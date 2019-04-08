Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ugly Oyster

21 S 5th Street

Reading, PA 19602

Dumb stuff

Dessert

$5.50

Wipes

$7.99

Mustard

$2.50

G bread

$1.00

Side of slaw

$2.50

Side Of Veggie

$3.25

Side of Mash

$3.00

Single crab cake

$14.95

Extra side of fried pretzel

$3.00

Item togo

MUNCHIES

BEEFSTEAK FRIES

$11.95

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Chicken Fingers W/ Fries

$11.95

CHICKENSTEAK FRIES

$11.95

Coconut Shrimp (8)

$12.95

CRAB DIP

$13.95

Fried Shrimp and Fries Basket

$11.95

Lg French Fries

$5.50

Lg Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

PRETZEL

$11.95

Scotch Egg (1)

$6.95

Scotch Eggs (2) TWO

$12.00

Sm French Fries

$3.50

Sm Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Wings (12)

$13.50

Wings (6)

$6.95

PLATTERS

Crab Cake Platter

$27.95

Filet Mignon

$27.95

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Fried Oyster Platter

$19.95

NY Strip Steak

$24.95

PETITE Filet

$14.95

Salmon Platter

$20.95

Scallops

$23.95

Stuff Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

$20.95Out of stock

OYSTERS\CLAMS

1 HOUSE OYSTER

$1.75

1 BLUE POINT

$2.25

1 MALPEQUE

$2.50

1 Savage Blonds

$3.00

1 Rustico

$3.50

6 HOUSE OYSTERS

$10.00

6 BLUE POINTS

$13.50

6 MALPEQUES

$15.00

6 Savage Blonds

$17.00

6 Rustico

$21.00

12 HOUSE OYSTERS

$18.00

12 BLUE POINT

$24.00

12 MALPEQUES

$27.00

12 Savage Blonds

$33.00

12 Rustico

$39.00

1 RAW CLAM

$1.25

6 RAW CLAMS

$8.95

12 RAW CLAMS

$16.95

3 of each Raw

$27.00

4 of each Raw

$30.00

SALADS

Black And Blue

$15.95

Large Ceasar Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad W/ Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Breast Salad

$14.95

Large House Salad

$9.95

Salmon Salad

$15.95

Sm house salad

$4.95

Sm Caesar Salad

$4.50

Seafood Salad

$12.95

Caesar W/Salmon

$14.95

SANDWICHES

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.95

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.95

Small Beef Cheesesteak

$9.95

Large Beef Cheesesteak

$14.95

Small Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.95

Large Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.95

Reuben

$10.95

Salmon Sandwich

$9.95

BURGER

$10.95

Stuff Portabella Sandwich

$11.95

Malibu Sandwich

$10.95+

Garden Grill

$8.95+

SEAFOOD

Fresh Steamed Clams (1/2 doz)

$8.95

Fresh Steamed Clams (doz)

$16.95

Hot Steamed Shrimp (1/4 lb)

$5.75

Hot Steamed Shrimp (1/2 lb)

$10.50

Hot Steamed Shrimp (1lb)

$16.50

Alaskan Snow Crab Legs (1/2 LB)

$18.95

Alaskan Snow Crab Legs (1 LB)

$34.95

Sampler

$24.95

Mussels

$13.95

Individual fried oysters

$2.50

SOUP

Cup of shrimp bisq

$4.95

Bowl of Shrimp Bisq

$5.95

Cup Soup of Day

$4.95

Bowl of Soup of Day

$5.95

Oyster Mushroom Stew

$9.95

Guinness Stew

$12.95+

French Onion

$6.95

T-Shirts

Men's Black Short Sleeve

$20.00+

Men's Black Long Sleeve

$25.00+

Men's Maroon Short Sleeve

$20.00+

Women's Black Short Sleeve

$22.95+

Women's Black Long Sleeve

$25.00+

Dickie's

$39.95+

St Patty Day

$25.00+

Glasses/Mugs

Pint Glass

$3.50

Guinness Glass

$3.50

Coffee Mug

$7.95

Baseball Hat

Grey Hat

$19.95

Tan Hat

$19.95

Postage

Postage

$8.55

A Thru F

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Baybreeze

$5.00+

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blue Hawain

$11.00

Car bomb

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Crush Grapefruit

$10.00

Crush Orange

$10.00

Dirty girl scout

$5.00

Don't Tell Victor

$12.00

Electric strawberry lemonade

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00+

G Thru L

Green tea shot

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Irish Cream Cola

$11.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Jolly rancher

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Long Island TOP SHELF

$18.00

M Thru R

Madras

$5.00+

Malibu Bay Breeze

$6.00+

Mango Daq

$10.00

Mango pineapple cosmo

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Maritini

$12.00

Menage a colada

$10.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Mule

$11.00

Nuts and berries

$6.00+

Nutty Irishman

$6.00+

Oyster Shooter

$6.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pumpkin Martini

$11.00

S Thru Z

Screw Driver

$5.00+

Seabreeze

$5.00+

Sex on the beach

$11.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Teguila Sunrise

$10.00

White Russian

$6.00+

RED WINES

Columbia Valley Cab Sauv Glass

$6.95

Oak Grove Pinot Noir Glass

$6.95

Bodini Malbec Glass

$6.95

Columbia Valley BOTTLE

$28.00

House Cabernet Glass

$5.95

Oak Grove Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$28.00

Bodini Malbec BOTTLE

$28.00

WHITE WINES

Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.95

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$6.95

House Chardonnay Glass

$5.95

14 Hands Riesling Glass

$6.95

Sweet Bitch Moscato Glass

$6.95

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE

$28.00

14 Hands Riesling BOTTLE

$28.00

Sweet Bitch Moscato BOTTLE

$28.00

Drafts

Angry Orchard

$5.00Out of stock

Bellhaven

$6.00Out of stock

Bells

$6.00Out of stock

Blakes

$6.00

Boddingtons

$6.00Out of stock

Boom Sauce

$7.00

Capemay

$6.00

Captain Lawrence

$6.00

Corsendonk

$7.00

Downeast Pineapple

$5.50

EVO

$6.00

Flower Power

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Half N Half

$6.00

Harp

$6.00

Kurant

$6.00

Lagunitas

$6.00Out of stock

Lancaster

$6.00

Magners

$6.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

New Trail

$6.00

Ommegang Witte

$3.00Out of stock

Saugatuck Blueberry Lemonade Shandy

$3.00

Smithwick's

$6.00Out of stock

SMOOTHIE

$6.00

Southern Tier

$6.00

Stable 12

$6.00Out of stock

Stella

$6.00

Strongbow

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Water

$7.00

Terrapin Watermelon

$6.00

Yards

$6.00

Yuengling Choc Porter

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.50

A Thru C

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Aventinus

$7.50

Ayinger Celebrator

$7.50

Ballast point grapefruit

$5.00

Beak & Skiff 1911

$5.00

Belhaven

$6.00

Big Oyster Hammerhead IPA

$8.00

Blake's Hard Cider

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Boddingtons

$6.00

Boulevard Magic Drip

$6.00

Brassier du boco blanche

$10.00

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Cape May

$5.00

Carl & Crede

$5.00

Chimay Grand Reserve

$18.00

Chimay Red Premiere

$8.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Corsendonk Brown

$16.00Out of stock

Corsendonk X Max sm

$8.75

Crabbies Ginger

$5.50

Cuvee De Jacobins

$9.50

The Bruery Wit The Funk

$7.50

D thru F

Delirium Tremens Lg

$16.00

Delirium Tremens sm

$8.50

Deschutes Abyss

$5.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$4.75Out of stock

Dos Equis

$4.00

Double Nickel farmstead

$5.00

Duchesses De Bourgone

$9.75

Duvel

$8.75

Elysian Space Dust

$5.50

EVO LOT 3

$5.00

Fat Heads Head Hunter

$4.50

Fat Heads Strange Magic

$4.50

Firestone Luponic Distortion IPA

$5.00

Firestone Mind Haze

$6.00Out of stock

Franzishaner weissbier

$5.50

G thru J

Goose Island IPA

$5.00

Guinness Can

$6.00

Guinness El Dorado

$5.00

Guinness Extra stoudt

$8.00

Harp

$4.75

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 00

$4.50

Hoegaarden

$5.50

Hofbraun Octoberfestbier

$4.75

Jam Up The Mash

$8.00

John Henry West Indies Pale Ale

$5.00

K thru M

Kasteel Nitro Barista

$5.50

Kasteel Nitro Rouge

$5.50

Kasteel Rouge Lg

$16.00Out of stock

Konig ludwig

$5.50

LA Chouffe

$7.00

Labatt Blue

$4.50

Lagunitas Hairy Eyeball

$5.00

Landshark Lager

$3.50

Leffe Blond

$5.00

Leffe Brown

$5.00

Lindeman's Framboise sm

$9.00

Lindeman's Framboise Lg

$18.00

Lindeman's Kriek

$18.00

Long trail Limbo IPA

$4.00

Magner's Cider

$4.75

Michlob Ultra

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Murphy's Irish Stout

$5.00Out of stock

N thru P

New Belgium Danger Beach IPA

$5.00

New Belgium Experimental IPA

$5.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$4.75

New Belgium IPA

$5.00

New Belgium Vodoo Vice IPA

$5.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA

$4.50

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze

$4.50

New BelgiumTrippel

$5.50

New Holland Pilgrims Dole

$2.00

New trail broken heels

$5.00

Pabst

$2.50

Peroni

$4.50

Q thru S

Rochefort 10

$10.00

Rochefort 6

$10.00

Rochefort 8

$10.00

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Sam Smith Organic Chocolate

$5.50

Schlafly

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$4.50

Sierra Nevada Pale

$4.75

Six Point Bengali

$6.50

Smithwichs

$4.75

Southern Tier IPA

$4.75

Spring House Big Gruesome

$6.00Out of stock

St. Bernardus

$8.50

Stable 12 Morning Routine

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Stone IPA

$4.75

Storm Inferiority Complex

$5.00Out of stock

Strongbow

$4.75

T thru V

Terrapin Oktoberfest

$4.00

The Bruery Terreux

$16.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Troegs Haze Charmer

$5.00

Troegs Perpetual

$5.00

Troegs Sunshine Pilsner

$4.00

Troegs Troegeñator

$5.00

Twelves Hard Coffee

$5.00

Two Roads Passion Fruit

$5.00

Two Roads Pineapple Mango

$5.00

Victory Dirt Wolf

$5.50

Victory Golden Monkey

$4.75

Victory Hop Devil

$4.75

Victory Mighty Thing

$4.75

Victory Sour Monkey

$4.75

Victory Winter Cheers

$4.75

W thru Z

Weihenstephaner Dunkle

$7.50Out of stock

Weihenstephaner Here Weissbier

$7.50Out of stock

Weyerbacher 22

$2.00Out of stock

Weyerbacher 23

$2.00Out of stock

Weyerbacher Insanity

$2.00

Weyerbacher Merry Monk

$2.00

Weyerbacher Riserva

$5.00Out of stock

Weyerbacher Sexy Motherpucker

$2.00

Weyerbacher Sunday Morning Stoudt

$2.00Out of stock

White Claw

$4.00

Yards Make the World Better

$5.00

Yards Philly Standard

$4.50

Young's Double Chocolate Stout

$6.00

Yuengling Chesterfield

$3.50

Yuengling Flight

$3.50

Yuengling Hershey chocolate porter

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.50

Yuengling Porter

$3.50Out of stock

Yuengling Raging Eagle Mango

$5.00Out of stock

WELL

Gin

$5.00+

Rum

$5.00+

Tequila

$5.00+

Vodka

$5.00+

A Thru F

Absolute Citron

$6.00+

Absolute Mandrin

$6.00+

Amaretto

$5.00+

American Honey

$6.00+

Anisette

$5.00+

Apricot Brandy

$5.00+

B & B

$6.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Bailies

$6.00+

Banana Liqueur

$5.00+

Basil Hayden's

$8.00+

Beefeater

$6.00+

Belvedere

$6.50+

Blackberry Brandy

$5.00+

Blackhaus

$5.00+

Blanton's

$14.00+

Blood Oath

$15.00+

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Blue Spot

$17.00+

Blueberry Schnapps

$5.00+

Bombay

$5.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00+

Bookers

$9.00+

Botanist

$6.00+

Buffalo Trace

$10.00+

Bushmills

$6.00+

Bushmills Black Bush

$8.00+

Butterscotch

$5.00+

Canadian Club

$5.50+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Chamboro

$6.00+

Chivas Regal

$6.00+

Ciroc Red Berry

$6.00+

Cointreau

$5.00

Courvoisier

$6.00+

Creme De Menthe

$4.50+

Crown Peach

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00+

Cuervo

$6.00+

Cuervo 1800

$6.50+

Cutty Sark

$5.00+

Dalwhinnie

$7.00+

Dead Rabbit

$9.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00+

Dewar's

$6.00+

Disaronno

$6.00+

Drambuie

$6.00+

E.H. Taylor

$12.00+

Eagles Rare

$10.00+

Elijah Craig

$10.00+

Famous Grouse

$5.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Frangelico

$6.00+

G Thru L

Glenfiddich

$6.00+

Glenlivet

$6.00+

Godiva

$6.00+

Goldschlager

$5.00+

Grand Marnier

$6.00+

Green Spot

$8.00+

Grenadine

$4.00

Grey Goose

$6.00+

Heaven's Door

$10.00+

Hendrick's

$6.00+

Irish Mist

$5.00+

Jack Daniel's Winter

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jameson Caskmates

$6.00+

Jameson Cold Brew

$6.00+

Jameson Cooper's Croze

$8.00+Out of stock

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Jim Beam Double Oak

$6.00+

Johnny Walker Black Label

$7.00+

Johnny Walker BLUE

$30.00

Johnny Walker BLUE TIM

$25.00

Kahlua

$6.00+

Kamora

$5.00+

Kettle One

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Laphroaig

$8.00+

M Thru R

Maker's Mark

$6.00+

Malibu Black

$5.00+

Malibu Rum

$6.00+

Melon Schnapps

$5.00+

Myers's Rum

$6.00+

Old Grand Dad

$6.00+

Ouzo

$5.00+

Patron Gold

$8.00+

Patron Silver

$7.00+

Peachtree

$5.00+

Pernod

$5.00+

Pinnacle Whipped Vodka

$5.00+

Powers

$5.00+

Proper 12

$6.00+

Razzmatazz Schnapps

$5.00+

Reading Rum

$5.00+

Red Spot

$20.00+

Redbreast

$9.00+

Redemption Rye

$6.00+

Remy Martin

$6.00+

Rock and Rye

$5.00+

Rumple Minze

$5.00+

Russels 13

$15.00+

S Thru Z

Sagamore Rye

$8.00+

Sambuca

$5.00+

Sazerac Rye

$8.00+

Screwball

$5.00+

Seagram's 7

$5.00+

Seagram's VO

$5.00+

Sloe Gin

$5.00+

Sour Apple Puckers

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

St.Germain

$5.50+

Stoli Blueberry

$6.00+

Stoli Orange

$6.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00+

Stoli Vodka

$6.00+

Straw Boys Poitin

$5.00+

Svedka Cherry

$5.00+

Svedka Citron

$5.00+

Svedka Clementine

$5.00+

Svedka Cucumber Lime

$5.00+

Svedka Mango Pineapple

$5.00+

Svedka Peach

$5.00+

Svedka Raspberry

$5.00+

SvedKa Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00+

Sweet Carolina Sweet Tea

$6.00+

Tangueray

$6.00+

Templeton Rye

$7.00+

Three olives cherry

$6.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Triple Sec

$4.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00+

Weller's

$10.00+

Wild Turkey

$6.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00+

Windsor

$5.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

Yellow Spot

$10.00+

Yukon Jack

$6.00+

DAILY SPECIALS

12 shrimp

$4.95

24 shrimp

$7.95

French Dip

$8.95+

Open face p rib

$10.95

Crispy chicken sandwich

$10.95

Bangers and Mash

$14.95

Roast beef sandwich

$10.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Pulled Pork OVER FRIES

$9.95Out of stock

Corn Beef N Cabbage

$15.95

Irish Nachos

$8.95Out of stock

Beyond sausage sandwich

$9.95

Buck a shuck

$1.00

Shepherd Pie

$12.95

Jambalaya

$14.95

Mac N Cheese

$9.95

Fried Fish Sandwich

$8.95

Fried Fish Po Boy

$8.95

Chicken Chesp Sand

$10.95

Stuffed shrimp n Crab Cake

$20.95

Chix Caesar Wrap

$8.95

CLAM STRiPS

$8.95

Potato Skins FOUR

$11.95

Potato Skins TWO

$7.95

Clam Strip PO BOY

$8.95

Salmon REUBEN

$10.95

Chic chesp Platter

$16.95

Puchito Pork

$12.95

Chicken Sizzler

$14.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

SODA/TEA

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

JUICE

Canberry

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Tomato

$2.50

VIRGIN DRINKS

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.00

Virgin Pina Coloda

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

COFFEE/Hot Tea

Black Coffee

$2.00

Coffee with Cream

$2.00

Coffee nutty Irish man

$9.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

READING SODA

Bottle soda

$3.00

Steak

PRIME RIB KING CUT

$30.95

QUEEN CUT PRIME RIB

$15.95

12 steamed shrimp

$4.95

Bottle beer

7.00 six pack

$7.00

8.00 six pack

$8.00

9.00 six pack

$9.00

10.00 six pack

$10.00

11.00 six pack

$11.00

12.00 six pack

$12.00

13.00 six pack

$13.00

14.00 six pack

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
21 S 5th Street, Reading, PA 19602

