Ukrainian Traditional Food
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
*PICK UP ORDERS ONLY ON SATURDAY*
Location
343 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Longwood, FL 32750
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
• Sushi - • Small plates - • Noodles - • Rice
No Reviews
182 W State Road 434 Ste 1008 Longwood, FL 32750
View restaurant
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
No Reviews
300 Dog Track Road Longwood, FL 32750
View restaurant