Ugly Mugs Coffee and Tea

review star

No reviews yet

1886 Eastland Ave

Nashville, TN 37206

Beverages

Coffee & Bar

Drip Coffee

$2.65+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Americano

$3.20+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$3.65+

Cortado

$3.65

Espresso

$3.10

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Latte

$3.65+

Macchiato

$3.75

Mocha

$3.65+

Red Eye

$2.65+

Steamer

$3.00+

Tea

Earl Grey

$3.50+

English Breakfast

$3.50+

Sun Drenched

$3.50+

Milky Oolong

$3.50+

Jasmine Classic

$3.50+

The Bee's Knees

$3.50+

Honeybliss

$3.50+

Lavender with Love

$3.50+

Porch Swing Punch

$3.50+

Matcha

$3.95+

Tea Latte

$3.85+

Chai

$3.85+

Cans & Bottles

Bottle H2O

$1.37

Mineragua

$2.52

San Pelegrino

$1.83

Seasonal & Favorites

Rooting 4 U

$5.20

She-Hulk

$3.95+

Earl Palmer

$4.45+

Affo-GATO

$5.45

Hoodie

$3.65+

Black Bear

$3.65+

Lavender Latte

$3.65+

Bingster

$3.65+

The Cure

$4.50

Food

Food Menu (Legacy)

Argyle Sweater

$7.50

Bagel

$3.50

BLT

$8.50

Bonny Doon

$7.50

Boulder Creek

$9.00

Caprese

$9.00

Classic

$7.25

Coastal

$8.25

El Pico

$9.00

Lox Bagel

$9.50

McMasse

$7.92

PB&J

$7.00

Seasonal Sandwich

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

Eggs, Choice of meat, potato, salsa and cheese

Granola

$6.25

Parfait

$6.00

Pastry

Cookie

$2.50+

By Dozen Bakery!

Plain Croissant

$4.00

By Dozen Bakery!

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

By Dozen Bakery!

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

By Dozen Bakery!

Day Old Pastry

$1.83

Morsel Doughnut/Bread/Cookie

$5.25

Morsel Muffin/Cinnamon Roll/Scone

$6.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

By Dozen Bakery!

Seasonal Muffin

$3.75

By Dozen Bakery!

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$3.50

By Dozen Bakery!

Cherry Cornmeal Scone

$3.50

By Dozen Bakery!

Seasonal Scone

$3.50

By Dozen Bakery!

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Granola

$6.25

Parfait

$6.00

Greens

Retail

Retail

Candle (Hoodie Blend)

$18.00

Courduroy Ball Cap

$26.00

Gift Card

High Garden Retail Tea

$15.00

Red Logo Beanie

$24.00

2 for $15 Syrups

$15.00

Travel Mug MiiR16oz

$35.00

Ugly Ceramic Mug

$20.00

Ugly Mugs Shelf Hoodie

$58.00

Ugly Mugs Shelf Tee

$26.00

Unruly Cold Brew Concentrate

$15.00

Red Dragon Syrup

$8.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Syrup

$8.00

Ugly Mugs Shelf Tank Top

$26.00

Retail Coffee

Unruly

$15.50

Rocinante

$17.00

Synastry

$17.00

Manos de Mujer

$19.00

Decaf Palmera

$19.00

Kirinyaga AA

$23.00

Cerro San Luis

$23.00

El Faldon Gesha

$27.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hopping daytime cafe dispensing inventive American diner fare & specialty drinks in buzzy surrounds.

Location

1886 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

