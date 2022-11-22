Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Udon Mugizo San Jose 1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose

1072 Saratoga Avenue

San Jose, CA 95129

Popular Items

NABEYAKI UDON
TONKOTSU UDON
TONKOTSU UDON DELUXE

SINGLE USE UTENSILS & SPICE

UTENSILS

$0.05

Chopsticks, Spoon, Fork, Knife and Napkin.

SHICHIMI (SPICE)

Shichimi pepper is a blend of seven spices, with ground red chili peppers standing out.

TONKOTSU UDON

TONKOTSU UDON

TONKOTSU UDON

$18.00

PORK & FISH BROTH, PLEMIUM CHASHU, SHRIMP TEMPURA, SEASONED BOILED EGG, GARLIC, GREEN ONIONS, BOILED SPINACH, FISH POWDER, TEMPURA BITS

TONKOTSU CHASHU UDON

TONKOTSU CHASHU UDON

$19.50

TONKOTSU UDON WITH EXTRA PREMIUM CHASHU

TONKOTSU UDON DELUXE

TONKOTSU UDON DELUXE

$20.50

TONKOTSU UDON WITH PORK KAKUMI (BRAISED PORK BELLY)

CREAM UDON

MENTAI CREAM SAUCE UDON

MENTAI CREAM SAUCE UDON

$18.25

SEASONED COD ROE, PARMESAN CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

SALMON SPINACH CREAM SAUCE UDON

SALMON SPINACH CREAM SAUCE UDON

$19.75

SPINACH CREAM SAUCE, RAW SMOKED SALMON, PARMESAN CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

SEA URCHIN CREAM SAUCE UDON

SEA URCHIN CREAM SAUCE UDON

$26.00

SEA URCHIN BASED CREAM SAUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE, IKURA (SEASONED SALMON ROE), GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

NABEYAKI UDON

NABEYAKI UDON

NABEYAKI UDON

$19.50

POACHED EGG, 2pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, CHICKEN, FISH CAKE, MAITAKE MUSHROOMS, GREEN ONIONS, AND TEMPURA BITS COOKED IN A CLAY POT

BEEF SUKIYAKI NABEYAKI UDON

BEEF SUKIYAKI NABEYAKI UDON

$20.25

SWEET & TENDER BEEF, POACHED EGG, ENOKI MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

CURRY UDON

CURRY UDON

CURRY UDON

$18.25

BEEF GRISTLE CURRY, FISH CAKE, ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

KATSU CURRY UDON.

KATSU CURRY UDON.

$22.95

BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH BREADED PORK CUTLET

TEMPURA CURRY UDON.

TEMPURA CURRY UDON.

$21.25

BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH 3PC SHRIMP TEMPUR A, 3PC VEGETABLE TEMPURA

WARM UDON

KITSUNE UDON

KITSUNE UDON

$15.25

FRIED SWEET TOFU, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

TEMPURA UDON.

TEMPURA UDON.

$19.75

3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

NIKU UDON

NIKU UDON

$18.25

SWEET & TENDER BEEF, FISH CAKE, POACHED EGG, ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

COLD UDON

COLD VEGETABLE UDON

COLD VEGETABLE UDON

$17.00

TOMATO & MISO BASED SOUP, RADISH SLICES, GREEN ONIONS, CILANTRO, VEGGIE MEAT

ZARU UDON

ZARU UDON

$15.00

COLD UDON SERVED OVER ICE, SESAME SEEDS GINGER, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

TEMPURA ZARU UDON.

TEMPURA ZARU UDON.

$19.75

ZARU UDON WITH 3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA, SESAME SEEDS, GINGER, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*

NIKU BUKKAKE UDON

NIKU BUKKAKE UDON

$18.25

SWEET & TENDER BEEF, POACHED EGG, ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS

SPICY NIKU BUKKAKE UDON

SPICY NIKU BUKKAKE UDON

$19.25

NIKU BUKKAKE UDON WITH SPICY CHILI OIL (GARLIC, ONIONS)

TEMPURA A LA CARTE

ASSORTED TEMPURA

ASSORTED TEMPURA

$12.00

3pc SHRIMP, 1pc SQUID, SWEET POTATO, EGGPLANT, PUMPKIN, BROCCOLI

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$9.00

SWEET POTATO, EGGPLANT, PUMPKIN, CORN, MAITAKE MUSHROOM, BROCCOLI

SHRIMP TEMPURA (3pc)

SHRIMP TEMPURA (3pc)

$7.50
SQUID TEMPURA (2pc)

SQUID TEMPURA (2pc)

$7.50
SWEET POTATO TEMPURA (4pc)

SWEET POTATO TEMPURA (4pc)

$5.50
EGGPLANT TEMPURA (4pc)

EGGPLANT TEMPURA (4pc)

$5.50
PUMPKIN TEMPURA (4pc)

PUMPKIN TEMPURA (4pc)

$6.50
BROCCOLI TEMPURA (5pc)

BROCCOLI TEMPURA (5pc)

$5.50
MAITAKE MUSHROOM TEMPURA (4pc)

MAITAKE MUSHROOM TEMPURA (4pc)

$7.50

ONIGIRI RICE BALL / MINI RICE BOWL

Yaki Onigiri (2pc)

Yaki Onigiri (2pc)

$9.00

1x SEASONED COD ROE, PARMESAN CHEESE, AONORI 1x RAW SMOKED SALMON, IKURA(SEASONED SALMON ROE)

Mini Tempura Donburi

Mini Tempura Donburi

$8.00

3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, GREEN ONIONS

Mini Curry Donburi

Mini Curry Donburi

$8.00

BEEF CURRY, ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS

Mini Beef Donburi

Mini Beef Donburi

$9.50

SWEET & TENDER BEEF, ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME.

EDAMAME.

$6.75
AGEDASHI TOFU (4pc)

AGEDASHI TOFU (4pc)

$8.75
TAKOYAKI (5pc)

TAKOYAKI (5pc)

$8.75
GYOZA TEMPURA (5pc)

GYOZA TEMPURA (5pc)

$8.50

DEEP-FRIED POTSTICKERS (PORK, GREEN ONION, CABBAGE)

CORN TEMPURA (4pc)

CORN TEMPURA (4pc)

$8.00

SOFT DRINKS

KIMINO YUZU

$5.50

KIMINO UME

$5.50

KIMINO MIKAN

$5.50

KIMINO RINGO

$5.50

RAMUNE

$3.25

Bottle

CALPICO

CALPICO

$3.00

Can

PERRIER SPARKLING WATER

PERRIER SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

Bottle

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50Out of stock

Bottle

OOLONG TEA

OOLONG TEA

$2.50

Can/ UNSWEETENED BLACK TEA

OI OCHA

OI OCHA

$3.00

Bottle/ UNSWEETENED GREEN TEA

EXTRA NOODLE & SOUP

Ex UDON (WARM)

$3.00

Ex UDON (COLD)

$3.00

Ex SOUP - Tonkotsu Soup

$6.50

Ex SOUP - Kake (WARM) Soup

$5.50

Ex SOUP - Cold Soup

$3.00

Ex SOUP - Vege Soup

$5.50

Ex SOUP - Curry Soup

$6.50

FRESH UDON NOODLES SET

FRESH UDON NOODLES SET

$15.00

FRESH UDON NOODLES SET with TEMPURA

$19.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
UDON MUGIZO OFFERS A WIDE VARIETY OF HOT OR COLD THICK-CUT HOMEMADE UDON NOODLES. TRY OUR TRADITIONAL BOWLS WITH CLEAN FLAVORFUL SOUP MADE OF FINEST KOMBU KELP STOCK ALONG WITH 4 DIFFERENT KINDS OF PREMIUM FISH FLAKES, THE MUGIZO SIGNATURE RICH-FLAVORED CREAM SAUCE UDONS, AND TONKOTSU BROTH UDON WITH DELUXE TOPPINGS!

Location

1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose, CA 95129

Directions

