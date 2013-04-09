Restaurant header imageView gallery

Do Not Use Federal Pizza

5,488 Reviews

$$

5210 North Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Curbside Craft Beer & Wine

Craft IPA of the Moment 6 Pack

Craft IPA of the Moment 6 Pack

$15.00

*Curbside Pick-Up Only* Manager Discretion on Selection.

Craft Lager of the Moment 6 Pack

Craft Lager of the Moment 6 Pack

$15.00

*Curbside Pick-Up Only* Manager Discretion on Selection

Draft Beer - Growler

Draft Beer - Growler

$15.00

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Anselmi - Prosecco NV

Anselmi - Prosecco NV

$21.00

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Ca Del Sarto - Pinot Grigio 2019

Ca Del Sarto - Pinot Grigio 2019

$17.50Out of stock

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Sahale - Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Sahale - Sauvignon Blanc 2019

$19.00

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Colosi - White Blend 2017

Colosi - White Blend 2017

$19.00

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

GiorgioZ - Chardonnay 2019

GiorgioZ - Chardonnay 2019

$19.00

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Fiore - Moscato D'Asti 2020

Fiore - Moscato D'Asti 2020

$19.00

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Holly's Way - Chardonnay 2019

Holly's Way - Chardonnay 2019

$22.50

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Belstar - Rose Prosecco NV

Belstar - Rose Prosecco NV

$19.00

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Villa Wolf - Rose 2019

Villa Wolf - Rose 2019

$19.00

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Rickshaw - Pinot Noir 2019

Rickshaw - Pinot Noir 2019

$22.50Out of stock

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Les Pouches - Cabernet Franc 2018

Les Pouches - Cabernet Franc 2018

$19.00

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Viso - Barbera-Nebbiolo 2018

Viso - Barbera-Nebbiolo 2018

$19.00Out of stock

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Qu.Ale - Negroamaro-Primitivo 2017

Qu.Ale - Negroamaro-Primitivo 2017

$17.50

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Antioch - Zinfandel 2018

Antioch - Zinfandel 2018

$19.00Out of stock

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Hayes Valley - Cabernet Sauvignon

Hayes Valley - Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00Out of stock

*Curbside Pick-Up Only*

Appetizers

Meatball Trio

Meatball Trio

$12.00Out of stock

Marinara, Crispy Polenta, Basil, and Parmesan. *House made meatballs contain bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.

F&A Veg Board

F&A Veg Board

$14.50

Wood Roasted Cauliflower, Fennel, Carrots, Broccolini, Fingerling Potatoes, Parmesan + Romesco

Arancini

Arancini

$11.00Out of stock

Fried Risotto, Herb Stuffed Parmesan, Mozzarella, Pomodoro Sauce, Grana Padano, and Fresh Basil.

Loaded Brussels

Loaded Brussels

$9.00

Tender Belly Bacon, Sliced Almonds, Garlic, Shallots, Saba, and Lemon Herb Aioli.

10 pc Federal Wings

10 pc Federal Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Ten Wings Served with Celery, Carrots, and choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

15 pc Federal Wings

15 pc Federal Wings

$19.00Out of stock

Fifteen Wings Served with Celery, Carrots, and choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Crispy House Mozzarella

Crispy House Mozzarella

$11.50Out of stock

House mozzarella, focaccia bread crumbs, arrabiata sauce, ricotta salata, arugula + lemon oil

Buttermilk Fried Tenders

$12.00

Crispy Chicken, Choice two Dipping Sauce: House Ranch, Blue Cheese, Windsor Gold, Honey Hot, Federal Buffalo, Romesco, BBQ

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$10.50

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlicky Caesar Dressing + House Croutons. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food-bourne illness. All dressings come on the side.

Federal Chop

Federal Chop

$11.50Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Aged Provolone, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, and Oregano Vinaigrette. *All dressings come on the side.

Chicken Panzanella

Chicken Panzanella

$13.75Out of stock

Spring Greens, Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Currants, Pine Nuts, Herb Crouton, Fennel, and Lemon Vinaigrette. *All dressings come on the side.

Wedge

Wedge

$10.50

Romaine Lettuce, Gorgonzola, Schreiner's Smoked Bacon, Dates, Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, and Ranch. *All dressings come on the side.

Pizza

At Last Pizza

At Last Pizza

$14.00

Broccolini, Roasted Corn, Goat Cheese, Calabrian Chilis, Basil, and Lemon Oil

Casanova Pizza

Casanova Pizza

$16.00

Prosciutto, Dates, Ricotta, Arugula, Grana Padano, and Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$16.50

House Meatballs, House Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Basil, and Wood Roasted Onions

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.50

House Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato, Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pineapple Express Pizza

Pineapple Express Pizza

$16.50

Canadian Bacon, House Mozzarella, Pineapple, Calabrian Chili, and Chives

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

Pepperoni and Red Sauce.

Manifesto Pizza

Manifesto Pizza

$16.00

Mushrooms, Schreiner's Sausage, Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, and Fennel

Big Star Pizza

Big Star Pizza

$17.00

Schreiner's Sausage, Pepperoni, Red and Yellow Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Red Sauce, Olives, and Wood Roasted Onions

Sweet Potato Pizza

Sweet Potato Pizza

$14.00

Sweet Potato, Sage, and Ricotta

Four King's Cheese Pizza

Four King's Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Classic Cheese Pizza with our Cheese Blend and Red Sauce.

Straight Up Pan Pizza

Straight Up Pan Pizza

$19.00

Choice of Federal Cheese, Molanari Pepperoni or Schreiner's Sausage on buttered pan pizza dough

Supremium Pan Pizza

Supremium Pan Pizza

$22.00

Salami, Soppresata, pepperoncini, sweety drop peppers, castelvetrano olives, wood fired onion, oregano, grana padano on buttered pan pizza dough

The White Fig Pan Pizza

The White Fig Pan Pizza

$22.00

White Fig, blue cheese, wood-fired onion, federal cheese blend, garlic oil, chive, balsamic glaze

Specialties

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.50

Meatballs, Pomodoro, Parmesan, and Fresh Basil. *House made meatballs contain bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Our unique take on the Chicken Parm! House Breaded Chicken, Balsamic Tomatoes, Arugula, Shaved Reggiano and Calabrian Chili Aioli.

Garganelli

Garganelli

$15.50

Broccolini, Lemon Basil Pesto, Pine Nuts, Roasted Tomatoes, Red Pepper, and Pecorino.

Mickey White

Mickey White

$16.50

Strozzapreti Pasta, Mushroom Trio, Porcini Dusted Chicken, Spinach, Parmesan, and Fontina Cream Sauce.

Lamb Bolognese

Lamb Bolognese

$18.00

Lamb, Smoked Bacon, Pancetta, Torchio Pasta, and Parmesan.

Sides

Great Little Salad

Great Little Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Brussels, Golden Beets, Herb Breadcrumbs, and Lemon Vinaigrette.

Polenta

Polenta

$7.00Out of stock

Crispy Polenta Sticks and Romesco.

Crispy Fingerlings

Crispy Fingerlings

$7.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Crispy Herbs, Parmesan, and Romesco.

Ranch

$0.50

2 oz cup

Romesco Sauce

$0.50

2 oz cup

Marinara

$0.50

4 oz cup

Meatball and Marinara

$3.00

Kids

Mini Cheese Pizza

Mini Cheese Pizza

$5.00
Mini Pepperoni Pizza

Mini Pepperoni Pizza

$5.00
Sketti and Meatball

Sketti and Meatball

$5.00
Crispy Polenta and Marinara

Crispy Polenta and Marinara

$5.00Out of stock
Mr. Plain Buttered Noodles

Mr. Plain Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Desserts

Bombolini

Bombolini

$8.00Out of stock

Warm Donuts + Chocolate Dip

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Nutella + Lady Fingers

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5210 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Directions

Gallery
Federal Pizza image
Federal Pizza image
Federal Pizza image
Federal Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Joyride Central
orange starNo Reviews
5202 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Fame Caffe
orange starNo Reviews
4700 North Central Avenue Pheonix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Huss Brewing Company - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
100 East Camelback Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Dapper & Stout Uptown - 100 E Camelback Rd #150
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Camelback Rd #150 Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Federal Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Pizza Heaven Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,444
5150 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Postino Central
orange star4.7 • 3,009
5144 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Windsor
orange star4.3 • 2,353
5223 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Pizza Heaven Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,444
5150 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Lylo Swim Club
orange star4.5 • 178
400 W Camelback Rd Phoenix, AZ 85013
View restaurantnext
Pop Stand
orange star4.9 • 13
400 W Camelback Rd Phoenix, AZ 85013
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Central City
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Mountain
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Camelback East
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston