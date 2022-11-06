Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
Uncle Henry's Deli
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7400 FLORENCE AVENUE, Downey, CA 90240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
12th Round Wings - South Gate - 2801 Firestone Blvd Ste. A
No Reviews
2801 Firestone Boulevard South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurant