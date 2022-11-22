Sushi & Japanese
Udon Mugizo San Jose 1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
UDON MUGIZO OFFERS A WIDE VARIETY OF HOT OR COLD THICK-CUT HOMEMADE UDON NOODLES. TRY OUR TRADITIONAL BOWLS WITH CLEAN FLAVORFUL SOUP MADE OF FINEST KOMBU KELP STOCK ALONG WITH 4 DIFFERENT KINDS OF PREMIUM FISH FLAKES, THE MUGIZO SIGNATURE RICH-FLAVORED CREAM SAUCE UDONS, AND TONKOTSU BROTH UDON WITH DELUXE TOPPINGS!
1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose, CA 95129
