKI MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

WARM UDON

KITSUNE UDON

KITSUNE UDON

$15.25

FRIED SWEET TOFU, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

TEMPURA UDON

TEMPURA UDON

$19.75

3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

NIKU UDON

NIKU UDON

$18.25

SWEET TENDER BEEF, FISH CAKE, POACHED EGG, ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

CURRY UDON

CURRY UDON

$18.25

BEEF GRISTLE CURRY, FISH CAKE, ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

TEMPURA CURRY UDON

TEMPURA CURRY UDON

$21.25

BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH 3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA

PLAIN UDON W/ SOUP (NO TOPPING)

$11.25

COLD UDON

ZARU UDON

ZARU UDON

$15.00

COLD UDON SERVED OVER ICE, SESAME SEEDS GINGER, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

TEMPURA ZARU UDON

TEMPURA ZARU UDON

$19.75

ZARU UDON WITH 3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA, SESAME SEEDS, GINGER, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

NIKU BUKKAKE UDON

NIKU BUKKAKE UDON

$18.25

SWEET AND TENDER BEEF, POACHED EGG, ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

SPICY NIKU BUKKAKE UDON

SPICY NIKU BUKKAKE UDON

$19.25

NIKU BUKKAKE UDON WITH SPICY CHILI OIL (GARLIC, ONIONS)

VEGETABLE UDON

VEGETABLE UDON

$17.00

Tomato & Miso Based Soup, Radish Slices, Green Onions, Cilantro, Veggie Meat

RICE BOWLS COMBO (with MINI UDON)

BEEF DONBURI

$18.25

SWEET & TENDER BEEF AND ONIONS OVER RICE WITH BENISHOUGA AND GREEN ONIONS

SHRIMP TEMPURA DONBURI

$20.25

4pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA OVER RICE

Rice

$2.50

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.75
AGEDASHI TOFU

AGEDASHI TOFU

$8.75
TAKOYAKI (5pc)

TAKOYAKI (5pc)

$8.75
GYOZA TEMPURA (5pc)

GYOZA TEMPURA (5pc)

$8.50

DEEP-FRIED POTSTICKERS (PORK, GREEN ONION, CABBAGE)

TEMPURA A LA CARTE

ASSORTED TEMPURA

ASSORTED TEMPURA

$12.00

3pc SHRIMP, 1pc SQUID, SWEET POTATO, EGGPLANT, PUMPKIN, BROCCOLI

SHRIMP TEMPURA (3pc)

SHRIMP TEMPURA (3pc)

$7.50

EXTRA TOPPING

AJITAMA

$3.00

CHEESE

$4.00

EX CHASHU(4PC)

$4.00

EX CURRY

$6.50

EX KAKE SOUP

$5.50

EX KAKUNI(1PC)

$4.00

EX SEA URCHIN

$9.00

EX SOUP-COLD SOUP

$3.00

EX SOUP-VEGE SOUP

$5.50

EX SUKIYAKI BEEF

$7.00

EX TONKOTSU SOUP

$6.50

FISH CAKE(5PC)

$3.00

GREEN ONION

$2.00

ONTAMA

$3.00

Rice

$2.50

SIDE KITSUNE

$4.00

SPICY SAUCE

$2.50

SPINACH

$2.00

SWEET CORN

$2.00

WAKAME SEAWEED

$1.50

BEAN SPROUTS

$2.00

EXTRA UDON

$4.00

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

COKE

$2.50

Can

DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.50

Can

SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.50

Can

CALPICO

CALPICO

$3.00

Can

MOSHI YUZU ORIGINAL

$6.00

MOSHI WHITE PEACH

$6.00

MOSHI RED SHISO & APPLE

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

UDON MUGIZO OFFERS A WIDE VARIETY OF HOT OR COLD THICK-CUT HOMEMADE UDON NOODLES. TRY OUR TRADITIONAL BOWLS WITH CLEAN FLAVORFUL SOUP MADE OF FINEST KOMBU KELP STOCK ALONG WITH 4 DIFFERENT KINDS OF PREMIUM FISH FLAKES, THE MUGIZO SIGNATURE RICH-FLAVORED CREAM SAUCE UDONS, AND TONKOTSU BROTH UDON WITH DELUXE TOPPINGS!

Location

1581 Webster St #217, San Francisco, CA 94115

Directions

Gallery
Udon Mugizo image
Udon Mugizo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Suppenkuche
orange star4.1 • 7,206
525 Laguna St San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen SF - Japan Center
orange starNo Reviews
1581 Webster St Suite 235 San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Gambit Lounge - 581 Hayes Street
orange starNo Reviews
581 Hayes Street San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco
orange star4.7 • 6,362
919 Divisadero St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Beretta - Divisadero
orange starNo Reviews
661 Divisadero Street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Little Star Pizza
orange star4.8 • 3,305
846 Divisadero Street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

SPQR
orange star4.1 • 6,032
1911 Fillmore st san francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Roam Artisan Burgers - Fillmore
orange star4.0 • 2,690
1923 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Nari - 1625 Post st
orange star4.5 • 2,178
1625 Post st san francisco, CA 94121
View restaurantnext
Sift Dessert Bar - San Francisco
orange star4.5 • 1,866
2411 California St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
OCTAVIA
orange star4.3 • 1,120
1701 Octavia St San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Noosh
orange star4.2 • 1,077
2001 Fillmore Street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Potrero Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
South Beach
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lower Nob Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Presidio
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Russian Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Inner Richmond
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Stonestown
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston