Ugly Apple Cafe Madison Court House

review star

No reviews yet

215 South Hamilton Street

Madison, WI 53703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Hot drinks

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

House blend or Single Origin

16oz Drip Coffee

$3.75

House Blend or Single Origin

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Espresso with honey and coconut milk

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Cortado

$3.00

Mocha

$4.25

Chai Latte

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Spiced Apple Cider

$3.75

English Breakfast

$3.00+

Ginger green Tea

$3.00+

Herbal Tea

$3.00+

Macha Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

London Fog

$4.00

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Ginger Green Iced Tea

Lavender Lemonade

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Choose one of our house sodas

Iced Latte

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Iced Chai

$4.00

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced Americano

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Biscuit Egg and Cheddar

$7.00

Freshly baked biscuits with Hook's Cheddar and local egg

Ugly Apple Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon, Egg, Gouda, & Apple Onion Jam with Pickled Jalapeno Served on an apple fritter

Brunch Bunch

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

House made toasted biscuits with our peppery sausage gravy. Add an egg for an extra protein boost!

Power Toast

$8.00

Squacamole Toast: Winter squash seasoned like guacamole served with queso fresco, picked radish and arugula on toasted sourdough bread.

Vegetarian Frittata

$7.00

Eggs baked with seasonal vegetables and local cheese. Check our website for today's selection!

Meat Frittata

$8.00

Eggs baked with seasonal vegetables, breakfast meat and local cheese. Check our website for today's selection!

Pastry

Cake Donut

$2.00

Apple Fritter

$4.00Out of stock

Scone

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Savory Morning Roll

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Sweet dough wrapped around cinnamon apple butter topped with sour cream icing

Ginger Cookie

$2.00

Apple Cider Donut

$2.00

Yogurt Donut

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00

Biscuit W Jam

$4.50

Get up and GO

Need to run? These items have you covered!

Overnight Oats

$6.00

Maple Cranberry Oats ready when you are, served hot or cold!

Loaded Oats

$7.00

Our Maple Cranberry Oats topped with Chia seeds and Origin Bread Pecan Maple Granola

Yogurt Bowl

$5.00

Alpine Style yogurt lightly sweetened with honey topped with berry sauce, fresh berries and Origin Bread's Maple Pecan Granola

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Fresh Fruit ready for you to grab and get your day going!

Snacks

Slide Potato Chips

$2.50

Apple Straps

$2.00

Chobani Yogurt

$3.75

Cheese, Fruit & Nut Snack Pack

$2.75

Goldfish

$0.75

Pirate Booty

$1.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.50

NV Granola Bar

$2.50

Nutella Sticks

$3.00

Veggie Hummus Cup

$5.00

Apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.00

Seltzer Water

$1.50

Izzy Soda

$3.25

bai

$3.25

Vita Coco

$2.50

Bundaburg

$3.75

V8

$2.25

Apple Juice

$1.75

Kombucha

$4.00

Jams

Autumn Grape

$8.00

Strawberry Basil

$8.50

Cassis Cocktail

$8.50

Rhubarb Bourbon

$8.00

Apple Marmalade

$8.00

Cranberry Quince

$8.50

Desserts

Sides

Potatos

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

So good Fries

$6.00

Slide potato chips

$2.50

House cole slaw

$2.50

Mixed greens side salad

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.50

Dessert

Pastry

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
We serve brunch, pastries, donuts, lunch, espresso bar and smoothies! We try to buy local overstock and seconds from farmers and use them as much as possible!

215 South Hamilton Street, Madison, WI 53703

