Salad

Garden Salad

$7.75

Greek Salad

$8.00

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Chef's Salad

$9.00

Grill Chicken Salad

$9.75

Small Garden Salad

$6.00

Grill Chicken Cesar Salad

$9.75

Cesar Salad

$7.75

Small Cesar Salad

$6.00

Hot Subs

Plain Steak

$9.00

Steak Cheese

$9.90

Steak Chesse & Onion

$10.40

Steak Chesse & Pepper

$10.40

Steak Chesse & Onion & Pepp

$10.90

Steak Chesse & Mushroom

$10.40

Steak Mushroom, Onion & Cheese

$10.90

Pastrami

$9.25

Pastrami & Cheese

$9.65

Sausage Sub

$9.00

Sausage Sub Cheese Onions Peppers

$10.90

Special-(steak,onion,gp,mushroom & cheese)

$11.40

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$10.90

Combination-(steak,sausage,gp,onion & cheese )

$12.40

Pastrami Combination(pastrami,onion,G.peppers, Sausage n Cheese)

$12.90

Pete Bomb (steak, pastrami, & cheese)

$12.60

Super Pete's Bomb-(steak, pastrami, sausage, onion, peppers, mushroom, & cheese

$15.90

Hamburger Sub

$9.75

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.65

Grill Chicken Sub

$9.00

Grill Chicken & Cheese Sub

$9.90

Breakfast Sub(3 Eggs, 4 Pieces Meat, & Cheese)

$8.50

Grill Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.00

Turkey Cheeseburger Sub

$8.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap

$9.50

Green Peppers n Eggs sub

$8.00

Onions, Mushrooms And Eggs Sub

$8.00

Chix Cutlet Sub

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet & Cheese Sub

$9.90

Fish Sub

$9.00

Fish Sub & Cheese

$9.90

Hot Vegetarian-(onion,gp, Mushroom & cheese)

$9.00

Chicken Tender Sub

$9.00

Chicken Parm. (Cheese & Marinara Sauce)

$10.40

BLT Turkey Bacon Sub

$9.00

Tony's Bomb (Steak, Chicken, Bacon, & Cheese

$13.15

BLT SUB

$8.50

Cold Subs & Sandwich

Ham

$7.95+Out of stock

Ham & Cheese

$8.85+

Turkey & Cheese

$8.85+

Tuna

$9.00+

Italian Sub

$8.95

Cheese Sub

$7.50+

Turkey Sub

$7.95

Cold Cut Sub, Bag Of Chips & 20 Oz Pepsi (Special )

$12.00

Turkey Sandwich

$4.50

Cold Vegetarian

$8.00

Basket

Hamburger Bskt

$7.50

Cheeseburger Bskt

$7.95

DBL Hamburger Bskt

$9.45

DBL CheeseBurger Bskt

$10.35

Triple Hamburger Basket

$10.80

Triple Chesseburger Basket

$12.05

Wing Ding(6) Bskt

$10.75

Wing Ding Basket (9)

$13.75

Wing Ding Basket (12)

$15.75

Wing Ding Basket (18)

$22.75

Tenders (4) Bskt

$9.75

Tender Basket (7)

$12.75

Tender Basket (10)

$14.75

Shrimp Basket (8)

$9.75

Shrimp Basket (12)

$12.75

Shrimp Basket (16)

$15.75

Fish & Chips

$9.75

Fried Clam Bskt

$9.25

Fish Sandwich Basket

$7.75

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich Basket

$7.50

Grill Chix Sandwich Bskt

$8.00

Chicken Tender Sand. Basket

$8.00

Nuggets Basket (6)

$5.50

Nuggets Basket (10)

$6.50

Nuggets Basket (14)

$7.50

Grill Chicken Basket (2)

$7.50

Grilled chicken basket (3)

$8.75

Grill Chicken Basket (6)

$12.00

Double Chicken Cutlet Sandwich basket

$8.25

Turkey Burger basket

$8.50Out of stock

Turkey Cheeseburger basket

$8.95

Double turkey Cheeseburger basket

$8.80Out of stock

Dinners

Wing Ding Dinner (6)

$11.75

Wing Ding Dinner (9)

$14.75

Wing Ding Dinner (12)

$16.75

Wing Ding Dinner (18)

$23.75

Fish Dinner

$10.50

Tender Dinner (4)

$10.75

Tender Dinner (7)

$13.75

Tender Dinner (10)

$17.75

Fried Clam Dinner

$10.75

Shrimp Dinner (8)

$11.25

Shrimp Dinner (12)

$14.25

Shrimp Dinner (16)

$17.25

Pizza

LG Chesse Pizza

$12.50

LG Pepperoni Pizza

$13.75

Veggie Pizza- Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives,

$15.75

Meat Lovers- Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger,Bacon X Cheese

$17.75

Ugi's Special Pizza-(pepperoni bacon Sausage Onions Peppers Mushrooms Xcheese)

$17.75

Lg Chesse Custom Pizza

$12.50

1

$2.25

2

$3.00

Extra Cheese on Large

$3.50Out of stock

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.75

Spicy Fries

$4.50

Steak Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Onion Ring Side

$4.50

Wing Ding(6) Side

$8.00

Wing Ding(9) Side

$11.00

Wing Ding (12) Side

$13.00

Wing Ding (18) Side

$20.00

Tenders(4) Side

$7.25

Tender(7) Side

$10.25

Tenders (10) Side

$12.25

Fried Clam Side

$7.75

Shrimp(8) Side

$7.50

Shrimp(12) Side

$10.50

Shrimp(16) Side

$13.50

Mozza Stix(6) Side

$6.25

Mozza Stix(10) Side

$8.00

Side Nuggets (6)

$3.75

Side Nuggets (10)

$4.75

Side Nuggets (14)

$5.75

Pollo Pastelito

$2.25

Pastelito DE Beef

$2.25

Side Bbq

$0.23

Side Bacon

$1.75

Side Sweet & Sour

$0.23

Side Honey Mustard

$0.23

Extra Dressing

$0.50

3 Piece Grill Chicken

$6.50

Feta Chesse

$0.75

Blue Chesse

$0.47

Grill Ham & Cheese

$4.00

Toast

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$0.90

Add Mozzarella cheese

$0.75

Add 2 Eggs

$1.75

One Slice Of Bread

$0.50

2 Piece of Fish

$6.50

Extra Ketchup

$0.15

Extra Syrup

$0.23

Jalapeño Poppers (6)

$7.49

Side Ranch

$0.48

Cheese

Wing Ding (15) Side

$16.85Out of stock

Drinks

Soda 20 oz

$2.33

Soda Can 12oz

$1.26

Soda 2 Lt

$3.25

N/N Juice

$2.80

Ocean Spray Juice

$2.80

Orange Juice

$2.33

Pure Leaf Ice Tea

$2.57

Poland Spring Water

$1.26

Large Coffee

$2.80Out of stock

Snapple Apple

$2.57

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.57

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.57

Malta India

$2.57

Desserts

Chocolate chip cookies 2@

$1.17Out of stock

Potato Chips

$0.93

Tres Leche

$4.50

Home Made Brownies

$2.25Out of stock

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.50

Cheeseburger

$4.95

Double Hamburger

$6.00

Double Cheese Burger

$6.90

Triple Hamburger

$8.00

Triple Chesseburger

$9.00

Turkey Cheeseburger

$4.35Out of stock

Double Turkey Cheeseburger

$6.35Out of stock