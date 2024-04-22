UKELELE Food Truck Delray Beach FL 1601 North Federal Highway
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Latin Venezuelan cuisine, homemade flavors, real food, fresh and from scratch. You have never tried latin food like this.
Location
1601 North Federal Highway, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Gallery
