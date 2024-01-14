Sizzle Olive Oil

$15.00

Graza Sizzle oil is a peak harvest extra virgin olive oil. What exactly does that mean? The harvest season in Spain goes from October to January. Sizzle is harvested between the end of November until the beginning of Jan, when the olives are at their most ripe. They've grown bigger, jucier, and have turned dark green or purple. When pressed, these plump olives yield much more oil than during the early harvest. The oil much more mellow, but still packed with flavor. We recommend using Sizzle with anything you're cooking or heating up!