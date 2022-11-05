Main picView gallery

Ukrainian Dishes 2314 Hassell Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2314 Hassell Rd

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Popular Items

Ukrainian Hot Borshch
Potato Pan Cakes with Mushroom Sauce
Potatoes Varenyki

Delicious Traditional Dishes

Ukrainian Hot Borshch

Ukrainian Hot Borshch
$11.00

$11.00
Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup
$8.00

$8.00
Golubtsi (Veal and rice Stuffed Cabbage Leaves)

Golubtsi (Veal and rice Stuffed Cabbage Leaves)
$18.00

$18.00
Pork Stew with Potatoes

Pork Stew with Potatoes

$18.00Out of stock
Crepes with Chicken and Mushroom Sauce

Crepes with Chicken and Mushroom Sauce
$15.00

$15.00
Potato Pan Cakes with Mushroom Sauce

Potato Pan Cakes with Mushroom Sauce
$16.00

$16.00
Olivie Salad

Olivie Salad

$12.00
Shuba Salad

Shuba Salad

$11.00
Pasta With Grilled Vegetables and Salmon

Pasta With Grilled Vegetables and Salmon
$18.00

$18.00
Village Style Potatoes with Garlic and Greens And Chicken

Village Style Potatoes with Garlic and Greens And Chicken
$16.00

$16.00
Banosh ( Corn Porridge With Bakon And Feta Cheez)

Banosh ( Corn Porridge With Bakon And Feta Cheez)
$18.00

$18.00

Fresh Salad

$7.00
Beet salad (beet, prunes, nuts, garlic, mayo)

Beet salad (beet, prunes, nuts, garlic, mayo)
$8.00

$8.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00
Chebureks( pork and beef)(2 pc)

Chebureks( pork and beef)(2 pc)
$8.00

$8.00
Green Sorrel Soup

Green Sorrel Soup
$8.00

$8.00

Fish Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Box Appetizers 5/10

$140.00

Truck Driver Box 12 Dishes

$149.00Out of stock

Herring Plate With Onion

$12.00

Baked Potatoes

$8.00

Liver Cake

$40.00Out of stock

"Caesar"

$12.00+

Lunch

$15.00

Pork Shashlik

$7.00Out of stock

Meat Plate

$21.00
Solianka

Solianka

$14.00Out of stock

Varenyki and Dumplings

Potatoes Varenyki

Potatoes Varenyki
$12.00

$12.00
Feta Cheese Varenyki

Feta Cheese Varenyki
$15.00

$15.00
Cabbage Varenyki

Cabbage Varenyki
$13.00

$13.00
Farmers Cheese and Potatoes Varenyki

Farmers Cheese and Potatoes Varenyki
$13.00

$13.00
Spinach and Salmon Varenyki

Spinach and Salmon Varenyki
$16.00

$16.00
Kids Organic Colored Chicken Dumplings

Kids Organic Colored Chicken Dumplings
$13.00

$13.00
Dumplings Mix Pork/ Beef

Dumplings Mix Pork/ Beef
$13.00

$13.00

Sweet Cherry Varenyki

$13.00

Dumplings Beef

$13.00

Dumplings Pork

$13.00

Dessers

Crepes with Sweet Farmers Cheese

$15.00

Crepes with Cinnamon Apple

$10.00
"Syrniki" Sweet Farmers Cheese Cakes

"Syrniki" Sweet Farmers Cheese Cakes

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet Cherry Varenyki

$13.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$5.00

Frozen Varenyki (50pc)

Frozen Potatoes Varenyki (50pc)

Frozen Potatoes Varenyki (50pc)
$23.00

$23.00
Frozen Cabbage Varenyki ( 50pc)

Frozen Cabbage Varenyki ( 50pc)

$25.00Out of stock
Frozen Cheese and Potatoes Varenyki (50 pc)

Frozen Cheese and Potatoes Varenyki (50 pc)
$25.00

$25.00
Frozen Feta Cheese Varenyki (50 pc)

Frozen Feta Cheese Varenyki (50 pc)
$25.00

$25.00
Frozen Dumplings Mix Pork/beef(50 pc)

Frozen Dumplings Mix Pork/beef(50 pc)
$25.00

$25.00
Frozen Sweet Cherry Varenyki (50pc)

Frozen Sweet Cherry Varenyki (50pc)
$25.00

$25.00
Frozen Kids Chicken Organic Colored Dumplings(50 pc)

Frozen Kids Chicken Organic Colored Dumplings(50 pc)
$30.00

$30.00
Frozen Spinach and Salmon Varenyki ( 50 pc)

Frozen Spinach and Salmon Varenyki ( 50 pc)
$35.00

$35.00

Frozen Dumplings Beef(50 Pc)

$25.00

Frozen Dumplings Pork(50pc)

$25.00

Drinks and Beverages

Compot

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Uzvar

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
Lavender mojito( non alcohol)

Lavender mojito( non alcohol)

$6.00Out of stock
Strawberry mojito( non alcohol)

Strawberry mojito( non alcohol)

$6.00Out of stock
Classic mojito( non alcohol)

Classic mojito( non alcohol)

$6.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Coffe

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:59 pm
Restaurant info

Ukrainian Dishes are so Delicious!

Location

2314 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

