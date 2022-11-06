Uncle Henry's Deli imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Uncle Henry's Deli

No reviews yet

7400 FLORENCE AVENUE

Downey, CA 90240

Popular Items

T.B.A. (Turkey Bacon Avocado)
HAND-CUT WEDGE FRIES
HOT PASTRAMI

Cold Sandwiches

BUILD YOUR OWN

$11.75+

YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, CHEDDAR AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE, LEAF LETTUCE, TOMATO.

BANKER

BANKER

$12.75+

includes: HAM, HONEY MUSTARD, RED ONIONS, LETTUCE, HOT PEPPER JACK CHEESE ON WHITE BREAD.

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$10.50+

EGG SALAD, MAYO, LEAF LETTUCE, TOMATO ON MULTIGRAIN.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$10.50+

TUNA, MAYO, LEAF LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON MULTIGRAIN BREAD.

YOUNGSTER

YOUNGSTER

$11.75+

ROAST BEEF, SHREDDED LETTUCE AND BBQ SAUCE ON WHITE BREAD.

ITALIAN STALLION

ITALIAN STALLION

$13.50+

HAM, COTTO SALAMI, MORTADELLA, ITALIAN DRESSING, PEPPERINCINS, LEAF LETTUCE, TOMATO AND PROVOLONE CHEESE ON A FRENCH ROLL.

SICILIAN

SICILIAN

$14.50+

HAM, CAPICOLA, HARD SALAMI, PROSCUITTO, SPICY MUSTARD, MAYO, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONIONS, PEPPERINCINS, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LEAF LETTUCE, TOMATO ON A FRENCH ROLL.

T.B.A. (Turkey Bacon Avocado)

T.B.A. (Turkey Bacon Avocado)

$14.50+

TURKEY, BACON, AVOCADO, MUSTARD, MAYO, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, LEAF LETTUCE, AND TOMATO ON MULTIGRAIN BREAD.

UNCLE HENRYS MIX

UNCLE HENRYS MIX

$11.75+

HAM, TURKEY, ROAST BEEF, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, LEAF LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON WHITE BREAD.

THE ORIGINAL

THE ORIGINAL

$14.50

HAM, TURKEY, ROAST BEEF, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, POTATO SALAD ON WHITE BREAD

VEGGIE

VEGGIE

$12.75+

MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, LEAF LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONIONS, PEPERINCINS AND RED BELL PEPPERS ON MULTIGRAIN MULTIGRAIN.

THE BOMBER

$26.95

ALMOST A POUND OF MEAT: HAM, TURKEY, ROAST BEEF, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, PASTRAMI, POTATO SALAD ON WHITE BREAD

PBJ& BACON

PBJ& BACON

$6.95+

PEANUT BUTTER, STRAWBERRY JELLY, MARGARINE, BACON, WHITE BREAD.

COLD CORNED BEEF & SWISS

$11.50+

includes: CORNED BEEF, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, SWISS, LEAF LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON RYE BREAD.

Hot Sandwiches

HAM, CAPICOLA, HARD SALAMI, PROSCUITTO, SPICY MUSTARD, MAYO, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONIONS, PEPPERINCINS, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LEAF LETTUCE, TOMATO ON A FRENCH ROLL.
B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$11.75+

includes: bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white bread.

Bacon CHEESE MELT

Bacon CHEESE MELT

$8.95+

includes: bacon, pepper jack cheese, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread.

BBQ'S

BBQ'S

$11.95+

CHOICE OF HAM, TURKEY, ROAST BEEF, HOUSE-MADE BBQ SAUCE, MOZARELLA, CHEDDAR, 9" FRENCH ROLL

BEEF DIP

BEEF DIP

$11.95+

ROAST BEEF, AUJUS, AND SWISS CHEESE ON A 9" FRENCH ROLL.

BIG B

BIG B

$16.50+

PASTRAMI, BACON, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, SWISS, SOURDOUGH BREAD

HAM MELT

HAM MELT

$12.75+

HAM, DOUBLE CHEDDAR, DOUBLE MOZZARELLA, MUSTARD, MAYO, WHITE BREAD

HOT CORNED BEEF & SWISS

HOT CORNED BEEF & SWISS

$13.50+

CORNED BEEF, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, SWISS, RYE BREAD

HOT ITALIAN STALLION

$13.50+

HAM, COTTO, MORTADELLA, ITALIAN DRESSING, MUSTARD, MAYO, PEPPERINCINS, LEAF LETTUCE, TOMATO AND PROVOLONE CHEESE ON A FRENCH ROLL.

HOT PASTRAMI

HOT PASTRAMI

$13.50+

PASTRAMI, MUSTARD, PICKLES, RYE BREAD

HOT SICILIAN

$14.50+
OINK & GOBBLE (O.G.)

OINK & GOBBLE (O.G.)

$16.25+

TURKEY, *triple* BACON, MAYO, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOURDOUGH BREAD

RACHEL

RACHEL

$16.50+

PASTRAMI, MAYO, MUSTARD, PICKLES, SAURKRAUT, SWISS, RYE BREAD

ROAST BEEF 'PHILLY STYLE'

ROAST BEEF 'PHILLY STYLE'

$13.95+

ROAST BEEF, DOUBLE PROVOLONE CHEESE, ROASTED RED BELL PEPPERS, MAYO, RED ONIONS, 9" FRENCH ROLL

RUBEN

RUBEN

$14.50+

CORNED BEEF, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, SWISS, SAURKRAUT, RYE BREAD

THE ABSOLUTION

$31.95

OUR FRIENDS AT ABSOLUTION LOVE THE RACHEL AND THE RUBEN TOGETHER LIKE THE PAIR THEY ARE. SO HERE IS A BABY BOMBER OF THE TWO. CORNED BEEF, PASTRAMI, MUSTARD, MAYO, PICKLES, SAURKRAUT, SWISS, RYE BREAD

TUNA MELT

TUNA MELT

$12.50+

HOUSE-MADE TUNA, MELTED CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOURDOUGH BREAD

Hot Dogs

HOT DOG

$5.25

BUILD YOUR OWN

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$7.25

CHILI & BEANS, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA

PASTRAMI DOG

$7.25

PASTRAMI, MUSTARD, PICKLES

Snacks & Fries

PROSCIUTTO MOZZARELLA ROLLS

$8.50

CUBED CHEESE TRAY

$8.50

CHEDDAR, SWISS, PEPPER JACK

HARD SALAMI ROLLS & PEPPER JACK CUBES

$8.50

HAND-CUT WEDGE FRIES

$7.75

CHILI-CHEESE FRIES

$13.75

CHILI BEANS, CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA CHEESE

PASTRAMI FRIES

$13.75

PASTRAMI & MUSTARD

DIABLO FRIES

$10.95

BUFFALO SAUCE, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, JALEPENOS, SPICY AIOLI

CHEESE FRIES

$9.50

Sides

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$2.00+
MACARONI SALAD

MACARONI SALAD

$2.00+

BAKED BEANS

$2.00+
TUNA SALAD

TUNA SALAD

$3.00+
EGG SALAD

EGG SALAD

$2.75+
KOSHER SPEAR

KOSHER SPEAR

$0.50
DILL PICKLE

DILL PICKLE

$1.95
CHIPS

CHIPS

CHILI BEANS & CHEESE

$4.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.25+

Beverages

Suja Organic Beverage

$3.50Out of stock

Caribe Ginger Love

$3.50Out of stock

Coke (can)

$1.80

Sprite (can)

$1.80

Dr. Pepper (can)

$1.80

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

$2.50

Olipop Orange Squeeze

$2.50

Olipop Cherry Vanilla

$2.50

Henry Weinhard Orange Cream

$2.00

Henry Weinhard Classic Rootbeer

$2.00

Henry Weinhard Black Cherry

$2.00

Henry Weinhard Vanilla

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

Arrowhead 24 oz.

$2.50

Crystal Geyser 24 oz.

$2.50

Lagunitas Hop Water 12 oz. (sparkling)

$2.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$2.00

Honest Honey Green Tea

$2.00

Honest Peach Oolong Tea

$2.00

Honest Half Tea Half Lemonade

$2.00

Calypso Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Calypso Original Lemonade

$2.00

Hop Water (sparkling)

$2.50

Health-Ade Kombucha Strawberry Glow

$4.99

Health-Ade Kombucha Cherry Berry

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7400 FLORENCE AVENUE, Downey, CA 90240

Uncle Henry's Deli image

