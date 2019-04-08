- Home
Bars & Lounges
Ugly Oyster
No reviews yet
21 S 5th Street
Reading, PA 19602
Dumb stuff
MUNCHIES
BEEFSTEAK FRIES
$11.95
Chicken Fingers
$9.95
Chicken Fingers W/ Fries
$11.95
CHICKENSTEAK FRIES
$11.95
Coconut Shrimp (8)
$12.95
CRAB DIP
$13.95
Fried Shrimp and Fries Basket
$11.95
Lg French Fries
$5.50
Lg Sweet Potato Fries
$6.95
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.95
PRETZEL
$11.95
Scotch Egg (1)
$6.95
Scotch Eggs (2) TWO
$12.00
Sm French Fries
$3.50
Sm Sweet Potato Fries
$3.95
Wings (12)
$13.50
Wings (6)
$6.95
PLATTERS
OYSTERS\CLAMS
1 HOUSE OYSTER
$1.75
1 BLUE POINT
$2.25
1 MALPEQUE
$2.50
1 Savage Blonds
$3.00
1 Rustico
$3.50
6 HOUSE OYSTERS
$10.00
6 BLUE POINTS
$13.50
6 MALPEQUES
$15.00
6 Savage Blonds
$17.00
6 Rustico
$21.00
12 HOUSE OYSTERS
$18.00
12 BLUE POINT
$24.00
12 MALPEQUES
$27.00
12 Savage Blonds
$33.00
12 Rustico
$39.00
1 RAW CLAM
$1.25
6 RAW CLAMS
$8.95
12 RAW CLAMS
$16.95
3 of each Raw
$27.00
4 of each Raw
$30.00
SALADS
SANDWICHES
Crab Cake Sandwich
$16.95
Fried Oyster Sandwich
$13.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
$10.95
Small Beef Cheesesteak
$9.95
Large Beef Cheesesteak
$14.95
Small Chicken Cheesesteak
$8.95
Large Chicken Cheesesteak
$12.95
Reuben
$10.95
Salmon Sandwich
$9.95
BURGER
$10.95
Stuff Portabella Sandwich
$11.95
Malibu Sandwich
$10.95+
Garden Grill
$8.95+
SEAFOOD
SOUP
T-Shirts
Baseball Hat
Postage
A Thru F
G Thru L
M Thru R
S Thru Z
RED WINES
WHITE WINES
Drafts
Angry Orchard
$5.00Out of stock
Bellhaven
$6.00Out of stock
Bells
$6.00Out of stock
Blakes
$6.00
Boddingtons
$6.00Out of stock
Boom Sauce
$7.00
Capemay
$6.00
Captain Lawrence
$6.00
Corsendonk
$7.00
Downeast Pineapple
$5.50
EVO
$6.00
Flower Power
$6.00
Guinness
$6.00
Half N Half
$6.00
Harp
$6.00
Kurant
$6.00
Lagunitas
$6.00Out of stock
Lancaster
$6.00
Magners
$6.00
Miller Lite
$3.50
New Trail
$6.00
Ommegang Witte
$3.00Out of stock
Saugatuck Blueberry Lemonade Shandy
$3.00
Smithwick's
$6.00Out of stock
SMOOTHIE
$6.00
Southern Tier
$6.00
Stable 12
$6.00Out of stock
Stella
$6.00
Strongbow
$6.00Out of stock
Sweet Water
$7.00
Terrapin Watermelon
$6.00
Yards
$6.00
Yuengling Choc Porter
$6.00
Yuengling Lager
$3.50
A Thru C
Angry Orchard
$4.50
Aventinus
$7.50
Ayinger Celebrator
$7.50
Ballast point grapefruit
$5.00
Beak & Skiff 1911
$5.00
Belhaven
$6.00
Big Oyster Hammerhead IPA
$8.00
Blake's Hard Cider
$5.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Boddingtons
$6.00
Boulevard Magic Drip
$6.00
Brassier du boco blanche
$10.00
Bud
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.50
Cape May
$5.00
Carl & Crede
$5.00
Chimay Grand Reserve
$18.00
Chimay Red Premiere
$8.00
Coors Light
$3.50
Corona
$4.50
Corona Premier
$4.50
Corsendonk Brown
$16.00Out of stock
Corsendonk X Max sm
$8.75
Crabbies Ginger
$5.50
Cuvee De Jacobins
$9.50
The Bruery Wit The Funk
$7.50
D thru F
Delirium Tremens Lg
$16.00
Delirium Tremens sm
$8.50
Deschutes Abyss
$5.00
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
$4.75Out of stock
Dos Equis
$4.00
Double Nickel farmstead
$5.00
Duchesses De Bourgone
$9.75
Duvel
$8.75
Elysian Space Dust
$5.50
EVO LOT 3
$5.00
Fat Heads Head Hunter
$4.50
Fat Heads Strange Magic
$4.50
Firestone Luponic Distortion IPA
$5.00
Firestone Mind Haze
$6.00Out of stock
Franzishaner weissbier
$5.50
G thru J
K thru M
Kasteel Nitro Barista
$5.50
Kasteel Nitro Rouge
$5.50
Kasteel Rouge Lg
$16.00Out of stock
Konig ludwig
$5.50
LA Chouffe
$7.00
Labatt Blue
$4.50
Lagunitas Hairy Eyeball
$5.00
Landshark Lager
$3.50
Leffe Blond
$5.00
Leffe Brown
$5.00
Lindeman's Framboise sm
$9.00
Lindeman's Framboise Lg
$18.00
Lindeman's Kriek
$18.00
Long trail Limbo IPA
$4.00
Magner's Cider
$4.75
Michlob Ultra
$3.50
Miller High Life
$3.50
Miller Lite
$3.50
Murphy's Irish Stout
$5.00Out of stock
N thru P
New Belgium Danger Beach IPA
$5.00
New Belgium Experimental IPA
$5.00
New Belgium Fat Tire
$4.75
New Belgium IPA
$5.00
New Belgium Vodoo Vice IPA
$5.00
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA
$4.50
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze
$4.50
New BelgiumTrippel
$5.50
New Holland Pilgrims Dole
$2.00
New trail broken heels
$5.00
Pabst
$2.50
Peroni
$4.50
Q thru S
Rochefort 10
$10.00
Rochefort 6
$10.00
Rochefort 8
$10.00
Rolling Rock
$3.50
Sam Smith Organic Chocolate
$5.50
Schlafly
$4.00
Sierra Nevada
$4.50
Sierra Nevada Pale
$4.75
Six Point Bengali
$6.50
Smithwichs
$4.75
Southern Tier IPA
$4.75
Spring House Big Gruesome
$6.00Out of stock
St. Bernardus
$8.50
Stable 12 Morning Routine
$4.00
Stella
$5.00
Stone IPA
$4.75
Storm Inferiority Complex
$5.00Out of stock
Strongbow
$4.75
T thru V
Terrapin Oktoberfest
$4.00
The Bruery Terreux
$16.00
Topo Chico
$4.00
Troegs Haze Charmer
$5.00
Troegs Perpetual
$5.00
Troegs Sunshine Pilsner
$4.00
Troegs Troegeñator
$5.00
Twelves Hard Coffee
$5.00
Two Roads Passion Fruit
$5.00
Two Roads Pineapple Mango
$5.00
Victory Dirt Wolf
$5.50
Victory Golden Monkey
$4.75
Victory Hop Devil
$4.75
Victory Mighty Thing
$4.75
Victory Sour Monkey
$4.75
Victory Winter Cheers
$4.75
W thru Z
Weihenstephaner Dunkle
$7.50Out of stock
Weihenstephaner Here Weissbier
$7.50Out of stock
Weyerbacher 22
$2.00Out of stock
Weyerbacher 23
$2.00Out of stock
Weyerbacher Insanity
$2.00
Weyerbacher Merry Monk
$2.00
Weyerbacher Riserva
$5.00Out of stock
Weyerbacher Sexy Motherpucker
$2.00
Weyerbacher Sunday Morning Stoudt
$2.00Out of stock
White Claw
$4.00
Yards Make the World Better
$5.00
Yards Philly Standard
$4.50
Young's Double Chocolate Stout
$6.00
Yuengling Chesterfield
$3.50
Yuengling Flight
$3.50
Yuengling Hershey chocolate porter
$5.00
Yuengling Lager
$3.50
Yuengling Porter
$3.50Out of stock
Yuengling Raging Eagle Mango
$5.00Out of stock
A Thru F
Absolute Citron
$6.00+
Absolute Mandrin
$6.00+
Amaretto
$5.00+
American Honey
$6.00+
Anisette
$5.00+
Apricot Brandy
$5.00+
B & B
$6.00+
Bacardi
$6.00+
Bailies
$6.00+
Banana Liqueur
$5.00+
Basil Hayden's
$8.00+
Beefeater
$6.00+
Belvedere
$6.50+
Blackberry Brandy
$5.00+
Blackhaus
$5.00+
Blanton's
$14.00+
Blood Oath
$15.00+
Blue Curacao
$4.00
Blue Spot
$17.00+
Blueberry Schnapps
$5.00+
Bombay
$5.50+
Bombay Sapphire
$6.00+
Bookers
$9.00+
Botanist
$6.00+
Buffalo Trace
$10.00+
Bushmills
$6.00+
Bushmills Black Bush
$8.00+
Butterscotch
$5.00+
Canadian Club
$5.50+
Captain Morgan
$6.00+
Chamboro
$6.00+
Chivas Regal
$6.00+
Ciroc Red Berry
$6.00+
Cointreau
$5.00
Courvoisier
$6.00+
Creme De Menthe
$4.50+
Crown Peach
$7.00+
Crown Royal
$7.00+
Crown Royal Apple
$7.00+
Cuervo
$6.00+
Cuervo 1800
$6.50+
Cutty Sark
$5.00+
Dalwhinnie
$7.00+
Dead Rabbit
$9.00+
Deep Eddy Lemon
$6.00+
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$6.00+
Dewar's
$6.00+
Disaronno
$6.00+
Drambuie
$6.00+
E.H. Taylor
$12.00+
Eagles Rare
$10.00+
Elijah Craig
$10.00+
Famous Grouse
$5.00+
Fireball
$5.00+
Frangelico
$6.00+
G Thru L
Glenfiddich
$6.00+
Glenlivet
$6.00+
Godiva
$6.00+
Goldschlager
$5.00+
Grand Marnier
$6.00+
Green Spot
$8.00+
Grenadine
$4.00
Grey Goose
$6.00+
Heaven's Door
$10.00+
Hendrick's
$6.00+
Irish Mist
$5.00+
Jack Daniel's Winter
$6.00+
Jack Daniels
$6.00+
Jagermeister
$6.00+
Jameson
$6.00+
Jameson Caskmates
$6.00+
Jameson Cold Brew
$6.00+
Jameson Cooper's Croze
$8.00+Out of stock
Jim Beam
$6.00+
Jim Beam Double Oak
$6.00+
Johnny Walker Black Label
$7.00+
Johnny Walker BLUE
$30.00
Johnny Walker BLUE TIM
$25.00
Kahlua
$6.00+
Kamora
$5.00+
Kettle One
$6.00+
Knob Creek
$8.00+
Laphroaig
$8.00+
M Thru R
Maker's Mark
$6.00+
Malibu Black
$5.00+
Malibu Rum
$6.00+
Melon Schnapps
$5.00+
Myers's Rum
$6.00+
Old Grand Dad
$6.00+
Ouzo
$5.00+
Patron Gold
$8.00+
Patron Silver
$7.00+
Peachtree
$5.00+
Pernod
$5.00+
Pinnacle Whipped Vodka
$5.00+
Powers
$5.00+
Proper 12
$6.00+
Razzmatazz Schnapps
$5.00+
Reading Rum
$5.00+
Red Spot
$20.00+
Redbreast
$9.00+
Redemption Rye
$6.00+
Remy Martin
$6.00+
Rock and Rye
$5.00+
Rumple Minze
$5.00+
Russels 13
$15.00+
S Thru Z
Sagamore Rye
$8.00+
Sambuca
$5.00+
Sazerac Rye
$8.00+
Screwball
$5.00+
Seagram's 7
$5.00+
Seagram's VO
$5.00+
Sloe Gin
$5.00+
Sour Apple Puckers
$4.50
Southern Comfort
$6.00+
St.Germain
$5.50+
Stoli Blueberry
$6.00+
Stoli Orange
$6.00+
Stoli Vanilla
$6.00+
Stoli Vodka
$6.00+
Straw Boys Poitin
$5.00+
Svedka Cherry
$5.00+
Svedka Citron
$5.00+
Svedka Clementine
$5.00+
Svedka Cucumber Lime
$5.00+
Svedka Mango Pineapple
$5.00+
Svedka Peach
$5.00+
Svedka Raspberry
$5.00+
SvedKa Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00+
Sweet Carolina Sweet Tea
$6.00+
Tangueray
$6.00+
Templeton Rye
$7.00+
Three olives cherry
$6.00+
Tito's
$6.00+
Triple Sec
$4.00
Tullamore Dew
$6.00+
Weller's
$10.00+
Wild Turkey
$6.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$7.00+
Windsor
$5.00+
Woodford Reserve
$8.00+
Yellow Spot
$10.00+
Yukon Jack
$6.00+
DAILY SPECIALS
12 shrimp
$4.95
24 shrimp
$7.95
French Dip
$8.95+
Open face p rib
$10.95
Crispy chicken sandwich
$10.95
Bangers and Mash
$14.95
Roast beef sandwich
$10.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.95
Pulled Pork OVER FRIES
$9.95Out of stock
Corn Beef N Cabbage
$15.95
Irish Nachos
$8.95Out of stock
Beyond sausage sandwich
$9.95
Buck a shuck
$1.00
Shepherd Pie
$12.95
Jambalaya
$14.95
Mac N Cheese
$9.95
Fried Fish Sandwich
$8.95
Fried Fish Po Boy
$8.95
Chicken Chesp Sand
$10.95
Stuffed shrimp n Crab Cake
$20.95
Chix Caesar Wrap
$8.95
CLAM STRiPS
$8.95
Potato Skins FOUR
$11.95
Potato Skins TWO
$7.95
Clam Strip PO BOY
$8.95
Salmon REUBEN
$10.95
Chic chesp Platter
$16.95
Puchito Pork
$12.95
Chicken Sizzler
$14.95
Onion Rings
$7.95
SODA/TEA
COFFEE/Hot Tea
READING SODA
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
21 S 5th Street, Reading, PA 19602
Gallery
