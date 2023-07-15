Sandwiches
Ugis Subs
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:30 am
Ugi’s has had the same owner since February of 1981 and has served three generations of customers. Visit us to enjoy the best steak and cheese subs or hamburgers and french fries in town!
68 Warren St, Roxbury, MA 02119
