  Ugly Mug Diner - 122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970
Ugly Mug Diner 122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970

No reviews yet

122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970

Salem, MA 01970

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Egg Breakfasts

One Egg

$7.75

Egg your way with Toast & Home Fries

Two Eggs

$8.25

Eggs your way with Toast & Home Fries

Three Eggs

$8.75

Eggs your way with Toast & Home Fries

Daily Double

$15.00

Two eggs, home fries. Choice of Bacon (2), Sausage (2), Ham slices (2) or a side of hash. Choice of Pancakes (2) or French Toast (2 slices)

Pancakes

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.50

Stack of 3 Fluffy Pancakes

Corn Cakes (GF) (V)

$8.50

Stack of 3 Corn Cakes. Vegan & Gluten Free

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.00

6 miniaturized sized pancakes

Solo Pancake

$3.00

Solo Corn Cake

$3.00

Waffles

Classic Waffle

$9.00

1 large, Belgian style waffle

The Elvis Waffle

$14.00

Waffle topped with peanut butter cup pieces, bacon, bananas, & whipped cream

Duck Confit & Waffle

$18.00Out of stock

Duck Confit & Candied Pecans atop a waffle, served with a Bourbon Maple Syrup Reduction.

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

3 Slices thick cut french toast

Eggs in Basket

$12.00

2 Slices French Toast Cooked With Fried Eggs In The Center of Each. Served w/ Home Fries

Stuffed French Toast

French toast stuffed with your choice of Candy, Candied Pecans, or Fruit & Cream Cheese. Served with choice of Home Fries.

Solo French Toast

$3.50

Omelettes

All Omelettes are Served with Toast and Choice of Home Fries

Make Your Own Omelette

$8.00

A great place to start when creating your own!

Western Omelette

$14.00

Ham, Cheddar Jack, Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes. Topped with Avocado

Fun Guy Omelette

$13.00

Bacon, Portobello Mushroom, Caramelized Onions, and Cheddar

Greek Omelette

$12.00

Tomatoes, Feta, Spinach, and Red Onions

Scary Uncle Sully Omelette

$13.00

Bacon, House Pickled Jalapeños, Swiss, Pepper Jack & Cheddar

Egg Sammiches

Classic Egg Sammich

$5.00

Egg & Cheese Sammich

$6.00

Deluxe Egg Sammiches

All Deluxe Egg Sandwiches are Served with Choice of Home Fries

Loxiluxe

$14.00

An Egg, Smoked Salmon, Caramelized Onions, and Cream Cheeese

Vegiluxe

$13.00

An Egg, Portabello Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomato, and Goat Cheese

Fried Green Tomato

$13.00Out of stock

An Egg, Fried Green Tomato, Bacon & Classic Remoulade

Breakfast Specialties

Blue Plate Special

$15.00

3 Blueberry Pancakes with Home Fries & A Large Side of Bacon.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

A Warm Flour Tortilla stuffed with Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Cheddar Jack & Black Beans. Served with a side of Sour Cream & Salsa.

The Hungry Chef

$17.00Out of stock

Two Eggs, Duck Confit, Chipotle Brisket Hash & Toast.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Black Beans, Salsa, Poached Eggs, Cheddar Jack, Cotija, Sliced Avocado & a Crown of Tortilla Chips.

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Two Eggs, Marinated Skirt Steak, Toast & Home Fries.

Scotch Egg Breakfast

$17.00

Two Scotch Eggs with Dijonnaise, Toast & Home Fries.

Breakfast Poutine

$13.00

Home Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese Curds, Red Eye Gravy & a Fried Egg.

Cowboy Breakfast

$16.00

Two Eggs, BBQ Pulled Pork, Home Fries & House Made Biscuit.

The Benedict Batch

All Benedicts are served on a toasted English Muffin and topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Classic Eggs Benedict

$13.00

With Griddled Ham

Chipotle Hash Benedict

$14.00

With Chipotle Brisket Hash. Go on, you know you want it.

Eggs Florentine

$14.00

With Sautéed Spinach and Portobello Mushrooms.

Lox Benedict

$16.00

With Smoked Salmon with a Garnish of Pickled Red Onions and Capers.

Crab Cake Benedict

$17.00

With Two Crab Cakes and a Drizzle of Remoulade.

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

$14.00Out of stock

With Fried Green Tomatos and a Classic Remoulade.

Benny Special

$15.00

Sides & The Rest

Real Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Bacon

$3.50+

Side Ham

$3.50+

Side Hash

$3.50+

Savory Choipotle Brisket & Sweet Potato Hash

Side Sausages

$5.00

Side Home Fries

$5.00

Side Biscuit

$3.50

Fruit Salad

$5.00+

Medley of cantalope, honeydew, pineapple, granny smith apples, and grapes

Muffin of The Day

$4.00

Side Bagel

$4.00

Croissant

$4.00

Side English Muffin

$3.50

Side Toast

$3.50

2 Slices of thick cut toast of your choice

Side French Fries

$5.00

Biscuit & Red Eye Gravy

$7.00

Oatmeal

$7.00

Lunch Offerings

Mug Burger

$12.00

4 oz. Burger Patty topped with Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a Brioche Roll. Substitute a Beyond Burger Patty for $5.

Cubano

$13.00

Ham. Swiss & Pulled Pork, pressed on Texas Toast & topped with Pickled Onions & Dijonnaise.

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Our House Made Tuna Salad on Rye with Bacon & Swiss Cheese.

Crabby Patty

$16.00

Our House Made Crab Cake, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Remoulade. Served on a Brioche Roll.

Classic BLT

$10.00

Served on your choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Choice of American, Cheddar Jack, Swiss, or Pepper Jack. Served on your choice of bread.

Patty Melt Special

$13.00

Drip Coffee

House Blend

$2.75

Roasted by our friends at Atomic Coffee Roasters

Café Au Lait

$3.50

1/2 Coffee & 1/2 Steamed Milk

Mocha Au Lait

$3.75

1/2 Coffee & 1/2 Cocoa

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$4.75

Special Espresso Drinks

Nutella Latte

$5.50

Our Mocha & Hazelnut Syrup

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.50

Our Mocha & Caramel Syrup topped with Finishing Salt & a drizzle of Caramel

Gimme S'mores! Latte

$5.50

Toasted Marshmallow, Mocha, & Cinnamon

Vanilla Maple Macchiato

$5.50

A classic Cappuccino with Vanilla and Maple Syrup

The Screaming Nancy

$5.50

A Mocha Latte mixed with an Aztec Spice Blend

The Speedy Turtle

$5.50

Our Mocha with Caramel and Toffee Nut Syrups

Loud Lisa's Sweet Insomnia

$6.00

Three Shots of Espresso with Steamed Milk, & Honey

Peppermint White Mocha

$5.50

Gingerbread Latte

$5.50

Tea, Chai, and More

Tea

$2.75

Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Peppermint, Chai Spice, Chamomile, or Green Tea

Chai Latte

$4.25

We make our own sweetened Chai base in-house using Tea blended by the folks at MEM Tea in Watertown

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Chocolate Syrup mixed with Steamed Milk

Steamers

$3.50

Steamed Milk blended with any flavor Syrup you choose.

Sodas

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Classic Drinks

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

Classic Black Tea, chilled and served over Ice.

New York Egg Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Syrup, Soda, & Milk

Italian Soda

$4.00

Sodas with your favorite Syrup flavor

Juice/Milk

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Super Premium Fresh Orange Juice

$4.50

Fresh squeezed by our friends at Jansal Valley Farms

Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Specialty Sodas

Orange Whip

$4.00

Candied Orange Syrup, Soda Water, and a splash of Cream

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$4.00

Classic Raspberry & Lime with Soda Water

Spring Sprang

$4.00

Elderflower & Ginger Syrups with a splash of Lemon

Berry Berry

$4.00

Strawberry, Blackberry, & Raspberry

Bloody Citrus

$4.00

Blood Orange with Ruby Red Grapefruit, and Lime

Beers

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz

$4.00

Murphy's Stout

$6.50

Notch Left of the Dial IPA

$5.50

UFO Hefeweizen

$5.50

Sam's Seasonal

$5.50

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$5.50

Beer Cocktails

Black Eye

$7.00

Murphy's Stout with a shot of Espresso

Shandy

$7.00

Grapefruit or Summer Lemonade

Black Velvet

$8.00

Murphy's Stout and Prosecco

UFOmosa

$7.00

UFO Hefeweizen and OJ

Angry Cider Mimosa

$7.00

Angry Orchard Hard Cider and OJ

Mimosas & Prosecco

Prosecco

$8.50

Cielo Prosecco

Classic Mimosa

$8.50

Prosecco with Premium Orange Juice

Baymosa

$8.50

Prosecco with Pineapple Juice and a splash of Pomegranate Syrup

Prosecco with a Flavor Shot

$8.50

We suggest: Blood Orange, Elderflower, Rose, Raspberry, or Ruby Red Grapefruit

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic American diner fare with a modern twist and always made with love. In addition to our extensive food menu, we also offer a full espresso bar and handmade sodas to satisfy your thirst. Discover how we take breakfast and lunch to a whole new level and give us a try today!

Website

Location

122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

