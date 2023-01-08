Ugly Mug Diner 122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Classic American diner fare with a modern twist and always made with love. In addition to our extensive food menu, we also offer a full espresso bar and handmade sodas to satisfy your thirst. Discover how we take breakfast and lunch to a whole new level and give us a try today!
Location
122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970, Salem, MA 01970
