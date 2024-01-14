Ugly Noodle 2600 Keslinger Road Suite 15
No reviews yet
2600 Keslinger Road Suite 15
Geneva, IL 60134
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Plain Pasta
Short Shapes
- GNOCCHI SARDI$10.00
16 oz bag dried pasta
- MACARONI$10.00
16 oz bag dried pasta
- RADIATORI$10.00
16 oz bag dried pasta
- RIDGES ORECCHIETTE$10.00
16 oz bag dried pasta
- SMOOTH ORECCHIETTE$10.00
16 oz bag dried pasta
- GARGANELLI$10.00
16 oz bag dried pasta
- GEMELLI$10.00
16 oz bag dried pasta
- FUSILLI$10.00
16 oz bag dried pasta
- LUMANCHE$10.00
16 oz bag dried pasta
Long Shapes
Retail
Pantry Item
- Vegan Fig Salami - Pistachio Pepper$12.00
Hellenic Farms collection of plant-based Fig Salamis, made from premium Greek figs, Aleppo pepper or cinnamon and dried fruits and nuts. They are vegan, GMO free, and have no added sugars. Each variety is great on it’s own or as a snack companion. There is so much you can do with these! They are perfect for a charcuterie platter, served with orzo, in salad, or with Greek yogurt. No refrigeration necessary - even after opening. 6.4oz each -Raw, natural, wholesome-Vegan/Vegetarian/Plant-Based -No added Salts or Sugars-GMO Free-Gluten Free -Ideal for a charcuterie or cheese platter when entertaining guests with different dietary restrictions
- Vegan Yogurt Starter Culture$13.00
Each pouch includes 4 packets of powdered yogurt starter + detailed instructions. Make yogurt using any plant-based milk. Direct-set starter (can only culture once per packet) Yogurt maker or similar heating device required. Store starter culture in fridge or freezer until ready to activate. Makes great gifts for DIY-ers, cooking lovers, health enthusiasts, and more
- Sizzle Olive Oil$15.00
Graza Sizzle oil is a peak harvest extra virgin olive oil. What exactly does that mean? The harvest season in Spain goes from October to January. Sizzle is harvested between the end of November until the beginning of Jan, when the olives are at their most ripe. They've grown bigger, jucier, and have turned dark green or purple. When pressed, these plump olives yield much more oil than during the early harvest. The oil much more mellow, but still packed with flavor. We recommend using Sizzle with anything you're cooking or heating up!
- Sardinha Sardines in Olive Oil$5.00
Made in Portugal. Canned whole sardine in olive oil. Natural source of omega 3. Steamed. Each can contains 4 large sardines.
- Ancient Grain Le Pain des Fleurs Crackers$9.00
Gluten Free crisp bread crackers that everyone will love! Organic ingredients, savory crackers that pair incredibly well with a wide range of flavors and toppings. Handmade in France. INGREDIENTS - Half-brown rice flour* (59.5%), buckwheat flour* (25%), millet flour* (15%), sea salt. *organically grown. 100% ORGANIC VEGAN SUGAR FREE GLUTEN FREE LOW SODIUM NON GMO KOSHER
- Rosemary & Sage Stuffing / Croutons$9.00
Contains EGG. Ingredients: gluten free bread (millet, sorghum, brown rice, white rice flours, egg whites, arrowroot, potato and tapioca starch, cider vinegar, non-gmo canola oil, sea salt, honey, yeast, xanthan gum) non-gmo canola oil, granulated onion and garlic, rosemary, sage, thyme, celery seed, sea salt, pepper. Made with multigrain gluten free bread and seasoned with a blend of traditional poultry spices. Perfect salad crouton and delicious as stuffing for a holiday recipe.
- Maine Crisp Savory Fig & Thyme Crackers$8.00
Nutty buckwheat and hemp hearts caramelized together in the oven create a tasty and toasty bite. Dappled with rich walnuts, delicately sweet figs, and finished with a breath of thyme and pepper, they’ll be gone so quick you’ll join the clean shelf club! Ingredients: Buckwheat flour, diced figs (dusted with rice flour), pure maple syrup, walnuts, hemp hearts, ground walnuts, organic ground flax seed, thyme, balsamic vinegar, baking soda, sea salt, black pepper
- Safely Delicious Raspberry Chocolate Puppy Chow$7.00
A sweet and crunchy rice-based snack featuring rich dark chocolate and tangy-sweet raspberries. Free of the top 11 food allergens, gluten-free, vegan, cholesterol-free, and with no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives. School safe. Ingredients: Toasted Cereal (rice, sugar, salt, calcium chloride, molasses), Powdered Sugar (sugar, cornstarch), Dark Chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, cane sugar), Non-Peanut Spread (brown peas, canola oil, icing sugar [contains cornstarch], palm oil, mono-& diglycerides, citric acid), Oil Blend ([Canola, Safflower, Flax Oils], Palm Oil, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Natural Flavor, Pea Protein, Sunflower Lecithin, Olive Oil, Lactic Acid, Annatto Extract [Color]), Raspberries, Vanilla Extract.
- Girl Meets Dirt Pear Preserves$14.00
Crafted with Bartlett pears from heirloom orchards, and reduced down with organic aged balsamic vinegar. Ingredients: Bartlett pears, organic cane sugar, organic quince juice, organic aged balsamic vinegar, organic lemon juice
- Safely Delicious Dark Chocolate Puppy Chow$7.00
Crunchy rice-based snack, just like 'puppy chow', dark chocolate flavor. Free of the top 11 food allergens and with no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives. School safe. Ingredients: Toasted Cereal (rice, sugar, salt, calcium carbonate, molasses), Powdered Sugar (sugar, cornstarch), Dark Chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, cane sugar), Non-Peanut Spread (brown peas, canola oil, icing sugar [contains cornstarch], palm oil, mono-& diglycerides, citric acid), Oil Blend ([Canola, Safflower, Flax Oils], Palm Oil, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Natural Flavor, Pea Protein, Sunflower Lecithin, Olive Oil, Lactic Acid, Annatto Extract
- Coop's Vegan Hot Fudge$12.00
Dairy-free, Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Plant-based. 10 oz jars. Handmade in small batches with high-grade European chocolate and silky coconut cream, Coop’s Vegan Hot Fudge is the real deal. It’s why VegNews called it a “best ice cream topping” Deep, dark, and indulgent. It’s smooth, and gooey right out of the jar and drizzly once warmed. Spread it on brownies, drip it over fruit, plunge pretzels into it or eat it straight by the spoonful. Ingredients: Coconut Cream, Cane Sugar, Brown Cane Sugar, Pure Unsweetened Chocolate, Dutch Process Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Salt Allergens: Coconut Manufactured in a facility that also processes peanuts
- Scraps Vegan Pesto$9.00
Contains: Tree nuts. Ingredients: Olive oil, basil, carrot greens, cashews, balsamic vinegar, garlic, pine nuts, salt, lemon juice Pesto packed with flavor! This vegan pesto stays true to its basil-olive oil base, but with the added bonus of reducing food waste with every bite! Great on a pizza, with pasta or spread on a sandwich. 30-40% of food is wasted - Scraps is on a mission to change that and make it taste delicious. They upcycle ugly produce and forgotten ingredients from sustainable farms for their pesto.
- Plantworthy Pesto Cheeze Sauce$9.00
Ingredients: Cashews, Tapioca Flour, Nutritional Yeast, Dried Basil, Garlic Powder, Sea Salt Our powdered Plant-Based Cheeze sauces. When you mix the powdered Cheeze with your favorite Plant-Based Milk you get to choose if you want it Creamy, Saucy or Melty! Perfect for Mac N Cheeze, Cheezy Nachos, Cheezy Dips & More. Each 150g pouch has 5 Servings per pouch. How much is that? 6 plates of Cheezy Nachos 12 bowls of Mac N Cheeze 8 Grilled Cheezes
- Momofuku Black Truffle Chili Crunch$18.00
Ingredients: grapeseed oil, puya chili, coconut sugar, sesame seeds, onions, garlic, mushrooms, chili de arbol, japones chili, salt, red pepper, shallots, yeast extract, seaweed, truffle powder, truffle extract Chili Crunch is the perfect pairing for black truffle. The truffle flavor blooms with gentle heat during the production process. The result: an earthy complexity that can stand up to the smoky-sweet heat that has made Chili Crunch a fan favorite.
- Momofuku Tingly Seasoned Salt$12.00
Momofuku Tingly Seasoned salt is a blend of Savory Salt base with the addition of Sichuan peppercorns and citrus. Use it on fish, popcorn, and roasted vegetables. Ingredients: spices, salt, sichuan pepper, onion, natural flavor, citric acid, kelp, tamari (water, organic soybeans, salt, organic alcohol), mushroom, seaweed. Contains: soy It does not contain gluten.
- Momofuku Spicy Seasoned Salt$12.00
Momofuku Spicy Seasoned salt is a flash of heat for your palate. It blends Savory Salt with gochugaru, cayenne pepper, and dried chilies. Use it on shrimp, stewed meats, or ripe mango. Ingredients: spices, salt, yeast extract, pepper, chili, kelp, tamari (water, organic soybeans, salt, organic alcohol), mushroom, seaweed. Contains: soy It does not contain gluten.
- Momofuku Savory Seasoned Salt$12.00
Momofuku Savory Seasoned Salt is supercharged salt and pepper. It mixes kosher salt with garlic, tamari, kelp, and mushroom powder. Use it on grilled steaks and vegetables, and more. Ingredients: salt, spices, onion, yeast extract, garlic, pepper, tamari (water, organic soybeans, salt, organic alcohol), kelp, mushroom, seaweed. Contains: soy Does not contain gluten
- Mustache Munchies Cheddarish 3oz$6.00
Mustache Munchies are organic, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free--the perfect snack! Made with healthy, clean ingredients, they are crunchy, “cheddar” crackers are also mustache-shaped--need we say more? Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Flour, Organic Garbanzo Bean (Chickpea) Flour, Organic White Rice Flour, Organic Palm Oil*, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Kale, Organic Flavor, Organic Pea Protein, Organic Yeast Extract, Salt, Organic Onion, Organic Rice Vinegar, Organic Annatto Seed (for color), Organic Garlic, Organic Ground Chia Seed. *Certified by RSPO (Rountable on Sustainable Palm Oil)
- Poshi Roasted Red Peppers in EVOO$5.00
8oz Lightly marinated with Red Pepper and Extra virgin Olive oil. Poshi veggie packs are peeled, steam cooked, lightly marinated, and ready to eat! Add hot or cold to any recipe as an ingredient or topping from salad bowls to pasta, and even wraps, and pizza. Fully cooked & ready to eat. Vegan, Low calorie, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Nuts & Soy Free, Kosher, 0g added sugars
- Oloves Pitted Olives in Chili & Garlic 1.1 oz$2.00
Oloves brings you the tastiest olives straight from Greece. These freshly packed, plump, green Khalkidhiki & black Kalamata marinated with a sprinkle of zingy basil & garlic. Pitted & ready to eat. Vegan, Low calorie, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Nuts & Soy Free Individually portioned, portable, No mess!
- Oloves Green Olives Chili & Oregano 1.1oz$2.00
Oloves brings you the tastiest olives straight from Greece. These freshly packed, plump, green Geek Khalkidhiki & black Kalamata Olives marinated with a sprinkle of zingy basil & garlic. Pitted & ready to eat. Vegan, Low calorie, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Nuts & Soy Free Individually portioned, portable, No mess!
- Oloves Green Olives in Basil & Garlic 1.1 oz$2.00
Oloves brings you the tastiest olives straight from Greece. These freshly packed, plump, green Geek Khalkidhiki & black Kalamata Olives marinated with a sprinkle of zingy basil & garlic. Pitted & ready to eat Vegan, Low calorie, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Nuts & Soy Free Individually portioned, portable, No mess!
- Savory Medley KC Style Snack Mix$7.00
A blend of tasty allergy friendly ingredients, packed with a crunchy savory punch, seasoned with bold flavors. Cholesterol-free, no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives. School safe. Ingredients: Rice Squares (Rice, Sugar, Salt, Molasses, Mixed Tocopherols), Pretzels (Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Cellulose Gum, Sunflower Lecithin, Baking Powder [Sodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate], Yeast, Citric Acid), Puffs (Chickpea Flour*, Rice Flour*, Sunflower Oil*, Tapioca Starch*, Pea Hull Fiber*, Brown Rice Flour*, Salt, Cane Sugar*, Onion Powder*, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder*, Rice Concentrate*, Lactic Acid, Canola Oil*, Natural Flavor, Rosemary Extract*), Popcorn, Oil Blend ([Canola, Safflower and Flax Oils], Palm Oil, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Natural Flavor, Pea Protein, Sunflower Lecithin, Olive Oil, Lactic Acid, Annatto Extract [Color]), Spice. *Organic
- Mustache Munchies Parmesan Rosemary 3oz$6.00
Vegan, dairy free and gluten free snack crackers! Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Flour, Organic Garbanzo Bean (Chickpea) Flour, Organic White Rice Flour, Organic Palm Oil*, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Kale, Organic Pea Protein, Organic Flavor, Salt, Organic Rice Vinegar, Organic Onion, Natural Flavor, Organic Yeast Extract, Organic Garlic, Organic Rosemary, Organic Mustard, Organic Ground Chia. *Certified by RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil
- Mustache Munchies Spicyish 3oz$6.00
Intensely flavorful bites have all the things you love about our Cheddarish crackers but with a little extra kick from spices like cayenne and paprika. Vegan, dairy free, gluten free snack. Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Flour, Organic Garbanzo Bean (Chickpea) Flour, Organic White Rice Flour, Organic Palm Oil*, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Kale, Organic Rice Vinegar, Organic Flavor, Salt, Organic Onion, Organic Yeast Extract, Organic Pea Protein, Organic Garlic, Organic Paprika, Organic Tomato Powder, Organic Cayenne Pepper, Organic Ground Chia Seed. *Certified by RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil)
- Poshi Artichoke Basil & Thyme 1.58 oz$3.00
Lightly marinated with Basil, Thyme, and Extra virgin Olive oil. Poshi veggie packs are peeled, steam cooked, lightly marinated, and ready to eat! Add hot or cold to any recipe as an ingredient or topping from salad bowls to pasta, and even wraps, and pizza. Fully cooked & ready to eat Vegan, Low calorie, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Nuts & Soy Free, Kosher, 0g added sugars Ingredients: Artichoke, cane vinegar, salt, extra virgin olive oil, lime juice, citric acid, onion, garlic, thyme, basil, lime zest, dill, ascorbic acid.
- Sardinha Sardine in Lemon$5.00
Made in Portugal. Canned sardine in lemon and oil. Natural source of omega 3. Steamed. Each can contains 4 large sardines.
- Sardinha Sardines with Smoke Aroma$7.00
Made in Portugal. Canned sardine in oil without skin or bones, steamed with smoke aroma. Natural source of omega 3. 4 large sardines per can.
- Plantworthy Original Cheeze Sauce$9.00
Mix the powdered Cheeze with your favorite Plant-Based Milk you get to choose if you want it Creamy, Saucy or Melty! Perfect for mac and cheeze, cheezy nachos, cheezy dips & more. Ingredients: Cashews, Tapioca Flour, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Sea Salt. Each 150g pouch has 5 Servings per pouch. How much is that? 6 plates of Cheezy Nachos 12 bowls of Original Mac N Cheeze 8 Grilled Cheezes
- Graza Drizzle Olive Oil$20.00
Drizzle adds a big pop of flavor right before you dig in. That’s why it’s called a finishing oil!). Drizzle is an early harvest extra virgin olive oil. What exactly does that mean? The harvest season in Spain goes from October to January. Drizzle is harvested in the first 2 weeks of October, when the olives are very small, very hard, and very green. When pressed, these tiny hard olives yield a very small amount of oil. That oil is super concentrated and packed with flavor, which is why we recommend eating it raw. 1.2lb bottle
- Kitchen Garden Farms Passata$10.00
Ingredients: Fresh organic tomatoes grown on our farm, organic lemon juice, sea salt. A puree of our own organic San Marzano tomatoes grown in Sunderland, MA. San marzano tomatoes are elongated plum tomatoes that are meaty and naturally sweet and full of tomato flavor. They make the very best sauce or a fantastic base for soups like minestrone, stews, chilis, or even a bloody mary! 2.5lb bottle
- Coconut Aminos - Wildly Organic$10.00
Low sodium savory sauce contains 17 amino acids and can be substituted in recipes for gluten soy sauce and gluten tamari. These Coconut Aminos’ are slightly sweet and savory which makes it an excellent addition to stir-fries, salad dressings, noodles, marinades, soups and so much more. Contains: Coconut Ingredients: Organic Pure Coconut Blossom Sap, Natural Unrefined Sea Salt (Less than 2%)
- Momofuku Original Chili Crunch Jar$13.00
Three types of Mexican chilis, crunchy garlic and shallots, original Chili Crunch adds a perfect punch of heat and texture to your favorite dishes. It’s a classic for a reason. Ingredients: grapeseed oil, puya chilis, coconut sugar, sesame seeds, onions, garlic, mushrooms, chili de arbol, japones chili, Salt, red pepper, shallots, yeast extract, seaweed.
- Urban Cheesecraft Sauce Kit$28.00
Vegan cheeze sauce 3-pack. Great for pasta, roasted veggies, pizza and more. Add a base of nuts, seeds, beans or veggies. Blend, simmer and done in minutes. Yeilds 3 batches (1 cup per batch) Vegan, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Top 8 Allergen Free. No carrageenan, soy, grains, or oils. Box includes: Three pre-blended mix packets (one for each sauce) Ingredients Creamy Mac: Gluten-free Tapioca Flour (cassava root) Nutritional Yeast Flakes Dehydrated Onion Ground Mustard Seed Organic Smoked Paprika Vegan Lactic Acid Sea Salt Alfredo: Gluten-free Tapioca Flour (cassava root) Nutritional Yeast Flakes Dehydrated Garlic Italian Herb Blend Vegan Lactic Acid Sea Salt Fondue Gluten-free Tapioca Flour (cassava root) Nutritional Yeast Flakes Dehydrated Garlic Ground Mustard Seed Ground White Pepper Dehydrated Porcini Mushrooms Vegan Lactic Acid Sea Salt
- Fody Balsamic Vinaigrette$6.00
Low FODMAP salad dressing. FREE from citric acid, artificial flavors, and colors. Happy salad spinning. Ingredients: extra virgin olive oil, organic balsamic vinegar (wine vinegar, concentrated grape must), water, coconut aminos (coconut syrup, water, salt), Himalayan pink salt, xanthan gum, black pepper, basil, oregano, rosemary Contains: Coconut
- Fody Vegan Caesar Salad Dressing$6.00
Low FODMAP vegan salad dressing. FREE from citric acid, artificial flavors, and colors. Happy salad spinning. Ingredients Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Himalayan Pink Salt, Gluten Free Tamari (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol), Organic Black Pepper, Organic Mustard Flour, Nutritional Yeast, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Xanthan Gum, Organic Rosemary Extract. Contains: Soy
- Plantworthy Smoky Cheddar Cheeze Sauce$9.00
When you mix the powdered Cheeze with your favorite Plant-Based Milk you get to choose if you want it Creamy, Saucy or Melty! Perfect for mac and cheeze, cheezy nachos, cheezy dips & more. The possibilities are endless! Ingredients: Cashews, Tapioca Flour, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Turmeric, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Sea Salt Each 150g pouch has 5 Servings per pouch. How much is that? 6 plates of Cheezy Nachos 12 bowls of Mac N Cheeze 8 Grilled Cheezes
- Polpa pronta di pomodori$8.00
4.8 oz Italian tomato pulp made according to traditional methods. Perfect for homemade pizza, and pasta. Ingredients: tomato pulp, olive oil, salt, citric acid
- Lazy Food - Pasta Primavera$8.00
Vegan pasta primavera. Easy and delicious. 36g of protein per bag. Ingredients: ingredients: Tomato, garlic, green peas, broccoli, cauliflower, red bell pepper, green bean, potato, mushroom, onion, celery, carrot, almond protein, sea salt, yeast extract, natural flavors, chickpea pasta
- Lazy Food - Peas & Potatoes Fusilli$9.00
Gluten free, vegan pasta. Quick, easy and delicious. Ingredients: Ingredients: Green pea, potato, onion, yeast extract, sea salt, spices, and natural flavors, red lentil pasta
- Safely Delicious Mint Chocolate Puppy Chow$7.00
A sweet and crunchy rice-based snack featuring rich dark chocolate and organic peppermint. Free of the top 11 food allergens, gluten-free, vegan, cholesterol-free, and with no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives. School safe Ingredients: Toasted Cereal (rice, sugar, salt, calcium carbonate, molasses), Powdered Sugar (sugar, cornstarch), Dark Chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, cane sugar), Non-Peanut Spread (brown peas, canola oil, icing sugar [contains cornstarch], palm oil, mono-& diglycerides, citric acid), Oil Blend ([Canola, Safflower, Flax Oils], Palm Oil, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Natural Flavor, Pea Protein, Sunflower Lecithin, Olive Oil, Lactic Acid, Annatto Extract [Color]), Peppermint Extract, Vanilla Extract.
Clothing
- Orecchiette pasta knit beanie$30.00
One size fits most. Manufactured and embroidered in the USA. HAT COLOR: Grey knit with gold embroidery SIZES AVAILABLE: One size fits most. Dimensions: 6 x 6 x 1 in (15.2 x 15.2 x 2.5 cm)
- Le Midwest Hat$25.00
The Midwest but make it Le fancy. For those who have a potato casserole recipe memorized. For those who always have a can of biscuits in the fridge. For those who say: “ope sorry”, call it pop and understand Midwest Goodbye etiquette. Adjustable closure at the back. Made in the USA. HAT COLOR: Yellow with blue embroidery SIZES AVAILABLE: One size fits most
- Sweatshirt - Green Noodle Town - X-Large$45.00
Ugly Noodle Sweatshirt. All profit of these items goes directly towards Ugly Noodle Community Initiative’s work to build and grow free food vegetable gardens in Chicago. DETAILS: American Apparel ReFlex Fleece Unisex Crewneck Sweatshirt 7.6 oz/yd² | 70% Combed Ring Spun Cotton / 20% Recycled Polyester / 10% Polyester SHIRT COLOR: Lieutenant Green SIZES AVAILABLE: S - XL Thank you for supporting us!
- Sweatshirt - Green Noodle Town - Small$45.00
Ugly Noodle Sweatshirt. All profit of these items goes directly towards Ugly Noodle Community Initiative’s work to build and grow free food vegetable gardens in Chicago. DETAILS: American Apparel ReFlex Fleece Unisex Crewneck Sweatshirt 7.6 oz/yd² | 70% Combed Ring Spun Cotton / 20% Recycled Polyester / 10% Polyester SHIRT COLOR: Lieutenant Green SIZES AVAILABLE: S - XL Thank you for supporting us!
- Sweatshirt - Green Noodle Town - Medium$45.00
Ugly Noodle Sweatshirt. All profit of these items goes directly towards Ugly Noodle Community Initiative’s work to build and grow free food vegetable gardens in Chicago. DETAILS: American Apparel ReFlex Fleece Unisex Crewneck Sweatshirt 7.6 oz/yd² | 70% Combed Ring Spun Cotton / 20% Recycled Polyester / 10% Po