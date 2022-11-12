Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ukrainian Traditional Food

review star

No reviews yet

343 Ronald Reagan Boulevard

Longwood, FL 32750

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken meatball soup with halushky
Tomatoes with chicken
Buckwheat soup with mushrooms

Soup

Borshch

Borshch

$14.00+

The whole Ukraine is in this dish! Saturated with aromas of meat broth, cabbage, beetroot ,beans, greens.....and much more.

Green Borshch

Green Borshch

$14.00+

Divine Broth on pork ribs with interweaving of fresh sorrel, vegetables, herbs, garlic and chicken eggs will open a new taste for you!

Buckwheat soup with beef

$14.00+Out of stock

Gluten-free Buckwheat on beef broth will never leave you indifferent to Ukrainian cuisine!

Buckwheat soup with mushrooms

$14.00+

A mix of wild mushrooms in combination with buckwheat will open the true pleasure of taste!

Chicken meatball soup with halushky

$14.00+

Rich chicken broth with meatballs and halushky (dumplings) made from scratch.

Kapustnyak Zaporozhskiy

Kapustnyak Zaporozhskiy

$14.00+

Dish from the Zaporozhian Cossack region! Sauerkraut, millet and pork - bold Cossack food!

Yushka with barley

Yushka with barley

$14.00+

Pickle Soup with barley

Shcherba

$14.00+Out of stock

Dnipropetrovsk known for rich fish soup

Pasulya

$14.00+Out of stock

Western Ukraine. For lovers of white beans and sauerkraut.

Varenyky (pierogi)

Allow Varenyky to defrost and cook in salted boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Varenyky can also be pan fried.
Potatoes

Potatoes

$16.00+
Potatoes and Mushrooms

Potatoes and Mushrooms

$18.00+

Meat

$18.00+

Buckwheat and Mushrooms

$18.00+

Cabbage

$16.00+

Cabbage and Chicken

$18.00+
Farm Cheese

Farm Cheese

$16.25+

Apples

$16.00+
Strawberries

Strawberries

$17.00+
Cherries

Cherries

$17.00+
Blueberries

Blueberries

$17.00+

Mlyntsi (Crepes)

Potatoes and Mushrooms

Potatoes and Mushrooms

$8.00+
Meat

Meat

$9.50+

From the territory of Volyn. North-west Ukraine. They are called "Benderics".

Buckwheat and Mushrooms

Buckwheat and Mushrooms

$9.00+
Cabbage

Cabbage

$8.00+
Cabbage and Chicken

Cabbage and Chicken

$9.50+
Farm Cheese

Farm Cheese

$8.00+
Apples

Apples

$8.00+
Strawberries

Strawberries

$9.50+
Cherries

Cherries

$9.50+
Blueberries

Blueberries

$9.50+

Stuffed Main Dish

Euro Peppers with meat

Euro Peppers with meat

$12.50+
Euro Peppers with vegetables

Euro Peppers with vegetables

$10.50+
Holubtsi with meat

Holubtsi with meat

$12.50+
Holubtsi with mushrooms

Holubtsi with mushrooms

$11.50+
Rainbow Peppers with meat

Rainbow Peppers with meat

$13.95Out of stock
Rainbow Peppers with vegetables

Rainbow Peppers with vegetables

$12.95Out of stock
Tomatoes with cheese and herbs

Tomatoes with cheese and herbs

$12.95
Tomatoes with chicken

Tomatoes with chicken

$12.95

Specials

Pechenya po Zhytomyrs'ki

Out of stock

Spred

Namazanka

Namazanka

$3.25

Salo - Ukrainian Gold!

Soft Drinks

Uzvar

$4.95

Dried Fruit Compote

SWEET PATTY

Sweet apples with cinnamon

$2.50

SALTY PATTY

Pie with egg, mushrooms and green onion

Pie with egg, mushrooms and green onion

$2.50

Restaurant Souvenirs

Coffee/Tea Mug

Coffee/Tea Mug

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

*PICK UP ORDERS ONLY ON SATURDAY*

Location

343 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Longwood, FL 32750

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

